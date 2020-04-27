Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(ME8U)
Mapletree Industrial Trust : MIT's 4Q & FY2019/2020 Financial Results - Presentation Slides

04/27/2020

4Q & FY19/20

Financial Results

27 April 2020

Important Notice

This presentation shall be read in conjunction with Mapletree Industrial Trust's ("MIT") financial results for Fourth Quarter Financial Year 2019/2020 in the SGXNET announcement dated 27 April 2020.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Industrial Trust ("Units").

The past performance of the Units and MIT is not indicative of the future performance of MIT or Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager").

The value of Units and the income from them may rise or fall. Units are not obligations of, deposits in or guaranteed by the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, occupancy rate, construction and development risks, changes in operating expenses (including employees wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors.

Contents

  1. Key Highlights - 1 Apr 2019 to 31 Mar 2020
  2. 4Q & FY19/20 Financial Performance
  3. Portfolio Update
  4. Investment Update
  5. Outlook and Strategy

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 1 APR 2019 TO 31 MAR 2020

Hi-Tech Building, 18 Tai Seng

Key Highlights

  • Stable FY19/20 DPU driven by new revenue contributions from acquisitions and development projects
    • FY19/20 Distributable Income: S$265.3 million (14.5% y-o-y)
    • FY19/20 DPU: 12.24 cents (0.7% y-o-y)
    • 4QFY19/20 Distributable Income and DPU were S$69.2 million ( 15.4% y-o-y) and 2.85 cents (7.5% y-o-y)
  • In view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) of S$6.6 million has been withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management
    • Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included: FY19/20 DPU 12.54 cents ( 3.1% y-o-y) and 4QFY19/20 DPU 3.15 cents (2.3% y-o-y)
  • Committed to support tenants with a COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million
  • Portfolio update
    • Overall Portfolio occupancy improved q-o-q from 90.9% to 91.5% in 4QFY19/20
    • Overall Portfolio WALE increased q-o-q from 3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020
    • Portfolio valuation of 114 properties increased 23.6% y-o-y to S$5,894.6 million as at 31 Mar 2020
  • Capital management update
    • Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
    • Strong balance sheet with a healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20

Sustainable and Growing Returns

Distributable Income

DPU

(S$ million)

(cents)

100

3.50

90

3.00

3.00 3.01

3.07 3.08 3.10 3.13 3.16

2.832.83 2.88

2.92

2.88

2.95

2.85

2.85

3.00

2.79 2.82

2.81

2.65 2.73

80

2.60

2.67

2.37 2.43

2.47 2.512.512.51

69.469.2

2.50

70

2.26 2.29 2.32

2.16

2.22

63.2 63.5

60

1.93 1.98 2.05

54.0

53.5 55.5

56.9 56.7 58.3 59.9

2.00

50.3 50.4 51.5

50.6 51.1 51.8 52.9

50

45.4 46.0 46.7 48.2 48.9

1.52

42.2 42.6

42.8

40.2 41.1

1.50

40

36.9 37.5 37.7 38.9

35.2 35.8

31.6

30

28.3 29.0

1.00

22.3

20

0.50

10

0

3Q¹ 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

0.00

FY10/11

FY11/12

FY12/13

FY13/14

FY14/15

FY15/16

FY16/17

FY17/18

FY18/19

FY19/20

Distributable Income (S$ million)

DPU (cents)

1 MIT was listed on 21 Oct 2010.

4Q & FY19/20

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Hi-Tech Buildings, build-to-suit project for HP

Statement of Profit or Loss (Year-on-Year)

4QFY19/20

4QFY18/19

/ ()

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Gross revenue

101,801

98,822

3.0%

Property operating expenses

(23,545)

(22,972)

2.5%

Net property income

78,256

75,850

3.2%

Borrowing costs

(11,029)

(10,379)

6.3%

Trust expenses

(8,185)

(8,623)

(5.1%)

Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment

50,798

30,757

65.2%

property under development

Share of joint ventures' results1

60,897

13,186

>100.0%

Comprising:

- Net profit after tax

13,619

3,739

>100.0%

- Net fair value gain on investment properties

47,278

9,447

>100.0%

Profit before income tax

170,737

100,791

69.4%

Income tax expense

(7)

*

**

Profit for the period

170,730

100,791

69.4%

Net non-tax deductible items

(111,419)

(44,659)

>100.0%

Distributions declared by joint ventures

9,842

3,804

>100.0%

Amount available for distribution

69,1532

59,936

15.4%

Distribution per Unit (cents)

2.852

3.08

(7.5%)

Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.

