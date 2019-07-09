Mapletree Industrial Trust : Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct - Factsheet

Redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 Cluster into a High-Tech Industrial Precinct

Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT") will be redeveloping the Kolam Ayer 2 Flatted Factory Cluster into a high-tech industrial precinct (the "Proposed Redevelopment") at a total project cost of about S$263 million. The Proposed Redevelopment will include a build-to-suit facility (the "BTS Facility") for a global medical device company headquartered in Germany (the "Anchor Tenant"). MIT is offering a Tenant Assistance Package to the existing tenants who are affected by the redevelopment works.

ABOUT KOLAM AYER 2 CLUSTER