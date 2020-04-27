Mapletree Industrial Trust : 4Q & FY2019/2020 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement 0 04/27/2020 | 10:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS Item No. Description Page No. - Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group 2 - Introduction 3 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement 4 - 5 1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position 7 1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities 8 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 - 10 1(d)(i) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT Group) 11 - 12 1(d)(ii) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT) 12 - 13 1(d)(iii) Details of Any Change in Units 13 1(d)(iv) Sales, Transfers, Cancellation and/or of Treasury Units and Subsidiary Holdings 13 2 & 3 Audit Statement 14 4 & 5 Changes in Accounting Policies 14 6 Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") 15 7 Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit 15 8 Review of the Performance 16 - 18 9 Variance from Prospect Statement 18 10 Outlook and Prospects 19 - 21 11 & 12 Distributions 21 - 23 13 & 14 Segment Information (MIT Group) 23 - 25 15 Breakdown of Revenue (MIT Group) for the financial period 25 16 Breakdown of Total Distribution (MIT Group) for the financial period 25 17 General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions 25 18 Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual 25 19 Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual 26 1 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group") 4QFY19/20 3QFY19/20 Variance 4QFY18/19 Variance % % Gross revenue (S$'000)2 101,801 102,610 (0.8) 98,822 3.0 Net property income (S$'000)2 78,256 81,905 (4.5) 75,850 3.2 Amount available for distribution 69,153 69,436 (0.4) 59,936 15.4 (S$'000)2 No. of units in issue ('000) 2,201,002 2,200,749 * 2,021,111 8.9 Distribution per unit (cents) 2.85 3.16 (9.8) 3.08 (7.5) FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance % Gross revenue (S$'000)2 405,858 376,101 7.9 Net property income (S$'000)2 318,069 287,770 10.5 Amount available for distribution 265,337 231,759 14.5 (S$'000)2 No. of units in issue ('000) 2,201,002 2,021,111 8.9 Distribution per unit (cents) 12.24 12.16 0.7 * Percentage is less than 0.1% In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per unit of 0.30 cent, has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for MIT Group to have greater flexibility in cash management. Had the tax-exempt income distributions been included, the distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 and FY19/20 would be 3.15 cents and 12.54 cents respectively. Footnotes: 1 2 MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the joint ventures with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, as these are equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distributions declared by the joint ventures. 2 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Introduction MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Had the tax-exempt income distributions been included, the distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 and FY19/20 would be 3.15 cents and 12.54 cents respectively. Footnotes: 1 2 MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the joint ventures with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, as these are equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distributions declared by the joint ventures. 2 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Introduction MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. On 16 September 2019, MIT and Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") formed an unlisted single purpose trust, Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust ("MRODCT") (i) to acquire 100% interest in 10 powered shell data centres (the "Powered Shell Portfolio") and (ii) to enter into a joint venture with Digital Realty Trust, L.P. to co-invest in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres (the "Turnkey Portfolio"). The 13 data centres are located in North America, with 12 in the United States and one in Canada. MRODCT held 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio. Under the joint venture agreement, MIPL and MIT each holds 50% interest in MRODCT. On 1 November 2019, MRODCT completed the acquisition of the Turnkey Portfolio. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's 80% stake in the Turnkey Portfolio was approximately US$810.6 million (S$1,126.7 million1). The acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was completed on 14 January 2020. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was approximately US$557.3 million (S$774.6 million1). Following the completion of the acquisitions of (i) a 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and (ii) an 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio, MIT Group's portfolio comprises 87 industrial properties in Singapore and 27 data centres in North America (through the joint ventures with MIPL in Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and MRODCT). The properties in Singapore include Hi-Tech Buildings, Flatted Factories, Business Park Buildings, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. As at 31 March 2020, MIT's total assets under management was S$5.9 billion. MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits. 1 Based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.39 3 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement Consolidated Statement 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance Variance Profit or Loss (S$'000) (S$'000) % (S$'000) (S$'000) % Gross revenue 101,801 98,822 3.0 405,858 376,101 7.9 Property operating (23,545) (22,972) 2.5 (87,789) (88,331) (0.6) expenses (Note A) Net property income 78,256 75,850 3.2 318,069 287,770 10.5 Interest income 339 59 >100.0 2,634 246 >100.0 Borrowing costs (Note B) (11,029) (10,379) 6.3 (45,019) (40,108) 12.2 Manager's management fees - Base fees (5,590) (5,300) 5.5 (22,473) (20,540) 9.4 - Performance fees (2,815) (2,724) 3.3 (11,457) (10,353) 10.7 Trustee's fees (170) (148) 14.9 (642) (581) 10.5 Other trust expenses (382) (399) (4.3) (1,524) (2,001) (23.8) Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 433 (111) ** 307 (202) ** Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment property under development (Note C) 50,798 30,757 65.2 50,798 30,757 65.2 Share of joint ventures' results1 60,897 13,186 >100.0 76,506 26,138 >100.0 - Net profit after tax 13,619 3,739 >100.0 29,228 16,691 75.1 - Net fair value gain on 47,278 9,447 >100.0 47,278 9,447 >100.0 investment properties Profit before income tax 170,737 100,791 69.4 367,199 271,126 35.4 Income tax expense * (7) ** (56) * ** Profit after income tax 170,730 100,791 69.4 367,143 271,126 35.4 4Q 4Q Variance Variance FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 Distribution Statement (S$'000) (S$'000) % (S$'000) (S$'000) % Profit after income tax 170,730 100,791 69.4 367,143 271,126 35.4 Adjustment for net effect of non-tax deductible/ (chargeable) items and other adjustments (Note D) (111,419) (44,659) >100.0 (125,950) (54,559) >100.0 Distributions declared by 9,842 3,804 >100.0 24,144 15,192 58.9 joint ventures Amount available for 69,153 59,936 15.4 265,337 231,759 14.5 distribution Amount less than S$1,000

Not meaningful Footnote: 1 Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. 4 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Notes 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance (S$'000) (S$'000) % (S$'000) (S$'000) % Note A Property operating expenses include: - Depreciation (15) (13) 15.4 (55) (40) 37.5 Note B Borrowing costs include: - Interest on borrowings (10,914) (10,209) 6.9 (43,271) (39,694) 9.0 - Finance cost on lease liabilities 33 - ** (1,104) - ** Note C Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment property under development include: - Net fair value gain on investment properties 79,730 30,757 >100.0% 79,730 30,757 >100.0 - Net fair value loss on right-of- use assets (1,202) - ** (1,202) - ** - Effects of lease incentives and marketing commission amortisation (27,730) - ** (27,730) - ** Note D Adjustment for net effect of non-tax deductible/ (chargeable) items and other adjustments comprises: - Trustee's fees 170 148 14.9 642 581 10.5 - Financing related costs 442 551 (19.8) 1,686 1,851 (8.9) - Net fair value gain on investment property and investment property under development (50,798) (30,757) 65.2 (50,798) (30,757) 65.2 - Management fees paid/payable in units 1,079 633 70.5 3,012 2,988 0.8 - Expensed capital items 370 170 >100.0 737 768 (4.0) - Adjustments for rental incentives (320) (2,145) (85.1) (2,711) (4,681) (42.1) - Share of joint ventures' results (60,897) (13,186) >100.0 (76,506) (26,138) >100.0 - Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss (433) 111 ** (307) 202 ** - Others (1,032) (184) >100.0 (1,705) 627 ** ** Not meaningful 5 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of 4Q 4Q Comprehensive Income FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance (S$'000) (S$'000) % (S$'000) (S$'000) % Profit after income tax 170,730 100,791 69.4 367,143 271,126 35.4 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges - Fair value loss1 (16,513) (3,072) >100.0 (24,144) (3,939) >100.0 - Realised and transferred to borrowing cost 762 (79) ** 1,258 1,300 (3.2) Share of hedging reserve of a joint venture1 (6,342) (4,405) 44.0 (10,361) (3,094) >100.0 Net translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign joint ventures 2,975 (205) ** 1,781 551 >100.0 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (19,118) (7,761) >100.0 (31,466) (5,182) >100.0 Total comprehensive income 151,612 93,030 63.0 335,677 265,944 26.2 Footnote: 1 These reflects the fair value changes of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards. As part of our prudent capital management, the Group enters into interest rate swaps and currency forwards to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks for the stability of the distribution. 6 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position MIT Group MIT 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 53,436 40,010 34,490 22,308 Trade and other receivables 15,160 33,487 20,979 33,085 Other current assets 960 1,727 920 1,138 Derivative financial instruments1 - 114 - 114 Total current assets 69,556 75,338 56,389 56,645 Non-current assets Investment properties 4,473,053 4,254,200 4,014,774 3,807,400 Investment property under - 82,100 - 82,100 development Plant and equipment 165 183 165 183 Investments in: - subsidiaries - - 113,579 113,585 - joint ventures 642,198 194,101 560,850 166,158 Loan to subsidiaries2 - - 323,394 323,394 Derivative financial instruments1 2,911 1,142 2,911 1,142 Total non-current assets 5,118,327 4,531,726 5,015,673 4,493,962 Total assets 5,187,883 4,607,064 5,072,062 4,550,607 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 94,826 104,650 84,018 92,298 Borrowings 1,275 74,982 320 74,982 Derivative financial instruments1 4,663 238 4,663 238 Current income tax liabilities 264 240 56 32 Total current liabilities 101,028 180,110 89,057 167,550 Non-current liabilities Other payables 47,447 54,827 43,238 51,807 Borrowings 1,458,292 1,321,732 1,039,488 916,670 Loan from a subsidiary - - 407,180 405,062 Derivative financial instruments1 20,995 