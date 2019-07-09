Log in
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(MAPI)
Mapletree Industrial Trust : Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct - Factsheet

07/09/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct

Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") will be redeveloping the Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct (the "Proposed Redevelopment") at a total project cost of about S$263 million. The Proposed Redevelopment will include a build-to-suit facility (the "BTS Facility") for a global medical device company headquartered in Germany (the "Anchor Tenant"). MIT is offering a Tenant Assistance Package to the existing tenants who are affected by the redevelopment works.

ABOUT KOLAM AYER 2 CLUSTER

Address: 155, 155A & 161 Kallang Way

Land lease tenure: 43 years

Land area: ~346,270 sq ft

(from 1 Jul 2008)

Existing Flatted Factory Cluster

New High-tech Industrial Precinct

  • 2 Flatted Factories and an amenity centre
  • Gross floor area: ~506,720 sq ft
  • Plot ratio: 1.5
  • Gross revenue contribution: 1.8% (for FY18/19)
  • New Hi-Tech Buildings including a BTS Facility for the Anchor Tenant
  • Gross floor area: ~865,600 sq ft
  • Plot ratio: 2.5
  • Timeline: Commencement in 2H2020 and completion in 2H2022

BTS FACILITY FOR A GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY

  • The Anchor Tenant is a global medical device company headquartered in Germany.
  • The new Hi-Tech Building will serve as the Anchor Tenant's new central hub in Asia Pacific, which includes facilities for manufacturing as well as research and development.

An artist's impression of MIT's new high-tech industrial precinct with BTS Facility on the left

  • Seven-storeyHi-Tech Building
  • Gross floor area: ~211,000 sq ft
    (approximately 24.4% of total GFA)
  • Lease Structure
    • 15 years + 5 years + 5 years
    • 6-monthrent-free period over first six years with annual rental escalations
    • Tenant pays operating expenses and property tax

NEW HI-TECH BUILDINGS

  • New Hi-Tech Buildings will be developed next to the BTS Facility suitable for end-users looking for high-quality customised industrial space at the city fringe.
  • New Hi-Tech Buildings
  • Gross floor area: ~654,600 sq ft
  • Layout: Flexibility in design
  • Target prospects: Companies in advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology sectors

BENEFITS TO MIT

  • Unlocks value for the Portfolio with about 24.4% of new space committed
  • Grows the Hi-Tech Buildings segment and strengthens the Portfolio
  • Adds to track record of redevelopment and BTS projects

As at 10 Jul 2019

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:32:03 UTC
