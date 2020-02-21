Log in
EGM Presentation: The Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre, Japan

02/21/2020 | 05:17am EST

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Proposed Acquisition of

Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre, Japan

21 February 2020

1

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (in its capacity as the manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and the manager of MLT, the "Manager")) for information purposes only and should not be used for any other purposes. The content of this presentation has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority. The information and opinions in this presentation provided as at the date of this presentation (unless stated otherwise) are subject to change without notice. The accuracy of such information and opinions are not guaranteed and this presentation may not contain all material information concerning MLT. None of the Manager, MLT nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors and representatives or any of their respective holding companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, associated undertakings or controlling persons, or any of their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives, advisers or legal advisers make any representation or warranty, express or implied and whether as to the past or the future regarding, and none of them assumes any responsibility or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained herein or as to the reasonableness of any assumption contained herein or therein, or for any loss howsoever arising whether directly or indirectly from any use, reliance or distribution of these materials or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Further, nothing in this presentation should be construed as constituting legal, business, tax or financial advice. None of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (the "Sponsor"), MLT, the Manager, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (as the trustee of MLT) or any of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors, agents or representatives have independently verified, approved or endorsed the material herein.

The value of the units in MLT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events regarding MLT's present and future business strategies and the environment in which MLT will operate, and must be read together with those assumptions. The Manager does not guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Manager believes that such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it gives no assurance that such expectations will be met. Representative examples of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. The past performance of MLT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of their future performance. The forecast financial performance of MLT (if any) is not guaranteed. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events. No assurance can be given that the future events will occur or that projections will be achieved. The Manager does not assume any responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. You should conduct your own independent analysis of the Sponsor, the Manager and MLT, including consulting your own independent legal, business, tax and financial advisers and other advisers in order to make an independent determination of the suitability, merits and consequences of investment in MLT.

These materials contain a summary only and do not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate any potential transaction mentioned in this presentation, including the proposed acquisition by MLT of a property in Japan as an interested person transaction, which may or may not proceed. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation for the sale or purchase of any securities of MLT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction. No part of it nor the fact of its presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever.

For terms not defined herein, please refer to the Circular "The Proposed Acquisition Of A Property in Japan As An Interested Person Transaction" dated 5 February 2020 (the "Circular").

2

Notice of EGM and Circular

3

EGM Resolution

The Independent Financial Adviser(1) is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial

terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of MLT and its minority Unitholders

Accordingly, the IFA has advised the Independent Directors and the Audit and Risk Committee to recommend

that Unitholders vote in favor of the Proposed Acquisition

Resolution

The Proposed Acquisition of a Property in Japan as an Interested Person Transaction

  1. The Manager has appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (the "Independent Financial Adviser"), pursuant to Rule 921(4)(a) of the Listing Manual, as well as to advise the independent directors of the Manager (the "Independent Directors"), the audit and risk committee of the Manager (the "Audit and Risk Committee") and the

Trustee in relation to the Proposed Acquisition.

4

Agenda

Acquisition Overview and Rationale

Financial Details

EGM Resolution

Acquisition Overview and Rationale

6

Overview of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre

Agreed Property Value

Implied Net Property

Net Lettable Area

JPY22,200.0 mil

Income ("NPI") Yield

("NLA")

~4.0%

84,783 sq m

~S$276.0 mil

All information is as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020) unless otherwise stated.

