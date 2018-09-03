Mapletree Industrial Trust : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer

1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.

2. This form is for a Director/Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to give notice of his interests in the securities of the Listed Issuer under section 133, 137N or 137Y of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA"). Please note that the requirement to disclose interests in participatory interests applies only to a director and where the Listed Issuer is a Singapore-incorporated company.

3. This electronic Form 1 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Director/CEO, must be completed by the Director/CEO or a person duly authorised by him to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Director/CEO.

4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").

5. A single form may be used by a Director/CEO for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of/of becoming aware of, the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.

6. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 3 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

7. Except for item 4 of Part III, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.

8. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.

9. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to - (a) a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange; (b) a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing;

(c) a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

(d) a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

(e) a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate-related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").