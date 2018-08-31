|
Manz AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/31/2018 | 04:35pm CEST
|
Manz AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.08.2018 / 16:29
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Mr Stephan Manz,
Date of birth: 15 Aug 1988
|
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|5.16 %
|0 %
|5.16 %
|7744088
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0JQ5U3
|399889
|
|5.16 %
| %
|Total
|399889
|5.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|
|72768 Reutlingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
362 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
4,75 M
|
Net income 2018
|
2,65 M
|
Finance 2018
|
8,08 M
|
Yield 2018
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
95,10
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
14,58
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,77x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,68x
|
Capitalization
|
287 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
BUY
|Number of Analysts
|
6
|Average target price
|
42,7 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
17%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|MANZ AG
|15.59%
|326