Mapletree Industrial Trust : MIT's 4Q & FY2019/2020 Financial Results - Presentation Slides

Contents
Key Highlights - 1 Apr 2019 to 31 Mar 2020
4Q & FY19/20 Financial Performance
Portfolio Update
Investment Update
Outlook and Strategy
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 1 APR 2019 TO 31 MAR 2020
Hi-Tech Building, 18 Tai Seng
Key Highlights
Stable FY19/20 DPU driven by new revenue contributions from acquisitions and development projects
FY19/20 Distributable Income: S$265.3 million (14.5% y-o-y)
FY19/20 DPU: 12.24 cents (0.7% y-o-y)
4QFY19/20 Distributable Income and DPU were S$69.2 million ( 15.4% y-o-y) and 2.85 cents (7.5% y-o-y)
In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) of S$6.6 million has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management
Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included: FY19/20 DPU 12.54 cents ( 3.1% y-o-y) and 4QFY19/20 DPU 3.15 cents (2.3% y-o-y)
Committed to support tenants with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million
Portfolio update
Overall Portfolio occupancy improved q-o-q from 90.9% to 91.5% in 4QFY19/20
Overall Portfolio WALE increased q-o-q from 3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020
Portfolio valuation of 114 properties increased 23.6% y-o-y to S$5,894.6 million as at 31 Mar 2020
Capital management update
Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
Strong balance sheet with a healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20
Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment
50,798
30,757
65.2%
property under development
Share of joint ventures' results1
60,897
13,186
>100.0%
Comprising:
- Net profit after tax
13,619
3,739
>100.0%
- Net fair value gain on investment properties
47,278
9,447
>100.0%
Profit before income tax
170,737
100,791
69.4%
Income tax expense
(7)
*
**
Profit for the period
170,730
100,791
69.4%
Net non-tax deductible items
(111,419)
(44,659)
>100.0%
Distributions declared by joint ventures
9,842
3,804
>100.0%
Amount available for distribution
69,1532
59,936
15.4%
Distribution per Unit (cents)
2.852
3.08
(7.5%)
Amount less than S$1,000
Not meaningful
1
Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.
2
Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,
has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for 4QFY19/20 would be 3.15 cents.
Statement of Profit or Loss (Year-on-Year)
FY19/20
FY18/19
/ ()
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Gross revenue
405,858
376,101
7.9%
Property operating expenses
(87,789)
(88,331)
(0.6%)
Net property income
318,069
287,770
10.5%
Borrowing costs
(45,019)
(40,108)
12.2%
Trust expenses
(33,155)
(33,431)
(0.8%)
Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment
50,798
30,757
65.2%
property under development
Share of joint ventures' results1
76,506
26,138
>100.0%
Comprising:
- Net profit after tax
29,228
16,691
75.1%
- Net fair value gain on investment properties
47,278
9,447
>100.0%
Profit before income tax
367,199
271,126
35.4%
Income tax expense
(56)
*
**
Profit for the year
367,143
271,126
35.4%
Net non-tax deductible items
(125,950)
(54,559)
>100.0%
Distributions declared by joint ventures
24,144
15,192
58.9%
Amount available for distribution
265,3372
231,759
14.5%
Distribution per Unit (cents)
12.242
12.16
0.7%
Amount less than S$1,000
Not meaningful
1
Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.
2
Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,
has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for FY19/20 would be 12.54 cents.
Statement of Profit or Loss (Qtr-on-Qtr)
4QFY19/20
3QFY19/20
/ ()
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Gross revenue
101,801
102,610
(0.8%)
Property operating expenses
(23,545)
(20,705)
13.7%
Net property income
78,256
81,905
(4.5%)
Borrowing costs
(11,029)
(12,072)
(8.6%)
Trust expenses
(8,185)
(7,082)
15.6%
Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment
50,798
-
**
property under development
Share of joint ventures' results1
60,897
6,848
>100.0%
Comprising:
- Net profit after tax
13,619
6,848
98.9%
- Net fair value gain on investment properties
47,278
-
**
Profit before income tax
170,737
69,599
>100.0%
Income tax expense
(7)
(49)
(85.7%)
Profit for the period
170,730
69,550
>100.0%
Net non-tax deductible items
(111,419)
(6,812)
>100.0%
Distributions declared by joint ventures
9,842
6,698
46.9%
Amount available for distribution
69,1532
69,436
(0.4%)
Distribution per Unit (cents)
2.852
3.16
(9.8%)
Amount less than S$1,000
Not meaningful
Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.
Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent, 10 has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for 4QFY19/20 would be 3.15 cents.
Balance Sheet
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
/ ()
31 Mar 2019
/ ()
Total assets (S$'000)
5,187,883
5,298,020
(2.1%)
4,607,064
12.6%
Total liabilities (S$'000)
1,627,762
1,820,614
(10.6%)
1,559,538
4.4%
Net assets attributable to
3,560,121
3,477,406
2.4%
3,047,526
16.8%
Unitholders (S$'000)
Net asset value per Unit (S$)1
1.62
1.58
2.5%
1.51
7.3%
1 Net tangible asset per Unit was the same as net asset value per Unit as there were no intangible assets as at reporting dates.
Higher Portfolio Value
Valuation as at 31 Mar 2020
Valuation as at
Property segment
Local currency (million)
S$ million 1
31 Mar 2019
Capitalisation rate
(S$ million)2
Hi-Tech Buildings3
S$1,790.3
1,790.3
1,628.8
5.25% to 6.50%
Flatted Factories3
S$1,506.6
1,506.6
1,578.0
6.00% to 7.25%
Business Park Buildings
S$588.3
588.3
581.0
5.75%
Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings
S$488.7
488.7
473.0
6.50%
Light Industrial Buildings
S$74.0
74.0
75.5
6.00% to 6.25%
Singapore Portfolio
S$4,447.9
4,447.9
4,336.3
North American Portfolio (100%)
US$2,462.3
3,413.2
1,086.7
5.75% to 7.50%
MIT's Interest in
US$1,043.6
1,446.7
434.7
North American Portfolio
Total Portfolio4
5,894.6
4,771.0
The increase in portfolio value for Singapore Portfolio comprised a portfolio revaluation gain of S$79.7 million as well as capitalised cost of S$31.9 million from development and improvement works
Increase in North American Portfolio was due primarily to the 13 data centres acquired via Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust
Net asset value per Unit increased from S$1.51 as at 31 Mar 2019 to S$1.62 as at 31 Mar 2020
1
Based on applicable Mar 2020 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.38619.
2
Based on applicable Mar 2019 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.35612.
3
The proposed redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. Provisional
Permission for the proposed redevelopment was granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on 6 Dec 2019. On 31 Mar 2020, the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster
was reclassified from a Flatted Factory to a Hi-Tech Building Cluster.
4
To demonstrate greater alignment with Unitholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manager will charge the base fee for FY20/21 on the lower deposited
property value recorded for the portfolio prior to the current 31 Mar 2020 valuation.
Strong Balance Sheet
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Total debt
S$1,434.1 million
S$1,644.8 million
(MIT Group)
Weighted average
4.7 years
4.1 years
tenor of debt
Aggregate
37.6%
34.1%
leverage ratio1
Strong balance sheet to pursue growth opportunities
'BBB+' rating with Stable
Outlook by Fitch Ratings
100% of loans unsecured with minimal covenants
1 In accordance with Property Funds Guidelines, the aggregate leverage ratio includes proportionate share of borrowings and deferred payments as well as deposited property values of joint ventures. As at 31 Mar 2020, total borrowings and deferred payments including MIT's
13 proportionate share of joint ventures' borrowings and deferred payments is S$2,259.0 million.
