EGM Presentation: The Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre, Japan

For terms not defined herein, please refer to the Circular "The Proposed Acquisition Of A Property in Japan As An Interested Person Transaction" dated 5 February 2020 (the "Circular"). 2 Notice of EGM and Circular 3 EGM Resolution The Independent Financial Adviser(1) is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of MLT and its minority Unitholders Accordingly, the IFA has advised the Independent Directors and the Audit and Risk Committee to recommend that Unitholders vote in favor of the Proposed Acquisition Resolution • The Proposed Acquisition of a Property in Japan as an Interested Person Transaction The Manager has appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (the " Independent Financial Adviser "), pursuant to Rule 921(4)(a) of the Listing Manual, as well as to advise the independent directors of the Manager (the " Independent Directors "), the audit and risk committee of the Manager (the " Audit and Risk Committee ") and the Trustee in relation to the Proposed Acquisition. 4 Agenda    Acquisition Overview and Rationale Financial Details EGM Resolution Acquisition Overview and Rationale 6 Overview of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre Agreed Property Value Implied Net Property Net Lettable Area JPY22,200.0 mil Income ("NPI") Yield ("NLA") ~4.0% 84,783 sq m ~S$276.0 mil All information is as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020) unless otherwise stated. By NLA. Occupancy Weighted Average Rate Lease Expiry ("WALE") 99.7% 4.2 years1 Modern 4-storey logistics facility with The double rampways, strategically located Property within an established logistics cluster in Kobe Building 25 April 2019 Completion International Independent CBRE K.K.: Appraisals JPY22,300.0 million Incorporated: Valuation (~S$277.3 million) JPY22,700.0 million (~S$282.2 million) Land Lease Freehold Expiry Clear Ceiling 5.5 m Height Floor 15 kN per sq m Loading Column Grid 11.8 m by 12.2 m Workman Co., Ltd Key F-Line Co., Ltd Tenant(s) Kyocera Corporation Rising Demand for Modern Warehouse Space 1A Underpinned by Structural Trends Second Largest E-commerce Market in Asia Pacific, with 5-Year CAGR of 10% E-commerce Sales and E-commerce Sales Per Capita in Asia Pacific (USD billion, USD) 427 686 1,402 875 361 356 64 23 588 Sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023 87 72 22 3 2 2 2 CN JP KR AU HK SG MY VN 2018 E-commerce Sales (USD billion) 2018 E-commerce Sales Per Capita (USD) Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. Rising Popularity of Convenience Stores Growing 3PL Market Convenience Stores Sales and Growth (JPY billion) 3PL Sales and Growth (JPY billion) CAGR: CAGR: 5.0% 9.5% 114,456 119,780 3,026 104,232 2,593 2,249 94,772 1,879 81,136 1,461 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. 7 Sizeable e-commerce market

- second largest e-commerce market and third highest per capita e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific

e-commerce market - second largest e-commerce market and third highest per capita e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific E-commerce market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~10% from 2018 to 2023

market is expected to from 2018 to 2023 E-commerce players typically require 2 to 3 times as much warehouse space as traditional retailers

players typically require 2 to 3 times as much warehouse space as traditional retailers Convenience stores require efficient logistics distribution hubs near key population catchments to facilitate high throughput -> drives demand for modern logistics space in prime locations

near key population catchments to facilitate high throughput -> drives demand for modern logistics space in prime locations 3PLs contributed ~45% of net absorption of Grade A warehouse in 2018. Further growth in 3PL market is expected to bolster the demand for logistics space 8 1B Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space with Falling Vacancy Rates Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita and Grade A Modern Logistics Facilities Relative to Overall Warehouse Stock (%) Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock (sq m, %) Greater Tokyo Greater Osaka Limited Significant JP 5% Supply of Headroom Grade A for Growth Warehouse US 63% SG 46% % of Non Grade A Supply % of Grade A Supply KR Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. 29% Vacancy Rate in the Greater Osaka Logistics Market (%) CN 14.3% 5% 12.4% 10.7% MY 9.4% VN 8% 5.9% 4.6% 4.0% 4.5% 3.6% 4.7% 3.7% 20% 3.3% 1.8% 1.8% 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 % of Grade A Supply Total Logistics Real Estate Space Per Capita (sq m) Greater Osaka area Tokyo Metropolitan area Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and MLT Circular to Unitholders dated Source: Independent Market Research Consultant. 1 November 2019. Only 5% of total stock in Japan are of Grade A specifications