  1. By NLA.

Occupancy

Weighted Average

Rate

Lease Expiry ("WALE")

99.7%

4.2 years1

Modern 4-storey logistics facility with

The

double rampways, strategically located

Property

within an established logistics cluster in

Kobe

Building

25 April 2019

Completion

International

Independent

CBRE K.K.:

Appraisals

JPY22,300.0 million

Incorporated:

Valuation

(~S$277.3 million)

JPY22,700.0 million

(~S$282.2 million)

Land Lease

Freehold

Expiry

Clear Ceiling

5.5 m

Height

Floor

15 kN per sq m

Loading

Column Grid

11.8 m by 12.2 m

Workman Co., Ltd

Key

F-Line Co., Ltd

Tenant(s)

Kyocera Corporation

Rising Demand for Modern Warehouse Space

1A Underpinned by Structural Trends

Second Largest E-commerce Market in Asia Pacific, with 5-Year CAGR of 10%

E-commerce Sales and E-commerce Sales Per Capita in Asia Pacific (USD billion, USD)

427

686

1,402

875

361

356

64

23

588 Sales is expected to grow at a

CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023

87

72

22

3

2

2

2

CN

JP

KR

AU

HK

SG

MY

VN

2018 E-commerce Sales (USD billion)

2018 E-commerce Sales Per Capita (USD)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Rising Popularity of Convenience Stores

Growing 3PL Market

Convenience Stores Sales and Growth (JPY billion)

3PL Sales and Growth (JPY billion)

CAGR:

CAGR:

5.0%

9.5%

114,456

119,780

3,026

104,232

2,593

2,249

94,772

1,879

81,136

1,461

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

7

  • Sizeable e-commerce market
    - second largest e-commerce market and third highest per capita e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific
  • E-commercemarket is expected to grow at CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023
  • E-commerceplayers typically require 2 to 3 times as much warehouse space as traditional retailers
  • Convenience stores require efficient logistics distribution hubs near key population catchments to facilitate high throughput -> drives demand for modern logistics space in prime locations
  • 3PLs contributed ~45% of net absorption of Grade A warehouse in 2018. Further growth in 3PL market is expected to bolster the demand for logistics space

8

1B Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space with Falling Vacancy Rates

Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita and Grade A

Modern Logistics Facilities Relative to Overall Warehouse Stock (%)

Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock (sq m, %)

Greater Tokyo

Greater Osaka

Limited

Significant

JP

5%

Supply of

Headroom

Grade A

for Growth

Warehouse

US

63%

SG

46%

% of Non Grade A Supply

% of Grade A Supply

KR

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

29%

Vacancy Rate in the Greater Osaka Logistics Market (%)

CN

14.3%

5%

12.4%

10.7%

MY

9.4%

VN

8%

5.9%

4.6%

4.0%

4.5%

3.6%

4.7%

3.7%

20%

3.3%

1.8%

1.8%

0.0

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

% of Grade A Supply

Total Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita (sq m)

Greater Osaka area

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and MLT Circular to Unitholders dated Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. 1 November 2019.

  • Only 5% of total stock in Japan are of Grade A specifications
  • Modern Grade A warehouse stock is estimated to account for only 4.2% of total warehouse stock in Greater Osaka
  • Sustained demand for logistics space led to a decline in vacancy rate for six consecutive quarters from 14.3% in 1Q 2018 to 4.0% in 3Q of 2019
Estimated Travel Time by Road (minutes)

9

Deepens MLT's Network Connectivity in Japan

2 Excellent Connectivity to Transport Infrastructure and Key Population Catchments

Kobe - A Prime Logistics Hub in Western Japan

Shiso

Kasai

Kato

Sanda

Tatsuno

Kawanishi Hirakata

Kyotanabe

Hokkaido

Osaka

Takarazuka

Aioi

Himeji

International

Airport

Chitose

KobePort

Airport

Akashi

Nara

Osaka Port

Kobe Airport Sakai

25km

Gose

Kishiwada

Awaji

Kawachinagano

Kansai

International

Gojo

Sumoto

Airport

Minamiawaji

Expressways

Railways

Narita Airport

Airports

Haneda Airport

Location of MLT's Existing Assets

Kansai Airport

Centrair Airport

Location of Mapletree Kobe

Hiroshima Airport

Shikoku

Fukuoka Airport

Kyushu

Travel Time between The Property and Key Transport Infrastructure / City Centre

-

10

20

30

40

50

60

Sanyo

Expressway

Shin-

Meishin

Expressway

(Kobe

Junction)

Port of

Kobe

Kobe

Airport

Kobe City

Centre

Central

Osaka

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and Company Information.

