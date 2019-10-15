Mapletree Commercial Trust : Launch of Equity Fund Raising to raise Gross Proceeds of no less than S$902.3 million to partially fund the acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) and the Common Premises 0 10/15/2019 | 09:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT LAUNCH OF EQUITY FUND RAISING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF NO LESS THAN S$902.3 MILLION TO PARTIALLY FUND THE ACQUISITION OF MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY (PHASE 2) AND THE COMMON PREMISES Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall having the meanings ascribed to them in the circular of Mapletree Commercial Trust dated 27 September 2019 (the "Circular"). 1. INTRODUCTION 16 October 2019 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the manager of MCT, the "Manager"), is proposing an equity fund raising comprising an offering of 406,482,840 new units in MCT (the "New Units") to raise gross proceeds of no less than S$902.3 million1 by way of: a private placement of 200,893,000 New Units at an issue price of between S$2.240 and S$2.280 per New Unit (the " Private Placement Issue Price Range ") to raise gross proceeds of no less than S$450.0 million (the " Private Placement "); and a pro-rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of 205,589,840 New Units on the basis of 71 New Units for every 1,000 existing units in MCT (" Existing Units ") to be held as at 5.00 p.m. on 24 October 2019 (the " Books Closure Date ") to Entitled Unitholders (as described in paragraph 8 below) at an issue price of between S$2.200 and S$2.240 per New Unit (the " Preferential Offering Issue Price Range ") (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded) to raise gross proceeds of no less than S$452.3 million (the " Preferential Offering "), (together, the "Equity Fund Raising"). The Private Placement Issue Price Range represents a discount of between: 4.6% and 2.9% to the volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of S$2.3484 per unit in MCT (" Unit ") of all trades in the Units on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") for the preceding Market Day 2 on 15 October 2019 up to the time the Underwriting Agreement (as defined below) was signed on 16 October 2019; and 1Calculated based on S$2.240 per New Unit for the Private Placement (the "Minimum Private Placement Issue Price") and S$2.200 per New Unit for the Preferential Offering (the "Minimum Preferential Offering Issue Price"). " Market Day " refers to a day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading. Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. 10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200708826C 1 (for illustrative purposes only) 3.4% and 1.7% to the adjusted VWAP (" Adjusted VWAP " 3 ) of S$2.3192 per Unit. The Preferential Offering Issue Price Range represents a discount of between: 6.3% and 4.6% to the VWAP of S$2.3484 per Unit; and (for illustrative purposes only) 5.1% and 3.4% to the Adjusted VWAP of S$2.3192 per Unit. The issue price per New Unit for the Private Placement (the "Private Placement Issue Price") will be determined by the Manager and the Joint Bookrunners (as defined herein) following a book-building process, and will be announced by the Manager thereafter via SGXNET. The issue price per New Unit for the Preferential Offering (the "Preferential Offering Issue Price") will be determined once the Private Placement Issue Price has been determined. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG, Singapore Branch have been appointed as the joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the Equity Fund Raising (the "Joint Bookrunners") on the terms and subject to the conditions of the underwriting agreement entered into on 16 October 2019 between the Manager and the Joint Bookrunners (the "Underwriting Agreement"). The Equity Fund Raising shall be subject to certain conditions precedent more particularly set out in the Underwriting Agreement. In relation to the Preferential Offering, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (the "Sponsor") has provided an irrevocable undertaking to the Manager and the Joint Bookrunners, the details of which are set out in paragraph 9 below. 2. THE ACQUISITION OF MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY (PHASE 2) AND THE COMMON PREMISES The Manager has obtained the approval of unitholders of MCT ("Unitholders") at the extraordinary general meeting held on 15 October 2019 (the "EGM") in respect of the proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") by MCT of the entire issued and paid up share capital of Mapletree Business City Pte. Ltd. ("MBCPL") from Heliconia Realty Pte Ltd as an interested person transaction. MBCPL owns (i) Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) located at 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 117383/117384/117385/117371/117372 including the common property (carpark, landscape areas, driveways and walkways) ("Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)") and (ii) the common carpark, multi-purpose hall, retail area and common property (including the landscape areas, driveways and walkways) located at 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road Singapore 117438/117439/117440 (the "Common Premises", and together with Mapletree Business City (Phase 2), the "Property"). The Property, together with the office and business park complex located at 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road Singapore 117438/117439/117440, which is currently owned by MCT, ("Mapletree Business City (Phase 1)", and together with the Property, "Mapletree Business City Development"), is one of the largest integrated office and business park developments in The " Adjusted VWAP " is computed based on the VWAP of all trades in the Units on the SGX-ST for the preceding Market Day on 15 October 2019 and subtracting the estimated Cumulative Distribution (as defined below) of approximately 2.925 Singapore cents per Unit (being the mid-point of the estimated Cumulative Distribution Range (as defined below)). This amount is only an estimate based on information currently available to the Manager and the actual Cumulative Distribution may differ and will be announced on a later date. 2 Singapore with Grade A building specifications. Mapletree Business City Development has excellent transport connectivity and is approximately a 10-minute drive from the CBD. It is well served by major roads and expressways such as the West Coast Highway, the Ayer Rajah Expressway and the Marina Coastal Expressway. Extensive bus services run through the surrounding area. All blocks in Mapletree Business City Development are linked by elevated covered walkways, which also provide connectivity to the adjacent PSA Building, as well as Labrador Park MRT Station. As stated in paragraph 3 of the Circular, the Manager believes that the Acquisition will bring the following key benefits to Unitholders: owning the workplace of the future;

