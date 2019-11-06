Log in
Media Advisory: Maple Leaf Foods to make major sustainability announcement

11/06/2019

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE: MFI) will make an important sustainability announcement on November 7, 2019, marking a significant first by a major food company, and in support of the Company's vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth.

Maple Leaf Foods (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

What: 

Maple Leaf Foods sustainability announcement



Who:  

Michael H. McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer


Randall Huffman, Chief Food Safety and Sustainability Officer



When:

November 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

 

To participate via conference call, please call (+1) 888 390 0605, using Conference ID: 90914097

If you are unable to participate, the conference call will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.

Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast: Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11+, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome and at least a 128Kbps connection to the Internet.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-maple-leaf-foods-to-make-major-sustainability-announcement-300953020.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
