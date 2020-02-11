Log in
MANZ AG

(M5Z)
Manz AG: Order from German battery developer and producer

02/11/2020

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Manz AG: Order from German battery developer and producer

11.02.2020 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG: Order from German battery developer and producer

  • Order comprises equipment for assembling round cells into highly efficient battery modules for electric bus and commercial vehicle applications
  • Delivery of the first line will take place in 2020; optional follow-up orders for further lines announced
  • Total volume of the multi-stage order until 2021 amounts to up to 20 million euros
  • Electrification in a wide range of industries boosts growth dynamics of the Energy Storage business unit

Reutlingen, February 11, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has received an order from the German AKASOL AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules. The placing of the order with a total volume of up to 20 million euros has been split into several tranches: the order already placed with a volume of around 8 million euros comprises a module production line for the new Gigafactory 1 in Darmstadt, which is currently under construction, and will largely be reflected in sales and earnings in 2020. A second, identical module production line for the Gigafactory 2 at the US location of AKASOL AG was optionally agreed upon and will be confirmed by mid-year if the cooperation is successful. Final acceptance of the line for Gigafactory 1 will take place at the beginning of 2021, final acceptance for the optionally commissioned Gigafactory 2 is planned for the end of 2021.

AKASOL is a pioneer for battery systems in hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles and is today one of the pacemakers in the field of highly efficient lithium-ion storage solutions. The modules produced on Manz's machines are to be used in commercial vehicles and buses from one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, among others.

Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, comments: "This new order is a good start to the year and underscores the increasing dynamics on the global market for powerful and efficient battery systems. As a high-tech mechanical engineering company with over 30 years of experience in this field, we want to benefit from this. The ongoing electrification of a wide range of industries offers us numerous opportunities for this." Manz machines are already being used to produce battery cells as well as battery modules and systems for power tools, consumer electronics, and the automotive industry, for example. In addition, large vehicles such as trucks and buses will be added in the future. Martin Drasch: "We are very proud of the broad application spectrum of our production technology. We are thus able to address a growing range of customers as new sectors are increasingly electrified."


Image from the contract signing:
https://www.cometis.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Akasol_Manz_Signing_Ceremony_2020.jpg

Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency

Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.
 

Contact us

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de


11.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 971523

 
End of News DGAP News Service

971523  11.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
EPS Revisions
