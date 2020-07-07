Manz : receives further order from leading battery manufacturer

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Manz AG receives further order from leading battery manufacturer



07.07.2020 / 07:29

Manz AG receives further order from leading battery manufacturer

Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment demonstrates high level of customer confidence

Volume in the mid double-digit million euro range is spread over the years 2020 and 2021

Order underlines the great growth potential in the consumer electronics sector

Reutlingen, July 7, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, is expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range. Half of the order volume will impact revenues and earnings in 2020 and half will accrue in 2021.

The follow-up order underlines the strong growth dynamics in the consumer electronics sector. As part of the new order, additional production lines will be installed at the customer's site and existing ones will be upgraded. The existing plant concept will be further optimized with the aim of significantly increasing production capacities and thus improving the overall productivity of cell manufacturing.

Manz AG's customers benefit from the many years of expertise of the Reutlingen-based high-tech engineering company. For over 30 years, Manz AG's Italian subsidiary has been a leader in production equipment for wound cells and micro-capacitors. This expertise gives Manz AG's clients a key competitive advantage, particularly in the fast-growing consumer electronics sector.

Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, commented on the new orders: "Our engineers at the European locations work closely with our clients on continuous improvements. That is why we are pleased to receive this follow-up order, which confirms our customer's trust in the exclusive partnership in the development of wound lithium-ion battery cells for mobile devices. Once again it shows that, despite Covid-19, we are well on the way to achieving our ambitious growth targets in the Energy Storage segment for 2020."



Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency

Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2019 financial year totalled around 264 million euros.



Contact



Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99

E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: krause@cometis.de