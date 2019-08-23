Mapletree Industrial Trust : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees

Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

08/23/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

_____________________________________________________________________________________

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

23 August 2019 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors and its Committees:

  1. retirement of the following Directors on 31 August 2019 pursuant to the nine-year rule with respect to Independent Directors under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations of the Monetary Authority of Singapore:
    1. Mr Soo Nam Chow as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee;
    2. Mr John Koh Tiong Lu as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee; and
    3. Mr Wee Joo Yeow as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Nominating and Remuneration Committee;
  3. resignation of Mr Seah Choo Meng as Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee on 31 August 2019 as part of regular Board succession and renewal process. Mr Seah has also served almost nine years on the Board, with the first 6.5 years as Independent Non-Executive Director;
  4. appointment of Mr Pok Soy Yoong as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee on 1 September 2019;
  5. appointment of Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin and Mr William Toh Thiam Siew as Members of Audit and Risk Committee on 1 September 2019;
  6. appointment of Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh as Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee on 1 September 2019; and
  7. re-designationof Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of Nominating and Remuneration Committee on 1 September 2019.

Please refer to the detailed template announcements, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above-mentioned cessations.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr Soo Nam Chow, Mr John Koh Tiong Lu, Mr Wee Joo Yeow and Mr Seah Choo Meng for their guidance and contributions during their tenure as Board and Board Committees members of the Manager since 7 September 2010.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees with effect from 1 September 2019 shall be as follows:

Mr Wong Meng Meng

Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Mr Pok Soy Yoong

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit

and Risk Committee

Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr William Toh Thiam Siew

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and

Risk Committee

Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh

Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of

Nominating and Remuneration Committee

Mr Hiew Yoon Khong

Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and

Remuneration Committee

Mr Wong Mun Hoong

Non-Executive Director

Mr Tham Kuo Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Board will comprise ten Directors, of whom nine are Non-Executive Directors and six are Independent Directors.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 24 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 02:30:08 UTC