2,869 20,995 2,869 Total non-current liabilities 1,526,734 1,379,428 1,510,901 1,376,408 Total liabilities 1,627,762 1,559,538 1,559,958 1,543,958 Net assets attributable to 3,560,121 3,047,526 3,472,104 3,006,649 Unitholders Represented by: Unitholders' funds 3,560,121 3,047,526 3,472,104 3,006,649 Net asset value per unit (S$) 1.62 1.51 1.58 1.49 Footnotes: Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards entered into by the Group and MIT to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks. Includes MIT's quasi equity investment of S$166.6 million in Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"). This amount is intended to be a long-term source of additional funding for MSIT. 7 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1 (b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities MIT Group MIT 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) Current Bank loans (unsecured) - 75,000 - 75,000 Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1 - (18) - (18) - 74,982 - 74,982 Lease liabilities3 1,275 - 320 - Borrowings - Current 1,275 74,982 320 74,982 Non-current Bank loans (unsecured) 1,029,084 918,171 1,029,084 918,171 Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1 (1,850) (1,501) (1,850) (1,501) 1,027,234 916,670 1,027,234 916,670 Medium Term Notes ("MTN") 405,000 405,000 - - (unsecured) Change in fair value of hedged item2 2,911 921 - - Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1 (731) (859) - - 407,180 405,062 - - Lease liabilities3 23,878 - 12,254 - Loan from a subsidiary - - 405,000 405,000 Change in fair value of hedged item2 - - 2,911 921 Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1 - - (731) (859) - - 407,180 405,062 Borrowings - Non-current 1,458,292 1,321,732 1,446,668 1,321,732 Total Borrowings 1,459,567 1,396,714 1,446,988 1,396,714 Represented by: Bank loans and Medium Term Notes 1,434,414 1,396,714 1,027,234 991,652 Lease liabilities3 25,153 - 12,574 - Loan from a subsidiary - - 407,180 405,062 1,459,567 1,396,714 1,446,988 1,396,714 Footnotes: Related transaction costs are amortised over the tenors of the MTN and bank loan facilities. Relates to the changes in fair value of the S$75.0 million MTN issued on 11 May 2015, the Group has adopted a fair value hedge on this series of MTN. Relates to the lease liabilities recognised pursuant to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases from 1 April 2019. 8 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) Cash flows from operating activities Profit after income tax 170,730 100,791 367,143 271,126 Adjustments for: - Income tax expense 7 * 56 * - Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment property (50,798) (30,757) (50,798) (30,757) under development - Interest income (339) (59) (2,634) (246) - Borrowing costs 11,029 10,379 45,019 40,108 - Manager's management fees paid/payable 1,079 633 3,012 2,988 in units - Amortisation of rental incentives 13 (2,016) (1,461) (4,552) - Depreciation 15 13 55 40 - Share of joint ventures' results (60,897) (13,186) (76,506) (26,138) - Net foreign exchange differences (389) (2) (389) 21 Operating cash flows before working 70,450 65,796 283,497 252,590 capital changes Changes in operating assets and liabilities - Trade and other receivables (480) (3,296) 830 (3,583) - Trade and other payables 8,246 1,166 1,395 (4,388) - Other current assets 40 333 834 84 Cash generated from operations 78,256 63,999 286,556 244,703 Interest received 68 57 362 245 Income tax paid - (*) (32) (*) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,324 64,056 286,886 244,948 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to investment properties and (14,799) (6,376) (50,108) (131,518)1 investment property under development Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash - (252,616) - (252,616) received Additions to plant and equipment (37) (5) (37) (140) Investment in a joint venture (129,055) - (394,264) - Loan to a joint venture - - (333,180) - Repayment of loan from a joint venture 330,389 - 330,389 - Distributions received from joint ventures 6,553 4,265 17,775 14,622 Net cash generated from/(used in) 193,051 (254,732) (429,425) (369,652) investing activities 9 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows(continued) 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of bank loans (573,717) (190,910) (874,957) (598,805) Payment of financing fees (833) (1,038) (2,230) (1,758) Gross proceeds from bank loans 356,306 270,759 904,746 772,576 Net proceeds from issuance of new units - 198,964 393,614 198,964 Distributions to Unitholders (73,945) (57,797)2 (219,263)3 (203,959)4 Interest paid (14,260) (11,553) (43,650) (39,723) Payment of lease liabilities5 (585) - (2,307) - Net cash (used in)/ generated from (307,034) 208,425 155,953 127,295 financing activities Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash (35,659) 17,749 13,414 2,591 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 89,083 22,261 40,010 37,419 financial period/ year Effects of currency translation on cash and 12 * 12 * cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of 53,436 40,010 53,436 40,010 financial period/ year * Amount less than S$1,000 Footnotes: Includes the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive. Excludes S$33.0 million distributed through the issuance of 16,995,342 new units in MIT in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the Distribution

Reinvestment Plan ("DRP"). Excludes S$4.4 million distributed through the issuance of 2,172,035 new units in MIT in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP. Excludes S$55.8 million distributed through the issuance of 29,239,867 new units in MIT in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. Includes payment of finance cost for lease liabilities. 10 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 1(d)(i) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT Group) OPERATIONS Balance at beginning of the period/ year Profit for the period/ year Distributions Balance at end of the period/ year UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance at beginning of the period/ year Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in units Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses Balance at end of the period/ year HEDGING RESERVE Balance at beginning of the period/ year Fair value loss Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost Share of hedging reserves of a joint venture Balance at end of the period/ year FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance at beginning of the period/ year Net translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign joint ventures Balance at end of the period/ year Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) 994,764 942,462 952,473 941,088 170,730 100,791 367,143 271,126 (69,543) (90,780)1 (223,665) (259,741)1 1,095,951 952,473 1,095,951 952,473 2,500,451 1,865,091 2,100,514 1,839,263 - 201,035 399,999 201,035 - 32,9822 4,4023 55,7814 646 794 2,567 3,143 - 2,683 - 3,363 - (2,071) (6,385) (2,071) 2,501,097 2,100,514 2,501,097 2,100,514 (16,494) 2,216 (5,340) 393 (16,513) (3,072) (24,144) (3,939) 762 (79) 1,258 1,300 (6,342) (4,405) (10,361) (3,094) (38,587) (5,340) (38,587) (5,340) (1,315) 84 (121) (672) 2,975 (205) 1,781 551 1,660 (121) 1,660 (121) 3,560,121 3,047,526 3,560,121 3,047,526 11 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Footnotes: 1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement. 2 3 MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP. 4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. 1(d)(ii) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT) OPERATIONS Balance at beginning of the period/ year Profit for the period/ year Distributions Balance at end of the period/ year UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance at beginning of the period/ year Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in units Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses Balance at end of the period/ year HEDGING RESERVE Balance at beginning of the period/ year Fair value loss Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost Balance at end of the period/ year Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year 4Q 4Q FY19/20 FY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) (S$'000) 949,416 908,734 908,907 915,043 116,792 90,953 311,423 253,605 (69,543) (90,780)1 (223,665) (259,741)1 996,665 908,907 996,665 908,907 2,500,451 1,865,091 2,100,514 1,839,263 - 201,035 399,999 201,035 - 32,9822 4,4023 55,7814 646 794 2,567 3,143 - 2,683 - 3,363 - (2,071) (6,385) (2,071) 2,501,097 2,100,514 2,501,097 2,100,514 (9,907) 379 (2,772) (133) (16,513) (3,072) (24,144) (3,939) 762 (79) 1,258 1,300 (25,658) (2,772) (25,658) (2,772) 3,472,104 3,006,649 3,472,104 3,006,649 12 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Footnotes: 1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement. 2 3 MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP. 4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. 1(d)(iii) Details of Any Change in Units 4QFY19/20 4QFY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 Balance as at beginning of 2,200,748,610 1,898,997,326 2,021,111,388 1,885,217,601 the period/ year Manager's management fees 253,549 413,251 1,118,736 1,609,789 paid in units1 Manager's acquisition fee paid - 1,345,469 - 1,684,131 in units Issue of new units pursuant to - 103,360,000 176,600,000 103,360,000 the private placement2 Issue of new units pursuant to - 16,995,3423 2,172,0354 29,239,8675 the DRP Total issued units at end of 2,201,002,159 2,021,111,388 2,201,002,159 2,021,111,388 the period/ year6 Footnotes: The Manager has elected, in accordance with the Trust Deed, for new units to be issued as part payment of base fee to the Manager. The new units issued in FY19/20 and FY18/19 were listed on 26 September 2019 and 20 February 2019 respectively. New units were issued at issue price of S$1.9386 and S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. New units were issued in FY19/20 at issue price of S$2.0193 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP. New units were issued in FY18/19 with issue price ranging from S$1.8612 to S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP. There were no convertibles, treasury units and units held by subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019. 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury units and subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial reported on Not applicable. 13 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 2. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard, (e.g. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagements to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard) The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors. 3. Where the figures have been audited, or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter) Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied

Except as disclosed in paragraph 5 below, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of the change

MIT Group has adopted the new and amended SFRS(I) and INT SFRS(I) that are mandatory for application from 1 April 2019. The adoption of these new or amended SFRS(I) and INT

SFRS(I) did not result in material changes to the Group's accounting policies and has no material effect on the amounts reported for the current financial year, except for SFRS(I) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16").