asset class provides steady rental growth at low volatility;

stable cashflows with embedded rental growth from high quality tenants;

further enhances MCT's portfolio; and

attractive valuation and NPI, DPU and NAV accretive. Please refer to the Circular for further details, including the rationale of the Acquisition. 3. USE OF PROCEEDS Subject to relevant laws and regulations, the Manager intends to use the gross proceeds of no less than S$902.3 million4 from the Equity Fund Raising in the following manner: approximately S$884.9 million (which is equivalent to 98.1% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to partially fund the Total Consideration; and approximately S$17.4 million (which is equivalent to 1.9% of the gross proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising) to pay the estimated stamp duty, professional and other fees and expenses, incurred or to be incurred by MCT in connection with the Acquisition, the Equity Fund Raising and the New Loan Facilities. The balance of the Total Acquisition Cost will be funded from the drawdown of the New Loan Facilities and/or existing loan facilities granted to MCT. Notwithstanding its current intention, the Manager may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, utilise the net proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising at its absolute discretion for other purposes, including without limitation, the repayment of existing indebtedness and for funding capital expenditures. The Manager will make periodic announcements on the utilisation of the net proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising via SGXNET as and when such funds are materially disbursed and whether such a use is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage allocated. Where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Manager will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in MCT's announcements on the use of proceeds and in MCT's annual report and where there is any material deviation from the stated use of proceeds, the Manager will announce the reasons for Assuming that the New Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement are issued at the Minimum Private Placement Issue Price and the New Units issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering are issued at the Minimum Preferential Offering Issue Price. 3 such deviation. Pending the deployment of the net proceeds of the Equity Fund Raising, the net proceeds may, subject to relevant laws and regulations, be deposited with banks and/or financial institutions, or to be used to repay outstanding borrowings or for any other purpose on a short-term basis as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit. RATIONALE FOR THE EQUITY FUND RAISING

As stated in paragraph 4.3 of the Circular, given the size of the Total Acquisition Cost, the Manager's aim to maintain a well-balanced capital structure, and the borrowing limit imposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on property funds such as MCT, the Manager believes that the Equity Fund Raising is an efficient and overall beneficial method of raising funds to finance the Total Acquisition Cost. AUTHORITY TO ISSUE NEW UNITS

The Manager has obtained the approval of Unitholders at the EGM for the issue of the New Units pursuant to the Equity Fund Raising. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The offer of New Units under the Private Placement will be made to eligible institutional, accredited and other investors.

The New Units to be offered under the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ' Securities Act ") or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America (the " United States "), or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold, resold, granted, delivered, allotted, taken up or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States or any other jurisdiction except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws.

