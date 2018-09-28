Announcement: A) Details of Advanced Distribution B) Application of DRP C) Issue Price of DRP New Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

A. DETAILS OF ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

B. APPLICATION OF DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN TO THE ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION

C. ISSUE PRICE OF NEW UNITS TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement"), the announcement of MLT dated 19 September 2018 titled "Notice of Books Closure Date"(the "Notice of Books Closure Date Announcement") and the announcements of MLT dated 20 September 2018 titled "Results of the Private Placement and Pricing of New Units under the Private Placement" (the "Results of Private Placement Announcement") and "Corrigendum to the Announcement on Results of the Private Placement and Pricing of New Units under the Private Placement Dated 20 September 2018".

Details of Advanced Distribution for the period from 1 July 2018 to 27 September 2018 ("Advanced Distribution")

Further to the Notice of Books Closure Date Announcement, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that the Advanced Distribution per unit in MLT ("Unit") for the period from 1 July 2018 to 27 September 2018 is 1.893

Singapore cents1, comprising a taxable income component of 0.618 Singapore cents, a tax-exempt income component of 1.051 Singapore cents, other gains component of 0.067 Singapore cents and a capital component of 0.157 Singapore cents.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with Units as at 5.00 pm on Thursday, 27 September 2018 will be entitled to the Advanced Distribution that will be paid on or around Thursday, 1 November 2018. For the avoidance of doubt, holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution.

The next distribution following the Advanced Distribution will comprise MLT's distributable income for the period from the day the New Units are issued pursuant to the Private Placement, being 28

September 2018, to 31 December 2018. Quarterly distributions will resume thereafter.

1 Further to the Results of Private Placement Announcement, based on the Advanced Distribution of 1.893 Singapore cents per Unit, the Issue Price of S$1.210 per New Unit under the Private Placement represents a discount of 2.9% to the Adjusted VWAP of S$1.2462 per Unit.

Application of Distribution Reinvestment Plan

The Manager has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") will apply to the Advanced Distribution. The DRP provides Unitholders with an option to receive fully paid Units in MLT in lieu of the cash amount of the distribution which is declared on the Units held by them after the deduction of any applicable income tax. Participation in the DRP is voluntary and Unitholders may elect to participate in respect of all or part of their unitholding. Units to be issued under the DRP will be issued under the general unit issue mandate obtained from Unitholders at the Annual General Meeting of MLT held on 16 July 2018. Details of the terms and conditions of the DRP are contained in the DRP Statement which is available on MLT's website at http://www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com.

A Notice of Election2 will be sent to persons whom are, as at the Books Closure Date of Thursday, 27

September 2018, registered in the register of Unitholders or, as the case may be, the Depository Register3 as the holders of such Units. A Unitholder will be eligible to participate in the DRP only if its registered address is in Singapore.

The SGX-ST has granted MLT a waiver from Rule 862(5) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST ("Listing Manual") which requires the distributions under the DRP to be made not less than 30

Market Days, but not more than 35 Market Days, after the Books Closure Date. MLT has obtained The Central Depository (Pte) Limited's clearance to allow the Advanced Distribution to be made earlier than the minimum timeframe required under the Listing Manual so as not to unnecessarily delay the payment of distribution, which is in accordance with the below mentioned timetable (see

"Important Dates and Times").

Issue Price of New Units

Further to determination of application of the DRP to the Advanced Distribution, the Manager wishes to announce that the issue price of the new units in MLT to be issued under the DRP is S$1.2061 per new unit.

The issue price represents a 2%4 discount to the adjusted volume-weighted average traded price5 per Unit ("DRP Adjusted VWAP") for all trades on SGX-ST during the period of 10 Market Days6 prior to and ending on the Books Closure Date of 27 September 2018.

The Notice of Election is expected to be despatched to all Eligible Unitholders7 on 5 October 2018 for which an announcement will be issued accordingly.

2 "Notice of Election" means the one or more notices of election (in such form as the Manager may approve) which the Manager will, at its discretion, send to each Unitholder and through which each Unitholder may indicate whether they wish to participate in the DRP.

3 "Depository Register" shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

4 The issue price represents effectively a 3% discount to the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the

SGX-ST during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Books Closure Date.

5 The "DRP Adjusted VWAP" is computed based on the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the SGX-ST for each of the Market Days during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the Books Closure Date and subtracting the Advanced Distribution for each of the Market Days prior to the first day of "ex-distribution" trading.

6 "Market Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities.

7 "Eligible Unitholders" means persons registered as unitholders of MLT in the Depository Register as at 5.00 p.m. on the

Books Closure Date of 27 September 2018 and with registered mailing address in Singapore.

Important Date and Times

Event Indicative Date and Time First day of "ex-distribution" trading Tuesday, 25 September 2018 Books Closure Date for entitlement to the Advanced Distribution Thursday, 27 September 2018 at 5.00 p.m. Announcement of details of Advanced Distribution, application of DRP to the Advanced Distribution, and issue price of new units pursuant to the DRP Friday, 28 September 2018 before 9.00 a.m. Listing of New Units pursuant to the Private Placement Friday, 28 September 2018 at 9.00 a.m. Despatch of Form A, Form B and Notice of Election Friday, 5 October 2018 Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned Form A or Form B, as applicable, and to receive new units under the DRP, the Notice of Election, to the Unit Registrar (Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., located at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623) Thursday, 18 October 2018 at 5.00 p.m. Payment of cash distribution / Crediting of new units under the DRP to Unitholders' securities accounts and listing of new units under the DRP on the SGX-ST On or around Thursday, 1 November 2018

Should Unitholders have any queries in relation to these procedures, please do not hesitate to contact:

Ms Lum Yuen May

Vice President, Investor Relations Tel : +65 6659 3671

Email : lum.yuenmay@mapletree.com.sg

Or visit MLT's website at www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

28 September 2018

Important Notice

The value of units in MLT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such new Units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the United States.