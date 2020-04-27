Mapletree Industrial Trust : MIT's 4Q & FY2019/2020 Financial Results - Presentation Slides 0 04/27/2020 | 10:08am EDT Send by mail :

4Q & FY19/20 Financial Results 27 April 2020 Important Notice This presentation shall be read in conjunction with Mapletree Industrial Trust's ("MIT") financial results for Fourth Quarter Financial Year 2019/2020 in the SGXNET announcement dated 27 April 2020. This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Industrial Trust ("Units"). The past performance of the Units and MIT is not indicative of the future performance of MIT or Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"). The value of Units and the income from them may rise or fall. Units are not obligations of, deposits in or guaranteed by the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, occupancy rate, construction and development risks, changes in operating expenses (including employees wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors. 2 Contents Key Highlights - 1 Apr 2019 to 31 Mar 2020 4Q & FY19/20 Financial Performance Portfolio Update Investment Update Outlook and Strategy 3 KEY HIGHLIGHTS 1 APR 2019 TO 31 MAR 2020 Hi-Tech Building, 18 Tai Seng Key Highlights Stable FY19/20 DPU driven by new revenue contributions from acquisitions and development projects

FY19/20 Distributable Income: S$265.3 million ( 14.5% y-o-y) FY19/20 DPU: 12.24 cents ( 0.7% y-o-y) 4QFY19/20 Distributable Income and DPU were S$69.2 million ( 15.4% y-o-y) and 2.85 cents (7.5% y-o-y)

In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) of S$6.6 million has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management

COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) of S$6.6 million has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included: FY19/20 DPU 12.54 cents ( 3.1% y-o-y) and 4QFY19/20 DPU 3.15 cents (2.3% y-o-y)

Committed to support tenants with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million

COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million Portfolio update

Overall Portfolio occupancy improved q-o-q from 90.9% to 91.5% in 4QFY19/20 Overall Portfolio WALE increased q-o-q from 3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020 Portfolio valuation of 114 properties increased 23.6% y-o-y to S$5,894.6 million as at 31 Mar 2020

Capital management update

Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20 Strong balance sheet with a healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20

5 Sustainable and Growing Returns Distributable Income DPU (S$ million) (cents) 100 3.50 90 3.00 3.00 3.01 3.07 3.08 3.10 3.13 3.16 2.832.83 2.88 2.92 2.88 2.95 2.85 2.85 3.00 2.79 2.82 2.81 2.65 2.73 80 2.60 2.67 2.37 2.43 2.47 2.512.512.51 69.469.2 2.50 70 2.26 2.29 2.32 2.16 2.22 63.2 63.5 60 1.93 1.98 2.05 54.0 53.5 55.5 56.9 56.7 58.3 59.9 2.00 50.3 50.4 51.5 50.6 51.1 51.8 52.9 50 45.4 46.0 46.7 48.2 48.9 1.52 42.2 42.6 42.8 40.2 41.1 1.50 40 36.9 37.5 37.7 38.9 35.2 35.8 31.6 30 28.3 29.0 1.00 22.3 20 0.50 10 0 3Q¹ 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 0.00 FY10/11 FY11/12 FY12/13 FY13/14 FY14/15 FY15/16 FY16/17 FY17/18 FY18/19 FY19/20 Distributable Income (S$ million) DPU (cents) 1 MIT was listed on 21 Oct 2010. 6 4Q & FY19/20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Hi-Tech Buildings, build-to-suit project for HP Statement of Profit or Loss (Year-on-Year) 4QFY19/20 4QFY18/19  / () (S$'000) (S$'000) Gross revenue 101,801 98,822 3.0% Property operating expenses (23,545) (22,972) 2.5% Net property income 78,256 75,850 3.2% Borrowing costs (11,029) (10,379) 6.3% Trust expenses (8,185) (8,623) (5.1%) Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment 50,798 30,757 65.2% property under development Share of joint ventures' results1 60,897 13,186 >100.0% Comprising: - Net profit after tax 13,619 3,739 >100.0% - Net fair value gain on investment properties 47,278 9,447 >100.0% Profit before income tax 170,737 100,791 69.4% Income tax expense (7) * ** Profit for the period 170,730 100,791 69.4% Net non-tax deductible items (111,419) (44,659) >100.0% Distributions declared by joint ventures 9,842 3,804 >100.0% Amount available for distribution 69,1532 59,936 15.4% Distribution per Unit (cents) 2.852 3.08 (7.5%) Amount less than S$1,000