The Manager, along with the Joint Bookrunners, reserve the absolute discretion in determining whether to allow such participation as well as the persons who may be allowed to do so. 7. DETAILS OF THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING In connection with the Preferential Offering, the Manager intends to issue 205,589,840 New Units at the Preferential Offering Issue Price to Entitled Unitholders on the basis of 71 New Units for every 1,000 Existing Units held (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded) as at the Books Closure Date in order to raise gross proceeds of no less than S$452.3 million. As the Preferential Offering is made on a non-renounceable basis, the provisional allotments of New Units cannot be renounced in favour of a third party or traded on the SGX-ST. Each Entitled Unitholder will be provisionally allotted the New Units under the Preferential Offering on the basis of their unitholdings in MCT as at the Books Closure Date. In this regard, fractions of a New Unit will be disregarded. 4 Entitled Unitholders are at liberty to accept or decline their provisional allotments of New Units and are eligible to apply for additional New Units in excess of their provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering ("Excess New Units"). Entitled Unitholders are prohibited from trading, transferring, assigning or otherwise dealing with (in full or in part) their (a) provisional allotments of New Units or (b) eligibility to apply for Excess New Units. The New Units represented by the provisional allotments of (i) Entitled Unitholders who decline or do not accept, in full or in part, their provisional allotments of New Units under the Preferential Offering and/or (ii) ineligible Unitholders, may be issued to satisfy applications for Excess New Units as the Manager may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit. In the allotment of Excess New Units, preference will be given to the rounding of odd lots. Directors of the Manager and substantial Unitholders who have control or influence over MCT or the Manager in connection with the day- to-day affairs of MCT or the Manager or the terms of the Preferential Offering, or have representation (direct or through a nominee) on the board of directors of the Manager will rank last in priority for the rounding of odd lots and allotment of Excess New Units. 8. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING Entitled Unitholders. Only Entitled Depositors (as defined below) and Entitled QIBs (as defined below) are eligible to participate in the Preferential Offering. Entitled Depositors. "Entitled Depositors" are Unitholders with Units standing to the credit of their respective securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") as at the Books Closure Date ("Depositors") and (a) whose registered addresses with CDP are in Singapore as at the Books Closure Date; or (b) who have at least three Market Days prior to the Books Closure Date provided CDP with addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents, but exclude, subject to certain exceptions, Unitholders located, resident or with a registered address outside of Singapore. Entitled Depositors will be provisionally allotted with New Units under the Preferential Offering on the basis of 71 New Units for every 1,000 Existing Units then standing to the credit of their securities accounts with CDP (fractions of a New Unit to be disregarded). Entitled QIBs. "Entitled QIBs" are qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) that meet certain requirements which will be specified in the Instruction Booklet (as defined below). Foreign Unitholders. The making of the Preferential Offering may be prohibited or restricted in certain jurisdictions under their relevant securities laws. Thus, for practical reasons and in order to avoid any violation of applicable securities laws outside Singapore, the Preferential Offering will not be extended to Unitholders whose registered addresses with CDP are outside Singapore, and who have not, at least three Market Days prior to the Books Closure Date, provided CDP with addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents. Unitholders whose registered addresses with CDP are outside Singapore and who wish to participate in the Preferential Offering will have to provide CDP with addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents at least three Market Days prior to the Books Closure Date. Details of the Preferential Offering and procedures for acceptance of and payment of provisional allocations of New Units under the Preferential Offering by Unitholders whose registered addresses with CDP are in Singapore will be set out in an instruction booklet to be despatched to Entitled Unitholders in due course (the "Instruction Booklet"). A further announcement on the despatch will be made by the Manager at the appropriate time. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:52:01 UTC 0 Latest news on MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 09:53p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Notice of Preferential Offering Books Closure Date .. PU 09:53p MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Launch of Equity Fund Raising to raise Gross Procee.. PU 10:37a MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15.. PU 09:22a MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : MCT Extraordinary General Meeting - Proposed Acquis.. PU 06:12a MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : 2Q and 1H FY19/20 Results Presentation PU 06:12a MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement .. PU 09/27 SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on U.S. political woes, trade worries RE 08/01 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 04/30 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/30 MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA