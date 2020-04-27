Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Industrial Trust : 4Q & FY2019/2020 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement

04/27/2020 | 10:03am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

-

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group

2

-

Introduction

3

1(a)(i)

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

4

- 5

1(a)(ii)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

1(b)(i)

Statements of Financial Position

7

1(b)(ii)

Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

8

1(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

9 - 10

1(d)(i)

Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT Group)

11

- 12

1(d)(ii)

Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT)

12

- 13

1(d)(iii)

Details of Any Change in Units

13

1(d)(iv)

Sales, Transfers, Cancellation and/or of Treasury Units and Subsidiary Holdings

13

2 & 3

Audit Statement

14

4 & 5

Changes in Accounting Policies

14

6

Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU")

15

7

Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit

15

8

Review of the Performance

16

- 18

9

Variance from Prospect Statement

18

10

Outlook and Prospects

19

- 21

11 & 12

Distributions

21

- 23

13 & 14

Segment Information (MIT Group)

23

- 25

15

Breakdown of Revenue (MIT Group) for the financial period

25

16

Breakdown of Total Distribution (MIT Group) for the financial period

25

17

General Mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

25

18

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

25

19

Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

26

1

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")

4QFY19/20

3QFY19/20

Variance

4QFY18/19

Variance

%

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

101,801

102,610

(0.8)

98,822

3.0

Net property income (S$'000)2

78,256

81,905

(4.5)

75,850

3.2

Amount available for distribution

69,153

69,436

(0.4)

59,936

15.4

(S$'000)2

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,201,002

2,200,749

*

2,021,111

8.9

Distribution per unit (cents)

2.85

3.16

(9.8)

3.08

(7.5)

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

%

Gross revenue (S$'000)2

405,858

376,101

7.9

Net property income (S$'000)2

318,069

287,770

10.5

Amount available for distribution

265,337

231,759

14.5

(S$'000)2

No. of units in issue ('000)

2,201,002

2,021,111

8.9

Distribution per unit (cents)

12.24

12.16

0.7

* Percentage is less than 0.1%

In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per unit of 0.30 cent, has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for MIT Group to have greater flexibility in cash management. Had the tax-exempt income distributions been included, the distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 and FY19/20 would be 3.15 cents and 12.54 cents respectively.

Footnotes:

1

2

MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the joint ventures with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, as these are equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distributions declared by the joint ventures.

2

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

Introduction

MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

On 16 September 2019, MIT and Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") formed an unlisted single purpose trust, Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust ("MRODCT") (i) to acquire 100% interest in 10 powered shell data centres (the "Powered Shell Portfolio") and (ii) to enter into a joint venture with Digital Realty Trust, L.P. to co-invest in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres (the "Turnkey Portfolio"). The 13 data centres are located in North America, with 12 in the United States and one in Canada. MRODCT held 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio. Under the joint venture agreement, MIPL and MIT each holds 50% interest in MRODCT.

On 1 November 2019, MRODCT completed the acquisition of the Turnkey Portfolio. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's 80% stake in the Turnkey Portfolio was approximately US$810.6 million (S$1,126.7 million1). The acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was completed on 14 January 2020. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was approximately US$557.3 million (S$774.6 million1).

Following the completion of the acquisitions of (i) a 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and (ii) an 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio, MIT Group's portfolio comprises 87 industrial properties in Singapore and 27 data centres in North America (through the joint ventures with MIPL in Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and MRODCT). The properties in Singapore include Hi-Tech Buildings, Flatted Factories, Business Park Buildings, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. As at 31 March 2020, MIT's total assets under management was S$5.9 billion.

MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.

1 Based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.39

3

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

Consolidated Statement

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

Variance

Profit or Loss

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

101,801

98,822

3.0

405,858

376,101

7.9

Property operating

(23,545)

(22,972)

2.5

(87,789)

(88,331)

(0.6)

expenses (Note A)

Net property income

78,256

75,850

3.2

318,069

287,770

10.5

Interest income

339

59

>100.0

2,634

246

>100.0

Borrowing costs (Note B)

(11,029)

(10,379)

6.3

(45,019)

(40,108)

12.2

Manager's management fees

-

Base fees

(5,590)

(5,300)

5.5

(22,473)

(20,540)

9.4

-

Performance fees

(2,815)

(2,724)

3.3

(11,457)

(10,353)

10.7

Trustee's fees

(170)

(148)

14.9

(642)

(581)

10.5

Other trust expenses

(382)

(399)

(4.3)

(1,524)

(2,001)

(23.8)

Net foreign exchange

gain/(loss)

433

(111)

**

307

(202)

**

Net fair value gain on

investment properties

and investment property

under development

(Note C)

