Mapletree Industrial Trust : 4Q & FY2019/2020 - Financial Statement and Related Announcement
0
04/27/2020 | 10:03am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Summary Results of Mapletree Industrial Trust Group1 ("MIT Group")
4QFY19/20
3QFY19/20
Variance
4QFY18/19
Variance
%
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
101,801
102,610
(0.8)
98,822
3.0
Net property income (S$'000)2
78,256
81,905
(4.5)
75,850
3.2
Amount available for distribution
69,153
69,436
(0.4)
59,936
15.4
(S$'000)2
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,201,002
2,200,749
*
2,021,111
8.9
Distribution per unit (cents)
2.85
3.16
(9.8)
3.08
(7.5)
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
%
Gross revenue (S$'000)2
405,858
376,101
7.9
Net property income (S$'000)2
318,069
287,770
10.5
Amount available for distribution
265,337
231,759
14.5
(S$'000)2
No. of units in issue ('000)
2,201,002
2,021,111
8.9
Distribution per unit (cents)
12.24
12.16
0.7
* Percentage is less than 0.1%
In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per unit of 0.30 cent, has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for MIT Group to have greater flexibility in cash management. Had the tax-exempt income distributions been included, the distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 and FY19/20 would be 3.15 cents and 12.54 cents respectively.
Footnotes:
1
2
MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Gross revenue and net property income do not include MIT's interests in the joint ventures with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, as these are equity accounted. Amount available for distribution includes distributions declared by the joint ventures.
2
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Introduction
MIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.
On 16 September 2019, MIT and Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") formed an unlisted single purpose trust, Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust ("MRODCT") (i) to acquire 100% interest in 10 powered shell data centres (the "Powered Shell Portfolio") and (ii) to enter into a joint venture with Digital Realty Trust, L.P. to co-invest in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres (the "Turnkey Portfolio"). The 13 data centres are located in North America, with 12 in the United States and one in Canada. MRODCT held 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio. Under the joint venture agreement, MIPL and MIT each holds 50% interest in MRODCT.
On 1 November 2019, MRODCT completed the acquisition of the Turnkey Portfolio. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's 80% stake in the Turnkey Portfolio was approximately US$810.6 million (S$1,126.7 million1). The acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was completed on 14 January 2020. The purchase consideration for MRODCT's acquisition of the Powered Shell Portfolio was approximately US$557.3 million (S$774.6 million1).
Following the completion of the acquisitions of (i) a 100% interest in the Powered Shell Portfolio and (ii) an 80% interest in the Turnkey Portfolio, MIT Group's portfolio comprises 87 industrial properties in Singapore and 27 data centres in North America (through the joint ventures with MIPL in Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and MRODCT). The properties in Singapore include Hi-Tech Buildings, Flatted Factories, Business Park Buildings, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. As at 31 March 2020, MIT's total assets under management was S$5.9 billion.
MIT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90.0% of its taxable income, comprising substantially rental income from the letting of its properties and related property services income after deduction of allowable expenses, as well as interest income from the periodic placement of cash surpluses in bank deposits.
1 Based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.39
3
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement
Consolidated Statement
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
Variance
Profit or Loss
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
101,801
98,822
3.0
405,858
376,101
7.9
Property operating
(23,545)
(22,972)
2.5
(87,789)
(88,331)
(0.6)
expenses (Note A)
Net property income
78,256
75,850
3.2
318,069
287,770
10.5
Interest income
339
59
>100.0
2,634
246
>100.0
Borrowing costs (Note B)
(11,029)
(10,379)
6.3
(45,019)
(40,108)
12.2
Manager's management fees
-
Base fees
(5,590)
(5,300)
5.5
(22,473)
(20,540)
9.4
-
Performance fees
(2,815)
(2,724)
3.3
(11,457)
(10,353)
10.7
Trustee's fees
(170)
(148)
14.9
(642)
(581)
10.5
Other trust expenses
(382)
(399)
(4.3)
(1,524)
(2,001)
(23.8)
Net foreign exchange
gain/(loss)
433
(111)
**
307
(202)
**
Net fair value gain on
investment properties
and investment property
under development
(Note C)
50,798
30,757
65.2
50,798
30,757
65.2
Share of joint ventures'
results1
60,897
13,186
>100.0
76,506
26,138
>100.0
- Net profit after tax
13,619
3,739
>100.0
29,228
16,691
75.1
-
Net fair value gain on
47,278
9,447
>100.0
47,278
9,447
>100.0
investment properties
Profit before income tax
170,737
100,791
69.4
367,199
271,126
35.4
Income tax expense
*
(7)
**
(56)
*
**
Profit after income tax
170,730
100,791
69.4
367,143
271,126
35.4
4Q
4Q
Variance
Variance
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
Distribution Statement
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit after income tax
170,730
100,791
69.4
367,143
271,126
35.4
Adjustment for net effect of
non-tax deductible/
(chargeable) items
and other adjustments
(Note D)
(111,419)
(44,659)
>100.0
(125,950)
(54,559)
>100.0
Distributions declared by
9,842
3,804
>100.0
24,144
15,192
58.9
joint ventures
Amount available for
69,153
59,936
15.4
265,337
231,759
14.5
distribution
Amount less than S$1,000
Not meaningful
Footnote:
1 Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.
