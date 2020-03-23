Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2019/2020

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

23 March 2020 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., the Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2019/2020 ending 31 March 2020 will be released after the close of trading hours on 22 April 2020.

A "live" audio webcast of the virtual analyst briefing will be held on 23 April 2020 at 9:30am. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website http://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comfor details.