Well Diversified Debt Maturity Profile
DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
As at 31 March 2020
Weighted Average Tenor of Debt = 4.7 years
Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
~S$380 million of committed facilities available in FY20/21
28.9%
27.6%
15.6%
355.2
12.2%
395.4
7.0%
178.5
175.0
100.0
60.0
45.0
8.7%
125.0
FY20/21
FY21/22
FY22/23
FY23/24
FY24/25
FY25/26
FY26/27
FY27/28
FY28/29
MTN
Bank Loans
Amounts in S$ million
Risk Management
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Fixed as a % of
73.4%
63.8%
total debt
Weighted average
3.8 years
4.1 years
hedge tenor
4QFY19/20
3QFY19/20
Weighted average
2.9%
3.0%
all-in funding cost
Interest coverage
7.7 times
6.8 times
ratio
~81% capital hedge: US$ investments in joint venture entities matched with US$ borrowings
About 69% of 1QFY20/21 net US$ income stream are hedged into S$
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Business Park Buildings, The Strategy and The Synergy
114 Properties Across 5 Property Segments
AUM1
Total NLA (sq ft)
Tenant Base
S$5.9 billion
20.9 million2
>2,200 tenants
Hi-Tech Buildings
Business Park Buildings
US Data Centres
Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings
Flatted Factories
Light Industrial Buildings
Light
Industrial
Stack-up/Ramp-upBuildings
Buildings
1.3%
8.3%
Hi-Tech
Buildings
Business
55.0%
Park
Buildings
9.9%
AUM1
S$5.9 billion
7.2%
Data Centres
(SG)
Flatted
Factories
25.5%
24.4%
Data Centres
(North America)
Portfolio value by geography
Singapore
75.6%
North America
24.4%
1
17 2
Based on MIT's book value of investment properties as well as MIT's interests of the joint ventures with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States and three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America and included MIT's right of use assets of S$25.2 million as at 31 Mar 2020.
Excludes the parking decks (150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie Way) at 180 Peachtree.
Portfolio Overview
Singapore Portfolio
North American
Overall Portfolio
Portfolio
Number of properties
87
27
114
NLA (million sq ft)
16.6
4.31
20.91
97.8% 98.7%
90.9% 91.5%2
90.5% 90.7%
1
Excludes the parking decks
(150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie
Way) at 180 Peachtree.
2
Based on MIT's 40% interest of the
joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio
of 14 data centres in United States
through Mapletree Redwood Data
Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and 50%
interest of the joint venture with MIPL in
three fully fitted hyperscale data centres
and 10 powered shell data centres in
Singapore Portfolio
US Portfolio
Overall Portfolio
North America through Mapletree
Left Bar
Right Bar
Rosewood Data Centre Trust
("MRODCT").
(3QFY19/20)
(4QFY19/20)
Lease Expiry Profile
EXPIRING LEASES BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1
As at 31 March 2020
WALE based on date of commencement of leases (years)2
Singapore Portfolio
3.4
North American Portfolio
7.4
30.3%
Overall Portfolio1
4.2
17.7%
17.0%
19.7%
15.3%
FY20/21
FY21/22
FY22/23
FY23/24
FY24/25 & Beyond
Flatted Factories
Hi-Tech Buildings
North American Data Centres
Business Park Buildings
Stack-up /Ramp-up Buildings
Light Industrial Buildings
1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest
of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.
2
Refers to leases which commenced prior to and on 31 Mar 2020.
Large and Diversified Tenant Base
TOP 10 TENANTS BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1
As at 31 March 2020
8.0%
Over 2,200 tenants
Largest tenant contributes 8.0% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income
Top 10 tenants forms about 29.1% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income
4.0%
3.6%
2.9% 2.8%
2.4%
1.6% 1.6%
1.1% 1.1%
Global Social
Global
Fortune 25
IT Solutions
Investment
Media
Colocation
Provider2
Grade-Rated
Company2
Provider2
Company2
1
Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest
of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.
2
The identities of the tenants cannot be disclosed due to the strict confidentiality obligations under the lease agreements.
Tenant Diversification Across Trade Sectors1
No single trade sector accounted >18% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income
By Gross Rental Income
As at 31 Mar 2020
1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.