4
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Notes
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Note A
Property operating expenses
include:
- Depreciation
(15)
(13)
15.4
(55)
(40)
37.5
Note B
Borrowing costs include:
- Interest on borrowings
(10,914)
(10,209)
6.9
(43,271)
(39,694)
9.0
- Finance cost on lease
liabilities
33
-
**
(1,104)
-
**
Note C
Net fair value gain on
investment properties
and investment property
under development include:
- Net fair value gain on
investment properties
79,730
30,757
>100.0%
79,730
30,757
>100.0
- Net fair value loss on right-of-
use assets
(1,202)
-
**
(1,202)
-
**
- Effects of lease incentives and
marketing commission
amortisation
(27,730)
-
**
(27,730)
-
**
Note D
Adjustment for net effect of
non-tax deductible/
(chargeable) items and
other adjustments comprises:
- Trustee's fees
170
148
14.9
642
581
10.5
- Financing related costs
442
551
(19.8)
1,686
1,851
(8.9)
- Net fair value gain on
investment property and
investment property under
development
(50,798)
(30,757)
65.2
(50,798)
(30,757)
65.2
- Management fees
paid/payable in units
1,079
633
70.5
3,012
2,988
0.8
- Expensed capital items
370
170
>100.0
737
768
(4.0)
- Adjustments for rental
incentives
(320)
(2,145)
(85.1)
(2,711)
(4,681)
(42.1)
- Share of joint ventures'
results
(60,897)
(13,186)
>100.0
(76,506)
(26,138)
>100.0
- Net foreign exchange
(gain)/loss
(433)
111
**
(307)
202
**
- Others
(1,032)
(184)
>100.0
(1,705)
627
**
** Not meaningful
5
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of
4Q
4Q
Comprehensive Income
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Profit after income tax
170,730
100,791
69.4
367,143
271,126
35.4
Other comprehensive
income/(loss):
Items that may be
reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedges
- Fair value loss1
(16,513)
(3,072)
>100.0
(24,144)
(3,939)
>100.0
- Realised and transferred to
borrowing cost
762
(79)
**
1,258
1,300
(3.2)
Share of hedging reserve of a
joint venture1
(6,342)
(4,405)
44.0
(10,361)
(3,094)
>100.0
Net translation differences
relating to financial statements
of foreign joint ventures
2,975
(205)
**
1,781
551
>100.0
Other comprehensive
loss, net of tax
(19,118)
(7,761)
>100.0
(31,466)
(5,182)
>100.0
Total comprehensive
income
151,612
93,030
63.0
335,677
265,944
26.2
Footnote:
1 These reflects the fair value changes of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards. As part of our prudent capital management, the Group enters into interest rate swaps and currency forwards to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks for the stability of the distribution.
6
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position
MIT Group
MIT
31 March 2020
31 March 2019
31 March 2020
31 March 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
53,436
40,010
34,490
22,308
Trade and other receivables
15,160
33,487
20,979
33,085
Other current assets
960
1,727
920
1,138
Derivative financial instruments1
-
114
-
114
Total current assets
69,556
75,338
56,389
56,645
Non-current assets
Investment properties
4,473,053
4,254,200
4,014,774
3,807,400
Investment property under
-
82,100
-
82,100
development
Plant and equipment
165
183
165
183
Investments in:
-
subsidiaries
-
-
113,579
113,585
-
joint ventures
642,198
194,101
560,850
166,158
Loan to subsidiaries2
-
-
323,394
323,394
Derivative financial instruments1
2,911
1,142
2,911
1,142
Total non-current assets
5,118,327
4,531,726
5,015,673
4,493,962
Total assets
5,187,883
4,607,064
5,072,062
4,550,607
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
94,826
104,650
84,018
92,298
Borrowings
1,275
74,982
320
74,982
Derivative financial instruments1
4,663
238
4,663
238
Current income tax liabilities
264
240
56
32
Total current liabilities
101,028
180,110
89,057
167,550
Non-current liabilities
Other payables
47,447
54,827
43,238
51,807
Borrowings
1,458,292
1,321,732
1,039,488
916,670
Loan from a subsidiary
-
-
407,180
405,062
Derivative financial instruments1
20,995
2,869
20,995
2,869
Total non-current liabilities
1,526,734
1,379,428
1,510,901
1,376,408
Total liabilities
1,627,762
1,559,538
1,559,958
1,543,958
Net assets attributable to
3,560,121
3,047,526
3,472,104
3,006,649
Unitholders
Represented by:
Unitholders' funds
3,560,121
3,047,526
3,472,104
3,006,649
Net asset value per unit (S$)
1.62
1.51
1.58
1.49
Footnotes:
Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate swaps and currency forwards entered into by the Group and MIT to manage its interest rate risks and currency risks.
Includes MIT's quasi equity investment of S$166.6 million in Mapletree Singapore Industrial Trust ("MSIT"). This amount is intended to be a long-term source of additional funding for MSIT.
7
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1 (b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities
MIT Group
MIT
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Current
Bank loans (unsecured)
-
75,000
-
75,000
Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1
-
(18)
-
(18)
-
74,982
-
74,982
Lease liabilities3
1,275
-
320
-
Borrowings - Current
1,275
74,982
320
74,982
Non-current
Bank loans (unsecured)
1,029,084
918,171
1,029,084
918,171
Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1
(1,850)
(1,501)
(1,850)
(1,501)
1,027,234
916,670
1,027,234
916,670
Medium Term Notes ("MTN")
405,000
405,000
-
-
(unsecured)
Change in fair value of hedged item2
2,911
921
-
-
Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1
(731)
(859)
-
-
407,180
405,062
-
-
Lease liabilities3
23,878
-
12,254
-
Loan from a subsidiary
-
-
405,000
405,000
Change in fair value of hedged item2
-
-
2,911
921
Less: Transaction costs to be amortised1
-
-
(731)
(859)
-
-
407,180
405,062
Borrowings - Non-current
1,458,292
1,321,732
1,446,668
1,321,732
Total Borrowings
1,459,567
1,396,714
1,446,988
1,396,714
Represented by:
Bank loans and Medium Term Notes
1,434,414
1,396,714
1,027,234
991,652
Lease liabilities3
25,153
-
12,574
-
Loan from a subsidiary
-
-
407,180
405,062
1,459,567
1,396,714
1,446,988
1,396,714
Footnotes:
Related transaction costs are amortised over the tenors of the MTN and bank loan facilities.
Relates to the changes in fair value of the S$75.0 million MTN issued on 11 May 2015, the Group has adopted a fair value hedge on this series of MTN.
Relates to the lease liabilities recognised pursuant to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16Leases from 1 April 2019.
8
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after income tax
170,730
100,791
367,143
271,126
Adjustments for:
- Income tax expense
7
*
56
*
- Net fair value gain on investment
properties and investment property
(50,798)
(30,757)
(50,798)
(30,757)
under development
- Interest income
(339)
(59)
(2,634)
(246)
- Borrowing costs
11,029
10,379
45,019
40,108
- Manager's management fees paid/payable
1,079
633
3,012
2,988
in units
- Amortisation of rental incentives
13
(2,016)
(1,461)
(4,552)
- Depreciation
15
13
55
40
- Share of joint ventures' results
(60,897)
(13,186)
(76,506)
(26,138)
- Net foreign exchange differences
(389)
(2)
(389)
21
Operating
cash
flows
before
working
70,450
65,796
283,497
252,590
capital changes
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Trade and other receivables
(480)
(3,296)
830
(3,583)
- Trade and other payables
8,246
1,166
1,395
(4,388)
- Other current assets
40
333
834
84
Cash generated from operations
78,256
63,999
286,556
244,703
Interest received
68
57
362
245
Income tax paid
-
(*)
(32)
(*)
Net cash provided by operating activities
78,324
64,056
286,886
244,948
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to investment properties and
(14,799)
(6,376)
(50,108)
(131,518)1
investment property under development
Acquisition
of a
subsidiary, net
of
cash
-
(252,616)
-
(252,616)
received
Additions to plant and equipment
(37)
(5)
(37)
(140)
Investment in a joint venture
(129,055)
-
(394,264)
-
Loan to a joint venture
-
-
(333,180)
-
Repayment of loan from a joint venture
330,389
-
330,389
-
Distributions received from joint ventures
6,553
4,265
17,775
14,622
Net cash
generated
from/(used
in)
193,051
(254,732)
(429,425)
(369,652)
investing activities
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows(continued)
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of bank loans
(573,717)
(190,910)
(874,957)
(598,805)
Payment of financing fees
(833)
(1,038)
(2,230)
(1,758)
Gross proceeds from bank loans
356,306
270,759
904,746
772,576
Net proceeds from issuance of new units
-
198,964
393,614
198,964
Distributions to Unitholders
(73,945)
(57,797)2
(219,263)3
(203,959)4
Interest paid
(14,260)
(11,553)
(43,650)
(39,723)
Payment of lease liabilities5
(585)
-
(2,307)
-
Net cash (used
in)/ generated from
(307,034)
208,425
155,953
127,295
financing activities
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash
(35,659)
17,749
13,414
2,591
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
89,083
22,261
40,010
37,419
financial period/ year
Effects of currency translation on cash and
12
*
12
*
cash equivalents
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
53,436
40,010
53,436
40,010
financial period/ year
* Amount less than S$1,000
Footnotes:
Includes the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
Excludes S$33.0 million distributed through the issuance of 16,995,342 new units in MIT in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the Distribution
Reinvestment Plan ("DRP").
Excludes S$4.4 million distributed through the issuance of 2,172,035 new units in MIT in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
Excludes S$55.8 million distributed through the issuance of 29,239,867 new units in MIT in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
Includes payment of finance cost for lease liabilities.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
1(d)(i) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT Group)
OPERATIONS
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Profit for the period/ year
Distributions
Balance at end of the period/ year
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement
Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in
units
Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses
Balance at end of the period/ year
HEDGING RESERVE
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Fair value loss
Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost
Share of hedging reserves of a joint venture
Balance at end of the period/ year
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Net translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign joint ventures
Balance at end of the period/ year
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
994,764
942,462
952,473
941,088
170,730
100,791
367,143
271,126
(69,543)
(90,780)1
(223,665)
(259,741)1
1,095,951
952,473
1,095,951
952,473
2,500,451
1,865,091
2,100,514
1,839,263
-
201,035
399,999
201,035
-
32,9822
4,4023
55,7814
646
794
2,567
3,143
-
2,683
-
3,363
-
(2,071)
(6,385)
(2,071)
2,501,097
2,100,514
2,501,097
2,100,514
(16,494)
2,216
(5,340)
393
(16,513)
(3,072)
(24,144)
(3,939)
762
(79)
1,258
1,300
(6,342)
(4,405)
(10,361)
(3,094)
(38,587)
(5,340)
(38,587)
(5,340)
(1,315)
84
(121)
(672)
2,975
(205)
1,781
551
1,660
(121)
1,660
(121)
3,560,121
3,047,526
3,560,121
3,047,526
11
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Footnotes:
1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement.
2
3
MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
1(d)(ii) Statement of Movements in Unitholders' Funds (MIT)
OPERATIONS
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Profit for the period/ year
Distributions
Balance at end of the period/ year
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Issue of new units pursuant to the private placement
Issue of new units pursuant to the DRP Manager's management fees paid in
units
Manager's acquisition fee paid in units Issue expenses
Balance at end of the period/ year
HEDGING RESERVE
Balance at beginning of the period/ year
Fair value loss
Cash flow hedges realised and transferred to borrowing cost
Balance at end of the period/ year
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period/ year
4Q
4Q
FY19/20
FY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
949,416
908,734
908,907
915,043
116,792
90,953
311,423
253,605
(69,543)
(90,780)1
(223,665)
(259,741)1
996,665
908,907
996,665
908,907
2,500,451
1,865,091
2,100,514
1,839,263
-
201,035
399,999
201,035
-
32,9822
4,4023
55,7814
646
794
2,567
3,143
-
2,683
-
3,363
-
(2,071)
(6,385)
(2,071)
2,501,097
2,100,514
2,501,097
2,100,514
(9,907)
379
(2,772)
(133)
(16,513)
(3,072)
(24,144)
(3,939)
762
(79)
1,258
1,300
(25,658)
(2,772)
(25,658)
(2,772)
3,472,104
3,006,649
3,472,104
3,006,649
12
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Footnotes:
1 Includes an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit paid to eligible Unitholders on 26 March 2019. This advanced distribution represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to Unitholders existing as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the new units pursuant to the private placement.
2
3
MIT Group issued 16,995,342 new units in MIT amounting to S$33.0 million in 4QFY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
MIT Group issued 2,172,035 new units in MIT amounting to S$4.4 million in FY19/20 as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
4 MIT Group issued 29,239,867 new units in MIT amounting to S$55.8 million in FY18/19 as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
1(d)(iii) Details of Any Change in Units
4QFY19/20
4QFY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
Balance as at beginning of
2,200,748,610
1,898,997,326
2,021,111,388
1,885,217,601
the period/ year
Manager's management fees
253,549
413,251
1,118,736
1,609,789
paid in units1
Manager's acquisition fee paid
-
1,345,469
-
1,684,131
in units
Issue of new units pursuant to
-
103,360,000
176,600,000
103,360,000
the private placement2
Issue of new units pursuant to
-
16,995,3423
2,172,0354
29,239,8675
the DRP
Total issued units at end of
2,201,002,159
2,021,111,388
2,201,002,159
2,021,111,388
the period/ year6
Footnotes:
The Manager has elected, in accordance with the Trust Deed, for new units to be issued as part payment of base fee to the Manager.
The new units issued in FY19/20 and FY18/19 were listed on 26 September 2019 and 20 February 2019 respectively.
New units were issued at issue price of S$1.9386 and S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 October 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
New units were issued in FY19/20 at issue price of S$2.0193 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
New units were issued in FY18/19 with issue price ranging from S$1.8612 to S$1.9434 per unit as part payment of distributions for the period from 1 July 2018 to 19 February 2019, pursuant to the DRP.
There were no convertibles, treasury units and units held by subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019.
1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury units and subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial reported on
Not applicable.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
2. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard, (e.g. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagements to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard)
The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.
