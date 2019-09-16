Mapletree Industrial Trust : Notice of Advanced Distribution Books Closure Date and Distribution Payment Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN

ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Industrial Trust dated 17 September 2019 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less Than Approximately S$350.0 million".

17 September 2019 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of unitholders of MIT ("Unitholders") to an Advanced Distribution currently estimated to be between 2.91 Singapore cents to 2.95 Singapore cents for the period from 1 July 2019 to the date immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement (as defined below) (the "Advanced Distribution", and the books closure date of the Advanced Distribution, the "Books Closure Date"). At the midpoint of the Advanced Distribution Range, the estimated Advanced Distribution of 2.93 Singapore cents per Unit comprises a taxable income component of 2.83 Singapore cents per Unit and a tax-exempt income component of 0.10 Singapore cent per Unit.

It was announced on 17 September 2019 that the Manager is proposing to carry out a private placement of 158,300,000 New Units (the "Private Placement") at an issue price of between S$2.211 and S$2.265 per New Unit (both figures inclusive) to raise gross proceeds of no less than approximately S$350.0 million, subject to an upsize option to issue up to 22,615,000 additional New Units to raise additional gross proceeds of no less than approximately S$50.0 million. The New Units pursuant to the Private Placement are expected to be issued on or around 26 September 2019.

The Books Closure Date is subject to change, at the discretion of the Manager, in consultation with DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch and UBS AG, Singapore Branch, as the joint bookrunners and underwriters in relation to the Private Placement, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including but not limited to the requirements of the SGX-ST). In the event of any such change, the Manager will announce such new Books Closure Date and/or any other dates in relation to the Private Placement on

SGXNET.

1