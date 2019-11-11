Log in
Manz : adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 09:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Manz AG adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2019

11-Nov-2019 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Manz AG adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2019

Reutlingen, November 11, 2019 - The Managing Board of Manz AG, Reutlingen (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3), has decided to adjust its earnings forecast for financial year 2019 on the basis of the financial statements for the first nine months of 2019 and the updated full-year plan. Previously, the Managing Board had assumed that revenues for the current financial year would be slightly lower than in the previous year, with a positive EBITDA margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range.

The Managing Board now expects a positive EBITDA margin in the lower single-digit percentage range and a negative EBIT in the upper single-digit million range for the financial year 2019, with revenues slightly below the previous year's level.

For this reason, Manz AG will publish the complete financial report for the first nine months of 2019 today, November 11, 2019.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Bexchange abbreviation: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany

Investor Relations Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: krause@cometis.de

11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 909795

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

909795  11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
