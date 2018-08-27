Mapletree Industrial Trust : Appointments of Independent Non-Executive Director and a Member to Audit and Risk Committee

(Constituted in Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENTS OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER TO AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

27 August 2018 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following:

(a) the appointment of Mr Toh Thiam Siew William as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2018; and

(b) the appointment of Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel as a Member of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 1 September 2018.

Mr William Toh was the Deputy Chief Executive of CIMB-GK Securities Pte Ltd from 2006 to 2007. In June 2007, he left CIMB-GK Securities Pte Ltd to become one of the founders of New Harbour Capital Partners (S) Pte. Ltd. where he took the position as the Managing Director.

Mr William Toh is also an Independent Investment Committee Member of Mapletree India China Fund Ltd., Mapletree China Opportunity Fund II Pte. Ltd. and Mapletree Global Student Accommodation Private Trust.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees with effect from 1 September 2018 shall be as follows:

Mr Wong Meng Meng Non-Executive Chairman and Director Mr Soo Nam Chow Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee Mr John Koh Tiong Lu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Mr Wee Joo Yeow Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. 10 Pasir Panjang Road #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel (65) 6377 6111 fax (65) 6273 8607www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 201015667D

Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Toh Thiam Siew William Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Seah Choo Meng Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Mr Hiew Yoon Khong Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Wong Mun Hoong Non-Executive Director Mr Tham Kuo Wei Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer By Order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

2