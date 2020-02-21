EGM Presentation: The Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre, Japan
Extraordinary General Meeting
The Proposed Acquisition of
Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre, Japan
21 February 2020
Notice of EGM and Circular
EGM Resolution
The Independent Financial Adviser(1) is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial
terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of MLT and its minority Unitholders
Accordingly, the IFA has advised the Independent Directors and the Audit and Risk Committee to recommend
that Unitholders vote in favor of the Proposed Acquisition
Resolution
• The Proposed Acquisition of a Property in Japan as an Interested Person Transaction
The Manager has appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (the "Independent Financial Adviser"), pursuant to Rule 921(4)(a) of the Listing Manual, as well as to advise the independent directors of the Manager (the "Independent Directors"), the audit and risk committee of the Manager (the "Audit and Risk Committee") and the
Trustee in relation to the Proposed Acquisition.
Agenda
Acquisition Overview and Rationale
Financial Details
EGM Resolution
Acquisition Overview and Rationale
Overview of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre
Agreed Property Value
Implied Net Property
Net Lettable Area
JPY22,200.0 mil
Income ("NPI") Yield
("NLA")
~4.0%
84,783 sq m
~S$276.0 mil
All information is as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020) unless otherwise stated.
By NLA.
Occupancy
Weighted Average
Rate
Lease Expiry ("WALE")
99.7%
4.2 years1
Modern 4-storey logistics facility with
The
double rampways, strategically located
Property
within an established logistics cluster in
Kobe
Building
25 April 2019
Completion
International
Independent
CBRE K.K.:
Appraisals
JPY22,300.0 million
Incorporated:
Valuation
(~S$277.3 million)
JPY22,700.0 million
(~S$282.2 million)
Land Lease
Freehold
Expiry
Clear Ceiling
5.5 m
Height
Floor
15 kN per sq m
Loading
Column Grid
11.8 m by 12.2 m
Workman Co., Ltd
Key
F-Line Co., Ltd
Tenant(s)
Kyocera Corporation
Rising Demand for Modern Warehouse Space
1A Underpinned by Structural Trends
Second Largest E-commerce Market in Asia Pacific, with 5-Year CAGR of 10%
E-commerce Sales and E-commerce Sales Per Capita in Asia Pacific (USD billion, USD)
427
686
1,402
875
361
356
64
23
588 Sales is expected to grow at a
CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023
87
72
22
3
2
2
2
CN
JP
KR
AU
HK
SG
MY
VN
2018 E-commerce Sales (USD billion)
2018 E-commerce Sales Per Capita (USD)
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Rising Popularity of Convenience Stores
Growing 3PL Market
Convenience Stores Sales and Growth (JPY billion)
3PL Sales and Growth (JPY billion)
CAGR:
CAGR:
5.0%
9.5%
114,456
119,780
3,026
104,232
2,593
2,249
94,772
1,879
81,136
1,461
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Sizeable e-commerce market
- second largest e-commerce market and third highest per capita e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific
E-commercemarket is expected to grow at CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023
E-commerceplayers typically require 2 to 3 times as much warehouse space as traditional retailers
Convenience stores require efficient logistics distribution hubs near key population catchments to facilitate high throughput -> drives demand for modern logistics space in prime locations
3PLs contributed ~45% of net absorption of Grade A warehouse in 2018.Further growth in 3PL market is expected to bolster the demand for logistics space
8
1B Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space with Falling Vacancy Rates
Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita and Grade A
Modern Logistics Facilities Relative to Overall Warehouse Stock (%)
Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock (sq m, %)
Greater Tokyo
Greater Osaka
Limited
Significant
JP
5%
Supply of
Headroom
Grade A
for Growth
Warehouse
US
63%
SG
46%
% of Non Grade A Supply
% of Grade A Supply
KR
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
29%
Vacancy Rate in the Greater Osaka Logistics Market (%)
CN
14.3%
5%
12.4%
10.7%
MY
9.4%
VN
8%
5.9%
4.6%
4.0%
4.5%
3.6%
4.7%
3.7%
20%
3.3%
1.8%
1.8%
0.0
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
4.0
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
% of Grade A Supply
Total Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita (sq m)
Greater Osaka area
Tokyo Metropolitan area
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and MLT Circular to Unitholders dated Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. 1 November 2019.