The Group has applied SFRS(I) 16 from its mandatory adoption date of 1 April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and has applied applicable transitional practical expedients; no restatements were made on the comparative amounts for the prior periods. With the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses). Prior to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, lease payments made for land rental were presented as land rental expenses in arriving at the net property income in the Profit and Loss and formed part of the Group's operating cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. However, with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, such payments were included as borrowing cost on the Profit and Loss and principal repayment was shown as a reduction in lease liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position. Payments for lease liabilities were included in the financing cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. There was no significant impact on distribution with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. 14 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 6. Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") 4QFY19/20 4QFY18/19 FY19/20 FY18/19 Weighted average 2,200,910,2131 1,949,735,4722 2,114,207,2701 1,902,626,5662 number of units Earnings per unit ("EPU") - Basic and Diluted3 7.76 5.17 17.37 14.25 Based on the weighted average number of units in issue (cents) No. of units in issue at end of period/ year 2,201,002,159 2,021,111,388 2,201,002,159 2,021,111,388 DPU Based on number of units in issue at end of 2.85 3.084 12.24 12.164 period/ year (cents) Footnotes: Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP and as part payment of base fee to the Manager. Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP, as well as part payment of base fee and acquisition fee to the Manager. Diluted earnings per unit were the same as the basic earnings per unit as there were no dilutive instruments in issue. The EPU were calculated using the total profit after tax and the weighted average number of units in issue during the respective periods. DPU was computed based on weighted average number of units for the period. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders for the period from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019. The DPU for the enlarged units in issue for the remaining period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019 was 1.37 cents per unit. 7. Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit MIT Group MIT 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 NAV and NTA per 1.62 1.51 1.58 1.49 unit (S$)1 Footnote: 1 Net tangible asset per unit was the same as net asset value per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the reporting dates. 15 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of the Performance FY19/20 versus FY18/19 Gross revenue for FY19/20 increased by S$29.8 million or 7.9% year-on-year to S$405.9 million, primarily driven by higher revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 and partly offset by lower revenue from the Flatted Factories segment due to the decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct. Property operating expenses for FY19/20 decreased by S$0.5 million or 0.6% to S$87.8 million. The decrease in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both lower property maintenance expenses and lower land rental expenses on operating leases due to effects from adoption of SFRS(I) 16. This was partially offset by higher property taxes for 18 Tai Seng and higher property and lease management fees, which was in line with the growth in revenue. Compared to last year, net property income for FY19/20 increased by S$30.3 million or 10.5% to S$318.1 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.5% to 78.4%. After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for FY19/20 increased by S$33.6 million or 14.5% to S$265.3 million. The higher amount available for distribution to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT for the Turnkey and Powered Shell Portfolio, which were completed in November 2019 and January 2020 respectively. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the acquisition of 18 Tai Seng as well as investment in MRODCT. In addition, the interest costs incurred in relation to 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 were expensed (instead of being capitalised) upon obtaining Temporary Occupation Permit, contributing to the higher borrowing costs. The weighted average interest rate for FY19/20 remained at 3.0%. The distribution per unit increased by 0.7% from 12.16 cents to 12.24 cents, compared to last year. 4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19 Gross revenue for 4QFY19/20 increased S$3.0 million or 3.0% to S$101.8 million. The increase in revenue was mainly due to full quarter revenue contribution from 18 Tai Seng, higher revenue contribution from 30A Kallang Place as well as new revenue contribution from 7 Tai Seng Drive, partially offset by lower revenue due to decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct in 4QFY19/20. Property operating expenses for 4QFY19/20 increased S$0.6 million or 2.5% to S$23.5 million. The increase in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both higher property taxes and higher utilities. Property taxes were S$1.0 million higher than 4QFY18/19 due to additional property taxes for 18 Tai Seng. The increase was partly offset by lower marketing commission. As a result, compared to the corresponding quarter last year, net property income for 4QFY19/20 increased by S$2.4 million or 3.2% to S$78.3 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.8% to 76.9%. 16 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of the Performance (continued) 4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19 (continued) After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders in 4QFY19/20 increased by S$9.2 million or 15.4% to S$69.2 million. The higher amount available to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher at S$0.3 million in 4QFY19/20 mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the investment in MRODCT. The weighted average interest rate for 4QFY19/20 was 2.9% as compared to 3.0% in 4QFY18/19. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management. The distribution per unit contracted by 7.5% from 3.08 cents to 2.85 cents, compared to 4QFY18/19. 4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20 Consolidated Statement Profit or Loss/ 4QFY19/20 3QFY19/20 Variance Distribution Statement (S$'000) (S$'000) % Gross revenue 101,801 102,610 (0.8) Property operating expenses (23,545) (20,705) 13.7 Net property income 78,256 81,905 (4.5) Interest income 339 2,125 (84.0) Borrowing costs (11,029) (12,072) (8.6) Manager's management fees - Base fees (5,590) (5,628) (0.7) - Performance fees (2,815) (2,951) (4.6) Trustee's fees (170) (161) 5.6 Other trust expenses (382) (342) 11.7 Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 433 (125) ** Net fair value gain on investment properties 50,798 - ** Share of joint ventures' results 60,897 6,848 >100.0 - Net profit after tax 13,619 6,848 98.9 - Net fair value gain on investment properties 47,278 - ** Profit for the period before income tax 170,737 69,599 >100.0 Income tax expense (7) (49) (85.7) Profit for the period after income tax 170,730 69,550 >100.0 Net effects of non-tax deductible/ (chargeable) items and other adjustments (111,419) (6,812) >100.0 Distributions declared by joint ventures 9,842 6,698 46.9 Amount available for distribution 69,153 69,436 (0.4) Distribution per unit (cents) 2.85 3.16 (9.8) ** Not meaningful 17 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of the Performance (continued) (c) 4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20(continued) On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net property income for 4QFY19/20 decreased by S$3.6 million or 4.5% to S$78.3 million. The decrease in net property income was mainly attributable to lower revenue contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster (currently undergoing decantment) as well as higher property maintenance expenses and property taxes incurred in 4QFY19/20. After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for 4QFY19/20 was S$69.2 million, which was S$0.3 million or 0.4% lower than 3QFY19/20. The lower distribution to Unitholders was largely due to lower net property income and interest income, partially offset by higher distributions declared by joint ventures, lower borrowing costs and manager's management fees. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT. Distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 contracted by 0.31 cent or 9.8% from 3.16 cents to 2.85 cents. Statement of Financial Position 31 March 2020 versus 31 March 2019 Total assets increased mainly due to completion of the acquisitions of the Turnkey Portfolio and Powered Shell Portfolio, net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio, recognition of right-of-use assets with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, progressive development and improvement works incurred for 7 Tai Seng Drive as well as the other properties in the portfolio. The net assets attributable to Unitholders increased by 16.8% from S$3,047.5 million as at 31 March 2019 to S$3,560.1 million as at 31 March 2020 mainly due to new units issued pursuant to the private placement as well as net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio. The Group and MIT reported a net current liabilities position of S$31.5 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: net current liabilities of S$104.8 million). The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to meet its current obligations as and when they fall due. 9. Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MIT has not disclosed any financial forecast to the market. 18 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month Economic Overview The COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the global economic outlook. Since its onset, it has significantly affected tourism-related segments, with spillovers to consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food services. More countries globally have introduced strong social distancing measures, lockdowns and border closures to contain the pandemic. Economic activities are curtailed, and global supply chains put under stress. In turn, these affect outward- oriented sectors in Singapore such as manufacturing and wholesale trade. According to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") on 26 March 20201, the Singapore economy contracted by 2.2% on a year-on-year basis ("y-o-y") in the first quarter of 2020 ("1Q2020"), reversing the 1.0% growth in the preceding quarter. The manufacturing sector contracted by 0.5% on a y-o-y basis in 1Q2020, moderating from the 2.3% decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was due to output declines in the electronics and chemicals clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the precision engineering and biomedical manufacturing clusters. Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's Business Optimism Index study2 reports that business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in the preceding quarter. This negative outlook reflects Singapore firms' worries about the coronavirus health risks and the associated economic impact. Business sentiment for the manufacturing, services and construction sectors are the worst among the various industry sectors. In view of the weaker-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in 1Q2020 and the sharp deterioration of the economic environment, MTI has downgraded the GDP growth forecast for 2020 from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 February 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0%1 on 26 March 2020. Singapore In its Resilience Budget on 26 March 2020, the Singapore Government announced property tax rebates of 100% and 30% for qualifying commercial premises and non-residential properties respectively. The Manager will pass these on in full to all tenants in MIT's properties in Singapore. In addition to about S$10.5 million property tax rebates, the Manager will support its tenants in Singapore with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million. This Programme will affect MIT's distributable income for FY20/21. To complement the financial measures announced in the Resilience Budget, the Singapore Government passed the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act (the "Act") on 7 April 2020. Generally, this Act provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenants providing non-essential services within MIT's properties in Singapore are required to suspend their business operations during the circuit breaker period from 7 April 2020 to 1 June 2020. MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period to support tenants who provide essential services. More than 70% of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors. Source: MTI, 26 March 2020. Source: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau, 2Q2020. 