50,798

30,757

65.2

50,798

30,757

65.2

Share of joint ventures'

results1

60,897

13,186

>100.0

76,506

26,138

>100.0

- Net profit after tax

13,619

3,739

>100.0

29,228

16,691

75.1

-

Net fair value gain on

47,278

9,447

>100.0

47,278

9,447

>100.0

investment properties

Profit before income tax

170,737

100,791

69.4

367,199

271,126

35.4

Income tax expense

*

(7)

**

(56)

*

**

Profit after income tax

170,730

100,791

69.4

367,143

271,126

35.4

4Q

4Q

Variance

Variance

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

Distribution Statement

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit after income tax

170,730

100,791

69.4

367,143

271,126

35.4

Adjustment for net effect of

non-tax deductible/

(chargeable) items

and other adjustments

(Note D)

(111,419)

(44,659)

>100.0

(125,950)

(54,559)

>100.0

Distributions declared by

9,842

3,804

>100.0

24,144

15,192

58.9

joint ventures

Amount available for

69,153

59,936

15.4

265,337

231,759

14.5

distribution

  • Amount less than S$1,000
  • Not meaningful

Footnote:

1 Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.

4

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

Notes

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Note A

Property operating expenses

include:

- Depreciation

(15)

(13)

15.4

(55)

(40)

37.5

Note B

Borrowing costs include:

- Interest on borrowings

(10,914)

(10,209)

6.9

(43,271)

(39,694)

9.0

- Finance cost on lease

liabilities

33

-

**

(1,104)

-

**

Note C

Net fair value gain on

investment properties

and investment property

under development include:

- Net fair value gain on

investment properties

79,730

30,757

>100.0%

79,730

30,757

>100.0

- Net fair value loss on right-of-

use assets

(1,202)

-

**

(1,202)

-

**

- Effects of lease incentives and

marketing commission

amortisation

(27,730)

-

**

(27,730)

-

**

Note D

Adjustment for net effect of

non-tax deductible/

(chargeable) items and

other adjustments comprises:

- Trustee's fees

170

148

14.9

642

581

10.5

- Financing related costs

442

551

(19.8)

1,686

1,851

(8.9)

- Net fair value gain on

investment property and

investment property under

development

(50,798)

(30,757)

65.2

(50,798)

(30,757)

65.2

- Management fees

paid/payable in units

1,079

633

70.5

3,012

2,988

0.8

- Expensed capital items

370

170

>100.0

737

768

(4.0)

- Adjustments for rental

incentives

(320)

(2,145)

(85.1)

(2,711)

(4,681)

(42.1)

- Share of joint ventures'

results

(60,897)

(13,186)

>100.0

(76,506)

(26,138)

>100.0

- Net foreign exchange

(gain)/loss

(433)

111

**

(307)

202

**

- Others

(1,032)

(184)

>100.0

(1,705)

627

**

** Not meaningful

5

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of

4Q

4Q

Comprehensive Income

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Profit after income tax

170,730

100,791

69.4

367,143

271,126

35.4

Other comprehensive

income/(loss):

Items that may be

reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Cash flow hedges

- Fair value loss1

(16,513)

(3,072)

>100.0

(24,144)

(3,939)

>100.0

- Realised and transferred to

borrowing cost

762

(79)

**

1,258

1,300

(3.2)

Share of hedging reserve of a

joint venture1

(6,342)

(4,405)

44.0

(10,361)

(3,094)

>100.0

Net translation differences

relating to financial statements

of foreign joint ventures

2,975

(205)

**

1,781

551

>100.0

Other comprehensive

loss, net of tax

(19,118)

(7,761)

>100.0

(31,466)

(5,182)

>100.0

Total comprehensive

income

151,612

93,030

63.0

335,677

265,944

26.2

Footnote:

1 These reflects the fair value changes of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards. As part of our prudent capital management, the Group enters into interest rate swaps and currency forwards to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks for the stability of the distribution.

6

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

MIT Group

MIT

31 March 2020

31 March 2019

31 March 2020

31 March 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

53,436

40,010

34,490

22,308

Trade and other receivables

15,160

33,487

20,979

33,085

Other current assets

960

1,727

920

1,138

Derivative financial instruments1

-

114

-

114

Total current assets

69,556

75,338

56,389

56,645

Non-current assets

Investment properties

4,473,053

4,254,200

4,014,774

3,807,400

Investment property under

-

82,100

-

82,100

development

Plant and equipment

165

183

165

183

Investments in:

-

subsidiaries

-

-

113,579

113,585

-

joint ventures

642,198

194,101

560,850

166,158

Loan to subsidiaries2

-

-

323,394

323,394

Derivative financial instruments1

2,911

1,142

2,911

1,142

Total non-current assets

5,118,327

4,531,726

5,015,673

4,493,962

Total assets

5,187,883

4,607,064

5,072,062

4,550,607

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

94,826

104,650

84,018

92,298

Borrowings

1,275

74,982

320

74,982

Derivative financial instruments1

4,663

238

4,663

238

Current income tax liabilities

264

240

56

32

Total current liabilities

101,028

180,110

89,057

167,550

Non-current liabilities

Other payables

47,447

54,827

43,238

51,807

Borrowings

1,458,292

1,321,732

1,039,488

916,670

Loan from a subsidiary

-

-

407,180

405,062

Derivative financial instruments1

20,995

2,869

20,995

2,869

Total non-current liabilities

1,526,734

1,379,428

1,510,901

1,376,408

Total liabilities

1,627,762

1,559,538

1,559,958

1,543,958

Net assets attributable to

3,560,121

3,047,526

3,472,104

3,006,649

Unitholders

Represented by:

Unitholders' funds

3,560,121

3,047,526

3,472,104

3,006,649

Net asset value per unit (S$)

1.62

1.51

1.58

1.49

Footnotes:

  1. Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards entered into by the Group and MIT to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks.
  2. Includes MIT's quasi equity investment of S$166.6 million in Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"). This amount is intended to be a long-term source of additional funding for MSIT.

7

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1 (b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

MIT Group

MIT

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Current

Bank loans (unsecured)

-

75,000

-

75,000

Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1

-

(18)

-

(18)

-

74,982

-

74,982

Lease liabilities3

1,275

-

320

-

Borrowings - Current

1,275

74,982

320

74,982

Non-current

Bank loans (unsecured)

1,029,084

918,171

1,029,084

918,171

Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1

(1,850)

(1,501)

(1,850)

(1,501)

1,027,234

916,670

1,027,234

916,670

Medium Term Notes ("MTN")

405,000

405,000

-

-

(unsecured)

Change in fair value of hedged item2

2,911

921

-

-

Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1

(731)

(859)

-

-

407,180

405,062

-

-

Lease liabilities3

23,878

-

12,254

-

Loan from a subsidiary

-

-

405,000

405,000

Change in fair value of hedged item2

-

-

2,911

921

Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1

-

-

(731)

(859)

-

-

407,180

405,062

Borrowings - Non-current

1,458,292

1,321,732

1,446,668

1,321,732

Total Borrowings

1,459,567

1,396,714

1,446,988

1,396,714

Represented by:

Bank loans and Medium Term Notes

1,434,414

1,396,714

1,027,234

991,652

Lease liabilities3

25,153

-

12,574

-

Loan from a subsidiary

-

-

407,180

405,062

1,459,567

1,396,714

1,446,988

1,396,714

Footnotes:

  1. Related transaction costs are amortised over the tenors of the MTN and bank loan facilities.
  2. Relates to the changes in fair value of the S$75.0 million MTN issued on 11 May 2015, the Group has adopted a fair value hedge on this series of MTN.
  3. Relates to the lease liabilities recognised pursuant to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases from 1 April 2019.

8

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after income tax

170,730

100,791

367,143

271,126

Adjustments for:

- Income tax expense

7

*

56

*

- Net fair value gain on investment

properties and investment property

(50,798)

(30,757)

(50,798)

(30,757)

under development

- Interest income

(339)

(59)

(2,634)

(246)

- Borrowing costs

11,029

10,379

45,019

40,108

- Manager's management fees paid/payable

1,079

633

3,012

2,988

in units

- Amortisation of rental incentives

13

(2,016)

(1,461)

(4,552)

- Depreciation

15

13

55

40

- Share of joint ventures' results

(60,897)

(13,186)

(76,506)

(26,138)

- Net foreign exchange differences

(389)

(2)

(389)

21

Operating

cash

flows

before

working

70,450

65,796

283,497

252,590

capital changes

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

- Trade and other receivables

(480)

(3,296)

830

(3,583)

- Trade and other payables

8,246

1,166

1,395

(4,388)

- Other current assets

40

333

834

84

Cash generated from operations

78,256

63,999

286,556

244,703

Interest received

68

57

362

245

Income tax paid

-

(*)

(32)

(*)

Net cash provided by operating activities

78,324

64,056

286,886

244,948

Cash flows from investing activities

Additions to investment properties and

(14,799)

(6,376)

(50,108)

(131,518)1

investment property under development

Acquisition

of a

subsidiary, net

of

cash

-

(252,616)

-

(252,616)

received

Additions to plant and equipment

(37)

(5)

(37)

(140)

Investment in a joint venture

(129,055)

-

(394,264)

-

Loan to a joint venture

-

-

(333,180)

-

Repayment of loan from a joint venture

330,389

-

330,389

-

Distributions received from joint ventures

6,553

4,265

17,775

14,622

Net cash

generated

from/(used

in)

193,051

(254,732)

(429,425)

(369,652)

investing activities

9

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows(continued)

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of bank loans

(573,717)

(190,910)

(874,957)

(598,805)

Payment of financing fees

(833)

(1,038)

(2,230)

(1,758)

Gross proceeds from bank loans

356,306

270,759

904,746

772,576

Net proceeds from issuance of new units

-

198,964

393,614

198,964

Distributions to Unitholders

(73,945)

(57,797)2

(219,263)3

(203,959)4

Interest paid

(14,260)

(11,553)

(43,650)

(39,723)

Payment of lease liabilities5

(585)

-

(2,307)

-

Net cash (used

in)/ generated from

(307,034)

208,425

155,953

127,295

financing activities

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

(35,659)

17,749

13,414

2,591

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

89,083

22,261

40,010

37,419

financial period/ year

Effects of currency translation on cash and

12

*

12

*

cash equivalents

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

53,436

40,010

53,436

40,010

financial period/ year

* Amount less than S$1,000

Footnotes:

  1. Includes the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
  2. Excludes S$33.0 million distributed through the issuance of 16,995,342 new units in MIT in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the Distribution
    Reinvestment Plan ("DRP").
  3. Excludes S$4.4 million distributed through the issuance of 2,172,035 new units in MIT in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
  4. Excludes S$55.8 million distributed through the issuance of 29,239,867 new units in MIT in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
  5. Includes payment of finance cost for lease liabilities.

10

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

1(d)(i) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT Group)

OPERATIONS

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Profit for the period/ year

Distributions

Balance at end of the period/ year

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement

Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in

units

Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses

Balance at end of the period/ year

HEDGING RESERVE

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Fair value loss

Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost

Share of hedging reserves of a joint venture

Balance at end of the period/ year

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Net translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign joint ventures

Balance at end of the period/ year

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

994,764

942,462

952,473

941,088

170,730

100,791

367,143

271,126

(69,543)

(90,780)1

(223,665)

(259,741)1

1,095,951

952,473

1,095,951

952,473

2,500,451

1,865,091

2,100,514

1,839,263

-

201,035

399,999

201,035

-

32,9822

4,4023

55,7814

646

794

2,567

3,143

-

2,683

-

3,363

-

(2,071)

(6,385)

(2,071)

2,501,097

2,100,514

2,501,097

2,100,514

(16,494)

2,216

(5,340)

393

(16,513)

(3,072)

(24,144)

(3,939)

762

(79)

1,258

1,300

(6,342)

(4,405)

(10,361)

(3,094)

(38,587)

(5,340)

(38,587)

(5,340)

(1,315)

84

(121)

(672)

2,975

(205)

1,781

551

1,660

(121)

1,660

(121)

3,560,121

3,047,526

3,560,121

3,047,526

11

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

Footnotes:

1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement.

2

3

MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

1(d)(ii) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT)

OPERATIONS

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Profit for the period/ year

Distributions

Balance at end of the period/ year

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement

Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in

units

Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses

Balance at end of the period/ year

HEDGING RESERVE

Balance at beginning of the period/ year

Fair value loss

Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost

Balance at end of the period/ year

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year

4Q

4Q

FY19/20

FY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

949,416

908,734

908,907

915,043

116,792

90,953

311,423

253,605

(69,543)

(90,780)1

(223,665)

(259,741)1

996,665

908,907

996,665

908,907

2,500,451

1,865,091

2,100,514

1,839,263

-

201,035

399,999

201,035

-

32,9822

4,4023

55,7814

646

794

2,567

3,143

-

2,683

-

3,363

-

(2,071)

(6,385)

(2,071)

2,501,097

2,100,514

2,501,097

2,100,514

(9,907)

379

(2,772)

(133)

(16,513)

(3,072)

(24,144)

(3,939)

762

(79)

1,258

1,300

(25,658)

(2,772)

(25,658)

(2,772)

3,472,104

3,006,649

3,472,104

3,006,649

12

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

Footnotes:

1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement.

2

3

MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.

1(d)(iii) Details of Any Change in Units

4QFY19/20

4QFY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

Balance as at beginning of

2,200,748,610

1,898,997,326

2,021,111,388

1,885,217,601

the period/ year

Manager's management fees

253,549

413,251

1,118,736

1,609,789

paid in units1

Manager's acquisition fee paid

-

1,345,469

-

1,684,131

in units

Issue of new units pursuant to

-

103,360,000

176,600,000

103,360,000

the private placement2

Issue of new units pursuant to

-

16,995,3423

2,172,0354

29,239,8675

the DRP

Total issued units at end of

2,201,002,159

2,021,111,388

2,201,002,159

2,021,111,388

the period/ year6

Footnotes:

  1. The Manager has elected, in accordance with the Trust Deed, for new units to be issued as part payment of base fee to the Manager.
  2. The new units issued in FY19/20 and FY18/19 were listed on 26 September 2019 and 20 February 2019 respectively.
  3. New units were issued at issue price of S$1.9386 and S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
  4. New units were issued in FY19/20 at issue price of S$2.0193 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
  5. New units were issued in FY18/19 with issue price ranging from S$1.8612 to S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
  6. There were no convertibles, treasury units and units held by subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019.