Not meaningful 1 Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. 2 Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent, 8 has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for 4QFY19/20 would be 3.15 cents. Statement of Profit or Loss (Year-on-Year) FY19/20 FY18/19  / () (S$'000) (S$'000) Gross revenue 405,858 376,101 7.9% Property operating expenses (87,789) (88,331) (0.6%) Net property income 318,069 287,770 10.5% Borrowing costs (45,019) (40,108) 12.2% Trust expenses (33,155) (33,431) (0.8%) Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment 50,798 30,757 65.2% property under development Share of joint ventures' results1 76,506 26,138 >100.0% Comprising: - Net profit after tax 29,228 16,691 75.1% - Net fair value gain on investment properties 47,278 9,447 >100.0% Profit before income tax 367,199 271,126 35.4% Income tax expense (56) * ** Profit for the year 367,143 271,126 35.4% Net non-tax deductible items (125,950) (54,559) >100.0% Distributions declared by joint ventures 24,144 15,192 58.9% Amount available for distribution 265,3372 231,759 14.5% Distribution per Unit (cents) 12.242 12.16 0.7% Amount less than S$1,000

Not meaningful 1 Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. 2 Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent, 9 has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for FY19/20 would be 12.54 cents. Statement of Profit or Loss (Qtr-on-Qtr) 4QFY19/20 3QFY19/20  / () (S$'000) (S$'000) Gross revenue 101,801 102,610 (0.8%) Property operating expenses (23,545) (20,705) 13.7% Net property income 78,256 81,905 (4.5%) Borrowing costs (11,029) (12,072) (8.6%) Trust expenses (8,185) (7,082) 15.6% Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment 50,798 - ** property under development Share of joint ventures' results1 60,897 6,848 >100.0% Comprising: - Net profit after tax 13,619 6,848 98.9% - Net fair value gain on investment properties 47,278 - ** Profit before income tax 170,737 69,599 >100.0% Income tax expense (7) (49) (85.7%) Profit for the period 170,730 69,550 >100.0% Net non-tax deductible items (111,419) (6,812) >100.0% Distributions declared by joint ventures 9,842 6,698 46.9% Amount available for distribution 69,1532 69,436 (0.4%) Distribution per Unit (cents) 2.852 3.16 (9.8%) Amount less than S$1,000

Not meaningful Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,

10 has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for 4QFY19/20 would be 3.15 cents. Balance Sheet 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019  / () 31 Mar 2019  / () Total assets (S$'000) 5,187,883 5,298,020 (2.1%) 4,607,064 12.6% Total liabilities (S$'000) 1,627,762 1,820,614 (10.6%) 1,559,538 4.4% Net assets attributable to 3,560,121 3,477,406 2.4% 3,047,526 16.8% Unitholders (S$'000) Net asset value per Unit (S$)1 1.62 1.58 2.5% 1.51 7.3% 1 Net tangible asset per Unit was the same as net asset value per Unit as there were no intangible assets as at reporting dates. 11 Higher Portfolio Value Valuation as at 31 Mar 2020 Valuation as at Property segment Local currency (million) S$ million 1 31 Mar 2019 Capitalisation rate (S$ million)2 Hi-Tech Buildings3 S$1,790.3 1,790.3 1,628.8 5.25% to 6.50% Flatted Factories3 S$1,506.6 1,506.6 1,578.0 6.00% to 7.25% Business Park Buildings S$588.3 588.3 581.0 5.75% Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings S$488.7 488.7 473.0 6.50% Light Industrial Buildings S$74.0 74.0 75.5 6.00% to 6.25% Singapore Portfolio S$4,447.9 4,447.9 4,336.3 North American Portfolio (100%) US$2,462.3 3,413.2 1,086.7 5.75% to 7.50% MIT's Interest in US$1,043.6 1,446.7 434.7 North American Portfolio Total Portfolio4 5,894.6 4,771.0 The increase in portfolio value for Singapore Portfolio comprised a portfolio revaluation gain of S$79.7 million as well as capitalised cost of S$31.9 million from development and improvement works

Increase in North American Portfolio was due primarily to the 13 data centres acquired via Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust

Net asset value per Unit increased from S$1.51 as at 31 Mar 2019 to S$1.62 as at 31 Mar 2020 1 Based on applicable Mar 2020 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.38619. 2 Based on applicable Mar 2019 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.35612. 3 The proposed redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. Provisional Permission for the proposed redevelopment was granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on 6 Dec 2019. On 31 Mar 2020, the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster was reclassified from a Flatted Factory to a Hi-Tech Building Cluster. 12 4 To demonstrate greater alignment with Unitholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manager will charge the base fee for FY20/21 on the lower deposited property value recorded for the portfolio prior to the current 31 Mar 2020 valuation. Strong Balance Sheet 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Total debt S$1,434.1 million S$1,644.8 million (MIT Group) Weighted average 4.7 years 4.1 years tenor of debt Aggregate 37.6% 34.1% leverage ratio1 Strong balance sheet to pursue growth opportunities 'BBB+' rating with Stable

Outlook by Fitch Ratings

Outlook by Fitch Ratings 100% of loans unsecured with minimal covenants 1 In accordance with Property Funds Guidelines, the aggregate leverage ratio includes proportionate share of borrowings and deferred payments as well as deposited property values of joint ventures. As at 31 Mar 2020, total borrowings and deferred payments including MIT's 13 proportionate share of joint ventures' borrowings and deferred payments is S$2,259.0 million. Well Diversified Debt Maturity Profile DEBT MATURITY PROFILE As at 31 March 2020 Weighted Average Tenor of Debt = 4.7 years Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20

~S$380 million of committed facilities available in FY20/21 28.9% 27.6% 15.6% 355.2 12.2% 395.4 7.0% 178.5 175.0 100.0 60.0 45.0 8.7% 125.0 FY20/21 FY21/22 FY22/23 FY23/24 FY24/25 FY25/26 FY26/27 FY27/28 FY28/29 MTN Bank Loans 14 Amounts in S$ million Risk Management 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Fixed as a % of 73.4% 63.8% total debt Weighted average 3.8 years 4.1 years hedge tenor 4QFY19/20 3QFY19/20 Weighted average 2.9% 3.0% all-in funding cost Interest coverage 7.7 times 6.8 times ratio ~81% capital hedge: US$ investments in joint venture entities matched with US$ borrowings

About 69% of 1QFY20/21 net US$ income stream are hedged into S$ 15 PORTFOLIO UPDATE Business Park Buildings, The Strategy and The Synergy 114 Properties Across 5 Property Segments AUM1 Total NLA (sq ft) Tenant Base S$5.9 billion 20.9 million2 >2,200 tenants Hi-Tech Buildings Business Park Buildings US Data Centres Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings Flatted Factories Light Industrial Buildings Light Industrial Stack-up/Ramp-upBuildings Buildings 1.3% 8.3% Hi-Tech Buildings Business 55.0% Park Buildings 9.9% AUM1 S$5.9 billion 7.2% Data Centres (SG) Flatted Factories 25.5% 24.4% Data Centres (North America) Portfolio value by geography Singapore 75.6% North America 24.4% 1 17 2 Based on MIT's book value of investment properties as well as MIT's interests of the joint ventures with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States and three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America and included MIT's right of use assets of S$25.2 million as at 31 Mar 2020. Excludes the parking decks (150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie Way) at 180 Peachtree. Portfolio Overview Singapore Portfolio North American Overall Portfolio Portfolio Number of properties 87 27 114 NLA (million sq ft) 16.6 4.31 20.91 97.8% 98.7% 90.9% 91.5%2 90.5% 90.7% 1 Excludes the parking decks (150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie Way) at 180 Peachtree. 2 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in Singapore Portfolio US Portfolio Overall Portfolio North America through Mapletree Left Bar Right Bar Rosewood Data Centre Trust ("MRODCT"). (3QFY19/20) (4QFY19/20) 18 Lease Expiry Profile EXPIRING LEASES BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1 As at 31 March 2020 WALE based on date of commencement of leases (years)2 Singapore Portfolio 3.4 North American Portfolio 7.4 30.3% Overall Portfolio1 4.2 17.7% 17.0% 19.7% 15.3% FY20/21 FY21/22 FY22/23 FY23/24 FY24/25 & Beyond Flatted Factories Hi-Tech Buildings North American Data Centres Business Park Buildings Stack-up /Ramp-up Buildings Light Industrial Buildings 1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT. 2 Refers to leases which commenced prior to and on 31 Mar 2020. 19 Large and Diversified Tenant Base TOP 10 TENANTS BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1 As at 31 March 2020 8.0% Over 2,200 tenants

Largest tenant contributes 8.0% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income