3. Where the figures have been audited, or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied
Except as disclosed in paragraph 5 below, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of the change
MIT Group has adopted the new and amended SFRS(I) and INT SFRS(I) that are mandatory for application from 1 April 2019. The adoption of these new or amended SFRS(I) and INT
SFRS(I) did not result in material changes to the Group's accounting policies and has no material effect on the amounts reported for the current financial year, except for SFRS(I) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16").
The Group has applied SFRS(I) 16 from its mandatory adoption date of 1 April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and has applied applicable transitional practical expedients; no restatements were made on the comparative amounts for the prior periods. With the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).
Prior to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, lease payments made for land rental were presented as land rental expenses in arriving at the net property income in the Profit and Loss and formed part of the Group's operating cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. However, with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, such payments were included as borrowing cost on the Profit and Loss and principal repayment was shown as a reduction in lease liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position. Payments for lease liabilities were included in the financing cash flows on the Statement of Cash Flows. There was no significant impact on distribution with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
6. Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU")
4QFY19/20
4QFY18/19
FY19/20
FY18/19
Weighted average
2,200,910,2131
1,949,735,4722
2,114,207,2701
1,902,626,5662
number of units
Earnings per unit
("EPU") - Basic and
Diluted3
7.76
5.17
17.37
14.25
Based on the weighted
average number of
units in issue (cents)
No. of units in issue at
end of period/ year
2,201,002,159
2,021,111,388
2,201,002,159
2,021,111,388
DPU
Based on number of
units in issue at end of
2.85
3.084
12.24
12.164
period/ year (cents)
Footnotes:
Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP and as part payment of base fee to the Manager.
Weighted average number of units has been adjusted to take into account the new units issued pursuant to the private placement, DRP, as well as part payment of base fee and acquisition fee to the Manager.
Diluted earnings per unit were the same as the basic earnings per unit as there were no dilutive instruments in issue. The EPU were calculated using the total profit after tax and the weighted average number of units in issue during the respective periods.
DPU was computed based on weighted average number of units for the period. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders for the period from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019. The DPU for the enlarged units in issue for the remaining period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019 was 1.37 cents per unit.
7. Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit
MIT Group
MIT
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
NAV and NTA per
1.62
1.51
1.58
1.49
unit (S$)1
Footnote:
1 Net tangible asset per unit was the same as net asset value per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the reporting dates.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
8. Review of the Performance
FY19/20 versus FY18/19
Gross revenue for FY19/20 increased by S$29.8 million or 7.9% year-on-year to S$405.9 million, primarily driven by higher revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 and partly offset by lower revenue from the Flatted Factories segment due to the decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct.
Property operating expenses for FY19/20 decreased by S$0.5 million or 0.6% to S$87.8 million. The decrease in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both lower property maintenance expenses and lower land rental expenses on operating leases due to effects from adoption of SFRS(I) 16. This was partially offset by higher property taxes for 18 Tai Seng and higher property and lease management fees, which was in line with the growth in revenue.
Compared to last year, net property income for FY19/20 increased by S$30.3 million or 10.5% to S$318.1 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.5% to 78.4%.
After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for FY19/20 increased by S$33.6 million or 14.5% to S$265.3 million. The higher amount available for distribution to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT for the Turnkey and Powered Shell Portfolio, which were completed in November 2019 and January 2020 respectively. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the acquisition of 18 Tai Seng as well as investment in MRODCT. In addition, the interest costs incurred in relation to 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1 were expensed (instead of being capitalised) upon obtaining Temporary Occupation Permit, contributing to the higher borrowing costs. The weighted average interest rate for FY19/20 remained at 3.0%.
The distribution per unit increased by 0.7% from 12.16 cents to 12.24 cents, compared to last year.
4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19
Gross revenue for 4QFY19/20 increased S$3.0 million or 3.0% to S$101.8 million. The increase in revenue was mainly due to full quarter revenue contribution from 18 Tai Seng, higher revenue contribution from 30A Kallang Place as well as new revenue contribution from 7 Tai Seng Drive, partially offset by lower revenue due to decantment of tenants in respect of the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct in 4QFY19/20.
Property operating expenses for 4QFY19/20 increased S$0.6 million or 2.5% to S$23.5 million. The increase in property operating expenses was mainly attributable to both higher property taxes and higher utilities. Property taxes were S$1.0 million higher than 4QFY18/19 due to additional property taxes for 18 Tai Seng. The increase was partly offset by lower marketing commission.
As a result, compared to the corresponding quarter last year, net property income for 4QFY19/20 increased by S$2.4 million or 3.2% to S$78.3 million, while net property income margin increased from 76.8% to 76.9%.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
8. Review of the Performance (continued)
4QFY19/20 versus 4QFY18/19(continued)
After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders in 4QFY19/20 increased by S$9.2 million or 15.4% to S$69.2 million.
The higher amount available to Unitholders was mainly due to higher net property income, interest income and distributions declared by joint ventures, partially offset by higher manager's management fees and borrowing costs. Interest income was higher at S$0.3 million in 4QFY19/20 mainly due to the interest earned on the loan to MRODCT. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT. The higher borrowing costs were due to interest expense from debt borrowed to fund the investment in MRODCT. The weighted average interest rate for 4QFY19/20 was 2.9% as compared to 3.0% in 4QFY18/19. Higher manager's management fees were due to better portfolio performance and increased value of assets under management.