2

Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,

Statement of Profit or Loss (Year-on-Year)

FY19/20

FY18/19

/ ()

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Gross revenue

405,858

376,101

7.9%

Property operating expenses

(87,789)

(88,331)

(0.6%)

Net property income

318,069

287,770

10.5%

Borrowing costs

(45,019)

(40,108)

12.2%

Trust expenses

(33,155)

(33,431)

(0.8%)

Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment

50,798

30,757

65.2%

property under development

Share of joint ventures' results1

76,506

26,138

>100.0%

Comprising:

- Net profit after tax

29,228

16,691

75.1%

- Net fair value gain on investment properties

47,278

9,447

>100.0%

Profit before income tax

367,199

271,126

35.4%

Income tax expense

(56)

*

**

Profit for the year

367,143

271,126

35.4%

Net non-tax deductible items

(125,950)

(54,559)

>100.0%

Distributions declared by joint ventures

24,144

15,192

58.9%

Amount available for distribution

265,3372

231,759

14.5%

Distribution per Unit (cents)

12.242

12.16

0.7%

1

Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.

2

Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,

has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for FY19/20 would be 12.54 cents.

Statement of Profit or Loss (Qtr-on-Qtr)

4QFY19/20

3QFY19/20

/ ()

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Gross revenue

101,801

102,610

(0.8%)

Property operating expenses

(23,545)

(20,705)

13.7%

Net property income

78,256

81,905

(4.5%)

Borrowing costs

(11,029)

(12,072)

(8.6%)

Trust expenses

(8,185)

(7,082)

15.6%

Net fair value gain on investment properties and investment

50,798

-

**

property under development

Share of joint ventures' results1

60,897

6,848

>100.0%

Comprising:

- Net profit after tax

13,619

6,848

98.9%

- Net fair value gain on investment properties

47,278

-

**

Profit before income tax

170,737

69,599

>100.0%

Income tax expense

(7)

(49)

(85.7%)

Profit for the period

170,730

69,550

>100.0%

Net non-tax deductible items

(111,419)

(6,812)

>100.0%

Distributions declared by joint ventures

9,842

6,698

46.9%

Amount available for distribution

69,1532

69,436

(0.4%)

Distribution per Unit (cents)

2.852

3.16

(9.8%)

  Share of joint ventures' results relates to MIT's equity interest in the joint ventures with MIPL. The results of the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level.
  2. Amount available for distribution includes tax-exempt income (distributions relating to joint ventures) amounting to S$6.6 million, equivalent to distribution per Unit of 0.30 cent,
    10 has been withheld in 4QFY19/20. Had the tax-exempt income distribution been included, the distribution per Unit for 4QFY19/20 would be 3.15 cents.

Balance Sheet

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

/ ()

31 Mar 2019

/ ()

Total assets (S$'000)

5,187,883

5,298,020

(2.1%)

4,607,064

12.6%

Total liabilities (S$'000)

1,627,762

1,820,614

(10.6%)

1,559,538

4.4%

Net assets attributable to

3,560,121

3,477,406

2.4%

3,047,526

16.8%

Unitholders (S$'000)

Net asset value per Unit (S$)1

1.62

1.58

2.5%

1.51

7.3%

1 Net tangible asset per Unit was the same as net asset value per Unit as there were no intangible assets as at reporting dates.

Higher Portfolio Value

Valuation as at 31 Mar 2020

Valuation as at

Property segment

Local currency (million)

S$ million 1

31 Mar 2019

Capitalisation rate

(S$ million)2

Hi-Tech Buildings3

S$1,790.3

1,790.3

1,628.8

5.25% to 6.50%

Flatted Factories3

S$1,506.6

1,506.6

1,578.0

6.00% to 7.25%

Business Park Buildings

S$588.3

588.3

581.0

5.75%

Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings

S$488.7

488.7

473.0

6.50%

Light Industrial Buildings

S$74.0

74.0

75.5

6.00% to 6.25%

Singapore Portfolio

S$4,447.9

4,447.9

4,336.3

North American Portfolio (100%)