Top 10 tenants forms about 29.1% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income 4.0% 3.6% 2.9% 2.8% 2.4% 1.6% 1.6% 1.1% 1.1% Global Social Global Fortune 25 IT Solutions Investment Media Colocation Provider2 Grade-Rated Company2 Provider2 Company2 1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT. 2 The identities of the tenants cannot be disclosed due to the strict confidentiality obligations under the lease agreements. 20 Tenant Diversification Across Trade Sectors1 No single trade sector accounted >18% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income By Gross Rental Income As at 31 Mar 2020 1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT. 21 Singapore Portfolio Performance Gross Rental Rate Occupancy S$ psf/mth 100% $2.50 94.3%94.5%95.1%95.0%94.9%95.0%95.2%95.4%95.5% 94.7%94.6% 92.3%93.2% 93.9% 93.5%93.8% 93.0%92.5%92.1%93.1%92.6% 92.5% 91.3%90.7%91.5%90.8% 90.4% 90.5% 90.5% 90.7% 90% 90.2% 90.1%89.6% 89.8% 90.2% 87.8% 87.7% 86.2% $2.12 80% $2.10 $2.10 $2.11 $2.01 $1.95 $1.94 $1.97 $2.05 $2.07 $2.00 $1.88 $1.89 $1.90 $2.04 70% $1.86 $2.02 $1.92 $1.93 $1.94 $1.75 $1.92 $1.71 $1.73 $1.84 $1.70 $1.82 $1.83 60% $1.77 $1.52 $1.54 $1.53 $1.55 $1.68 50% $1.59 $1.61 $1.50 $1.56 $1.49 $1.45 40% 30% $1.00 20% 10% 0% $0.50 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q Q4 FY10/11 FY11/12 FY12/13 FY13/14 FY14/15 FY15/16 FY16/17 FY17/18 FY18/19 FY19/20 22 Occupancy (LHS) Rental Rate (RHS) Segmental Occupancy Levels (Singapore) 98.4% 98.8% 90.4% 94.0% 87.5% 86.2% 85.1%86.1% 90.5% 90.7% 81.0% 80.0% Flatted Factories Hi-Tech Buildings Business Park Stack-up/Ramp-up Light Industrial Singapore Buildings Buildings Buildings Portfolio Left Bar Right Bar (3QFY19/20) (4QFY19/20) 23 Rental Revisions (Singapore) Gross Rental Rate (S$ psf/mth)1 For Period 4QFY19/20 Before Renewal $4.44 $4.55 $4.46 After Renewal $3.68 New Leases $3.66 $3.66 Passing Rent $1.88 $1.87 $1.732 $1.40 $1.32 $1.26 Flatted Factories Hi-Tech Buildings Business Park Buildings Stack-Up/Ramp-Up Buildings Renewal 72 Leases 31 Leases 9 Leases 8 Leases Leases (223,379 sq ft) (66,511 sq ft) (74,072 sq ft) (103,442 sq ft) New Leases 47 Leases 5 Leases 5 Leases 10 Leases (111,386 sq ft) (9,256 sq ft) (22,360 sq ft) (136,089 sq ft) Gross Rental Rate figures exclude short term leases; except Passing Rent figures which include all leases. As a result of the redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster, lower rents were offered to existing tenants who relocated to alternative MIT 24 premises. Excluding these new leases, the average rental rate for new leases would have been S$1.87 psf/mth. Healthy Tenant Retention (Singapore) LONG STAYING TENANTS RETENTION RATE FOR 4QFY19/20 >10 yrs 28.6% Up to 1 yr 9.4% >1 to 2 yrs 11.6% 4 yrs or 95.1% 89.6% 77.5% 72.7% 75.6% More than 4 yrs 63.9% less 36.1% > 2 to 3 yrs 8.0% >5 to 10 yrs 30.7% >3 to 4 yrs 7.1% >4 to 5 yrs 4.6% As at 31 Mar 2020 By number of tenants. 0.0% Flatted Hi-Tech Business Stack-up / Light Singapore Factories Buildings Park Ramp-up Industrial Portfolio Buildings Buildings Buildings Based on NLA. 63.9% of the tenants have leased the properties for more than 4 years