Source: Company Information.

  • Property is strategically located within an established logistics cluster in Kobe, allowing MLT to serve the large consumption zone of over 23 million people in Greater Osaka
  • The Shin-Meishin Expressway will reduce travelling time between Kobe (Western Japan) and Nagoya (Eastern Japan) by 40 minutes
  • The Osaka Bay Coast Road will reduce travelling time from Kobe Nishi to both Kobe Port and Osaka City by 30%

Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio with Addition of

10

3 Modern Grade A Specifications Property with Freehold Land Tenure

Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio

Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre:

Modern Grade A Specifications with Freehold Land Tenure

Current MLT

Mapletree

Post-

Japan

Kobe

Acquisition

Portfolio

Logistics

MLT Japan

Centre

Portfolio

No. of

16

1

17

Properties

Total NLA (sq

333,906

84,783

418,689

m)

Average

8,107

21,245

8,925

Floorplate (sq

m)

Weighted

13.7 years

0.8 year

10.9 years

Average Age1

Gyoda Centre - one of five

properties divested on 10 April 2019

Newly Built

Age1: c. 0.8 year

Clear Height

5.5 m

Wide Column Spacing

Floor Loading

1.5 t / sq m

Direct Access

Double rampways provide direct access to every floor

Large Loading Space

11.8 m x 12.2 m

Facilitates high throughput

  • Selective divestment of older properties with outdated specifications
  • Rejuvenate portfolio with acquisition of modern Grade A asset that is well positioned to capture growing demand from 3PL and e-commerce players

Source: Company Information.

  1. By NLA as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020).

11

4 High-Quality Tenant Base

Tenant Base By Sector1

Tenants of the Property

(By % of NLA)

16%

32%

9%

9%

9%

25%

F&B

Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics

Consumer Durables

Multi-sector

Automobile

Electronics & IT

Name

Workman Co., Ltd

F-Line Co., Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Ohtomo Unsou

Co., Ltd

AST Corporation

Nippon Express

Co., Ltd

Umeda Logistics, Inc.

Total

Trade Sector1

Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics (End-user)

F&B (3PL)

Electronics & IT (End-user)

Automobile (3PL)

Consumer Durables (3PL)

Multi-sector (3PL)

F&B (3PL)

Description

A leading manufacturer and distributor of work-related apparel

Serves Ajinomoto, an established food corporation

A major manufacturer of electronic products

Serves Panasonic, an established electronics company

Serves major health and beauty retailers with household paper products

Serves mainly a major e-commerce site and a major manufacturer of electronic products

Serves Suntory, a leading brewing and distilling group

  • of
    NLA

25.3

24.2

16.4

8.7

8.5

8.5

8.1

99.7

  • Property has an occupancy rate of 99.7%, with WALE (by NLA) of 4.2 years and built-in rental escalations
  • High quality and diversified tenant mix comprising established and reputable end-users Workman and Kyocera, and 3PL companies serving leading consumer brands (e.g. Ajinomoto, Suntory and a major e-commerce site in Japan)
  • 75% of tenant base (by NLA) are handling consumer-related goods
  • Six out of seven tenants are new to MLT diversifies MLT's tenant base and reduces concentration risks
  • Post-acquisition,there will be no change to MLT's existing top ten tenants

Source: Company Information.

1) The trade sector breakdown reflects the nature of the underlying goods that are stored and handled by the respective tenants at the Property.

Financial Details

13

Transaction Summary

The proposed acquisition of an effective interest of 98.47%1 in a property in Japan (the "Property", and the proposed

acquisition, the "Proposed Acquisition") at a purchase consideration of JPY22,200.0 million (approximately S$276.0 million)2.

