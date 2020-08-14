Maoye International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Log in
08/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Maoye International Holdings Limited

茂 業 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Maoye International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 in relation to the profit warning the Company (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify and correct the English translation of the Announcement as follows.

In the third paragraph of the English translation of the Announcement, the sentences that read:

"The Company is in the process of finalising the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the Group's annual results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 20 20, which is expected to be published on 26 August 2020."

should in fact be stated as:

"The Company is in the process of finalising the unauditedconsolidated results of the Group for the six monthsended 30 June 2020. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the announcement of the interim results of the Companyfor the six months ended 30 June 2020 carefully, which is expected to be published on 26 August

2020."

No change of the Chinese version of the Announcement is required and the above clarification does not affect other information contained in the English version of the Announcement.

By Order of the Board

Maoye International Holdings Limited

Mr. Huang Mao Ru

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Huang Mao Ru, Mr. Zhong Pengyi and Ms. Lu Xiaojuan; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Wang Bin; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Pao Ping Wing and Mr. Gao Yajun.

Disclaimer

Maoye International Holdings Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:32:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 7 880 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2019 186 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2019 17 472 M 2 514 M 2 514 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
Yield 2019 3,67%
Capitalization 1 750 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 374
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maoye International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mao Ru Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Juan Lu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peng Yi Zhong Vice Chairman
Bin Wang Non-Executive Director
Ping Wing Pao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.48%245
WESFARMERS LIMITED14.13%38 393
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.68.66%24 240
FIVE BELOW, INC.-14.66%6 023
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-40.49%3 743
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-32.87%3 592