US$2,462.3

3,413.2

1,086.7

5.75% to 7.50%

MIT's Interest in

US$1,043.6

1,446.7

434.7

North American Portfolio

Total Portfolio4

5,894.6

4,771.0

  • The increase in portfolio value for Singapore Portfolio comprised a portfolio revaluation gain of S$79.7 million as well as capitalised cost of S$31.9 million from development and improvement works
  • Increase in North American Portfolio was due primarily to the 13 data centres acquired via Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust
  • Net asset value per Unit increased from S$1.51 as at 31 Mar 2019 to S$1.62 as at 31 Mar 2020

1

Based on applicable Mar 2020 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.38619.

2

Based on applicable Mar 2019 month end exchange rate of US$1 to S$1.35612.

3

The proposed redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. Provisional

Permission for the proposed redevelopment was granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on 6 Dec 2019. On 31 Mar 2020, the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster

was reclassified from a Flatted Factory to a Hi-Tech Building Cluster.

4

To demonstrate greater alignment with Unitholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manager will charge the base fee for FY20/21 on the lower deposited

property value recorded for the portfolio prior to the current 31 Mar 2020 valuation.

Strong Balance Sheet

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Total debt

S$1,434.1 million

S$1,644.8 million

(MIT Group)

Weighted average

4.7 years

4.1 years

tenor of debt

Aggregate

37.6%

34.1%

leverage ratio1

Strong balance sheet to pursue growth opportunities

  • 'BBB+' rating with Stable
    Outlook by Fitch Ratings
  • 100% of loans unsecured with minimal covenants

In accordance with Property Funds Guidelines, the aggregate leverage ratio includes proportionate share of borrowings and deferred payments as well as deposited property values of joint ventures. As at 31 Mar 2020, total borrowings and deferred payments including MIT's proportionate share of joint ventures' borrowings and deferred payments is S$2,259.0 million.

13 proportionate share of joint ventures' borrowings and deferred payments is S$2,259.0 million.

Well Diversified Debt Maturity Profile

DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

As at 31 March 2020

Weighted Average Tenor of Debt = 4.7 years

  • Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
  • ~S$380 million of committed facilities available in FY20/21

28.9%

27.6%

15.6%

355.2

12.2%

395.4

7.0%

178.5

175.0

100.0

60.0

45.0

8.7%

125.0

FY20/21

FY21/22

FY22/23

FY23/24

FY24/25

FY25/26

FY26/27

FY27/28

FY28/29

MTN

Bank Loans

Amounts in S$ million

Risk Management

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Fixed as a % of

73.4%

63.8%

total debt

Weighted average

3.8 years

4.1 years

hedge tenor

4QFY19/20

3QFY19/20

Weighted average

2.9%

3.0%

all-in funding cost

Interest coverage

7.7 times

6.8 times

ratio

  • ~81% capital hedge: US$ investments in joint venture entities matched with US$ borrowings
  • About 69% of 1QFY20/21 net US$ income stream are hedged into S$

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Business Park Buildings, The Strategy and The Synergy

114 Properties Across 5 Property Segments

AUM1

Total NLA (sq ft)

Tenant Base

S$5.9 billion

20.9 million2

>2,200 tenants

Hi-Tech Buildings

Business Park Buildings

US Data Centres

Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings

Flatted Factories

Light Industrial Buildings

Light

Industrial

Stack-up/Ramp-upBuildings

Buildings

1.3%

8.3%

Hi-Tech

Buildings

Business

55.0%

Park

Buildings

9.9%

AUM1

S$5.9 billion

7.2%

Data Centres

(SG)

Flatted

Factories

25.5%

24.4%

Data Centres

(North America)

Portfolio value by geography

Singapore

75.6%

North America

24.4%

1

17 2

Based on MIT's book value of investment properties as well as MIT's interests of the joint ventures with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States and three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America and included MIT's right of use assets of S$25.2 million as at 31 Mar 2020.

Excludes the parking decks (150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie Way) at 180 Peachtree.

Portfolio Overview

Singapore Portfolio

North American

Overall Portfolio

Portfolio

Number of properties

87

27

114

NLA (million sq ft)

16.6

4.31

20.91

97.8% 98.7%

90.9% 91.5%2

90.5% 90.7%

1

Excludes the parking decks

(150 Carnegie Way and 171 Carnegie

Way) at 180 Peachtree.

