Mapletree Commercial Trust

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2019/2020

03/23/2020 | 06:28am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

23 March 2020 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., the Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2019/2020 ending 31 March 2020 will be released after the close of trading hours on 22 April 2020.

A "live" audio webcast of the virtual analyst briefing will be held on 23 April 2020 at 9:30am. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website http://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comfor details.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:27:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 343 M
Net income 2020 405 M
Debt 2020 2 855 M
Yield 2020 5,29%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2021 15,9x
Capitalization 5 854 M
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,32  SGD
Last Close Price 1,77  SGD
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lee Hoon Ng Non-Executive Director
Mun Hoong Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.81%4 028
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-13.22%43 279
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.22%31 425
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-35.60%16 251
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.68%15 130
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST3.16%10 225