Singapore Portfolio Performance
Gross Rental Rate
Occupancy
S$ psf/mth
100%
$2.50
94.3%94.5%95.1%95.0%94.9%95.0%95.2%95.4%95.5%
94.7%94.6%
92.3%93.2%
93.9%
93.5%93.8%
93.0%92.5%92.1%93.1%92.6%
92.5%
91.3%90.7%91.5%90.8%
90.4%
90.5%
90.5% 90.7%
90%
90.2%
90.1%89.6%
89.8%
90.2%
87.8%
87.7%
86.2%
$2.12
80%
$2.10
$2.10
$2.11
$2.01
$1.95
$1.94
$1.97
$2.05
$2.07
$2.00
$1.88
$1.89
$1.90
$2.04
70%
$1.86
$2.02
$1.92
$1.93
$1.94
$1.75
$1.92
$1.71
$1.73
$1.84
$1.70
$1.82
$1.83
60%
$1.77
$1.52
$1.54
$1.53
$1.55
$1.68
50%
$1.59
$1.61
$1.50
$1.56
$1.49
$1.45
40%
30%
$1.00
20%
10%
0%
$0.50
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
Q4
FY10/11
FY11/12
FY12/13
FY13/14
FY14/15
FY15/16
FY16/17
FY17/18
FY18/19
FY19/20
Occupancy (LHS)
Rental Rate (RHS)
Segmental Occupancy Levels (Singapore)
98.4% 98.8%
90.4% 94.0%
87.5% 86.2%
85.1%86.1%
90.5% 90.7%
81.0% 80.0%
Flatted Factories
Hi-Tech Buildings
Business Park
Stack-up/Ramp-up
Light Industrial
Singapore
Buildings
Buildings
Buildings
Portfolio
Left Bar
Right Bar
(3QFY19/20)
(4QFY19/20)
Rental Revisions (Singapore)
Gross Rental Rate (S$ psf/mth)1
For Period 4QFY19/20
Before Renewal
$4.44
$4.55
$4.46
After Renewal
$3.68
New Leases
$3.66
$3.66
Passing Rent
$1.88 $1.87 $1.732
$1.40 $1.32 $1.26
Flatted Factories
Hi-Tech Buildings
Business Park Buildings
Stack-Up/Ramp-Up
Buildings
Renewal
72 Leases
31 Leases
9 Leases
8 Leases
Leases
(223,379 sq ft)
(66,511 sq ft)
(74,072 sq ft)
(103,442 sq ft)
New Leases
47 Leases
5 Leases
5 Leases
10 Leases
(111,386 sq ft)
(9,256 sq ft)
(22,360 sq ft)
(136,089 sq ft)
Gross Rental Rate figures exclude short term leases; except Passing Rent figures which include all leases.
As a result of the redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster, lower rents were offered to existing tenants who relocated to alternative MIT
24 premises. Excluding these new leases, the average rental rate for new leases would have been S$1.87 psf/mth.
Healthy Tenant Retention (Singapore)
LONG STAYING TENANTS
RETENTION RATE FOR 4QFY19/20
>10 yrs
28.6%
Up to 1 yr
9.4%
>1 to 2 yrs
11.6%
4 yrs or
95.1%
89.6%
77.5%
72.7%
75.6%
More than
4 yrs
63.9%
less
36.1%
> 2 to 3 yrs
8.0%
>5 to 10 yrs
30.7%
>3 to 4 yrs
7.1%
>4 to 5 yrs
4.6%
As at 31 Mar 2020
By number of tenants.
0.0%
Flatted
Hi-Tech
Business
Stack-up /
Light
Singapore
Factories
Buildings
Park
Ramp-up
Industrial
Portfolio
Buildings
Buildings
Buildings
Based on NLA.
