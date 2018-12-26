Mapletree Industrial Trust : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer
12/26/2018 | 12:15pm CET
SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289) SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)
REGULATIONS 2012
NOTIFICATION FORM FOR DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN SECURITIES
FORM
1
(Electronic Format)
Explanatory Notes
1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.
2. This form is for a Director/Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to give notice of his interests in the securities of the Listed Issuer under section 133, 137N or 137Y of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA"). Please note that the requirement to disclose interests in participatory interests appliesonlyto a director and where the Listed Issuer is a Singapore-incorporated company.
3. This electronic Form 1 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Director/CEO, must be completed by the Director/CEO or a person duly authorised by him to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Director/CEO.
4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
5. A single form may be used by a Director/CEO for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of/of becoming aware of, the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
6. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 3 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
7. Except for item 4 of Part III, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
8. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
9. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
(a) a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
(b) a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing;
(c) a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
(d) a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
(e) a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate-related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").
10. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 6 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website athttp://www.mas.gov.sg(under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").
1. Name of Listed Issuer:
2. Type of Listed Issuer:
Company/Corporation
Registered/Recognised Business Trust
✔Real Estate Investment Trust
Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:
3. Name of Director/CEO:
4. Is the Director/CEO also a substantial shareholder/unitholder of the Listed Issuer?
Yes✔No
5. Is the Director/CEO notifying in respect of his interests in securities of, or made available by, the Listed Issuer at the time of his appointment?
✔Yes(Please proceed to complete Part II)
No
(Please proceed to complete Part III)
6. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:26-Dec-2018
Part I - General
Mapletree Industrial Trust
Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
Pok Soy Yoong
Part II - For a new Director/CEO giving notice of his interests at the date of appointment
1. Date of appointment as a Director/CEO of the Listed Issuer:26-Dec-2018
2. Details of interest in securities:
Circumstances giving
Quantum of Interests
Description of securities
Direct Interest
Deemed Interest
Total
Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests
[You may attach a chart in item 3 to show how your deemed interests arise.]
(a) Ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer
No. of ordinary voting shares/units held :
0
272,530
272,530
Deemed interest held through BNP Paribas Nominees Singapore Pte. Ltd..
As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting shares/units:
0
0.014
0.014
(b) Other shares/units (excluding ordinary voting shares/units) of Listed Issuer
No. of shares/units held:
(c) Rights/Options/ Warrants over shares/ units of Listed Issuer
No. of rights/options/ warrants held:
No. (if known) of shares/units underlying the rights/ options/warrants:
(d) Debentures of Listed Issuer
Principal amount:
No. (if known) of shares/units underlying convertible debentures:
(e) Rights/Options over debentures of Listed Issuer
No. of rights/options held:
Principal amount (if known) of debentures underlying the rights/ options:
3. Attachments (if any):
(The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)
4. If this is areplacementof an earlier notification, please provide:
(a) SGXNet announcement reference of thefirstnotification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):
(b) Date of the Initial Announcement:
(c) 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 1 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:
5. Remarks (if any):
Item 6 is to be completed by an individual submitting this notification form on behalf of the Director/CEO
6. Particulars of Individual submitting this notification form to the Listed Issuer:
(a) Name of Individual:
Pok Soy Yoong
(b) Designation (if applicable):
(f) Contracts over shares of the Listed Issuer which the Director/CEO is a party to, or under which he is entitled to a benefit, being contracts under which any person has a right to call for or to make delivery of shares in the Listed Issuer
Principal value of contracts held:
No. (if known) of shares/units underlying the contracts:
(g) Participatory interests made available by Listed Issuer
No. of participatory interests held:
(h) Others (please specify)
The percentage of unitholdings is calculated based on 1,898,997,326 units issued.
Independent Non-Executive Director
(c) Name of entity(if applicable):