Modern Grade A warehouse stock is estimated to account for only 4.2% of total warehouse stock in Greater Osaka

Sustained demand for logistics space led to a decline in vacancy rate for six consecutive quarters from 14.3% in 1Q 2018 to 4.0% in 3Q of 2019 Estimated Travel Time by Road (minutes) 9 Deepens MLT's Network Connectivity in Japan 2 Excellent Connectivity to Transport Infrastructure and Key Population Catchments Kobe - A Prime Logistics Hub in Western Japan Shiso Kasai Kato Sanda Tatsuno Kawanishi Hirakata Kyotanabe Hokkaido Osaka Takarazuka Aioi Himeji International Airport Chitose KobePort Airport Akashi Nara Osaka Port Kobe Airport Sakai 25km Gose Kishiwada Awaji Kawachinagano Kansai International Gojo Sumoto Airport Minamiawaji Expressways Railways Narita Airport Airports Haneda Airport Location of MLT's Existing Assets Kansai Airport Centrair Airport Location of Mapletree Kobe Hiroshima Airport Shikoku Fukuoka Airport Kyushu Travel Time between The Property and Key Transport Infrastructure / City Centre - 10 20 30 40 50 60 Sanyo Expressway Shin- Meishin Expressway (Kobe Junction) Port of Kobe Kobe Airport Kobe City Centre Central Osaka Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and Company Information. Source: Company Information. Property is strategically located within an established logistics cluster in Kobe, allowing MLT to serve the large consumption zone of over 23 million people in Greater Osaka

The Shin-Meishin Expressway will reduce travelling time between Kobe (Western Japan) and Nagoya (Eastern Japan) by 40 minutes

Shin-Meishin Expressway will reduce travelling time between Kobe (Western Japan) and Nagoya (Eastern Japan) by 40 minutes The Osaka Bay Coast Road will reduce travelling time from Kobe Nishi to both Kobe Port and Osaka City by 30% Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio with Addition of 10 3 Modern Grade A Specifications Property with Freehold Land Tenure Proactive Rejuvenation of MLT's Japan Portfolio Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre: Modern Grade A Specifications with Freehold Land Tenure Current MLT Mapletree Post- Japan Kobe Acquisition Portfolio Logistics MLT Japan Centre Portfolio No. of 16 1 17 Properties Total NLA (sq 333,906 84,783 418,689 m) Average 8,107 21,245 8,925 Floorplate (sq m) Weighted 13.7 years 0.8 year 10.9 years Average Age1 Gyoda Centre - one of five properties divested on 10 April 2019 Newly Built Age1: c. 0.8 year Clear Height 5.5 m Wide Column Spacing Floor Loading 1.5 t / sq m Direct Access Double rampways provide direct access to every floor Large Loading Space 11.8 m x 12.2 m Facilitates high throughput Selective divestment of older properties with outdated specifications

Rejuvenate portfolio with acquisition of modern Grade A asset that is well positioned to capture growing demand from 3PL and e-commerce players Source: Company Information. By NLA as at Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020). 11 4 High-Quality Tenant Base Tenant Base By Sector1 Tenants of the Property (By % of NLA) 16% 32% 9% 9% 9% 25% F&B Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics Consumer Durables Multi-sector Automobile Electronics & IT Name Workman Co., Ltd F-Line Co., Ltd Kyocera Corporation Ohtomo Unsou Co., Ltd AST Corporation Nippon Express Co., Ltd Umeda Logistics, Inc. Total Trade Sector1 Fashion, Apparel & Cosmetics (End-user) F&B (3PL) Electronics & IT (End-user) Automobile (3PL) Consumer Durables (3PL) Multi-sector (3PL) F&B (3PL) Description A leading manufacturer and distributor of work-related apparel Serves Ajinomoto, an established food corporation A major manufacturer of electronic products Serves Panasonic, an established electronics company Serves major health and beauty retailers with household paper products Serves mainly a major e-commerce site and a major manufacturer of electronic products Serves Suntory, a leading brewing and distilling group of

