Manz : adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2019

11-Nov-2019 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Manz AG adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2019

Reutlingen, November 11, 2019 - The Managing Board of Manz AG, Reutlingen (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3), has decided to adjust its earnings forecast for financial year 2019 on the basis of the financial statements for the first nine months of 2019 and the updated full-year plan. Previously, the Managing Board had assumed that revenues for the current financial year would be slightly lower than in the previous year, with a positive EBITDA margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range.

The Managing Board now expects a positive EBITDA margin in the lower single-digit percentage range and a negative EBIT in the upper single-digit million range for the financial year 2019, with revenues slightly below the previous year's level.

For this reason, Manz AG will publish the complete financial report for the first nine months of 2019 today, November 11, 2019.

Manz AG

