Mapletree Industrial Trust : Completion of the Acquisition of Three Turnkey Data Centres and Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THREE TURNKEY DATA CENTRES AND USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") dated 16 September 2019 titled "Joint Venture with Mapletree Investments to Acquire 10 Powered Shell Data Centres and Co- Invest in Three Turnkey Data Centres in North America" (the "Joint Venture Announcement" and the joint venture, the "Joint Venture") and a further announcement dated 18 September 2019 titled "Close of Upsized Private Placement at an Issue Price of S$2.265 per New Unit" (the "Close of Placement Announcement").

SINGAPORE, 2 November 2019 - Further to the Joint Venture Announcement, Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MIT (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition by Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust ("Singapore JV" or "MRODCT") of an 80% stake in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres located in North America (the "Turnkey Portfolio") through a joint venture with Digital Realty Trust, L.P. ("DLR"). Pursuant to the Contribution Agreement, DLR (through its controlled subsidiaries and affiliates) contributed the Turnkey Portfolio into Blue Sling Ventures, LLC (the "US JV") and MRODCT acquired an 80% stake in the US JV (with the remaining 20% stake held by DLR). MRODCT was constituted pursuant to a joint venture agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement") entered into between the Manager, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (the "Sponsor"), Mapletree DC Ventures 2 Pte. Ltd.1, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Sponsor (the "MIPL SPV"), DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of MIT (the "Trustee"), and Mapletree Trustee Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of MRODCT. MRODCT is 50% owned by MIT (through the Trustee) and 50% owned by the MIPL SPV.

The purchase consideration for MRODCT's 80% stake in the Turnkey Portfolio is US$810.6 million (approximately S$1,104.0 million2). The acquisition of the 10 powered shell data centres at a purchase consideration of US$557.3 million (approximately S$759.0 million) from DLR is expected to be completed in early 2020.

Use of Proceeds of the Private Placement

The Manager further refers to the Close of Placement Announcement in relation to the close of the private placement of 176,600,000 new units in MIT ("New Units") at an issue price of S$2.265 per New Unit (the "Private Placement").