19 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month (continued) Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium-sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants. If the pandemic drags on, these tenants may seek relief under the Act. As at 31 March 2020, the rental arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue. However, this ratio will increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act. On 16 April 2020, the Ministry of Finance, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced new measures to provide real estate investment trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange with greater flexibility to manage their cash flows and raise funds amid a challenging operating environment. These comprise an extension of permissible period for distribution of taxable income and raising the leverage limit from 45% to 50%. There is no visibility when this pandemic will be over, nor the recovery outlook after it is over. Also, presently it is difficult to reasonably assess the cash flow impact of the Act on MIT. The Manager believes it will be in the interest of the unitholders to prudently withhold the tax-exempt income of S$6.6 million (equivalent to Distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent) relating to the distributions declared by joint ventures from the 4QFY19/20 distribution. North America According to JLL3, data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019. While total net absorption fell year-over-year, some markets recorded significant increases in demand, including Atlanta which nearly tripled its net absorption. Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020. Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality4. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Government of Canada have identified data centre operators as essential infrastructures vital to the United States and Canada. All MIT's 27 data centres in North America (the "North American Portfolio") continue operations during this period. Through rigorous social distancing measures at all the properties in the MIT portfolio, the Manager has been focusing on the safety of the tenants and their employees. The Manager has also adapted its operations to support the tenants. Given the uncertainty ahead, the Manager is applying a strong dose of prudent capital management to maintain portfolio stability. Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019. Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 March 2020. 20 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month (continued)

MIT's large diversified tenant base with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector will continue to underpin its portfolio resilience. In addition, the long leases with high-quality tenants in MIT's data centres in Singapore and North America, comprising about 31.6% of MIT portfolio (by assets under management), should contribute to the portfolio resilience. As at 31 March 2020, there were no loans maturing in FY20/21. Distributions Current financial period

Any distributions declared for the current financial period? Yes Name of distribution: 38th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 Distribution types: Income / Capital Distribution rate: Period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 Taxable Income: 2.72 cents per unit Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit Par value of units: Not meaningful Tax rate: Taxable Income Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non- resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%. All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%. Capital Distribution Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital distribution will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore income tax purposes. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MIT Units, the reduced cost base of their MIT Units will be used to calculate the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units are disposed of. 21 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 11. Distributions (continued) (b) Corresponding period of the preceding financial period Any distributions declared for the corresponding period of the immediate preceding financial period? Yes Name of distribution: 34th distribution for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement. Distribution types: Income / Capital / Tax-Exempt Distribution rate: Period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019 Taxable Income: 1.12 cents per unit Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit Tax-Exempt Income Distribution: 0.12 cent per unit Par value of units: Not meaningful Tax rate: Taxable Income Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%. All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%. Capital Distribution Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital distribution will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore income tax purposes. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MIT Units, the reduced cost base of their MIT Units will be used to calculate the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units are disposed of. Tax-Exempt Income Distribution Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. (c) Date payable: 4 June 2020 (d) Record date: 6 May 2020 22 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 If no distribution has been declared/(recommended), a statement to that effect. Not applicable. Segment Information (MIT Group)