Only 5% of total stock in Japan are of Grade A specifications
Modern Grade A warehouse stock is estimated to account for only 4.2% of total warehouse stock in Greater Osaka
Sustained demand for logistics space led to a decline in vacancy rate for six consecutive quarters from 14.3% in 1Q 2018 to 4.0% in 3Q of 2019
Estimated Travel Time by Road (minutes)
9
Deepens MLT's Network Connectivity in Japan
2 Excellent Connectivity to Transport Infrastructure and Key Population Catchments
Kobe - A Prime Logistics Hub in Western Japan
Shiso
Kasai
Kato
Sanda
Tatsuno
Kawanishi Hirakata
Kyotanabe
Hokkaido
Osaka
Takarazuka
Aioi
Himeji
International
Airport
Chitose
KobePort
Airport
Akashi
Nara
Osaka Port
Kobe Airport Sakai
25km
Gose
Kishiwada
Awaji
Kawachinagano
Kansai
International
Gojo
Sumoto
Airport
Minamiawaji
Expressways
Railways
Narita Airport
Airports
Haneda Airport
Location of MLT's Existing Assets
Kansai Airport
Centrair Airport
Location of Mapletree Kobe
Hiroshima Airport
Shikoku
Fukuoka Airport
Kyushu
Travel Time between The Property and Key Transport Infrastructure / City Centre
-
20
30
40
50
60
Sanyo
Expressway
Shin-
Meishin
Expressway
(Kobe
Junction)
Port of
Kobe
Kobe
Airport
Kobe City
Centre
Central
Osaka
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and Company Information.
Source: Company Information.
Property is strategically located within an established logistics cluster in Kobe, allowing MLT to serve the large consumption zone of over 23 million people in Greater Osaka
The Shin-Meishin Expressway will reduce travelling time between Kobe (Western Japan) and Nagoya (Eastern Japan) by 40 minutes
The Osaka Bay Coast Road will reduce travelling time from Kobe Nishi to both Kobe Port and Osaka City by 30%
Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio with Addition of
10
3 Modern Grade A Specifications Property with Freehold Land Tenure
Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio
Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre:
Modern Grade A Specifications with Freehold Land Tenure
Current MLT
Mapletree
Post-
Japan
Kobe
Acquisition
Portfolio
Logistics
MLT Japan
Centre
Portfolio
No. of
16
1
17
Properties
Total NLA (sq
333,906
84,783
418,689
m)
Average
8,107
21,245
8,925
Floorplate (sq
m)
Weighted
13.7 years
0.8 year
10.9 years
Average Age1
Gyoda Centre - one of five
properties divested on 10 April 2019
Newly Built
Age1: c. 0.8 year
Clear Height
5.5 m
Wide Column Spacing
Floor Loading
1.5 t / sq m
Direct Access
Double rampways provide direct access to every floor
Large Loading Space
11.8 m x 12.2 m
Facilitates high throughput
Selective divestment of older properties with outdated specifications
Rejuvenate portfolio with acquisition of modern Grade A asset that is well positioned to capture growing demand from 3PL and e-commerce players
Source: Company Information.
By NLA as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020).
4 High-Quality Tenant Base
Tenant Base By Sector1
Tenants of the Property
(By % of NLA)
16%
32%
9%
9%
9%
25%
F&B
Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics
Consumer Durables
Multi-sector
Automobile
Electronics & IT
Name
Workman Co., Ltd
F-Line Co., Ltd
Kyocera Corporation
Ohtomo Unsou
Co., Ltd
AST Corporation
Nippon Express
Co., Ltd
Umeda Logistics, Inc.
