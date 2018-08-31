Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Manz AG    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG (M5Z)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:40pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2018 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrike
Last name(s): Manz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Manz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Manz AG

b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of a donation of 215,635 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44541  31.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANZ AG
04:40pMANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:35pMANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:35pMANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
04:35pMANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
04:35pMANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
04:35pMANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/20MANZ : Receives Further Planned Payment for CIGS Major Orders
EQ
08/14MANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/14MANZ : 14 August 2018 Manz AG Improves Profitability in First Half of 2018
PU
08/14MANZ : Improves Profitability in First Half of 2018
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017First Solar's Thin-Film Competition 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 362 M
EBIT 2018 4,75 M
Net income 2018 2,65 M
Finance 2018 8,08 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 95,10
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,7 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eckhard Hörner-Marass Chief Executive Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Drasch Chief Operations Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANZ AG15.59%326
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC3.83%9 167
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.64.07%9 127
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED30.38%8 515
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD5.53%7 501
FLEX LTD-23.51%7 405
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.