Tenant retention rate of 77.5% in 4QFY19/20 25 INVESTMENT UPDATE 44490 Chilum Place (ACC2), Northern Virginia Completed Acquisition of 13 Data Centres in North America 50% 50% MIT-MIPL JV 100% 80% 20% US$557.3m3 US$810.6m3 Powered Shell Turnkey Portfolio Portfolio Transaction Purchase Consideration MIT Total Acquisition Cost2 Vendor Completed Turnkey Data Centres Powered Shell Data Centres 44490 Chilum Place 11900 East Cornell Avenue 50:50 joint venture ("MIT-MIPL JV") with Mapletree Investments ("MIPL") to acquire 13 data centres in the US and Canada: 3 fully fitted hyperscale data centres ("Turnkey Portfolio")

10 powered shell data centres ("Powered Shell Portfolio") 80:20 joint venture between MIT-MIPL JV and Digital Realty to co-invest in the Turnkey Portfolio MIT-MIPL JV share: US$1,367.9 million (S$1,860.3 million1) MIT share: US$683.9 million (S$930.1 million) US$694.5 million (S$944.5 million) Digital Realty Turnkey Portfolio (1 Nov 2019) Powered Shell Portfolio (14 Jan 2020) 27 1 Unless otherwise stated, an illustrative exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.360 is used in this presentation. 2 Comprises MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration, estimated transfer taxes, professional and other fees and expenses in connection with the Proposed Acquisition respectively, as well as the acquisition fee payable to the Manager for the JV (1% of MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration) and other expenses in connection with MIT's investment in the JV. 3 Refers to the purchase consideration of MIT-MIPL JV. Redevelopment - Kolam Ayer 2 Property GFA Plot Ratio Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster Two Flatted Factories and an amenity centre 506,720 sq ft 1.5 After Redevelopment New Hi-Tech Buildings, including a 865,600 sq ft 2.5 seven-storey BTS Facility for Anchor Tenant Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster Artist's impression of MIT's new high-tech industrial precinct with BTS Facility on the left Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a new high-tech industrial precinct at total project cost of S$263 million 1

high-tech industrial precinct at total project cost of S$263 million Secured pre-commitment from a global medical device company headquartered in Germany

(the "Anchor Tenant") for about 24.4% of enlarged GFA (~211,000 sq ft)

pre-commitment from a global medical device company headquartered in Germany (the "Anchor Tenant") for about 24.4% of enlarged GFA (~211,000 sq ft) BTS Facility is 100% committed by Anchor Tenant for lease term of 15 + 5 + 5 years 2 with annual rental escalations

with annual rental escalations 67 out of 108 existing tenants committed to new leases at alternative MIT clusters

Commencement in 2H2020 and completion in 2H2022 1 Includes the book value of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster at S$70.2 million as at 31 Mar 2019 prior to the commencement of the redevelopment. 28 2 Includes a rent-free period of 6 months distributed over the first six years. Anchor Tenant is responsible for all operating expense and property tax of the BTS Facility. OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY Hi-Tech Buildings, 7337 Trade Street, San Diego Outlook Singapore Challenging operating environment due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic GDP growth forecast for 2020 downgraded from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 Feb 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0% 1 on 26 Mar 2020 Business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in 1Q2020 2 Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium- sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants

Median rents for industrial real estate for 4QFY19/20 3

Multi-user Factory Space: S$1.77 psf/mth (0.0% q-o-q) Business Park Space: S$4.20 psf/mth (-1.2%q-o-q)

Supporting tenants

MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period from 7 Apr 2020 to 1 Jun 2020 to support tenants who provide essential services. About half of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors Rolled out the COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million

COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act

(Temporary Measures) Act Provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic While arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue as at 31 Mar 2020, it is expected to increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act

Source: Ministry of Trade and Industry, 26 Mar 2020. Source: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau, 2Q2020. Source: JTC J-Space, 26 Apr 2020. 30 Outlook North America Healthy demand in the United States

According to JLL 4 , data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019 Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020

Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality 5

COVID-19 pandemic on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality All MIT's 27 data centres in North America continue operations during this period 4 5 Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019. Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 Mar 2020. 31 Diversified and Resilient Overall Portfolio's WALE increased q-o-q from

3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020

q-o-q from 3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020 Large diversified tenant base of more than 2,200 tenants with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20

Healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20

Tax-exempt income of S$6.6 million was withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management Completed second overseas acquisition of 3 turnkey data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America on 1 Nov 2019 and 14 Jan 2020 respectively

Embarked on its largest redevelopment project at Kolam Ayer with 24.4% of space pre-committed 32 End of Presentation For enquiries, please contact Ms Melissa Tan, Director, Investor Relations, DID: (65) 6377 6113, Email: melissa.tanhl@mapletree.com.sg Attachments Original document

