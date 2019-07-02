Manz : successfully holds 2019 Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Manz AG successfully holds 2019 Annual General Meeting



02.07.2019 / 15:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Manz AG successfully holds 2019 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders agree upon all agenda points with a large majority

The new Chief Operating Officer Jürgen Knie introduced himself

Reutlingen, July 2, 2019 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, held its 2019 annual general meeting on Tuesday at the FILharmonie in Filderstadt. The presence of the represented share capital equaled approximately 60,35 %; all of the agenda items were adopted by a large majority.

The board used the opportunity to report the operational and strategic development of Manz AG for fiscal year 2018 to the shareholders in detail. The past year was characterized by clear advances in the sustainable increase of Manz AG's competitiveness and profitability. Due to direct organizational and process improvements as well as the optimized product portfolio, sales as well as the result improved significantly compared to the previous year. In this context, the board thanked all of its employees for successful efforts over the past years.

Jürgen Knie, who was appointed as new COO of Manz AG in May 2019, also introduced himself to the shareholders. He took over responsibility for Purchasing, Production and Commissioning as well as the Contract Manufacturing and Service segments on July 1, 2019. Mr. Knie most recently managed Manz Slovakia, where he was also responsible for the development of the Contract Manufacturing segment. In this position, he laid the foundation for the Taiwan-based joint venture Talus Manufacturing, of which he continues to be a member of the board.

Martin Drasch, Chairman of the Board of Manz AG, "In 2018, we made considerable progress toward sustainable profitability. Now we must confirm this trend by continuing along the pursued path. We know that such a process is not self-driven and is associated with great efforts by all. Thus, we would like to express our great appreciation to our shareholders for trusting us in this phase."



Image:



The Management Board of Manz AG at the Annual General Meeting 2019 (from left): Manfred Hochleitner (CFO), Martin Drasch (CEO), Jürgen Knie (COO).

https://www.cometis.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/201907_Board-Manz-AG.jpg



Company profile:



Manz AG - passion for efficiency



Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities cover the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces its products in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has distribution and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.



Investor Relations Contact



Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99

E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: krause@cometis.de