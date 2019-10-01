Maoye International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Maoye International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
02/10/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
848
Description :
MAOYE INT'L
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
9,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$900,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
9,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$900,000,000.00
Stock code : N/A
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HK$900,000,000.00
currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
5,140,326,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
-
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
5,140,326,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Scheme
(20/01/2010)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
thereto
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
Amount at close of
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
the month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
AGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
thereto
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
N/A
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
State
(Note 1)
(
/
/
)
3.
Placing
At price :
Issue and allotment
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
AGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
10.
Other
At price : State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
N/A
N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E.
(Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
N/A
(2) N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
N/A
Submitted by:
Liu Bo
Title:
Executive Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
