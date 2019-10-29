Mapletree Commercial Trust : Application Form for New Units and Excess New Units ("ARE") 0 10/29/2019 | 09:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST CONSTITUTED IN THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE PURSUANT TO A TRUST DEED DATED 25 AUGUST 2005 (AS AMENDED) APPLICATION FORM FOR NEW UNITS AND EXCESS NEW UNITS ("ARE") NON-RENOUNCEABLE UNDERWRITTEN PREFERENTIAL OFFERING OF 205,589,840 NEW UNITS OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST ("MCT", AND THE NEW UNITS OF MCT, THE "NEW UNITS") AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$2.24 PER NEW UNIT TO ENTITLED UNITHOLDERS ON A PRO-RATA BASIS OF 71 NEW UNITS FOR EVERY 1,000 EXISTING UNITS HELD BY ENTITLED UNITHOLDERS AS AT THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING BOOKS CLOSURE DATE, FRACTIONS OF A NEW UNIT TO BE DISREGARDED (THE "PREFERENTIAL OFFERING") A. KNOW YOUR HOLDINGS & ENTITLEMENT Number of Units currently held by you Units as at 24 OCTOBER 2019 AT 5.00 P.M. (Books Closure Date) Number of New Units provisionally allotted* Issue Price S$2.24 per New Unit B. SELECT YOUR APPLICATION OPTIONS 1. ATM Follow the procedures set out on the ATM screen and submit your application through an ATM of a Participating Bank by 9.30 P.M. ON 7 NOVEMBER 2019 Participating Banks are DBS BANK LTD. (INCLUDING POSB), OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 2. Mail Complete the section below and submit this form to CDP by 5.00 P.M. ON 7 NOVEMBER 2019 Only BANKER'S DRAFT/CASHIER'S ORDER payable to " CDP - MCT PREF OFFERING ACCOUNT " will be accepted Applications using a PERSONAL CHEQUE, POSTAL ORDER or MONEY ORDER will be rejected Write your name and securities account number on the back of the Banker's Draft/Cashier's Order C. DECLARATION Please read the instructions overleaf and fill in the blanks below accordingly. i. Total Number of New Units Applied: , , , (Provisionally Allotted + Excess New Units) ii. Cashier's Order/Banker's Draft Details**: (Input 6 digits of CO/BD)For guidance on completing this form, please refer to Appendix 1 of the Instruction Booklet (Procedure to complete the ARE) Signature of Entitled Unitholder Submit this form to Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MCT (the "Manager") c/o The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") only by: Date Robinson Road Post Office, OR 9 North Buona Vista Drive, P.O. Box 1597, #01-19/20 The Metropolis Singapore 903147 Singapore 138588 *This serves as a confirmation to you from CDP that your Securities Account has been credited with the number of New Units provisionally allotted as stated. No other confirmation note will be sent by CDP. **For use by persons accepting through CDP with Cashier's Order or Banker's Draft drawn in Singapore currency on a bank in Singapore. / SG191016EXRILV0J / 2.24 INSTRUCTIONS Copies of this ARE and the instruction booklet dated 30 October 2019 (the " Instruction Booklet ") have been issued in connection with the Preferential Offering. This is not a transferable or negotiable document and is only for use by the Entitled Unitholder(s) whose name(s) appear(s) above. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately. The procedures for acceptance, payment and application by Entitled Unitholder(s) set out in the Instruction Booklet should be read carefully before completing this ARE.

If you hold Units through a finance company or Depository Agent, or have subscribed for or purchased your Units using CPF monies and/or under the Supplementary Retirement Scheme, you can only accept your Provisionally Allotted New Units (as defined below) and (if applicable) apply for Excess New Units by instructing these intermediaries or the relevant banks in which you hold your CPFIS accounts or SRS Accounts. Any application made through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (" CDP "), Electronic Application at ATMs of a Participating Bank, the Unit Registrar and/or the Manager will be rejected. Submission of this original signed ARE purporting to be signed by the person(s) in whose name(s) it was issued shall be conclusive evidence in favour of MCT, the Manager, CDP and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore Branch (collectively, the " Joint Global Coordinators ") of the title of the person(s) lodging it to deal with the same. Your attention is drawn to those provisions of Part VIII of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, which may be applicable to an acquisition of Units. You should also consider the implications of those provisions before you accept the Provisionally Allotted New Units under this ARE and (if applicable) apply for Excess New Units. By submitting this original signed ARE, you have confirmed that:- (i) your receipt of this ARE was accompanied by the Instruction Booklet; (ii) this ARE and the Instruction Booklet were received by you in Singapore; (iii) you have read, understood and agreed to all the terms and conditions of the Instruction Booklet, (if applicable) the deed of trust dated 25 August 2005 constituting MCT (as amended) (the " MCT Trust Deed ") and the instructions contained in this ARE. Approval in-principle has been obtained from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") for the listing and quotation of the New Units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST and official quotation will commence after all the New Units have been issued and the notification letters from CDP have been despatched. The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Preferential Offering, the New Units, MCT and/or its subsidiaries. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this ARE and the Instruction Booklet. ACCEPTANCE OF PROVISIONALLY ALLOTTED NEW UNITS AND APPLICATION FOR EXCESS NEW UNITS

