Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Mapfre S.A.    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapfre S A : Spanish insurer Mapfre's first half net profit down on COVID-19, natural disasters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:40am EDT
The logo of Spain's insurance company Mapfre is seen in Seville, southern Spain

Spanish insurer Mapfre's net profit fell 28% in the first half of this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Spain.

The company said on Friday that its net profit fell to 270.7 million euros (246.6 million pounds) in the first half down from 374.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The claims directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic on its insurance businesses were worth a cumulated 153 million euros, while the pandemic had a net cost of 57 million euros on its reinsurance business.

"The biggest impact was on the volume of business due to the lockdown measures, the lower economic activity, currency swings and an adverse environment for life insurance and savings," Mapfre said in a statement.

The COVID-19 costs were partly offset by a lower frequency of claims on other business lines such as car and travel as people were forced to remain home during a good part of the period, the company said.

Earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the Gloria storm in Spain had a net negative impact of 77.3 million euros on Mapfre.

Given the uncertain situation, Mapfre's management said it would monitor the situation and evaluate its dividend policy in the fourth quarter.

The Spanish insurer's profit decline was not as bad as the second quarter loss reported by U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc., often seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAPFRE S.A.
05:40aMAPFRE S A : Spanish insurer Mapfre's first half net profit down on COVID-19, na..
RE
07/23MAPFRE S A : “The agreement minimizes the risk of breaking up the euro&rdq..
PU
07/22MAPFRE S A : Socially Responsible Investment in the COVID-19 era
PU
07/21MAPFRE S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/16MAPFRE S A : (07.2020) 2Q 2020 Results webcast announcement
PU
07/16MAPFRE S A : Economics predicts a fall in GDP of between 4.9 percent and 5.7 per..
PU
07/16MAPFRE S A : “The perceived risk regarding Europe has been reduced”
PU
07/15MAPFRE S A : A look at major crises and their effects on the insurance industry
PU
07/09MAPFRE S A : AM Behavioral Fund's investment in sports
PU
07/09MAPFRE S A : joins the executive commitee of the United Nations Global Compact S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 371 M 24 792 M 24 792 M
Net income 2020 588 M 682 M 682 M
Net Debt 2020 256 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
Yield 2020 7,86%
Capitalization 4 964 M 5 752 M 5 758 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 34 227
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,91 €
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Ignacio Baeza Gómez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-31.02%5 752
ALLIANZ SE-14.46%89 123
CHUBB LIMITED-13.05%61 087
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.47%58 345
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-11.84%56 272
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-37.91%27 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group