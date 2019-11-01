Mapletree Industrial Trust : Payment of Manager's Base Fee By Way of Issue of Units in Mapletree Industrial Trust

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF MANAGER'S BASE FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

1 November 2019 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that 264,689 new units in MIT ("New Units") have been issued to the Manager today at S$2.4472 per unit. The issue price is based on the 10-dayvolume-weighted average traded price of MIT prior to and ended on 30 September 2019.

The issuance of the abovementioned New Units was for the payment of the base fee in relation to the management of the following properties of MIT:

100% of base fee attributable to the Flatted Factories portfolio acquired in 2011 from JTC Corporation 1 ; and 25% of base fee in relation to MIT's 40% interest in the portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States of America acquired through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust 2 .

Following the issuance, the Manager holds 14,346,171 units in MIT and the total number of MIT units in issue is 2,200,748,610.

Details can be found in the announcement dated 27 July 2011 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise in Excess of S$174.80 million to Part Finance Acquisition of Tranche 2 of JTC's Second Phase Divestment Exercise Portfolio". Details can be found in the announcement dated 24 October 2017 titled "Joint Venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd to Acquire a Portfolio of 14 Data Centres in the United States of America".