The distribution per unit contracted by 7.5% from 3.08 cents to 2.85 cents, compared to 4QFY18/19.
4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20
Consolidated Statement Profit or Loss/
4QFY19/20
3QFY19/20
Variance
Distribution Statement
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
101,801
102,610
(0.8)
Property operating expenses
(23,545)
(20,705)
13.7
Net property income
78,256
81,905
(4.5)
Interest income
339
2,125
(84.0)
Borrowing costs
(11,029)
(12,072)
(8.6)
Manager's management fees
- Base fees
(5,590)
(5,628)
(0.7)
- Performance fees
(2,815)
(2,951)
(4.6)
Trustee's fees
(170)
(161)
5.6
Other trust expenses
(382)
(342)
11.7
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)
433
(125)
**
Net fair value gain on investment
properties
50,798
-
**
Share of joint ventures' results
60,897
6,848
>100.0
-
Net profit after tax
13,619
6,848
98.9
-
Net fair value gain on investment
properties
47,278
-
**
Profit for the period before income tax
170,737
69,599
>100.0
Income tax expense
(7)
(49)
(85.7)
Profit for the period after income tax
170,730
69,550
>100.0
Net effects of non-tax deductible/
(chargeable) items and other adjustments
(111,419)
(6,812)
>100.0
Distributions declared by joint ventures
9,842
6,698
46.9
Amount available for distribution
69,153
69,436
(0.4)
Distribution per unit (cents)
2.85
3.16
(9.8)
** Not meaningful
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
8. Review of the Performance (continued)
(c) 4QFY19/20 versus 3QFY19/20(continued)
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net property income for 4QFY19/20 decreased by S$3.6 million or 4.5% to S$78.3 million. The decrease in net property income was mainly attributable to lower revenue contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster (currently undergoing decantment) as well as higher property maintenance expenses and property taxes incurred in 4QFY19/20.
After taking into account the distribution adjustments, the amount available for distribution to Unitholders for 4QFY19/20 was S$69.2 million, which was S$0.3 million or 0.4% lower than 3QFY19/20.
The lower distribution to Unitholders was largely due to lower net property income and interest income, partially offset by higher distributions declared by joint ventures, lower borrowing costs and manager's management fees. Distributions declared by joint ventures were higher due to distribution from MRODCT.
Distribution per unit for 4QFY19/20 contracted by 0.31 cent or 9.8% from 3.16 cents to 2.85 cents.
Statement of Financial Position
31 March 2020 versus 31 March 2019
Total assets increased mainly due to completion of the acquisitions of the Turnkey Portfolio and Powered Shell Portfolio, net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio, recognition of right-of-use assets with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, progressive development and improvement works incurred for 7 Tai Seng Drive as well as the other properties in the portfolio.
The net assets attributable to Unitholders increased by 16.8% from S$3,047.5 million as at 31 March 2019 to S$3,560.1 million as at 31 March 2020 mainly due to new units issued pursuant to the private placement as well as net fair value gain recognised on the Group's portfolio.
The Group and MIT reported a net current liabilities position of S$31.5 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: net current liabilities of S$104.8 million). The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to meet its current obligations as and when they fall due.
9. Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MIT has not disclosed any financial forecast to the market.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month
Economic Overview
The COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the global economic outlook. Since its onset, it has significantly affected tourism-related segments, with spillovers to consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food services. More countries globally have introduced strong social distancing measures, lockdowns and border closures to contain the pandemic. Economic activities are curtailed, and global supply chains put under stress. In turn, these affect outward- oriented sectors in Singapore such as manufacturing and wholesale trade.
According to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") on 26 March
20201, the Singapore economy contracted by 2.2% on a year-on-year basis ("y-o-y") in the first quarter of 2020 ("1Q2020"), reversing the 1.0% growth in the preceding quarter. The manufacturing sector contracted by 0.5% on a y-o-y basis in 1Q2020, moderating from the 2.3% decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was due to output declines in the electronics and chemicals clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the precision engineering and biomedical manufacturing clusters.
Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's Business Optimism Index study2 reports that business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in the preceding quarter. This negative outlook reflects Singapore firms' worries about the coronavirus health risks and the associated economic impact. Business sentiment for the manufacturing, services and construction sectors are the worst among the various industry sectors.
In view of the weaker-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in 1Q2020 and the sharp deterioration of the economic environment, MTI has downgraded the GDP growth forecast for 2020 from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 February 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0%1 on 26 March 2020.
Singapore
In its Resilience Budget on 26 March 2020, the Singapore Government announced property tax rebates of 100% and 30% for qualifying commercial premises and non-residential properties respectively. The Manager will pass these on in full to all tenants in MIT's properties in Singapore.
In addition to about S$10.5 million property tax rebates, the Manager will support its tenants in Singapore with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million. This Programme will affect MIT's distributable income for FY20/21.