1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury units and subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial reported on

Not applicable.

13

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

2. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard, (e.g. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagements to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard)

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.

3. Where the figures have been audited, or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)

Not applicable.

  1. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied
    Except as disclosed in paragraph 5 below, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.
  2. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of the change
    MIT Group has adopted the new and amended SFRS(I) and INT SFRS(I) that are mandatory for application from 1 April 2019. The adoption of these new or amended SFRS(I) and INT
    SFRS(I) did not result in material changes to the Group's accounting policies and has no material effect on the amounts reported for the current financial year, except for SFRS(I) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16").
    The Group has applied SFRS(I) 16 from its mandatory adoption date of 1 April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and has applied applicable transitional practical expedients; no restatements were made on the comparative amounts for the prior periods. With the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).

Prior to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, lease payments made for land rental were presented as land rental expenses in arriving at the net property income in the Profit and Loss and formed part of the Group's operating cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. However, with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, such payments were included as borrowing cost on the Profit and Loss and principal repayment was shown as a reduction in lease liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position. Payments for lease liabilities were included in the financing cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. There was no significant impact on distribution with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.

14

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

6. Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU")

4QFY19/20

4QFY18/19

FY19/20

FY18/19

Weighted average

2,200,910,2131

1,949,735,4722

2,114,207,2701

1,902,626,5662

number of units

Earnings per unit

("EPU") - Basic and

Diluted3

7.76

5.17

17.37

14.25

Based on the weighted

average number of

units in issue (cents)

No. of units in issue at

end of period/ year

2,201,002,159

2,021,111,388

2,201,002,159

2,021,111,388

DPU

Based on number of

units in issue at end of

2.85

3.084

12.24

12.164

period/ year (cents)

Footnotes:

  1. Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP and as part payment of base fee to the Manager.
  2. Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP, as well as part payment of base fee and acquisition fee to the Manager.
  3. Diluted earnings per unit were the same as the basic earnings per unit as there were no dilutive instruments in issue. The EPU were calculated using the total profit after tax and the weighted average number of units in issue during the respective periods.
  4. DPU was computed based on weighted average number of units for the period. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders for the period from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019. The DPU for the enlarged units in issue for the remaining period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019 was 1.37 cents per unit.

7. Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit

MIT Group

MIT

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

NAV and NTA per

1.62

1.51

1.58

1.49

unit (S$)1

Footnote:

1 Net tangible asset per unit was the same as net asset value per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the reporting dates.

15

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of the Performance

  1. FY19/20 versus FY18/19

Gross revenue for FY19/20 increased by S$29.8 million or 7.9% year-on-year to S$405.9 million, primarily driven by higher revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 and partly offset by lower revenue from the Flatted Factories segment due to the decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct.

Property operating expenses for FY19/20 decreased by S$0.5 million or 0.6% to S$87.8 million. The decrease in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both lower property maintenance expenses and lower land rental expenses on operating leases due to effects from adoption of SFRS(I) 16. This was partially offset by higher property taxes for 18 Tai Seng and higher property and lease management fees, which was in line with the growth in revenue.

Compared to last year, net property income for FY19/20 increased by S$30.3 million or 10.5% to S$318.1 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.5% to 78.4%.

After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for FY19/20 increased by S$33.6 million or 14.5% to S$265.3 million. The higher amount available for distribution to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT for the Turnkey and Powered Shell Portfolio, which were completed in November 2019 and January 2020 respectively. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the acquisition of 18 Tai Seng as well as investment in MRODCT. In addition, the interest costs incurred in relation to 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 were expensed (instead of being capitalised) upon obtaining Temporary Occupation Permit, contributing to the higher borrowing costs. The weighted average interest rate for FY19/20 remained at 3.0%.

The distribution per unit increased by 0.7% from 12.16 cents to 12.24 cents, compared to last year.

  1. 4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19

Gross revenue for 4QFY19/20 increased S$3.0 million or 3.0% to S$101.8 million. The increase in revenue was mainly due to full quarter revenue contribution from 18 Tai Seng, higher revenue contribution from 30A Kallang Place as well as new revenue contribution from 7 Tai Seng Drive, partially offset by lower revenue due to decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct in 4QFY19/20.

Property operating expenses for 4QFY19/20 increased S$0.6 million or 2.5% to S$23.5 million. The increase in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both higher property taxes and higher utilities. Property taxes were S$1.0 million higher than 4QFY18/19 due to additional property taxes for 18 Tai Seng. The increase was partly offset by lower marketing commission.

As a result, compared to the corresponding quarter last year, net property income for 4QFY19/20 increased by S$2.4 million or 3.2% to S$78.3 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.8% to 76.9%.

16

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of the Performance (continued)

  1. 4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19(continued)

After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders in 4QFY19/20 increased by S$9.2 million or 15.4% to S$69.2 million.

