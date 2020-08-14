Maoye International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Maoye International Holdings Limited

茂 業 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Maoye International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 in relation to the profit warning the Company (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify and correct the English translation of the Announcement as follows.

In the third paragraph of the English translation of the Announcement, the sentences that read:

"The Company is in the process of finalising the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the Group's annual results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 20 20, which is expected to be published on 26 August 2020."

should in fact be stated as:

"The Company is in the process of finalising the unauditedconsolidated results of the Group for the six monthsended 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the announcement of the interim results of the Companyfor the six months ended 30 June 2020 carefully, which is expected to be published on 26 August

