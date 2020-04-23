Mapletree Logistics Trust : 4Q FY19/20 Financial Results - Financial Statement

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary of Mapletree Logistics Trust Group Results
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020 1
31 Mar 2019 1
Gross Revenue (S$'000)
128,068
121,385
Net Property Income (S$'000)
114,735
104,991
Amount Distributable (S$'000)
82,080
2
77,513
3
- to Perpetual Securities holders
4,244
4,196
- to Unitholders of MLT
77,836
73,317
Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents)
2.048
2.024
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020 4
31 Mar 2019 4
Gross Revenue (S$'000)
490,777
454,263
Net Property Income (S$'000)
438,544
389,466
Amount Distributable (S$'000)
318,773
5
287,048
6
- to Perpetual Securities holders
17,067
17,020
- to Unitholders of MLT
301,706
270,028
Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents)
8.142
7.941
Footnotes:
Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties.
This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and the gains from the divestments of MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which owns Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park ("Mapletree Integrated") of S$1,796,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), Gyoda Centre, Iwatsuki B Centre, Atsugi Centre, Iruma Centre and Mokurenji Centre (collectively known as "5 divested properties in Japan") of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) respectively.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.
12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties.
This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road of S$387,000 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated of S$1,799,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), 5 divested properties in Japan of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20), 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19), 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) and Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre of S$466,000 per quarter (for 6 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.
INTRODUCTION
Mapletree Logistics Trust's ("MLT") focus is to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia that would provide its Unitholders with a stable distribution stream.
MLT's initial IPO portfolio comprised 15 Singapore-based properties with a total book value of S$422 million as at 28 July 2005. As at 31 March 2020, this had grown to a portfolio of 145 properties, comprising 52 properties in Singapore, 9 in Hong Kong, 17 in Japan, 10 in Australia, 13 in South Korea, 23 in China (including 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties), 15 in Malaysia and 6 in Vietnam. The total value of assets under management is S$8.9 billion.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement
Gross revenue
Property expenses
Net property income
Interest income
Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee
Other trust income, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C)
Net investment income
Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3
Net income
Net movement in the value of investment properties
Loss on divestment of subsidiaries
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 6
Profit for the period
Attributable to:
Unitholders of MLT
Perpetual securities holders
Non-controlling interests
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 7
Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D)
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020 1
31 Mar 2019 1
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
128,068
2
121,385
5.5
(13,333)
2
(16,394)
(18.7)
114,735
104,991
9.3
2,993
2,329
28.5
(14,307)
(13,221)
8.2
(289)
(266)
8.6
12,214
9,283
31.6
(19,967)
2
(20,326)
(1.8)
95,379
82,790
15.2
(17,735)
(5,350)
>100
77,644
77,440
0.3
90,969
2
202,981
(55.2)
(32)
4
-
NM
-
5
NM
5,634
5
(247)
NM
174,215
280,179
(37.8)
(23,731)
(19,794)
19.9
150,484
260,385
(42.2)
146,044
256,169
(43.0)
4,244
4,196
1.1
196
20
>100
150,484
260,385
(42.2)
146,044
256,169
(43.0)
(68,208)
(182,852)
(62.7)
77,836
73,317
6.2
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement
Note A
Management fees comprise:
base fees
performance fees
Note B
Other trust income, net include: Net foreign exchange gain
Note C
Borrowing costs include:
Interest on borrowings
Interest expense on lease liabilities
Note D
Distribution comprises:
from operations
from other gains
from capital returns
NM: Not meaningful
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020 1
31 Mar 2019 1
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(10,306)
8
(9,440)
9.2
(4,001)
8
(3,781)
5.8
13,719
9
9,863
9
39.1
(19,336)
(19,492)
(0.8)
813
2
-
NM
58,368
10
58,612
(0.4)
2,437
11
2,625
12
(7.2)
17,031
12,080
41.0
Footnotes:
Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties.
Includes the impact of the adoption of Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16") with effect from 1 April 2019. In 4Q FY19/20, there was a revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter.
Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders.