The higher amount available to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher at S$0.3 million in 4QFY19/20 mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the investment in MRODCT. The weighted average interest rate for 4QFY19/20 was 2.9% as compared to 3.0% in 4QFY18/19. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management.

The distribution per unit contracted by 7.5% from 3.08 cents to 2.85 cents, compared to 4QFY18/19.

  1. 4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20

Consolidated Statement Profit or Loss/

4QFY19/20

3QFY19/20

Variance

Distribution Statement

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

101,801

102,610

(0.8)

Property operating expenses

(23,545)

(20,705)

13.7

Net property income

78,256

81,905

(4.5)

Interest income

339

2,125

(84.0)

Borrowing costs

(11,029)

(12,072)

(8.6)

Manager's management fees

- Base fees

(5,590)

(5,628)

(0.7)

- Performance fees

(2,815)

(2,951)

(4.6)

Trustee's fees

(170)

(161)

5.6

Other trust expenses

(382)

(342)

11.7

Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)

433

(125)

**

Net fair value gain on investment

properties

50,798

-

**

Share of joint ventures' results

60,897

6,848

>100.0

-

Net profit after tax

13,619

6,848

98.9

-

Net fair value gain on investment

properties

47,278

-

**

Profit for the period before income tax

170,737

69,599

>100.0

Income tax expense

(7)

(49)

(85.7)

Profit for the period after income tax

170,730

69,550

>100.0

Net effects of non-tax deductible/

(chargeable) items and other adjustments

(111,419)

(6,812)

>100.0

Distributions declared by joint ventures

9,842

6,698

46.9

Amount available for distribution

69,153

69,436

(0.4)

Distribution per unit (cents)

2.85

3.16

(9.8)

** Not meaningful

17

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of the Performance (continued)

(c) 4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20(continued)

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net property income for 4QFY19/20 decreased by S$3.6 million or 4.5% to S$78.3 million. The decrease in net property income was mainly attributable to lower revenue contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster (currently undergoing decantment) as well as higher property maintenance expenses and property taxes incurred in 4QFY19/20.

After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for 4QFY19/20 was S$69.2 million, which was S$0.3 million or 0.4% lower than 3QFY19/20.

The lower distribution to Unitholders was largely due to lower net property income and interest income, partially offset by higher distributions declared by joint ventures, lower borrowing costs and manager's management fees. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT.

Distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 contracted by 0.31 cent or 9.8% from 3.16 cents to 2.85 cents.

Statement of Financial Position

31 March 2020 versus 31 March 2019

Total assets increased mainly due to completion of the acquisitions of the Turnkey Portfolio and Powered Shell Portfolio, net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio, recognition of right-of-use assets with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, progressive development and improvement works incurred for 7 Tai Seng Drive as well as the other properties in the portfolio.

The net assets attributable to Unitholders increased by 16.8% from S$3,047.5 million as at 31 March 2019 to S$3,560.1 million as at 31 March 2020 mainly due to new units issued pursuant to the private placement as well as net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio.

The Group and MIT reported a net current liabilities position of S$31.5 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: net current liabilities of S$104.8 million). The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to meet its current obligations as and when they fall due.

9. Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MIT has not disclosed any financial forecast to the market.

18

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month

Economic Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the global economic outlook. Since its onset, it has significantly affected tourism-related segments, with spillovers to consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food services. More countries globally have introduced strong social distancing measures, lockdowns and border closures to contain the pandemic. Economic activities are curtailed, and global supply chains put under stress. In turn, these affect outward- oriented sectors in Singapore such as manufacturing and wholesale trade.

According to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") on 26 March

20201, the Singapore economy contracted by 2.2% on a year-on-year basis ("y-o-y") in the first quarter of 2020 ("1Q2020"), reversing the 1.0% growth in the preceding quarter. The manufacturing sector contracted by 0.5% on a y-o-y basis in 1Q2020, moderating from the 2.3% decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was due to output declines in the electronics and chemicals clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the precision engineering and biomedical manufacturing clusters.

Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's Business Optimism Index study2 reports that business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in the preceding quarter. This negative outlook reflects Singapore firms' worries about the coronavirus health risks and the associated economic impact. Business sentiment for the manufacturing, services and construction sectors are the worst among the various industry sectors.

In view of the weaker-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in 1Q2020 and the sharp deterioration of the economic environment, MTI has downgraded the GDP growth forecast for 2020 from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 February 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0%1 on 26 March 2020.

Singapore

In its Resilience Budget on 26 March 2020, the Singapore Government announced property tax rebates of 100% and 30% for qualifying commercial premises and non-residential properties respectively. The Manager will pass these on in full to all tenants in MIT's properties in Singapore.

In addition to about S$10.5 million property tax rebates, the Manager will support its tenants in Singapore with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million. This Programme will affect MIT's distributable income for FY20/21.

