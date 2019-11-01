Mapletree Industrial Trust : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles Securities as part of management, acquisition and/or divestment fees paid by the Listed Issuer

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

Other circumstances:

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer ( please specify ):

MIT has issued 264,689 new units to the Manager today at S$2.4472 per unit as payment of base fees relating to the management of the Flatted Factories portfolio acquired in 2011 from JTC Corporation and MIT's 40% interest in the 14 data centres in USA acquired through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust. The issue price is based on the 10- day volume-weighted average traded price of MIT prior to and ended on 30 September 2019. Following the issuance, the Manager holds 14,346,171 units in MIT and total number of MIT units in issue is 2,200,748,610.

Others (please specify):

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Trustee-Manager/ResponsiblePerson before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to ordinary voting units of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting units of Listed Issuer