NLA 25.3 24.2 16.4 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.1 99.7 Property has an occupancy rate of 99.7%, with WALE (by NLA) of 4.2 years and built-in rental escalations

built-in rental escalations High quality and diversified tenant mix comprising established and reputable end-users Workman and Kyocera, and 3PL companies serving leading consumer brands (e.g. Ajinomoto, Suntory and a major e-commerce site in Japan)

end-users Workman and Kyocera, and 3PL companies serving leading consumer brands (e.g. Ajinomoto, Suntory and a major e-commerce site in Japan) 75% of tenant base (by NLA) are handling consumer-related goods

consumer-related goods Six out of seven tenants are new to MLT  diversifies MLT's tenant base and reduces concentration risks

diversifies MLT's tenant base and reduces concentration risks Post-acquisition, there will be no change to MLT's existing top ten tenants Source: Company Information. 1) The trade sector breakdown reflects the nature of the underlying goods that are stored and handled by the respective tenants at the Property. Financial Details 13 Transaction Summary  The proposed acquisition of an effective interest of 98.47%1 in a property in Japan (the "Property", and the proposed acquisition, the "Proposed Acquisition") at a purchase consideration of JPY22,200.0 million (approximately S$276.0 million)2. As MLT will have an effective interest of 98.47% interest in the Property, MLT will be liable to pay JPY21,860.3 million (approximately S$271.8 million) (the "Effective Consideration")  Mapletree Investments Japan Kabushiki Kaisha, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL" Proposed or the "Sponsor"), will own the balance 1.53% effective interest Transaction  The total acquisition cost of approximately S$276.1 million (the "Total Acquisition Cost") comprises:  the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million (~S$271.8 million)  the acquisition fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition (the "Acquisition Fee") which is estimated to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration)  the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred or to be incurred by MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition3 and the Debt Facilities (as defined herein) Independent  CBRE K.K.: JPY22,300.0 million (approximately S$277.3 million) Valuation4  International Appraisals Incorporated: JPY22,700.0 million (approximately S$282.2 million) Agreed Property  The Agreed Property Value of JPY22,200.0 million (~S$276.0 million) is at a discount of approximately 0.4% to CBRE K.K.'s Value valuation and a discount of approximately 2.2% to International Appraisals Incorporated's valuation Based on the illustrative exchange rate of S$1.00 = JPY80.43 While MLT will hold a 98.47% effective interest in the Property upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, all property and financial-related figures and net lettable area stated in the Announcement for the Property and the Enlarged Portfolio (as defined in the Circular) are based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property, unless otherwise stated. Based on 100.0% effective interest in the Property. This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the date of completion of the Completion Date. As at 1 December 2019. 14 5 Attractive Value Proposition Discount to Independent Valuations DPU Accretive Acquisition Agreed Property Value Relative to Independent Valuations1 Pro Forma DPU (3Q FY19/20)2 (JPY million) (Singapore cents) 2.2% 22,700 Discount 6.255 3,4 0.4% 22,300 6.094 Discount 22,200 Agreed Property Value Valuation by Valuation by Existing Portfolio Enlarged Portfolio Independent Valuer Independent Valuer Appointed by Trustee Appointed by Manager Source: Independent Valuers. As at 1 December 2019. For the three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019. Assuming that the Proposed Acquisition had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019 and all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019. All tenants were paying their rents in full. MLT's expenses comprising borrowing costs associated with the drawdown of the Debt Facilities, the Manager's management fees, Trustee's fees and other trust expenses incurred in connection with the operation of the Property have been deducted. Includes (a) approximately 0.8 million Acquisition Fee Units issued as payment of the Acquisition Fee payable to the Manager at an issue price of S$1.70 per Acquisition Fee Unit and (b) approximately 0.7 million new Units issued in aggregate as payment for (i) the base management fee and (ii) the property management and lease management fees for such services rendered to the Property for the financial quarters ended 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019, based on the volume weighted average price for all trades on the SGX-ST in the last 10 business days of each respective financial quarter. 