To complement the financial measures announced in the Resilience Budget, the Singapore Government passed the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act (the "Act") on 7 April 2020. Generally, this Act provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants providing non-essential services within MIT's properties in Singapore are required to suspend their business operations during the circuit breaker period from 7 April 2020 to 1 June

2020. MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period to support tenants who provide essential services. More than 70% of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors.

  1. Source: MTI, 26 March 2020.
  2. Source: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau, 2Q2020.

19

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month (continued)

Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium-sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's

Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants. If the pandemic drags on, these tenants may seek relief under the Act. As at 31 March 2020, the rental arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue. However, this ratio will increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act.

On 16 April 2020, the Ministry of Finance, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced new measures to provide real estate investment trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange with greater flexibility to manage their cash flows and raise funds amid a challenging operating environment. These comprise an extension of permissible period for distribution of taxable income and raising the leverage limit from 45% to 50%.

There is no visibility when this pandemic will be over, nor the recovery outlook after it is over. Also, presently it is difficult to reasonably assess the cash flow impact of the Act on MIT. The Manager believes it will be in the interest of the unitholders to prudently withhold the tax-exempt income of S$6.6 million (equivalent to Distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent) relating to the distributions declared by joint ventures from the 4QFY19/20 distribution.

North America

According to JLL3, data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019. While total net absorption fell year-over-year, some markets recorded significant increases in demand, including Atlanta which nearly tripled its net absorption. Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020. Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality4.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Government of Canada have identified data centre operators as essential infrastructures vital to the United States and Canada. All MIT's 27 data centres in North America (the "North American Portfolio") continue operations during this period.

Through rigorous social distancing measures at all the properties in the MIT portfolio, the Manager has been focusing on the safety of the tenants and their employees. The Manager has also adapted its operations to support the tenants.

Given the uncertainty ahead, the Manager is applying a strong dose of prudent capital management to maintain portfolio stability.

  1. Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019.
  2. Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 March 2020.

20

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

  1. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month (continued)
    MIT's large diversified tenant base with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector will continue to underpin its portfolio resilience. In addition, the long leases with high-quality tenants in MIT's data centres in Singapore and North America, comprising about 31.6% of MIT portfolio (by assets under management), should contribute to the portfolio resilience. As at 31 March 2020, there were no loans maturing in FY20/21.
  2. Distributions
    1. Current financial period
      Any distributions declared for the current financial period? Yes

Name of distribution:

38th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March

2020

Distribution types:

Income / Capital

Distribution rate:

Period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020

Taxable Income: 2.72 cents per unit

Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit

Par value of units:

Not meaningful

Tax rate:

Taxable Income

Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold

their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax

distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands

of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a

Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business

or profession.

Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non-

resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax

at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of

tax at the rate of 17%.

Capital Distribution

Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for

Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital distribution

will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore income tax purposes.

For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits

from sale of MIT Units, the reduced cost base of their MIT Units will

be used to calculate the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units

are disposed of.

21

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

11. Distributions (continued)

(b) Corresponding period of the preceding financial period

Any distributions declared for the corresponding period of the immediate preceding financial

period?

Yes

Name of distribution:

34th distribution for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March

2019. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents

per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders. This advanced distribution

represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to

Unitholders as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the

new units pursuant to the private placement.

Distribution types:

Income / Capital / Tax-Exempt

Distribution rate:

Period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019

Taxable Income: 1.12 cents per unit

Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution: 0.12 cent per unit

Par value of units:

Not meaningful

Tax rate:

Taxable Income

Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their

units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax

distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands

of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a

Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business

or profession.

Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their

distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction

of tax at the rate of 17%.

Capital Distribution

Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders

for Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital

distribution will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore

income tax purposes. For Unitholders who are liable to

Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MIT Units, the

reduced cost base of their MIT Units will be used to calculate

the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units are disposed of.

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the

hands of all Unitholders.

(c)

Date payable:

4 June 2020

(d)

Record date:

6 May 2020

22

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

  1. If no distribution has been declared/(recommended), a statement to that effect. Not applicable.
  2. Segment Information (MIT Group)
    The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 is as follows:

Business

Stack-

Light

Hi-Tech

Flatted

Park

up/Ramp-up

Industrial

Buildings

Factories

Buildings

Buildings

Buildings

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

156,045

152,096

47,134

44,358

6,225

405,858

Net property income

128,394

117,699

32,004

35,216

4,756

318,069

Interest income

2,634

Borrowing costs

(43,915) 1

Finance cost on lease

liabilities

(975)

-

-

-

(129)

(1,104)

Manager's management fees

(33,930)

Trustee's fees

(642)

Other trust expenses

(1,524)

Net foreign exchange gain

307

Net fair value gain/(loss) on

investment properties

54,922

(14,478)

(1,359)

14,243

(2,530)

