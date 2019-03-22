Log in
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2018/2019

03/22/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019

22 March 2019 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MIT for the Fourth Quarter and Full Financial Year 2018/2019 ending 31 March 2019 will be released after the close of trading hours on 22 April 2019.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held on 23 April 2019 at 9.30am. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.com for details.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel (65) 6377 6111 fax (65) 6273 8607www.mapletreeindustrialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 201015667D

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:59:07 UTC