To complement the financial measures announced in the Resilience Budget, the Singapore Government passed the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act (the "Act") on 7 April 2020. Generally, this Act provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenants providing non-essential services within MIT's properties in Singapore are required to suspend their business operations during the circuit breaker period from 7 April 2020 to 1 June
2020. MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period to support tenants who provide essential services. More than 70% of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
10. Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month (continued)
Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium-sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's
Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants. If the pandemic drags on, these tenants may seek relief under the Act. As at 31 March 2020, the rental arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue. However, this ratio will increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act.
On 16 April 2020, the Ministry of Finance, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced new measures to provide real estate investment trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange with greater flexibility to manage their cash flows and raise funds amid a challenging operating environment. These comprise an extension of permissible period for distribution of taxable income and raising the leverage limit from 45% to 50%.
There is no visibility when this pandemic will be over, nor the recovery outlook after it is over. Also, presently it is difficult to reasonably assess the cash flow impact of the Act on MIT. The Manager believes it will be in the interest of the unitholders to prudently withhold the tax-exempt income of S$6.6 million (equivalent to Distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent) relating to the distributions declared by joint ventures from the 4QFY19/20 distribution.
North America
According to JLL3, data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019. While total net absorption fell year-over-year, some markets recorded significant increases in demand, including Atlanta which nearly tripled its net absorption. Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020. Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality4.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Government of Canada have identified data centre operators as essential infrastructures vital to the United States and Canada. All MIT's 27 data centres in North America (the "North American Portfolio") continue operations during this period.
Through rigorous social distancing measures at all the properties in the MIT portfolio, the Manager has been focusing on the safety of the tenants and their employees. The Manager has also adapted its operations to support the tenants.
Given the uncertainty ahead, the Manager is applying a strong dose of prudent capital management to maintain portfolio stability.
Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019.
Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 March 2020.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting and the next 12 month(continued)
MIT's large diversified tenant base with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector will continue to underpin its portfolio resilience. In addition, the long leases with high-quality tenants in MIT's data centres in Singapore and North America, comprising about 31.6% of MIT portfolio (by assets under management), should contribute to the portfolio resilience. As at 31 March 2020, there were no loans maturing in FY20/21.
Distributions
Current financial period
Any distributions declared for the current financial period? Yes
Name of distribution:
38th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March
2020
Distribution types:
Income / Capital
Distribution rate:
Period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020
Taxable Income: 2.72 cents per unit
Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit
Par value of units:
Not meaningful
Tax rate:
Taxable Income
Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold
their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax
distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands
of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a
Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business
or profession.
Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non-
resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax
at the rate of 10%.
All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of
tax at the rate of 17%.
Capital Distribution
Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for
Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital distribution
will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore income tax purposes.
For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits
from sale of MIT Units, the reduced cost base of their MIT Units will
be used to calculate the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units
are disposed of.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
11. Distributions (continued)
(b) Corresponding period of the preceding financial period
Any distributions declared for the corresponding period of the immediate preceding financial
period?
Yes
Name of distribution:
34th distribution for the period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March
2019. On 26 March 2019, an advanced distribution of 1.71 cents
per unit was paid to eligible Unitholders. This advanced distribution
represents distribution from 1 January 2019 to 19 February 2019 to
Unitholders as at 19 February 2019 and prior to the issuance of the
new units pursuant to the private placement.
Distribution types:
Income / Capital / Tax-Exempt
Distribution rate:
Period from 20 February 2019 to 31 March 2019
Taxable Income: 1.12 cents per unit
Capital Distribution: 0.13 cent per unit
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution: 0.12 cent per unit
Par value of units:
Not meaningful
Tax rate:
Taxable Income
Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their
units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax
distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands
of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a
Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business
or profession.
Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their
distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.
All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction
of tax at the rate of 17%.
Capital Distribution
Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders
for Singapore income tax purposes. The amount of capital
distribution will reduce the cost of MIT Units for Singapore
income tax purposes. For Unitholders who are liable to
Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MIT Units, the
reduced cost base of their MIT Units will be used to calculate
the taxable trading gains when the MIT Units are disposed of.
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the
hands of all Unitholders.
(c)
Date payable:
4 June 2020
(d)
Record date:
6 May 2020
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
If no distribution has been declared/(recommended), a statement to that effect.Not applicable.
