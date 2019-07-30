Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Maple Power Capital Corp    MPXP   CA56531Y1051

MAPLE POWER CAPITAL CORP

(MPXP)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Acquisition of Shares of Must Capital Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of securities of Must Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUST.H) (the "Company") by Scharfe Holdings Inc. ("Scharfe") of 488-1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V6E 3V7, Pacific West Mercantile Corp. ("Pacific West") of P.O Box 3566 Stn Terminal, Vancouver BC, V6B 3Y6, 2286252 Ontario Inc. ("228"), of 2955 Harvey Crescent, Mississauga ON, L5L 4V9, and 2444444 Ontario Inc. ("244"), of 333 Bay Street, Suite 1770, Toronto ON, M5H 2R2. The address of the Company's registered office is 121 King Street West, Suite 2150, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9.

Scharfe entered into a debt conversion agreement with the Company under which Scharfe agreed to settle $162,660.19 of indebtedness in exchange for 2,065,526 common shares in the capital of the Company. Following the transaction, Scharfe and its affiliates beneficially own 3,498,261 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 18.00% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis. Before the transaction, Scharfe and its affiliates beneficially owned 1,432,725 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 10.77% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis.

Pacific West entered into a debt conversion agreement with the Company under which Pacific West agreed to settle $151,500.00 of indebtedness in exchange for 1,923,810 common shares in the capital of the Company. Following the transaction, Pacific West and its affiliates beneficially own 2,479,366 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 12.75% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis. Before the transaction, Pacific West and its affiliates beneficially owned 555,556 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 4.18% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis.

228 and 244 share a common control person. 228 entered into a debt conversion agreement with the Company under which 228 agreed to settle $165,100.00 of indebtedness in exchange for 2,096,508 common shares in the capital of the Company. 244 entered into a debt conversion agreement with the Company under which 228 agreed to settle $4,165.44 of indebtedness in exchange for 52,894 common shares in the capital of the Company. Following the transactions, 228, 244 and their affiliates beneficially own 3,582,137 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 18.43% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis. Before the transaction, 228, 244 and their affiliates beneficially owned 1,432,725 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 10.77% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis.

228 and 244 should be considered joint actors. Pacific West and Scharfe should not be considered joint actors.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes and each of Scharfe, Pacific West, 228, and 244 may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control depending on market or other conditions.

As a result of the share issuances described above, Cale Thomas ("Thomas"), who previously issued an early warning report in connection with his holdings in the Company, has fallen below the 10% threshold on a fully-diluted basis. Thomas and his affiliates beneficially own 974,007 common shares in the capital of the Company and 974,007 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 5.01% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis and 7.76% on a fully-diluted basis.

As a result of the share issuances described above, Jason Meretsky ("Meretsky"), who previously issued an early warning report in connection with his holdings in the Company, has fallen below the 10% threshold on an undiluted basis. Meretsky and his affiliates beneficially own 1,532,800 common shares in the capital of the Company and 1,532,800 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.88% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on an undiluted basis. However, on a fully-diluted basis, Meretsky and his affiliates hold approximately 12.21% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company.

This transaction is exempt from the formal take-over provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) pursuant to section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.SEDAR.com. After the Early Warning Report has been filed, a copy of the report can be obtained from Michele (Mike) Marrandino, President and CEO of the Company (tel #: (604) 722-5225).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46661


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAPLE POWER CAPITAL CORP
10:00pEarly Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Acquisitio..
NE
05:15pMust Capital Closes Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
07/19Must Capital Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
06/18Must Capital Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
06/03MUST Capital Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
NE
05/08MUST CAPITAL : Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62103..
AQ
05/07Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62103 Acquisition..
NE
05/02Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62103 Acquisition..
NE
05/02Must Capital Closes Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
04/18Must Capital Announces Extension of Private Placement
NE
More news
Chart MAPLE POWER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Maple Power Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michele N. Marrandino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Bambrick Director-Operations & Human Resources
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Keith Zeke Kerr Director
Vikas Ranjan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLE POWER CAPITAL CORP1
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC81.09%23 820
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD13.68%11 254
OMNICELL, INC.20.17%3 033
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC7.88%1 731
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group