You hereby irrevocably and unconditionally apply for:- (i) the Total Number of New Units Applied indicated in Part (C)(i) on the first page; or (ii) the number of such New Units calculated as the amount of the remittance submitted together with this ARE divided by the Issue Price (rounded down to the nearest Unit), whichever is the lesser number (the " Application Units "), at the Issue Price in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the Instruction Booklet, (if applicable) the MCT Trust Deed and the instructions contained in this ARE.

If you did not indicate the Total Number of New Units Applied in Part (C)(i) on the first page, you shall also be deemed to have irrevocably and unconditionally applied for such number of Application Units calculated as the amount of the remittance submitted together with this ARE divided by the Issue Price (rounded down to the nearest Unit). Where the number of Application Units is less than or equal to the number of New Units represented by the provisional allotment of New Units as may be standing to the credit of the "Free Balance" of your Securities Account with CDP as at the abovementioned last date and time for application and payment (the "Provisionally Allotted New Units"), your application for such Application Units will be deemed to be your acceptance of the relevant number of your Provisionally Allotted New Units. Where the number of Application Units is in excess of your Provisionally Allotted New Units, you will be deemed to have accepted all your Provisionally Allotted New Units and (ii) applied for such number of Excess New Units represented by the number of Application Units in excess of your Provisionally Allotted New Units. References in this ARE to your application(s) for New Units are to your application(s) for New Units regardless of whether such application is or is deemed to be an acceptance of Provisionally Allotted New Units and/or an application for Excess New Units.

You hereby acknowledge that, in determining the total number of Provisionally Allotted New Units which you can validly accept, the Manager and/or CDP are entitled, and you hereby authorise the Manager and/or CDP to take into consideration:- (i) the total number of Provisionally Allotted New Units which you have validly accepted, whether under this ARE and/or any other application form for New Units; and the total number of Provisionally Allotted New Units standing to the credit of the "Free Balance" of your Securities Account with CDP which is available for acceptance. You hereby undertake and agree to accept whatever number of New Units not exceeding the number of Application Units that you are deemed to have applied for as may be allotted to you at the Manager's discretion in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the Instruction Booklet, (if applicable) the MCT Trust Deed and the instructions contained in this ARE. You hereby acknowledge that the Manager's and/or CDP's determination shall be conclusive and binding on you. PAYMENT (For use by persons applying through CDP with Banker's Draft or Cashier's Order)

You hereby authorise CDP to present the Banker's Draft/Cashier's Order in Singapore dollars drawn on a bank in Singapore for payment and to refund any application monies or the balance thereof without interest or any share of revenue or other benefit arising therefrom by means of a crossed cheque drawn on a bank in Singapore and sent by ordinary post at your own risk to your mailing address as maintained in the records of CDP or in such other manner as you may have agreed with CDP for the payment of any cash distributions. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING

The distribution of the Instruction Booklet and its accompanying documents (including this ARE) and the purchase, exercise or subscription for New Units may be prohibited or restricted (either absolutely or subject to various securities requirements, whether legal or administrative, being complied with) in certain jurisdictions under the relevant laws of those jurisdictions. Unitholders or any other persons having possession of the Instruction Booklet and/or its accompanying documents (including this ARE) are advised to keep themselves informed of and observe such prohibitions and restrictions at their own expense and without liability to MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of MCT (the " Trustee ") or any other person involved in the Preferential Offering. If you have registered addresses outside Singapore, your attention has been drawn to the definition of " Entitled Unitholders " and the section titled " Important Notice " in the Instruction Booklet which sets out the eligibility of Unitholders to participate in the Preferential Offering. Please note that you should consult your professional advisers before deciding whether to participate in the Preferential Offering. It is your responsibility to observe the laws of any relevant jurisdiction(s) and that such arrangements would not require notification, registration, filing or any other action to be taken in such jurisdiction(s). By accepting this ARE, you will be deemed to have represented and warranted to the Manager that you are not in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make or accept any offer to subscribe for New Units or to use this ARE in any manner in which you have used or will use it.