Total
Trade Sector1
Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics (End-user)
F&B (3PL)
Electronics & IT (End-user)
Automobile (3PL)
Consumer Durables (3PL)
Multi-sector (3PL)
F&B (3PL)
Description
A leading manufacturer and distributor of work-related apparel
Serves Ajinomoto, an established food corporation
A major manufacturer of electronic products
Serves Panasonic, an established electronics company
Serves major health and beauty retailers with household paper products
Serves mainly a major e-commerce site and a major manufacturer of electronic products
Serves Suntory, a leading brewing and distilling group
of
NLA
25.3
24.2
16.4
8.7
8.5
8.5
8.1
99.7
Property has an occupancy rate of 99.7%, with WALE (by NLA) of 4.2 years and built-in rental escalations
High quality and diversified tenant mix comprising established and reputable end-users Workman and Kyocera, and 3PL companies serving leading consumer brands (e.g. Ajinomoto, Suntory and a major e-commerce site in Japan)
75% of tenant base (by NLA) are handling consumer-related goods
Six out of seven tenants are new to MLT diversifies MLT's tenant base and reduces concentration risks
Post-acquisition,there will be no change to MLT's existing top ten tenants
Source: Company Information.
1) The trade sector breakdown reflects the nature of the underlying goods that are stored and handled by the respective tenants at the Property.
Financial Details
Transaction Summary
The proposed acquisition of an effective interest of 98.47%1 in a property in Japan (the "Property", and the proposed
acquisition, the "Proposed Acquisition") at a purchase consideration of JPY22,200.0 million (approximately S$276.0 million)2.
As MLT will have an effective interest of 98.47% interest in the Property, MLT will be liable to pay JPY21,860.3 million
(approximately S$271.8 million) (the "Effective Consideration")
Mapletree Investments Japan Kabushiki Kaisha, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"
Proposed
or the "Sponsor"), will own the balance 1.53% effective interest
Transaction
The total acquisition cost of approximately S$276.1 million (the "Total Acquisition Cost") comprises:
the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million (~S$271.8 million)
the acquisition fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition (the "Acquisition Fee") which is
estimated to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration)
the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred or to be incurred by
MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition3 and the Debt Facilities (as defined herein)
Independent
CBRE K.K.: JPY22,300.0 million (approximately S$277.3 million)
Valuation4
International Appraisals Incorporated: JPY22,700.0 million (approximately S$282.2 million)
Agreed Property
The Agreed Property Value of JPY22,200.0 million (~S$276.0 million) is at a discount of approximately 0.4% to CBRE K.K.'s
Value
valuation and a discount of approximately 2.2% to International Appraisals Incorporated's valuation
Based on the illustrative exchange rate of S$1.00 = JPY80.43
While MLT will hold a 98.47% effective interest in the Property upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, all property and financial-related figures and net lettable area stated in the Announcement for the Property and the Enlarged Portfolio (as defined in the Circular) are based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property, unless otherwise stated.
Based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property.
This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its
payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the date of completion of the Completion Date.
As at 1 December 2019.
5 Attractive Value Proposition
Discount to Independent Valuations
DPU Accretive Acquisition
Agreed Property Value Relative to Independent Valuations1
Pro Forma DPU (3Q FY19/20)2
(JPY million)
(Singapore cents)
2.2%
22,700
Discount
6.255 3,4
0.4%
22,300
6.094
Discount
22,200
Agreed Property Value
Valuation by
Valuation by
Existing Portfolio
Enlarged Portfolio
Independent Valuer
Independent Valuer
Appointed by Trustee
Appointed by Manager
Source: Independent Valuers.
As at 1 December 2019.
For the three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019.
Assuming that the Proposed Acquisition had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019 and all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019. All tenants were paying their rents in full. MLT's expenses comprising borrowing costs associated with the drawdown of the Debt Facilities, the Manager's management fees, Trustee's fees and other trust expenses incurred in connection with the operation of the Property have been deducted.
Includes (a) approximately 0.8 million Acquisition Fee Units issued as payment of the Acquisition Fee payable to the Manager at an issue price of S$1.70 per Acquisition Fee Unit and (b) approximately 0.7 million new Units issued in aggregate as payment for (i) the base management fee and (ii) the property management and lease
management fees for such services rendered to the Property for the financial quarters ended 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019, based on the volume weighted average price for all trades on the SGX-ST in the last 10 business days of each respective financial quarter.
