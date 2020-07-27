Log in
Maple Leaf Foods : Names Nadia Theodore Senior Vice President of Industry and Global Government Relations

07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:  MFI) today named Nadia Theodore as Senior Vice President of Global Industry and Government Relations effective October 13.  Theodore will succeed Rory McAlpine, who will retire after 15 years with Maple Leaf Foods.

Theodore joins the company from the Canadian Government, where she has filled a variety of roles for 20 years.  Since 2004, her work has focused on global affairs and trade policy through progressively responsible diplomatic roles in Canada and abroad.  Most recently, she served as Consul General of Canada, posted to the Southeastern United States in Atlanta, Georgia.   During a post in Geneva, Switzerland, she spent three years as Canada's Counsellor to the World Trade Organization.

Earlier in her career, Nadia was a Senior Policy Analyst and Assistant Regional Manager for the Aboriginal Policy Directorate in Ottawa and Winnipeg, and as a Charities Officer at the Canadian Revenue Agency.

"Nadia's deep experience in global issues, her understanding of government and her diplomatic skills will be  tremendous value to Maple Leaf Foods," said Michael McCain, President and CEO. "We are grateful for Rory McAlpine's long-standing leadership of industry and government relations and we know that Nadia will be an outstanding successor."

Nadia earned her law degree at the University of London and her bachelor's and master's degrees in political science at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneider's®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.TM and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-names-nadia-theodore-senior-vice-president-of-industry-and-global-government-relations-301100529.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