2

Based on MIT's 40% interest of the

joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio

of 14 data centres in United States

through Mapletree Redwood Data

Centre Trust ("MRDCT") and 50%

interest of the joint venture with MIPL in

three fully fitted hyperscale data centres

and 10 powered shell data centres in

Singapore Portfolio

US Portfolio

Overall Portfolio

North America through Mapletree

Left Bar

Right Bar

Rosewood Data Centre Trust

("MRODCT").

(3QFY19/20)

(4QFY19/20)

Lease Expiry Profile

EXPIRING LEASES BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1

As at 31 March 2020

WALE based on date of commencement of leases (years)2

Singapore Portfolio

3.4

North American Portfolio

7.4

30.3%

Overall Portfolio1

4.2

17.7%

17.0%

19.7%

15.3%

FY20/21

FY21/22

FY22/23

FY23/24

FY24/25 & Beyond

Flatted Factories

Hi-Tech Buildings

North American Data Centres

Business Park Buildings

Stack-up /Ramp-up Buildings

Light Industrial Buildings

1 Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest

of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.

2

Refers to leases which commenced prior to and on 31 Mar 2020.

Large and Diversified Tenant Base

TOP 10 TENANTS BY GROSS RENTAL INCOME1

As at 31 March 2020

8.0%

  • Over 2,200 tenants
  • Largest tenant contributes 8.0% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income
  • Top 10 tenants forms about 29.1% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income

4.0%

3.6%

2.9% 2.8%

2.4%

1.6% 1.6%

1.1% 1.1%

Global Social

Global

Fortune 25

IT Solutions

Investment

Media

Colocation

Provider2

Grade-Rated

Company2

Provider2

Company2

1

Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest

of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.

2

The identities of the tenants cannot be disclosed due to the strict confidentiality obligations under the lease agreements.

Tenant Diversification Across Trade Sectors1

No single trade sector accounted >18% of Portfolio's Gross Rental Income

By Gross Rental Income

As at 31 Mar 2020

Based on MIT's 40% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in a portfolio of 14 data centres in United States through MRDCT and 50% interest of the joint venture with MIPL in three fully fitted hyperscale data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America through MRODCT.

Singapore Portfolio Performance

Gross Rental Rate

Occupancy

S$ psf/mth

100%

$2.50

94.3%94.5%95.1%95.0%94.9%95.0%95.2%95.4%95.5%

94.7%94.6%

92.3%93.2%

93.9%

93.5%93.8%

93.0%92.5%92.1%93.1%92.6%

92.5%

91.3%90.7%91.5%90.8%

90.4%

90.5%

90.5% 90.7%

90%

90.2%

90.1%89.6%

89.8%

90.2%

87.8%

87.7%

86.2%

$2.12

80%

$2.10

$2.10

$2.11

$2.01

$1.95

$1.94

$1.97

$2.05

$2.07

$2.00

$1.88

$1.89

$1.90

$2.04

70%

$1.86

$2.02

$1.92

$1.93

$1.94

$1.75

$1.92

$1.71

$1.73

$1.84

$1.70

$1.82

$1.83

60%

$1.77

$1.52

$1.54

$1.53

$1.55

$1.68

50%

$1.59

$1.61

$1.50

$1.56

$1.49

$1.45

40%

30%

$1.00

20%

10%

0%

$0.50

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

Q4

FY10/11

FY11/12

FY12/13

FY13/14

FY14/15

FY15/16

FY16/17

FY17/18

FY18/19

FY19/20

Occupancy (LHS)

Rental Rate (RHS)

Segmental Occupancy Levels (Singapore)

98.4% 98.8%

90.4% 94.0%

87.5% 86.2%

85.1%86.1%

90.5% 90.7%

81.0% 80.0%

Flatted Factories

Hi-Tech Buildings

Business Park

Stack-up/Ramp-up

Light Industrial

Singapore

Buildings

Buildings

Buildings

Portfolio

Left Bar

Right Bar

(3QFY19/20)

(4QFY19/20)

Rental Revisions (Singapore)