63.9% of the tenants have leased the properties for more than 4 years
Tenant retention rate of 77.5% in 4QFY19/20
INVESTMENT
UPDATE
44490 Chilum Place (ACC2), Northern Virginia
Completed Acquisition of 13 Data Centres in North America
50% 50%
MIT-MIPL JV
100%
80%
20%
US$557.3m3
US$810.6m3
Powered Shell
Turnkey
Portfolio
Portfolio
Transaction
Purchase Consideration
MIT Total Acquisition Cost2
Vendor
Completed
Turnkey
Data Centres
Powered Shell Data Centres
44490
Chilum Place
11900 East Cornell Avenue
50:50 joint venture ("MIT-MIPL JV") with Mapletree Investments ("MIPL") to acquire 13 data centres in the US and Canada:
3 fully fitted hyperscale data centres ("Turnkey Portfolio")
10 powered shell data centres ("Powered Shell Portfolio")
80:20 joint venture between MIT-MIPL JV and Digital Realty to co-invest in the Turnkey Portfolio
MIT-MIPL JV share: US$1,367.9 million (S$1,860.3 million1)
MIT share: US$683.9 million (S$930.1 million)
US$694.5 million (S$944.5 million)
Digital Realty
Turnkey Portfolio (1 Nov 2019)
Powered Shell Portfolio (14 Jan 2020)
1 Unless otherwise stated, an illustrative exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.360 is used in this presentation.
2 Comprises MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration, estimated transfer taxes, professional and other fees and expenses in connection with the Proposed Acquisition respectively, as well as the acquisition fee payable to the Manager for the JV (1% of MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration) and other expenses in connection with MIT's investment in the JV.
3 Refers to the purchase consideration of MIT-MIPL JV.
Redevelopment - Kolam Ayer 2
Property
GFA
Plot Ratio
Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster
Two Flatted Factories and an amenity centre
506,720 sq ft
1.5
After Redevelopment
New Hi-Tech Buildings, including a
865,600 sq ft
2.5
seven-storey BTS Facility for Anchor Tenant
Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster
Artist's impression of MIT's new high-tech industrial
precinct with BTS Facility on the left
Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a new high-tech industrial precinct at total project cost of S$263 million1
Secured pre-commitment from a global medical device company headquartered in Germany
(the "Anchor Tenant") for about 24.4% of enlarged GFA (~211,000 sq ft)
BTS Facility is 100% committed by Anchor Tenant for lease term of 15 + 5 + 5 years2 with annual rental escalations
67 out of 108 existing tenants committed to new leases at alternative MIT clusters
Commencement in 2H2020 and completion in 2H2022
1
Includes the book value of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster at S$70.2 million as at 31 Mar 2019 prior to the commencement of the redevelopment.
2
Includes a rent-free period of 6 months distributed over the first six years. Anchor Tenant is responsible for all operating expense and property tax of the
BTS Facility.
OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY
Hi-Tech Buildings, 7337 Trade Street, San Diego
Outlook
Singapore
Challenging operating environment due to COVID-19 pandemic
GDP growth forecast for 2020 downgraded from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 Feb 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0%1 on 26 Mar 2020
Business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in 1Q20202
Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium- sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants
Median rents for industrial real estate for 4QFY19/203
MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period from 7 Apr 2020 to 1 Jun 2020 to support tenants who provide essential services. About half of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors
Rolled out the COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million
COVID-19(Temporary Measures) Act
Provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic
While arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue as at 31 Mar 2020, it is expected to increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act
Source: Ministry of Trade and Industry, 26 Mar 2020.
According to JLL4, data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019
Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020
Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality5
All MIT's 27 data centres in North America continue operations during this period
4
5
Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019.
Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 Mar 2020.
Diversified and Resilient
Overall Portfolio's WALE increased q-o-q from
3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020
Large diversified tenant base of more than 2,200 tenants with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector
Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
Healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20
Tax-exemptincome of S$6.6 million was withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management
Completed second overseas acquisition of 3 turnkey data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America on 1 Nov 2019 and 14 Jan 2020 respectively
Embarked on its largest redevelopment project at Kolam Ayer with 24.4% of space pre-committed
End of Presentation
For enquiries, please contact Ms Melissa Tan, Director, Investor Relations,