15 Method of Financing Illustrative Uses  Approximately S$276.1 million comprising:  the Effective Consideration which is estimated to be approximately JPY21,860.3 million (~S$271.8 million); Total Acquisition  the Acquisition Fee payable in Units to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition which is estimated Cost to be approximately S$1.4 million (representing 0.5% of the Effective Consideration); and  the estimated professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$2.9 million incurred or to be incurred by MLT in connection with the Proposed Acquisition1 and the Debt Facilities (as defined below). Illustrative Sources  The Manager intends to fully finance the Total Acquisition Cost through: Sources of Funds  the drawdown of JPY debt facilities and issuance of onshore JPY bonds (collectively, the "Debt Facilities"); and  the issuance of the Acquisition Fee Units. This excludes the value added tax of approximately JPY1,554.0 million (~S$19.3 million) payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition and the corresponding cost of funding its payment given that the value added tax should be refunded within nine months from the Completion Date. 16 MLT After the Proposed Acquisition Enlarged Asset Size of S$8,549 million from S$8,270 million Existing Portfolio1 Property2 Enlarged Portfolio % Change NLA ('000 sq m) 4,886 85 4,970 1.7% Assets under Management 8,270 2793 8,549 3.4% (S$ million) WALE by NLA (Years) 4.4 4.2 4.4 - 0.1% Number of Tenants 670 7 677 1.0% Occupancy 97.7% 99.7% 97.8% 0.1% Aggregate Leverage 37.1%4 - 39.1%5 2.0% Net Asset Value per Unit (S$) 1.18 - 1.18 0.0% Source: Company Information. As at 31 December 2019 and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in 15 properties in China. As at the Latest Practicable Date (29 January 2020). Based on the Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs. Based on the Aggregate Leverage of 37.5% as at 31 December 2019 and including the post-quarter utilisation of proceeds from the divestment of Waigaoqiao Logistics Park completed on 31 December 2019 to repay existing loans. Does not include the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition which should be refunded within nine months from Completion. However, should the value added tax payable in relation to the Proposed Acquisition be included, the Aggregate Leverage will be approximately 39.2%. MLT After the Proposed Acquisition 17 Existing Portfolio Enlarged Portfolio under 2019) 6% 8% 5% 2%84% 32% 6% 8% 5% 2%84% 30% Singapore Assets Management (as at 31 Dec Gross Revenue by Geography S$8,270 7% million 10% 30% 4% 2% 84% 10% 6% 37% S$507 8% million2 10% 23% 7% S$8,549 million1 13% 29% 3% 2%85% 10% 6%36% S$520 8% million3 12% 23% Hong Kong SAR Japan Australia South Korea China Malaysia Vietnam Developed Markets Source: Company Information. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Property and any capitalised costs. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019. Based on MLT's annualised consolidated accounts for the nine months ended 31 December 2019 and assuming that the Property had a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% for the entire three financial quarters ended 31 December 2019, all leases, whether existing or committed as at the Latest Practicable Date, were in place since 1 April 2019, and that all tenants were paying their rents in full throughout the period. The implied net property income yield of the Property is 4.0%. EGM Resolution 19 Summary of Approval Required The Independent Financial Adviser(1) is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of MLT and its minority Unitholders Accordingly, the IFA has advised the Independent Directors and the Audit and Risk Committee to recommend that Unitholders vote in favor of the Proposed Acquisition Resolution • The Proposed Acquisition of a Property in Japan as an Interested Person Transaction The Manager has appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (the " Independent Financial Adviser "), pursuant to Rule 921(4)(a) of the Listing Manual, as well as to advise the independent directors of the Manager (the " Independent Directors "), the audit and risk committee of the Manager (the " Audit and Risk Committee ") and the Trustee in relation to the Proposed Acquisition. Appendix A: Transaction Details 21 Structure Post Acquisition of Japan Property MLT 100% Holding MapletreeLog Hinageshi MapletreeLog Sazanka Pte. Ltd. 100% Holding Pte. Ltd. "SGCo2" "SGCo1" SINGAPORE JAPAN 97% contribution 100% Common Shares (Tokumei Kumiai 49% Preferred Shares interests) Godo Kaisha Hinageshi Sazanka Tokutei 51% Preferred Shares Mokuteki Kaisha "Hinageshi GK" "Sazanka TMK" 3% contribution Trust agreement Mapletree Trust Investments Sumitomo Mitsui Beneficial Interest Japan Trust Bank, Limited Kabushiki "Trust Bank" Kaisha "MIJ" Legal Title The Proposed Acquisition will be made via the acquisition of the trust beneficial interest (" TBI ") in the Property by Sazanka TMK pursuant to the TBI Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into with Ajisai TMK, an associate of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

") in the Property by Sazanka TMK pursuant to the TBI Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into with Ajisai TMK, an associate of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. Following Completion, the legal title to the Property will be held by the Trust Bank while the TBI will be held by Sazanka TMK.

MLT will have an effective economic interest of 98.47% in Sazanka TMK, and hence the Property, through:

in Sazanka TMK, and hence the Property, through: SGCo2's 49.47% indirect economic interest in Sazanka TMK via its 97.0% contribution in Hinageshi GK; and SGCo1's 49.0% direct economic interest in Sazanka TMK

The balance 1.53% effective interest will be held by MIJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL, through its non-managing member interest in Hinageshi GK. Property Attachments Original document