The New Units have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act ") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America (" U.S ."), and the New Units may not be offered or sold within the U.S. except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The New Units may only be acquired by persons in the U.S. who are Entitled QIBs (as defined in the Instruction Booklet) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. You hereby acknowledge that in case you are in the U.S. or you are accepting the Provisionally Allotted Units and/or making an application for Excess New Units on behalf of a person(s) in the U.S.: you are a "qualified institutional buyer" (" QIB ") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, with full power and authority to make the acknowledgements, representations, warranties and agreements contained herein, and, if you are acquiring the New Units as a fiduciary or agent for one or more investor accounts, each owner of such account is a QIB, you have sole investment discretion with respect to each such account, and you have full power and authority to make the acknowledgements, representations, warranties and agreements contained herein on behalf of each owner of such account; to the extent you accept your Provisionally Allotted New Units and/or apply for Excess New Units, you will acquire such New Units for your own account, or for the account of one or more QIB(s) as to which you have full investment discretion, in each case for investment purposes, and not with a view to any distribution (within the meaning of U.S. securities laws) of the New Units; you are aware and understand (and each account for which you are acting has been advised and understands) that (i) the New Units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the U.S., (ii) any offer and sale of the New Units to you is being made in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and (iii) the New Units are "restricted securities", within the meaning of Rule 144(a)(3) under the Securities Act; and you agree on your own behalf and on behalf of any accounts for which you are acting, that for so long as the New Units are "restricted securities", you will not offer, resell, pledge or otherwise transfer any New Units which you may acquire, or any beneficial interest therein, except in an offshore transaction complying with Rule 904 of Regulation S under the Securities Act, pursuant to another exemption from registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act; and you have completed and returned to the Manager (with a copy to your nominee/custodian) the signed investor representation letter in the form attached as Appendix 2 to the Instruction Booklet. By submitting this form you are deemed to have repeated the representations and warranties contained in the investor representation letter. If you are located in Canada, you acknowledge and agree that you are entitled under applicable Canadian securities laws to purchase the New Units without the benefit of a prospectus qualified under such securities laws, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing are: (i) an "accredited investor" as defined in section 1.1 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, and (ii) are also a "permitted client" as defined in section 1.1 of National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and have completed and returned to the Manager (with a copy to your nominee/custodian) the signed investor representation letter in the form attached as Appendix 2 to the Instruction Booklet. Without prejudice to the foregoing, the Manager reserves the right, but shall not be obliged to, treat as invalid any application or purported application, or decline to register such application or purported application (a) which appears to the Manager or its agents to have been executed in any jurisdiction outside Singapore or which the Manager believes may violate any applicable legislation of such jurisdiction, which provides an address outside Singapore for documentary evidence for the New Units or which requires the Manager to despatch the documentary evidence to an address in any jurisdiction outside Singapore, (c) is not accompanied by a signed investor representation letter in the form attached as Appendix 2 to the Instruction Booklet (in the case of Unitholders (who are Entitled QIBs) in the U.S. or (who are both accredited investors and permitted clients) in Canada), or (d) which purports to exclude any deemed representation or warranty. ACCEPTANCE, APPLICATION AND PAYMENT VIA SGX-SFG SERVICE (THIS SECTION IS APPLICABLE TO DEPOSITORY AGENTS ONLY)

Depository Agents may accept Provisionally Allotted New Units and apply for Excess New Units via the SGX-SFG service provided by CDP as listed in Schedule 3 of the Terms and Conditions for User Services for Depository Agents. CDP has been authorised by the Manager to receive acceptances on its behalf. Such acceptances and (if applicable) applications will be deemed irrevocable and subject to each of the terms and conditions contained in this ARE and the Instruction Booklet as if the ARE had been completed and delivered to CDP. APPROPRIATION

In the case where the amount of remittance payable to the Manager in respect of your acceptance of your Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) in respect of your application for Excess New Units as per the instructions received by CDP whether under this ARE and/or in any other application form for the New Units and Excess New Units differs from the amount actually received by CDP, the Manager and CDP shall be entitled, and you hereby authorise the Manager and CDP, to determine and appropriate all amounts received by CDP on the Manager's behalf for each application on its own whether under this ARE and/or in any other application form for the New Units and Excess New Units as follows:- firstly, towards payment of all amounts payable in respect of your acceptance of Provisionally Allotted New Units; and secondly, (if applicable) towards payment of all amounts payable in respect of your application for Excess New Units. Without contrary to the above, the Manager and CDP shall be entitled to make such appropriation for each application based on the amount received for that application, notwithstanding payment (or overpayment) made in this or other application(s). You hereby acknowledge that the determination and appropriation by the Manager and CDP shall be conclusive and binding on you.