Segment Information (MIT Group)
The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 is as follows:
Business
Stack-
Light
Hi-Tech
Flatted
Park
up/Ramp-up
Industrial
Buildings
Factories
Buildings
Buildings
Buildings
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
156,045
152,096
47,134
44,358
6,225
405,858
Net property income
128,394
117,699
32,004
35,216
4,756
318,069
Interest income
2,634
Borrowing costs
(43,915) 1
Finance cost on lease
liabilities
(975)
-
-
-
(129)
(1,104)
Manager's management fees
(33,930)
Trustee's fees
(642)
Other trust expenses
(1,524)
Net foreign exchange gain
307
Net fair value gain/(loss) on
investment properties
54,922
(14,478)
(1,359)
14,243
(2,530)
50,798
Share of joint ventures'
results
76,506
-
-
-
-
76,506
Profit before income tax
367,199
Income tax expense
(56)
Profit after income tax
367,143
Segment assets
-Investment properties
1,812,165
1,506,600
588,300
488,700
77,288
4,473,053
2
-Investments in joint ventures
642,198
-
-
-
-
642,198
-Trade receivables
75
837
105
436
207
1,660
5,116,911
Unallocated assets
-Cash and cash equivalents
53,436
-Other receivables
13,500
-Other current assets
960
-Derivative financial
instruments
2,911
-Plant and equipment
165
Consolidated total assets
5,187,883
Segment liabilities
41,092
38,556
11,238
11,380
4,207
106,473
3
Unallocated liabilities
-Trade and other payables
60,953
-Borrowings
1,434,414
3
-Derivative financial
instruments
25,658
-Current income tax
liabilities
264
Consolidated total liabilities
1,627,762
Footnotes:
Exclude finance cost on lease liabilities.
Include right-of-use ("ROU") assets balance of S$25.2 million, net fair value gain on properties (excluding ROU) of S$79.7 million and additions of $31.9 million during the year.
Lease liabilities were included under segment liabilities
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
13. Segment Information (MIT Group) (continued)
The segment information provided to the Manager for the reportable segments for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 is as follows:
Business
Stack-
Light
Hi-Tech
Flatted
Park
up/Ramp-up
Industrial
Buildings
Factories
Buildings
Buildings
Buildings
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
122,975
155,736
46,516
43,853
7,021
376,101
Net property income
97,698
118,505
31,403
35,055
5,109
287,770
Interest income
246
Borrowing costs
(40,108)
Manager's management fees
(30,893)
Trustee's fees
(581)
Other trust expenses
(2,001)
Net foreign exchange loss
(202)
Net fair value gain/(loss) on
investment properties and
investment property under
development
34,628
(11,296)
2,181
5,784
(540)
30,757
Share of joint venture's
results
26,138
-
-
-
-
26,138
Profit before income tax
271,126
Income tax expense
*
Profit after income tax
271,126
Segment assets
-Investment properties
1,546,700
1,578,000
581,000
473,000
75,500
4,254,200
1
-Investment property under
development
82,100
-
-
-
-
82,100
1
-Investment in a joint venture
194,101
-
-
-
-
194,101
-Trade receivables
185
608
211
482
369
1,855
4,532,256
Unallocated assets
-Cash and cash equivalents
40,010
-Other receivables
31,632
-Other current assets
1,727
-Derivative financial
instruments
1,256
-Plant and equipment
183
Consolidated total assets
4,607,064
Segment liabilities
18,065
39,485
14,895
11,508
1,551
85,504
Unallocated liabilities
-Trade and other payables
73,973
-Borrowings
1,396,714
-Derivative financial
Instruments
3,107
-Current income tax
Liabilities
240
Consolidated total liabilities
1,559,538
* Amount less than S$1,000
1 Include net fair value gain on properties of S$30.8 million and additions of S$397.2 million during the year.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments
Hi-Tech Buildings was the largest contributor to MIT Group's gross revenue and net property income in FY19/20. This was primarily due to revenue contributions from 18 Tai Seng, 30A Kallang Place, 7 Tai Seng Drive and Mapletree Sunview 1.
The gross revenue for Flatted Factories in FY19/20 was lower as compared to FY18/19 mainly due to pre-termination of leases by HGST Singapore Pte Ltd in FY18/19 and lower contribution from Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster as a result of the ongoing decantment exercise in FY19/20.
Breakdown of Revenue (MIT Group)
FY19/20
FY18/19
Variance
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(%)
1 April to 30 September ("First Half Year")
Gross revenue
201,447
183,708
9.7
Profit after income tax before distribution
126,863
112,880
12.4
1 October to 31 March ("Second Half Year")
Gross revenue
204,411
192,393
6.2
Profit after income tax before distribution
240,280
158,246
51.8
16. Breakdown of Total Distribution (MIT Group)
FY19/20
FY18/19
In respect of period:
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
1
April to 30 June 2019
62,731
-
1
July to 25 September 2019
59,300
-
26 September to 31 December 2019
73,945
-
1
January to 31 March 2020
62,729
-
1
April to 30 June 2018
-
56,568
1
July to 30 September 2018
-
56,779
1
October to 31 December 2018
-
58,299
1
January to 19 February 2019
-
32,481
20 February to 31 March 2019
-
27,689
Total distribution to Unitholders
258,705
231,816
If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for Interested Person
Transactions ("IPT"), the aggregate value of each transaction as required under Rule
920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
MIT Group has not obtained a general mandate from Unitholders for any Interested Person Transactions.
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers, in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020
19. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual
Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual, Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Company"), as manager of MIT, confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Company or its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Company or a substantial unitholder of MIT.
