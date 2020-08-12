Mapletree Industrial Trust : Minutes of Proceedings of 10th Annual General Meeting

Before proceeding with the Meeting, Mr. Wan Kwong Weng invited Mr. Tham Kuo Wei, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, to give the

Unitholders were informed that in accordance with the trust deed constituting MIT, the Trustee had nominated Mr. Wong Meng Meng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Manager, to preside as the Chairman of the Meeting ("

Mr. Wan Kwong Weng proceeded to introduce the Directors and the executive officers of the Manager who were present in person and via video conference, and added that representatives from DBS Trustee Limited, the trustee of MIT (the "

Mr. Wan Kwong Weng, as Joint Company Secretary, announced at 2:30 p.m. that the 10

auditor of MIT), as per attendance records maintained by the

(as trustee of MIT) and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the

of the Manager and representatives from DBS Trustee Limited

(constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

Based on the results of the poll, Chairman declared Resolution 1 carried as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 1 was to receive and adopt the Report of the DBS Trustee Limited as trustee of MIT, the Statement by the Manager and the Audited Financial Statements of MIT for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 together with the Auditor's Report thereon. Chairman proceeded to propose and put the motion to a vote and cast his votes in accordance with the voting instructions received. Based on the Scrutineer's report, the voting results for Resolution 1 were as follows:

Chairman then proceeded to introduce each of the Resolutions.

Chairman explained that all resolutions tabled at the AGM would be voted by poll based on the proxy forms that had been submitted to the Manager at least 72 hours before the AGM. Chairman also informed that RHT, Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has been appointed as scrutineer ("

Chairman informed Unitholders that, in accordance with the

The Notice of AGM was noted and taken as read.

Chairman noted that the purpose of the Meeting was to seek the approval of Unitholders for the three resolutions ("

Following the presentation by Mr. Tham Kuo Wei, the conduct of the Meeting was handed back to the Chairman. Chairman welcomed Unitholders to the Meeting on behalf of the Manager. After being informed by the Joint Company Secretary that there was a quorum present at the Meeting, Chairman declared the Meeting open.

It was resolved as an Ordinary Resolution that the Report of the Trustee, the Statement by the Manager and the Audited Financial Statements of MIT for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 and the Auditor's Report thereon, be received and adopted. Resolution 2 was to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of MIT to hold office from the conclusion of the Meeting until the conclusion of the next AGM of MIT and to authorise the Manager to fix their remuneration. Chairman proceeded to propose and put the motion to a vote and cast his votes in accordance with the voting instructions received. Based on the Scrutineer's report, the voting results for

Resolution 2 were as follows:

Votes FOR the resolution: 1,540,988,068 (99.99%) Votes AGAINST the resolution: 162,100 (0.01%)

Based on the results of the poll, Chairman declared Resolution 2 carried as an ordinary resolution.

It was resolved as an Ordinary Resolution that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP be re-appointed as the Auditor of MIT to hold office from the conclusion of the Meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of MIT, and that the Manager be authorised to fix their remuneration.

As Special Business Resolution 3 was to approve a general mandate to be given to the Manager to: (i) issue new units in MIT (" Units ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise, and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require Units to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) securities, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Units,

at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Manager may in its absolute discretion deem fit; and

issue Units in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Manager while this Resolution was in force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time such Units are issued),

provided that the conditions set out in the Notice of AGM are met.

16. Chairman proceeded to propose and put the motion to a vote and cast his votes in accordance with the voting instructions received. Based on the Scrutineer's report, the voting results for Resolution 3 were as follows:

Votes FOR the resolution: 1,434,316,618 (93.17%) Votes AGAINST the resolution: 105,159,350 (6.83%)

Based on the results of the poll, Chairman declared Resolution 3 carried as an ordinary resolution.

3