In the event that you accept Provisionally Allotted New Units by way of this ARE and/or apply for Excess New Units by way of this ARE and by way of an Electronic Application, the Manager and/or CDP shall be authorised and entitled to accept your instructions in whichever mode or combination as the Manager and/or CDP may, in their/its absolute discretion, deem fit. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, in such a case, you have irrevocably authorised the Manager and/or CDP to apply all amounts received whether under this ARE and/or any other acceptance and/or application for New Units (including an Electronic Application) in whichever mode or combination as the Manager and/or CDP may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit. By completing, signing and delivering this original signed ARE or by making an Electronic Application through an ATM of a Participating Bank and in consideration of the Manager issuing and distributing this ARE to you, you agree that:- your acceptance of the Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) your application for Excess New Units is irrevocable; your remittance will be honoured on first presentation and that any monies returnable may be held pending clearance of your payment and will not bear interest or enjoy any share of revenue or other benefit arising therefrom; the contract arising from your acceptance of the Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) your application for Excess New Units shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, Singapore law and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Singapore courts; in the event that your acceptance of your Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) your application for Excess New Units is invalid, presentation of your remittance for payment by or on behalf of the Manager shall not constitute, or be construed as, an affirmation of such invalid acceptance and (if applicable) application; all applications (including deemed applications pursuant to Section 5 above) for Excess New Units are accepted by the Manager solely by the allotment and issue of the relevant New Units and not otherwise, notwithstanding the presentation of your remittance for payment by or on behalf of the Manager; any interest, share of revenue or other benefit accruing on or arising from or in connection with any acceptance and (if applicable) application monies shall be for the benefit of the Manager and neither MCT, CDP, the Manager, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee nor any other person involved in the Preferential Offering shall be under any obligation whatsoever to account for such interest, share of revenue or other benefit to you or any other person; you will not be entitled to exercise any remedy of rescission for misrepresentation at any time after your acceptance of your Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) your application for Excess New Units; in accepting your Provisionally Allotted New Units and (if applicable) in applying for Excess New Units, reliance is placed solely on the information contained in the Instruction Booklet and that none of MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee or any other person involved in the Preferential Offering shall have any liability for any information not so contained; you authorise CDP to give, provide, divulge, disclose or reveal any information pertaining to your Securities Account maintained in CDP's record, including, without limitation, your name(s), your NRIC number(s) or passport number(s), Securities Account number(s), address(es), the number of Units standing to the credit of your Securities Account, the number of your Provisionally Allotted New Units, your acceptance and/or (if applicable) excess application and any other information to MCT, the Manager, the Joint Global Coordinators and any other relevant parties as CDP may deem fit for the purpose of the Preferential Offering and your acceptance and/or (if applicable) excess application; and you accept and agree to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Instruction Booklet. You also irrevocably agree and acknowledge that the submission of your acceptance and (if applicable) excess application and payment thereof if effected through an ATM of a Participating Bank, or via the SGX-SFG service provided by CDP (for Depository Agents only), is subject to risks of electrical, electronic, technical and computer-related faults and breakdowns, fires, acts of God, mistakes, losses, theft (in each case whether or not within the control of MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee, the Unit Registrar or the Participating Banks) and any other events whatsoever beyond the control of MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee, the Unit Registrar and/or the Participating Banks and if, in any such event, MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee, the Unit Registrar and/or the Participating Banks do not record or receive the same by the last date and time for acceptance, excess application and payment for the New Units, or such data or tape containing such data is lost, corrupted, destroyed or not otherwise accessible, whether wholly or partially for whatever reason, you shall be deemed not to have accepted the New Units and (if applicable) applied for the Excess New Units and you shall have no claim whatsoever against MCT, the Manager, CDP, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Trustee, the Unit Registrar or the Participating Banks in respect of any purported acceptance thereof and (if applicable) excess application thereof, or for any compensation, loss or damages in connection therewith or in relation thereto. Unless expressly provided to the contrary in the Instruction Booklet and this ARE, a person who is not a party to any contracts made pursuant to the Instruction Booklet and this ARE has no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act, Chapter 53B of Singapore, to enforce any term of such contracts. Notwithstanding any term contained herein, the consent of any third party is not required for any subsequent agreement by the parties thereto to amend or vary (including any release or compromise of any liability) or terminate such contracts. Where third parties are conferred rights under such contracts, those rights are not assignable or transferable. Capitalised terms used in this ARE shall, unless otherwise defined herein, bear the meanings assigned to them in the Instruction Booklet. A reference to a time of the day in this ARE shall be a reference to Singapore time, unless otherwise stated. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:06:02 UTC 0 Latest news on MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 09:07p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Letter of Authority (Preferential Offering) PU 09:07p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Application Form for New Units and Excess New Units.. PU 08:07p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Launch of Preferential Offering and Despatch of Ins.. PU 08:07p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Instruction Booklet dated 30 October 2019 in connec.. PU 10/25 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Sub.. PU 10/25 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Details of Cumulative Distribution in connection wi.. PU 10/25 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Issue of 200,893,000 New Units in Mapletree Commerc.. PU 10/23 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 10/23 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : RIGHTS ISSUE: 71 new shares @ 2.24 SGD for 1000 exi.. FA 10/21 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : MCT secures its first S$670.0 million green loan PU