Gross Rental Rate (S$ psf/mth)1

For Period 4QFY19/20

Before Renewal

$4.44

$4.55

$4.46

After Renewal

$3.68

New Leases

$3.66

$3.66

Passing Rent

$1.88 $1.87 $1.732

$1.40 $1.32 $1.26

Flatted Factories

Hi-Tech Buildings

Business Park Buildings

Stack-Up/Ramp-Up

Buildings

Renewal

72 Leases

31 Leases

9 Leases

8 Leases

Leases

(223,379 sq ft)

(66,511 sq ft)

(74,072 sq ft)

(103,442 sq ft)

New Leases

47 Leases

5 Leases

5 Leases

10 Leases

(111,386 sq ft)

(9,256 sq ft)

(22,360 sq ft)

(136,089 sq ft)

  Gross Rental Rate figures exclude short term leases; except Passing Rent figures which include all leases.
  2. As a result of the redevelopment of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster, lower rents were offered to existing tenants who relocated to alternative MIT

24 premises. Excluding these new leases, the average rental rate for new leases would have been S$1.87 psf/mth.

Healthy Tenant Retention (Singapore)

LONG STAYING TENANTS

RETENTION RATE FOR 4QFY19/20

>10 yrs

28.6%

Up to 1 yr

9.4%

>1 to 2 yrs

11.6%

4 yrs or

95.1%

89.6%

77.5%

72.7%

75.6%

More than

4 yrs

63.9%

less

36.1%

> 2 to 3 yrs

8.0%

>5 to 10 yrs

30.7%

>3 to 4 yrs

7.1%

>4 to 5 yrs

4.6%

As at 31 Mar 2020

By number of tenants.

0.0%

Flatted

Hi-Tech

Business

Stack-up /

Light

Singapore

Factories

Buildings

Park

Ramp-up

Industrial

Portfolio

Buildings

Buildings

Buildings

Based on NLA.

  • 63.9% of the tenants have leased the properties for more than 4 years
  • Tenant retention rate of 77.5% in 4QFY19/20

INVESTMENT

UPDATE

44490 Chilum Place (ACC2), Northern Virginia

Completed Acquisition of 13 Data Centres in North America

50% 50%

MIT-MIPL JV

100%

80%

20%

US$557.3m3

US$810.6m3

Powered Shell

Turnkey

Portfolio

Portfolio

Transaction

Purchase Consideration

MIT Total Acquisition Cost2

Vendor

Completed

Turnkey

Data Centres

Powered Shell Data Centres

44490

Chilum Place

11900 East Cornell Avenue

50:50 joint venture ("MIT-MIPL JV") with Mapletree Investments ("MIPL") to acquire 13 data centres in the US and Canada:

  • 3 fully fitted hyperscale data centres ("Turnkey Portfolio")
  • 10 powered shell data centres ("Powered Shell Portfolio")

80:20 joint venture between MIT-MIPL JV and Digital Realty to co-invest in the Turnkey Portfolio

MIT-MIPL JV share: US$1,367.9 million (S$1,860.3 million1)

MIT share: US$683.9 million (S$930.1 million)

US$694.5 million (S$944.5 million)

Digital Realty

Turnkey Portfolio (1 Nov 2019)

Powered Shell Portfolio (14 Jan 2020)

27

Unless otherwise stated, an illustrative exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.360 is used in this presentation.

Comprises MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration, estimated transfer taxes, professional and other fees and expenses in connection with the Proposed Acquisition respectively, as well as the acquisition fee payable to the Manager for the JV (1% of MIT's proportionate share of the Purchase Consideration) and other expenses in connection with MIT's investment in the JV.

3 Refers to the purchase consideration of MIT-MIPL JV.

Redevelopment - Kolam Ayer 2

Property

GFA

Plot Ratio

Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster

Two Flatted Factories and an amenity centre

506,720 sq ft

1.5

After Redevelopment

New Hi-Tech Buildings, including a

865,600 sq ft

2.5

seven-storey BTS Facility for Anchor Tenant

Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster

Artist's impression of MIT's new high-tech industrial

precinct with BTS Facility on the left

  • Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a new high-tech industrial precinct at total project cost of S$263 million1
  • Secured pre-commitment from a global medical device company headquartered in Germany
    (the "Anchor Tenant") for about 24.4% of enlarged GFA (~211,000 sq ft)
  • BTS Facility is 100% committed by Anchor Tenant for lease term of 15 + 5 + 5 years2 with annual rental escalations
  • 67 out of 108 existing tenants committed to new leases at alternative MIT clusters
  • Commencement in 2H2020 and completion in 2H2022

1

Includes the book value of the Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster at S$70.2 million as at 31 Mar 2019 prior to the commencement of the redevelopment.

