Mapletree Industrial Trust : Changes to Composition of Board and Board Committees

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr Soo Nam Chow, Mr John Koh Tiong Lu, Mr Wee Joo Yeow and Mr Seah Choo Meng for their guidance and contributions during their tenure as Board and Board Committees members of the Manager since 7 September 2010.

Please refer to the detailed template announcements, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), in relation to the above-mentioned cessations.

appointment of Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh as Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee on 1 September 2019; and

appointment of Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin and Mr William Toh Thiam Siew as Members of Audit and Risk Committee on 1 September 2019;

appointment of Mr Pok Soy Yoong as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee on 1 September 2019;

retirement of the following Directors on 31 August 2019 pursuant to the

23 August 2019 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors and its Committees:

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

Following the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees with effect from 1 September 2019 shall be as follows:

Mr Wong Meng Meng Non-Executive Chairman and Director Mr Pok Soy Yoong Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee Ms Mary Yeo Chor Gek Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Dr Andrew Lee Tong Kin Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Mr William Toh Thiam Siew Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit and Risk Committee Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Hiew Yoon Khong Non-Executive Director and Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee Mr Wong Mun Hoong Non-Executive Director Mr Tham Kuo Wei Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Board will comprise ten Directors, of whom nine are Non-Executive Directors and six are Independent Directors.

