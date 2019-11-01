Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(MAPI)
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Payment of Manager's Base Fee By Way of Issue of Units in Mapletree Industrial Trust

11/01/2019

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF MANAGER'S BASE FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

1 November 2019 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that 264,689 new units in MIT ("New Units") have been issued to the Manager today at S$2.4472 per unit. The issue price is based on the 10-dayvolume-weighted average traded price of MIT prior to and ended on 30 September 2019.

The issuance of the abovementioned New Units was for the payment of the base fee in relation to the management of the following properties of MIT:

  1. 100% of base fee attributable to the Flatted Factories portfolio acquired in 2011 from JTC Corporation1; and
  2. 25% of base fee in relation to MIT's 40% interest in the portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States of America acquired through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust2.

Following the issuance, the Manager holds 14,346,171 units in MIT and the total number of MIT units in issue is 2,200,748,610.

  1. Details can be found in the announcement dated 27 July 2011 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise in Excess of S$174.80 million to Part Finance Acquisition of Tranche 2 of JTC's Second Phase Divestment Exercise Portfolio".
  2. Details can be found in the announcement dated 24 October 2017 titled "Joint Venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd to Acquire a Portfolio of 14 Data Centres in the United States of America".

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

Important Notice

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:27:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 405 M
EBIT 2020 279 M
Net income 2020 262 M
Debt 2020 1 605 M
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2021 17,8x
Capitalization 5 611 M
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,49  SGD
Last Close Price 2,55  SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuo Wei Tham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Meng Wong Non-Executive Chairman
Lily Ler Chief Financial Officer
Nam Chow Soo Independent Non-Executive Director
Choo Meng Seah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST33.51%4 123
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.76%48 074
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.23%26 516
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.74%26 028
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.76%18 280
W. P. CAREY INC.40.89%15 723