28

2

Includes a rent-free period of 6 months distributed over the first six years. Anchor Tenant is responsible for all operating expense and property tax of the BTS Facility.

BTS Facility.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

Hi-Tech Buildings, 7337 Trade Street, San Diego

Outlook

Singapore

  • Challenging operating environment due to COVID-19 pandemic
    • GDP growth forecast for 2020 downgraded from -0.5% to 1.5% on 19 Feb 2020 to -4.0% to -1.0%1 on 26 Mar 2020
    • Business confidence plunged to an all-time low for 2Q2020, after displaying positive sentiment in 1Q20202
    • Most, if not all, businesses are impacted by the drastic and sudden fall in business volume, with the attendant cash flow constraint. Different businesses suffer these in different degrees, perhaps more so for the small and medium- sized enterprises ("SME"). About 55% of MIT's Singapore Portfolio (or 45% of the Overall Portfolio) are SME tenants
  • Median rents for industrial real estate for 4QFY19/203
    • Multi-userFactory Space: S$1.77 psf/mth (0.0% q-o-q)
    • Business Park Space: S$4.20 psf/mth (-1.2%q-o-q)
  • Supporting tenants
    • MIT's properties in Singapore remain open during the circuit breaker period from 7 Apr 2020 to 1 Jun 2020 to support tenants who provide essential services. About half of the tenants (by gross rental revenue) in the Singapore Portfolio provide essential services or are in key economic sectors
    • Rolled out the COVID-19 Assistance and Relief Programme of up to S$13.7 million
  • COVID-19(Temporary Measures) Act
    • Provides temporary relief from legal action for a prescribed period of six months (e.g. court or insolvency proceedings or termination of leases of non-residential properties) for businesses or individuals who are unable to fulfill their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic
    • While arrears ratio remained stable at 0.2% of the previous 12 months' gross revenue as at 31 Mar 2020, it is expected to increase if more of these SME tenants seek the temporary relief under the Act
  Source: Ministry of Trade and Industry, 26 Mar 2020.
  Source: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau, 2Q2020.
  Source: JTC J-Space, 26 Apr 2020.

Outlook

North America

  • Healthy demand in the United States
    • According to JLL4, data centre markets in the United States of America (the "United States") finished 2019 with 349.6 megawatts ("MW") in net absorption amidst increased cloud activities across data centre markets in the United States. Net absorption in 2019 was lower than 2018 by 120.5 MW, which was partly due to Northern Virginia's record year in 2018 of 270 MW in net absorption versus 124.0 MW in 2019
    • Robust pipelines and large megawatt deals executed at lower rates compressed rental rates in markets across the United States in 2019. JLL expects this downward trend to continue in 2020
  • Given the lack of comprehensive data on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on fundamentals, JLL has identified data centres as one of the more defensive asset classes due to its operation criticality5
  • All MIT's 27 data centres in North America continue operations during this period

4

5

Source: JLL Research, Data Center Outlook Year-end 2019.

Source: JLL Global Research, COVID-19 Global Real Estate Implications, 12 Mar 2020.

Diversified and Resilient

  • Overall Portfolio's WALE increased q-o-q from
    3.9 years to 4.2 years as at 31 Mar 2020
  • Large diversified tenant base of more than 2,200 tenants with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector
  • Loans due in FY20/21 were refinanced in 4QFY19/20
  • Healthy interest coverage ratio of 7.7 times in 4QFY19/20
  • Tax-exemptincome of S$6.6 million was withheld in 4QFY19/20 for greater flexibility in cash management
  • Completed second overseas acquisition of 3 turnkey data centres and 10 powered shell data centres in North America on 1 Nov 2019 and 14 Jan 2020 respectively
  • Embarked on its largest redevelopment project at Kolam Ayer with 24.4% of space pre-committed

End of Presentation

For enquiries, please contact Ms Melissa Tan, Director, Investor Relations,

DID: (65) 6377 6113, Email: melissa.tanhl@mapletree.com.sg

