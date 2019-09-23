Log in
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Receipt of In-Principle Approval for Listing of 176,600,000 New Units Pursuant to the Private Placement

09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN

ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RECEIPT OF IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF 176,600,000 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Industrial Trust dated 17 September 2019 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less Than Approximately S$350.0 million" (the "Launch Announcement").

23 September 2019 - Following the Launch Announcement and announcement dated 18 September 2019 in relation to the Private Placement, Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that in-principle approval has been obtained today from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing of, dealing in, and quotation for 176,600,000 New Units on the Main Board of the SGX- ST.

The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the New Units, the Private Placement, MIT and/or its subsidiaries.

The SGX-ST'sin-principle approval is subject to the following:

Compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements (for the New Units)

  1. submission of a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 704(30) and Rule 1207(20) of the listing manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual") in relation to the use of the proceeds from the Private Placement and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, MIT will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in MIT's announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report;
  2. submission of a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 803 of the Listing Manual;
  3. submission of a written undertaking from DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch and UBS AG, Singapore Branch, as the joint bookrunners and underwriters in relation to the Private Placement (the "Joint Bookrunners

1

and Underwriters"), that they will ensure that MIT will comply with Rule 803 of the Listing Manual;

  1. submission of a written confirmation from the Manager that it will not issue the New Units to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual; and
  2. submission of a written confirmation from the Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters that the New Units will not be placed out to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

2

Important Notice

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdictions.

The value of Units in MIT and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units in the United States of America ("U.S.") or in any other jurisdiction. The past performance of MIT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT and the Manager.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the U.S., European Economic Area, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the U.S. would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the U.S..

3

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Receipt of In-Principle Approval for Listing of 176..
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 403 M
EBIT 2020 280 M
Net income 2020 257 M
Debt 2020 1 532 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2021 17,1x
Capitalization 5 435 M
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,34  SGD
Last Close Price 2,47  SGD
Spread / Highest target 8,50%
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Independent Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST30.37%3 980
EQUINIX INC60.67%48 046
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.34%26 049
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.38%24 150
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.15%17 403
WP CAREY INC37.96%15 395
