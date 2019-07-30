Must Capital Closes Shares for Debt Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Must Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUST.H) (the "Company") announces the closing of the shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") previously outlined in the news releases dated June 18, 2019 and July 19, 2019. The Company has settled an aggregate amount of $483,425.63 in indebtedness with companies controlled by certain officers and directors of the Company in exchange for an aggregate of 6,138,738 common shares of the Company. The Company decided to proceed with the Debt Settlement to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet and the transaction was reviewed and approved by the Company's independent director.

All securities issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

As certain insiders participated in the Debt Settlement, it may be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(g) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is insolvent or in serious financial difficulty and the transaction is designed to improve the financial position of the Company.

The Debt Settlement remains subject to final approval of the TSXV.

