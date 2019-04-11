Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Manz AG    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manz AG: Successful SOP at leading Chinese display manufacturer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:10am EDT


DGAP-Media / 11.04.2019 / 10:06

Manz AG: Successful SOP at leading Chinese display manufacturer

- Ramp-up of Manz equipment in record time; formal inauguration of production line at HKC

- Smooth implementation proves Manz's performance capabilities in handling large-scale projects

Reutlingen, April 11, 2019 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technological portfolio, has proven its performance capabilities in handling large-scale projects in an impressive manner. Manz's Electronics business segment is currently involved in a major contract with a total volume of 90 million USD (approx. 76 million euro) for wet-chemical processing equipment for manufacturing large-format displays of generation 8.6 substrates (2250 x 2610 mm) with HKC, one of the top 3 display manufacturers on the Chinese market. HKC was able to produce the first LCD TV panel only 69 days after the start of installation of equipment used in wet-chemical exposure, the heart of a display production line. The industry standard for this process is a timeline of 90 to 100 days. Manz AG has a good business relationship with HKC for many years already. Manz received the current order in August 2018, thanks to its decades of expertise in wet-chemical processes and automation, its reliability, and its very short ramp-up phase.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, is proud of the project: "Smooth and speedy implementation of this important sub-project is an impressive proof that we, as a mid-sized high-tech equipment manufacturer, can handle large-scale turnkey contracts in Asia on schedule and in record time. This is just one result of our strategy of offering German engineering expertise at locally competitive prices with our locations and qualified employees on site. We would like to congratulate HKC on reaching this milestone!"

Delivery and final acceptance of all machines for the current large-scale order are slated for completion in the second half of 2019. Around 30 % of the order has already been booked to revenues and earnings in 2018, and around 70 % will be booked in the current fiscal year. The Manz AG 2019 forecast already includes revenues and earnings from this order.


Image 1: Outstanding robot handling system for generation 8.6 substrates transportation in LCD-TV panels production line of HKC.

Link: https://www.cometis.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Manz_Handling-of-Substrates.jpg


Image 2: Robert Lin, General Manager of Manz Taiwan Ltd., and Mr. Ji Hui Lu, Executive Vice President of HKC Group, congratulated each other on the goal achievement of lighting TV panel in record time after the ceremony.

Link: https://www.cometis.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Ji-Hui-Lu_and_Robert_Lin.jpg


Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency

Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.

Investor Relations Contact

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
e-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-mail: krause@cometis.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Manz AG
Key word(s): Industry

11.04.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 798753

 
End of News DGAP Media

798753  11.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANZ AG
04:10aMANZ AG : Successful SOP at leading Chinese display manufacturer
EQ
04/04Energy group Total's Saft arm strikes China batteries deal
RE
04/044 APRIL 2019 MANZ AG : New Asian Customer Places Order for Display Production Eq..
PU
04/04MANZ AG : New Asian Customer Places Order for Display Production Equipment
EQ
03/2828 MARCH 2019 MANZ AG : Continued Profitable Growth Expected for 2019
PU
03/28MANZ AG : Continued Profitable Growth Expected for 2019
EQ
03/21MANZ AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
03/20MANZ : 20 March 2019 Manz Uses Laser for Water-Tight Sealing
PU
03/1212 MARCH 2019 MANZ AG PUBLISHES PREL : Revenue and results prognosis achieved
PU
03/12MANZ AG : Manz AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018: Revenue and results pr..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 344 M
EBIT 2019 16,0 M
Net income 2019 5,95 M
Finance 2019 21,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,17
P/E ratio 2020 12,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,1 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Powalla Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANZ AG29.88%235
APPLIED MATERIALS28.31%40 036
DISCO CORPORATION50.37%5 899
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 550
ASM INTERNATIONAL46.96%3 378
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV42.82%2 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About