Method of Financing
Illustrative Uses
Approximately S$276.1 million comprising:
the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million
(~S$271.8 million);
Total Acquisition
the Acquisition Fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition which is estimated
Cost
to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration); and
the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred
or to be incurred by MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition1 and the Debt Facilities
(as defined below).
Illustrative Sources
The Manager intends to fully finance the Total Acquisition Cost through:
Sources of Funds
the drawdown of JPY debt facilities and issuance of onshore JPY bonds (collectively, the "Debt
Facilities"); and
the issuance of the Acquisition Fee Units.
This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the Completion Date.
MLT After the Proposed Acquisition
Enlarged Asset Size of S$8,549 million from S$8,270 million
Existing Portfolio1
Property2
Enlarged Portfolio
% Change
NLA ('000 sq m)
4,886
85
4,970
1.7%
Assets under Management
8,270
2793
8,549
3.4%
(S$ million)
WALE by NLA (Years)
4.4
4.2
4.4
- 0.1%
Number of Tenants
670
7
677
1.0%
Occupancy
97.7%
99.7%
97.8%
0.1%
Aggregate Leverage
37.1%4
-
39.1%5
2.0%
Net Asset Value per Unit (S$)
1.18
-
1.18
0.0%
Source: Company Information.
As at 31 December 2019 and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in 15 properties in China.
As at the Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020).
Based on the Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs.
Based on the Aggregate Leverage of 37.5% as at 31 December 2019 and including the post-quarter utilisation of proceeds from the divestment of Waigaoqiao Logistics Park completed on 31 December 2019 to repay existing loans.
Does not include the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition which should be refunded within nine months from Completion. However, should the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition be included, the Aggregate Leverage will be approximately 39.2%.
MLT After the Proposed Acquisition
Existing Portfolio
Enlarged Portfolio
under 2019)
6%
8%
5%
2%84%
32%
6%
8%
5%
2%84%
30%
Singapore
Assets Management (as at 31 Dec
Gross Revenue by Geography
S$8,270
7% million
10%
30%
4% 2%
84%
10%
6%
37%
S$507
8% million2
10%
23%
7% S$8,549 million1
13%
29%
3% 2%85%
10%
6%36%
S$520
8% million3
12%
23%
Hong Kong SAR
Japan
Australia
South Korea
China
Malaysia
Vietnam
Developed Markets
Source: Company Information.
Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs.
Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019.
Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and assuming that the Property had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019, all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019, and that all tenants were paying their rents in full throughout the period. The implied net property income yield of the Property is 4.0%.
EGM Resolution
Appendix A: Transaction Details
Structure Post Acquisition of Japan Property
MLT
100% Holding
MapletreeLog Hinageshi
MapletreeLog Sazanka
Pte. Ltd.
100% Holding
Pte. Ltd.
"SGCo2"
"SGCo1"
SINGAPORE
JAPAN
97% contribution
100% Common Shares
(Tokumei Kumiai
49% Preferred Shares
interests)
Godo Kaisha Hinageshi
Sazanka Tokutei
51% Preferred Shares
Mokuteki Kaisha
"Hinageshi GK"
"Sazanka TMK"
3% contribution
Trust agreement
Mapletree
Trust
Investments
Sumitomo Mitsui
Beneficial
Interest
Japan
Trust Bank, Limited
Kabushiki
"Trust Bank"
Kaisha
"MIJ"
Legal Title
The Proposed Acquisition will be made via the acquisition of the trust beneficial interest ("TBI") in the Property by Sazanka TMK pursuant to the TBI Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into with Ajisai TMK, an associate of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.
Following Completion, the legal title to the Property will be held by the Trust Bank while the TBI will be held by Sazanka TMK.
MLT will have an effective economic interest of98.47% in Sazanka TMK, and hence the Property, through:
SGCo2's49.47%indirect economic interest in Sazanka TMK via its 97.0% contribution in Hinageshi GK; and
SGCo1's49.0%direct economic interest in Sazanka TMK
The balance 1.53% effective interest will be held by MIJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL, through its non-managing member interest in Hinageshi GK.
