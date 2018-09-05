Log in
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Establishment of S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme

09/05/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ESTABLISHMENT OF S$2,000,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM SECURITIES PROGRAMME

5 September 2018 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") wishes to announce that DBS Trustee Limited (in its capacity as trustee of MIT) (the "MIT Trustee") and Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd. ("MIT TCo" and, together with the MIT Trustee, the "Issuers", and each an "Issuer") have

today established a S$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Securities Programme (the

"Programme"). In connection therewith, the Manager has appointed DBS Bank Ltd. and

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited as Arrangers and Dealers of the Programme.

Under the Programme, the Issuers may issue from time to time, subject to any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions, notes or perpetual securities (collectively, the "Securities")

denominated in any currency as may be agreed between the relevant dealer of the particular series or tranche of Securities. The payment obligations of MIT TCo under the Securities issued by MIT TCo will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the MIT Trustee (the "Guarantor") on such terms as described in the offering circular relating to the Programme (the "Offering Circular"). Further terms and conditions of the Securities are also set out in the Offering Circular, as may be modified by the applicable pricing supplement upon the issue of the Securities. Unless otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement in relation to a tranche of Securities, the net proceeds from the issue of each tranche of Securities under the Programme will be used by MIT and its subsidiaries for its general corporate purposes.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to the Programme will be offered (1) outside the United

States in an "offshore transaction" within the meaning of Regulation S under the United States

Securities Act of 1933 and (2) in Singapore pursuant to exemptions under Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Future Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore.

Application has been made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for permission to deal in, and for a quotation of, any Securities to be issued pursuant to

the Programme and which are agreed at or prior to the time of issue thereof to be so listed on the SGX-ST. Such permission will be granted when such Securities have been admitted to the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of any Securities on the SGX-ST are not tobe taken as an indication of the merits of the relevant Issuer, the Guarantor, MIT, the Programme or the Securities.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D) As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MIT may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:56:06 UTC