As MLT will have an effective interest of 98.47% interest in the Property, MLT will be liable to pay JPY21,860.3 million

(approximately S$271.8 million) (the "Effective Consideration")

Mapletree Investments Japan Kabushiki Kaisha, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL"

Proposed

or the "Sponsor"), will own the balance 1.53% effective interest

Transaction

The total acquisition cost of approximately S$276.1 million (the "Total Acquisition Cost") comprises:

the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million (~S$271.8 million)

the acquisition fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition (the "Acquisition Fee") which is

estimated to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration)

the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred or to be incurred by

MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition3 and the Debt Facilities (as defined herein)

Independent

CBRE K.K.: JPY22,300.0 million (approximately S$277.3 million)

Valuation4

International Appraisals Incorporated: JPY22,700.0 million (approximately S$282.2 million)

Agreed Property

The Agreed Property Value of JPY22,200.0 million (~S$276.0 million) is at a discount of approximately 0.4% to CBRE K.K.'s

Value

valuation and a discount of approximately 2.2% to International Appraisals Incorporated's valuation

Based on the illustrative exchange rate of S$1.00 = JPY80.43

  1. While MLT will hold a 98.47% effective interest in the Property upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, all property and financial-related figures and net lettable area stated in the Announcement for the Property and the Enlarged Portfolio (as defined in the Circular) are based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property, unless otherwise stated.
  2. Based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property.
  3. This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its

payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the date of completion of the Completion Date.

  1. As at 1 December 2019.

14

5 Attractive Value Proposition

Discount to Independent Valuations

DPU Accretive Acquisition

Agreed Property Value Relative to Independent Valuations1

Pro Forma DPU (3Q FY19/20)2

(JPY million)

(Singapore cents)

2.2%

22,700

Discount

6.255 3,4

0.4%

22,300

6.094

Discount

22,200

Agreed Property Value

Valuation by

Valuation by

Existing Portfolio

Enlarged Portfolio

Independent Valuer

Independent Valuer

Appointed by Trustee

Appointed by Manager

Source: Independent Valuers.

  1. As at 1 December 2019.
  2. For the three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019.
  3. Assuming that the Proposed Acquisition had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019 and all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019. All tenants were paying their rents in full. MLT's expenses comprising borrowing costs associated with the drawdown of the Debt Facilities, the Manager's management fees, Trustee's fees and other trust expenses incurred in connection with the operation of the Property have been deducted.
  4. Includes (a) approximately 0.8 million Acquisition Fee Units issued as payment of the Acquisition Fee payable to the Manager at an issue price of S$1.70 per Acquisition Fee Unit and (b) approximately 0.7 million new Units issued in aggregate as payment for (i) the base management fee and (ii) the property management and lease

management fees for such services rendered to the Property for the financial quarters ended 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019, based on the volume weighted average price for all trades on the SGX-ST in the last 10 business days of each respective financial quarter.

15

Method of Financing

Illustrative Uses

Approximately S$276.1 million comprising:

the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million

(~S$271.8 million);

Total Acquisition

the Acquisition Fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition which is estimated

Cost

to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration); and

the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred

or to be incurred by MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition1 and the Debt Facilities

(as defined below).

Illustrative Sources

The Manager intends to fully finance the Total Acquisition Cost through:

Sources of Funds

the drawdown of JPY debt facilities and issuance of onshore JPY bonds (collectively, the "Debt

Facilities"); and

the issuance of the Acquisition Fee Units.

  1. This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the Completion Date.

16

MLT After the Proposed Acquisition

Enlarged Asset Size of S$8,549 million from S$8,270 million

Existing Portfolio1

Property2

Enlarged Portfolio

% Change

NLA ('000 sq m)

4,886

85

4,970

1.7%

Assets under Management

8,270

2793

8,549

3.4%

(S$ million)

WALE by NLA (Years)

4.4

4.2

4.4

- 0.1%

Number of Tenants

670

7

677

1.0%

Occupancy

97.7%

99.7%

97.8%

0.1%

Aggregate Leverage

37.1%4

-

39.1%5

2.0%

Net Asset Value per Unit (S$)

1.18

-

1.18

0.0%

Source: Company Information.

