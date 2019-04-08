Maple Leaf Foods : Greenleaf Foods SPC to Construct North America's Largest Plant-Based Protein Facility in Indiana

Greenleaf Foods, SPC (the “Company”), today announced plans to construct
North America’s largest plant-based protein manufacturing facility in
Shelbyville, Indiana. The 230,000-square-foot facility will more than
double the Company’s production capacity to meet the surging consumer
demand for its portfolio of brands, including Lightlife® and Field Roast
Grain Meat Co™, the #1 and #2 brands in the refrigerated alternative
protein category.
The U.S. $310 million Shelbyville facility, slated to become operational
in late 2020, will create 460 jobs on the 57-acre property and can be
expanded to meet future market growth. The new facility will extend the
Company’s network of production facilities, which includes facilities in
Seattle, Washington, and Turners Falls, Massachusetts. In addition, the
Company plans to invest in equipment to increase capacity and scale
production at its existing facilities.
The new Shelbyville facility will enable the Company to meet rapidly
rising demand for plant-based proteins by supporting its innovation
pipeline across its brands. In January, the Lightlife Burger, Ground,
Italian Sausage and Bratwurst Sausage were launched as part of a new pea
protein-based product line that delivers the sensory experience and
taste consumers crave, marking the brand’s most significant innovation
launch in its 40-year history. The new line will be among the products
made at the new facility, along with other bestselling products from the
Lightlife and Field Roast Grain Meat Co brands.
“Our new facility will be a center of plant-based protein excellence
that helps accelerate our company’s growth. This will support our rich
pipeline of innovative products that both satisfy increasing consumer
demand and drive our continued leadership of this dynamic category in
the U.S. and Canada into the future,” said Dan Curtin, President. “Our
world-class research and development teams are shattering what were once
thought to be the culinary boundaries of plant-based protein products,
and our new facility will take those ideas from development to
commercialization. We are grateful for the incredible support from the
State of Indiana, as well as Shelby County and the City of Shelbyville,
who have helped make this a reality.”
“In Indiana, we’re proud to support a global economy with more than 950
foreign-owned businesses here providing quality career opportunities for
our residents. And we’re thrilled to welcome Greenleaf Foods, SPC to
that growing list and to our Indiana family,” Indiana Governor Eric J.
Holcomb said. “Today’s groundbreaking is a significant milestone for the
Shelbyville community and for the state of Indiana. I’m confident that
our skilled workforce will be a crucial asset, helping support Greenleaf
Foods SPC’s growth for years to come.”
At the local level, Shelbyville Mayor Tom DeBaun also praised the
announcement. “I am thrilled that Shelby County was chosen for this
project. It's further validation that the administrations of the City of
Shelbyville and Shelby County are working collaboratively to make this a
great place to do business,” DeBaun said. “This project diversifies our
employment options locally and regionally as well as bringing tremendous
opportunities to our community.”
The North American plant-based protein market had estimated sales of
US$1 billion in 2018 and demand for plant-based protein continues to
show strong growth. Fresh refrigerated products represent
approximately 24% of the total market and delivered 40% sales growth in
2018. While burgers are fueling category growth, all refrigerated
products are forecasted to deliver double-digit growth for the next
twenty years.
To mark this momentous announcement, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb,
Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger and Shelbyville Mayor Tom DeBaun
are set to join the Company’s President Dan Curtin at a groundbreaking
on the site at the intersection of I-74 and Highway 44, Monday, April 8
at 2 p.m. EST. Representatives of the Indiana Economic Development
Corporation and Shelby County Development Corporation will also be
present.
Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple
Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI) based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For
more information about the Company, visit greenleaffoods.com.
About Greenleaf Foods, SPC
Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based
foods. Established in 2018, the Company’s portfolio of leading
plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain
Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a
wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).