50,798

Share of joint ventures'

results

76,506

-

-

-

-

76,506

Profit before income tax

367,199

Income tax expense

(56)

Profit after income tax

367,143

Segment assets

-Investment properties

1,812,165

1,506,600

588,300

488,700

77,288

4,473,053

2

-Investments in joint ventures

642,198

-

-

-

-

642,198

-Trade receivables

75

837

105

436

207

1,660

5,116,911

Unallocated assets

-Cash and cash equivalents

53,436

-Other receivables

13,500

-Other current assets

960

-Derivative financial

instruments

2,911

-Plant and equipment

165

Consolidated total assets

5,187,883

Segment liabilities

41,092

38,556

11,238

11,380

4,207

106,473

3

Unallocated liabilities

-Trade and other payables

60,953

-Borrowings

1,434,414

3

-Derivative financial

instruments

25,658

-Current income tax

liabilities

264

Consolidated total liabilities

1,627,762

Footnotes:

  1. Exclude finance cost on lease liabilities.
  2. Include right-of-use ("ROU") assets balance of S$25.2 million, net fair value gain on properties (excluding ROU) of S$79.7 million and additions of $31.9 million during the year.
  3. Lease liabilities were included under segment liabilities

23

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

13. Segment Information (MIT Group) (continued)

The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 is as follows:

Business

Stack-

Light

Hi-Tech

Flatted

Park

up/Ramp-up

Industrial

Buildings

Factories

Buildings

Buildings

Buildings

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

122,975

155,736

46,516

43,853

7,021

376,101

Net property income

97,698

118,505

31,403

35,055

5,109

287,770

Interest income

246

Borrowing costs

(40,108)

Manager's management fees

(30,893)

Trustee's fees

(581)

Other trust expenses

(2,001)

Net foreign exchange loss

(202)

Net fair value gain/(loss) on

investment properties and

investment property under

development

34,628

(11,296)

2,181

5,784

(540)

30,757

Share of joint venture's

results

26,138

-

-

-

-

26,138

Profit before income tax

271,126

Income tax expense

*

Profit after income tax

271,126

Segment assets

-Investment properties

1,546,700

1,578,000

581,000

473,000

75,500

4,254,200

1

-Investment property under

development

82,100

-

-

-

-

82,100

1

-Investment in a joint venture

194,101

-

-

-

-

194,101

-Trade receivables

185

608

211

482

369

1,855

4,532,256

Unallocated assets

-Cash and cash equivalents

40,010

-Other receivables

31,632

-Other current assets

1,727

-Derivative financial

instruments

1,256

-Plant and equipment

183

Consolidated total assets

4,607,064

Segment liabilities

18,065

39,485

14,895

11,508

1,551

85,504

Unallocated liabilities

-Trade and other payables

73,973

-Borrowings

1,396,714

-Derivative financial

Instruments

3,107

-Current income tax

Liabilities

240

Consolidated total liabilities

1,559,538

* Amount less than S$1,000

1 Include net fair value gain on properties of S$30.8 million and additions of S$397.2 million during the year.

24

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

  1. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments
    Hi-Tech Buildings was the largest contributor to MIT Group's gross revenue and net property income in FY19/20. This was primarily due to revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1.
    The gross revenue for Flatted Factories in FY19/20 was lower as compared to FY18/19 mainly due to pre-termination of leases by HGST Singapore Pte Ltd in FY18/19 and lower contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster as a result of the ongoing decantment exercise in FY19/20.
  2. Breakdown of Revenue (MIT Group)

FY19/20

FY18/19

Variance

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(%)

1 April to 30 September ("First Half Year")

Gross revenue

201,447

183,708

9.7

Profit after income tax before distribution

126,863

112,880

12.4

1 October to 31 March ("Second Half Year")

Gross revenue

204,411

192,393

6.2

Profit after income tax before distribution

240,280

158,246

51.8

16. Breakdown of Total Distribution (MIT Group)

FY19/20

FY18/19

In respect of period:

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

1

April to 30 June 2019

62,731

-

1

July to 25 September 2019

59,300

-

26 September to 31 December 2019

73,945

-

1

January to 31 March 2020

62,729

-

1

April to 30 June 2018

-

56,568

1

July to 30 September 2018

-

56,779

1

October to 31 December 2018

-

58,299

1

January to 19 February 2019

-

32,481

20 February to 31 March 2019

-

27,689

Total distribution to Unitholders

258,705

231,816

  1. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for Interested Person
    Transactions ("IPT"), the aggregate value of each transaction as required under Rule
    920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
    MIT Group has not obtained a general mandate from Unitholders for any Interested Person Transactions.
  2. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
    The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers, in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.

25

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020

19. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual, Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Company"), as manager of MIT, confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Company or its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Company or a substantial unitholder of MIT.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/ distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employees wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management of future events.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

27 April 2020

26

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 14:02:06 UTC
