MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(MACT)
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Letter of Authority (Preferential Offering)

10/29/2019

To

:

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. ("Manager")

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("Trust")

c/o The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

11 North Buona Vista Drive

#06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2

Singapore 138589

Date

:

______________ 2019

Dear Sirs

Letter of Authority

*Please delete where inapplicable.

*I/We,

(NRIC No.

) and (if applicable)

(NRIC No.

) refer to the application form for new

units and (if applicable) excess new units ("ARE") to be addressed/addressed to *me/us in connection with the Preferential Offering ("Preferential Offering") with books closure date on 24 October 2019.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this letter of authority shall bear the same meanings as in the instruction booklet issued by the Manager in connection with the preferential offering.

In connection with the preferential offering, *I/we hereby irrevocably authorise

(NRIC No.) ("Authorised Person") to complete, sign, execute and deliver the ARE on *my/our behalf and *I/we confirm that the Manager and CDP are entitled (a) to act upon the ARE as though as it had been duly signed by *me/us; and (b) to treat as valid *my/our acceptance of the units provisionally allotted to *me/us and (if applicable) *my/our application for excess units, in each case as set out in the ARE.

*I/We confirm that *my/our *signature/signatures below *is/are the same as the *signature/signatures that *I/we have previously provided to CDP and that the Authorised Person's specimen signature is set out below.

In consideration of the Manager and CDP acting upon the ARE as though as it had been duly signed by *me/us, and treating as valid *my/our acceptance of the units provisionally allotted to *me/us and (if applicable) *my/our application for excess units, in each case as set out in the ARE, *I/we hereby unconditionally and irrevocably agree and undertake (on a joint and several basis if we are joint shareholders of the Trust):

  1. to indemnify and at all times keep fully and effectively indemnified each of the Manager and CDP against all losses, liabilities, costs, claims, charges, expenses, actions, assessments, judgments or demands of whatever nature (including, but not limited to, costs, charges and expenses on a full indemnity basis incurred in disputing, agreeing to any settlement in relation to or defending any of the foregoing) which it may incur or which may be made against it as a result of or in relation to it acting upon the ARE as though as it had been duly signed by *me/us and/or treating as valid *my/our acceptance of the units provisionally allotted to *me/us and (if applicable) *my/our application for excess units, in each case as set out in the ARE, and/or howsoever acting in connection with or in relation to the ARE;
  2. to execute all such documents and do all such acts, and use *my/our best endeavours to procure that all such documents are executed and all acts are done, to give effect to the validity of *my/our acceptance of the units provisionally allotted to *me/us and (if applicable) *my/our application for excess units and the validity of all other matters in connection with or in relation to the ARE and *my/our acceptance of the units provisionally allotted to *me/us and (if applicable) *my/our application for excess units, in each case as set out in the ARE; and
  3. to, at all times, hereafter ratify and confirm whatsoever that the Authorised Person shall lawfully do or cause to be done pursuant to this letter of authority.

No failure to exercise or any delay or forbearance in exercising any right or remedy by the Manager and/or CDP in respect of any provision of this letter of authority shall operate as a waiver of such right or remedy by such party.

No person other than the Manager or CDP has any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act (Chapter 53B) of Singapore to enforce any term of this letter of authority.

This letter of authority shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Singapore.

Yours faithfully

(if applicable)

Name:

Name:

NRIC No.:

NRIC No.:

Address:

Address:

Date:

Date:

Specimen Signature of Authorised Person

Name:

NRIC No.:

Date:

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:06:02 UTC
