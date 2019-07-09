Mapletree Industrial Trust : Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct - Factsheet
Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct
Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") will be redeveloping the Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct (the "Proposed Redevelopment") at a total project cost of about S$263 million. The Proposed Redevelopment will include a build-to-suit facility (the "BTS Facility") for a global medical device company headquartered in Germany (the "Anchor Tenant"). MIT is offering a Tenant Assistance Package to the existing tenants who are affected by the redevelopment works.
ABOUT KOLAM AYER 2 CLUSTER
Address: 155, 155A & 161 Kallang Way
Land lease tenure: 43 years
Land area: ~346,270 sq ft
(from 1 Jul 2008)
Existing Flatted Factory Cluster
New High-tech Industrial Precinct
2 Flatted Factories and an amenity centre
Gross floor area: ~506,720 sq ft
Plot ratio:1.5
Gross revenue contribution: 1.8% (for FY18/19)
New Hi-Tech Buildings including a BTS Facility for the Anchor Tenant
Gross floor area:~865,600 sq ft
Plot ratio:2.5
Timeline: Commencement in 2H2020 and completion in 2H2022
BTS FACILITY FOR A GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY
The Anchor Tenant is a global medical device company headquartered in Germany.
The new Hi-Tech Building will serve as the Anchor Tenant's new central hub in Asia Pacific, which includes facilities for manufacturing as well as research and development.
An artist's impression of MIT's new high-tech industrial precinct with BTS Facility on the left
Seven-storeyHi-Tech Building
Gross floor area: ~211,000 sq ft
(approximately 24.4% of total GFA)
Lease Structure
15 years + 5 years + 5 years
6-monthrent-free period over first six years with annual rental escalations
Tenant pays operating expenses and property tax
NEW HI-TECH BUILDINGS
New Hi-Tech Buildings will be developed next to the BTS Facility suitable for end-users looking for high-quality customised industrial space at the city fringe.
New Hi-Tech Buildings
Gross floor area: ~654,600 sq ft
Layout: Flexibility in design
Target prospects: Companies in advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology sectors
BENEFITS TO MIT
Unlocks value for the Portfolio with about 24.4% of new space committed
Grows the Hi-Tech Buildings segment and strengthens the Portfolio
Adds to track record of redevelopment and BTS projects