  1. As at 31 December 2019 and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in 15 properties in China.
  2. As at the Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020).
  3. Based on the Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs.
  4. Based on the Aggregate Leverage of 37.5% as at 31 December 2019 and including the post-quarter utilisation of proceeds from the divestment of Waigaoqiao Logistics Park completed on 31 December 2019 to repay existing loans.
  5. Does not include the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition which should be refunded within nine months from Completion. However, should the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition be included, the Aggregate Leverage will be approximately 39.2%.

MLT After the Proposed Acquisition

17

Existing Portfolio

Enlarged Portfolio

under 2019)

6%

8%

5%

2%84%

32%

6%

8%

5%

2%84%

30%

Singapore

Assets Management (as at 31 Dec

Gross Revenue by Geography

S$8,270

7% million

10%

30%

4% 2%

84%

10%

6%

37%

S$507

8% million2

10%

23%

7% S$8,549 million1

13%

29%

3% 2%85%

10%

6%36%

S$520

8% million3

12%

23%

Hong Kong SAR

Japan

Australia

South Korea

China

Malaysia

Vietnam

Developed Markets

Source: Company Information.

  1. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs.
  2. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019.
  3. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and assuming that the Property had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019, all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019, and that all tenants were paying their rents in full throughout the period. The implied net property income yield of the Property is 4.0%.

EGM Resolution

19

Summary of Approval Required

The Independent Financial Adviser(1) is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial

terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of MLT and its minority Unitholders

Accordingly, the IFA has advised the Independent Directors and the Audit and Risk Committee to recommend

that Unitholders vote in favor of the Proposed Acquisition

Resolution

The Proposed Acquisition of a Property in Japan as an Interested Person Transaction

  1. The Manager has appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (the "Independent Financial Adviser"), pursuant to Rule 921(4)(a) of the Listing Manual, as well as to advise the independent directors of the Manager (the "Independent Directors"), the audit and risk committee of the Manager (the "Audit and Risk Committee") and the

Trustee in relation to the Proposed Acquisition.

Appendix A: Transaction Details

21

Structure Post Acquisition of Japan Property

MLT

100% Holding

MapletreeLog Hinageshi

MapletreeLog Sazanka

Pte. Ltd.

100% Holding

Pte. Ltd.

"SGCo2"

"SGCo1"

SINGAPORE

JAPAN

97% contribution

100% Common Shares

(Tokumei Kumiai

49% Preferred Shares

interests)

Godo Kaisha Hinageshi

Sazanka Tokutei

51% Preferred Shares

Mokuteki Kaisha

"Hinageshi GK"

"Sazanka TMK"

3% contribution

Trust agreement

Mapletree

Trust

Investments

Sumitomo Mitsui

Beneficial

Interest

Japan

Trust Bank, Limited

Kabushiki

"Trust Bank"

Kaisha

"MIJ"

Legal Title

  • The Proposed Acquisition will be made via the acquisition of the trust beneficial interest ("TBI") in the Property by Sazanka TMK pursuant to the TBI Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into with Ajisai TMK, an associate of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.
  • Following Completion, the legal title to the Property will be held by the Trust Bank while the TBI will be held by Sazanka TMK.
  • MLT will have an effective economic interest of 98.47% in Sazanka TMK, and hence the Property, through:
    • SGCo2's 49.47%indirect economic interest in Sazanka TMK via its 97.0% contribution in Hinageshi GK; and
    • SGCo1's 49.0%direct economic interest in Sazanka TMK
  • The balance 1.53% effective interest will be held by MIJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL, through its non-managing member interest in Hinageshi GK.

Property

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