The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 is as follows: Business Stack- Light Hi-Tech Flatted Park up/Ramp-up Industrial Buildings Factories Buildings Buildings Buildings Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 156,045 152,096 47,134 44,358 6,225 405,858 Net property income 128,394 117,699 32,004 35,216 4,756 318,069 Interest income 2,634 Borrowing costs (43,915) 1 Finance cost on lease liabilities (975) - - - (129) (1,104) Manager's management fees (33,930) Trustee's fees (642) Other trust expenses (1,524) Net foreign exchange gain 307 Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties 54,922 (14,478) (1,359) 14,243 (2,530) 50,798 Share of joint ventures' results 76,506 - - - - 76,506 Profit before income tax 367,199 Income tax expense (56) Profit after income tax 367,143 Segment assets -Investment properties 1,812,165 1,506,600 588,300 488,700 77,288 4,473,053 2 -Investments in joint ventures 642,198 - - - - 642,198 -Trade receivables 75 837 105 436 207 1,660 5,116,911 Unallocated assets -Cash and cash equivalents 53,436 -Other receivables 13,500 -Other current assets 960 -Derivative financial instruments 2,911 -Plant and equipment 165 Consolidated total assets 5,187,883 Segment liabilities 41,092 38,556 11,238 11,380 4,207 106,473 3 Unallocated liabilities -Trade and other payables 60,953 -Borrowings 1,434,414 3 -Derivative financial instruments 25,658 -Current income tax liabilities 264 Consolidated total liabilities 1,627,762 Footnotes: Exclude finance cost on lease liabilities. Include right-of-use ("ROU") assets balance of S$25.2 million, net fair value gain on properties (excluding ROU) of S$79.7 million and additions of $31.9 million during the year. Lease liabilities were included under segment liabilities 23 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 13. Segment Information (MIT Group) (continued) The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 is as follows: Business Stack- Light Hi-Tech Flatted Park up/Ramp-up Industrial Buildings Factories Buildings Buildings Buildings Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 122,975 155,736 46,516 43,853 7,021 376,101 Net property income 97,698 118,505 31,403 35,055 5,109 287,770 Interest income 246 Borrowing costs (40,108) Manager's management fees (30,893) Trustee's fees (581) Other trust expenses (2,001) Net foreign exchange loss (202) Net fair value gain/(loss) on investment properties and investment property under development 34,628 (11,296) 2,181 5,784 (540) 30,757 Share of joint venture's results 26,138 - - - - 26,138 Profit before income tax 271,126 Income tax expense * Profit after income tax 271,126 Segment assets -Investment properties 1,546,700 1,578,000 581,000 473,000 75,500 4,254,200 1 -Investment property under development 82,100 - - - - 82,100 1 -Investment in a joint venture 194,101 - - - - 194,101 -Trade receivables 185 608 211 482 369 1,855 4,532,256 Unallocated assets -Cash and cash equivalents 40,010 -Other receivables 31,632 -Other current assets 1,727 -Derivative financial instruments 1,256 -Plant and equipment 183 Consolidated total assets 4,607,064 Segment liabilities 18,065 39,485 14,895 11,508 1,551 85,504 Unallocated liabilities -Trade and other payables 73,973 -Borrowings 1,396,714 -Derivative financial Instruments 3,107 -Current income tax Liabilities 240 Consolidated total liabilities 1,559,538 * Amount less than S$1,000 1 Include net fair value gain on properties of S$30.8 million and additions of S$397.2 million during the year. 24 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments

Hi-Tech Buildings was the largest contributor to MIT Group's gross revenue and net property income in FY19/20. This was primarily due to revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1.

The gross revenue for Flatted Factories in FY19/20 was lower as compared to FY18/19 mainly due to pre-termination of leases by HGST Singapore Pte Ltd in FY18/19 and lower contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster as a result of the ongoing decantment exercise in FY19/20. Breakdown of Revenue (MIT Group) FY19/20 FY18/19 Variance (S$'000) (S$'000) (%) 1 April to 30 September ("First Half Year") Gross revenue 201,447 183,708 9.7 Profit after income tax before distribution 126,863 112,880 12.4 1 October to 31 March ("Second Half Year") Gross revenue 204,411 192,393 6.2 Profit after income tax before distribution 240,280 158,246 51.8 16. Breakdown of Total Distribution (MIT Group) FY19/20 FY18/19 In respect of period: (S$'000) (S$'000) 1 April to 30 June 2019 62,731 - 1 July to 25 September 2019 59,300 - 26 September to 31 December 2019 73,945 - 1 January to 31 March 2020 62,729 - 1 April to 30 June 2018 - 56,568 1 July to 30 September 2018 - 56,779 1 October to 31 December 2018 - 58,299 1 January to 19 February 2019 - 32,481 20 February to 31 March 2019 - 27,689 Total distribution to Unitholders 258,705 231,816 If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for Interested Person

Transactions ("IPT"), the aggregate value of each transaction as required under Rule

920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

MIT Group has not obtained a general mandate from Unitholders for any Interested Person Transactions. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers, in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. 25 MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020 19. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual, Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Company"), as manager of MIT, confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Company or its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Company or a substantial unitholder of MIT. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/ distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employees wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management of future events. By Order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust 27 April 2020 26 Attachments Original document