This arose mainly due to finalisation of completion account of Mapletree Integrated.
Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$2,810,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$191,000 in other trust income. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax).
This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax.
Non-taxchargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures.
The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable.
This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan.
This relates to the partial distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedges
Fair value loss
Reclassification to profit or loss
Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures
Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans
Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations
Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Unitholders of MLT
Perpetual securities holders
Non-controlling interests
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
150,484
260,385
(42.2)
(36,772)
(3,911)
>100
(3,171)
(33)
>100
57,402
(33,114)
NM
1,096
495
>100
12,746
(7,801)
NM
(12,675)
8,896
NM
1
-
NM
-
(5)
NM
18,627
(35,473)
NM
169,111
224,912
(24.8)
164,150
220,695
(25.6)
4,244
4,196
1.1
717
21
>100
169,111
224,912
(24.8)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement
Gross revenue
Property expenses
Net property income
Interest income
Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee
Other trust expenses, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C)
Net investment income
Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3
Net income
Net movement in the value of investment properties
Gain on divestment of investment properties
Gain on divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 8
Profit for the year
Attributable to:
Unitholders of MLT
Perpetual securities holders
Non-controlling interests
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 9
Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D)
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020 1
31 Mar 2019 1
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
490,777
2
454,263
8.0
(52,233)
2
(64,797)
(19.4)
438,544
389,466
12.6
9,816
8,670
13.2
(54,796)
(49,804)
10.0
(1,103)
(1,018)
8.3
(5,168)
(15,014)
(65.6)
(82,830)
2
(72,544)
14.2
304,463
259,756
17.2
(12,487)
4,117
NM
291,976
263,873
10.7
90,969
2
202,981
(55.2)
34,421
4
34,028
5
1.2
23,877
6
-
NM
-
5
NM
5,235
7
(1,546)
NM
446,478
499,341
(10.6)
(51,176)
(42,811)
19.5
395,302
456,530
(13.4)
377,169
438,987
(14.1)
17,067
17,020
0.3
1,066
523
>100
395,302
456,530
(13.4)
377,169
438,987
(14.1)
(75,463)
(168,959)
(55.3)
301,706
270,028
11.7
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement
Note A
Management fees comprise:
base fees
performance fees
Note B
Other trust expenses, net include: Net foreign exchange loss
Note C
Borrowing costs include:
Interest on borrowings
Interest expense on lease liabilities
Note D
Distribution comprises:
from operations
from other gains
from capital returns
NM: Not meaningful
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020 1
31 Mar 2019 1
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
(39,569)
10
(35,822)
10.5
(15,227)
10
(13,982)
8.9
(1,677)
11
(12,028)
11
(86.1)
(74,556)
(69,650)
7.0
(4,087)
2
-
NM
212,972
12
235,243
13
(9.5)
11,215
14
9,742
15
15.1
77,519
25,043
>100
Footnotes:
12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties.
Includes the impact of the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 with effect from 1 April 2019.
Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders.
Net gain from the divestment of 5 properties in Japan.
Comprises mainly net gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
Net gain from the divestment of Mapletree Integrated.
Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$9,139,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$805,000 in other trust expenses, net for the period ended 31 March 2020. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax).
This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax.
Non-taxchargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, gain on divestment of investment properties, gain on divestment of subsidiaries, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures.
The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable.
This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre.
This relates to the full distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedges
Fair value loss
Reclassification to profit or loss
Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures
Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans
Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations
Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
Other comprehensive loss for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Unitholders of MLT
Perpetual securities holders
Non-controlling interests
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
395,302
456,530
(13.4)
(42,954)
(11,020)
>100
(5,977)
(3,346)
78.6
38,361
4,744
>100
(53)
(1,052)
(95.0)
5,706
(10,453)
NM
(8,001)
20,594
NM
614
-
NM
-
(5)
NM
(12,304)
(538)
>100
382,998
455,992
(16.0)
364,698
438,446
(16.8)
17,067
17,020
0.3
1,233
526
>100
382,998
455,992
(16.0)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade and other receivables
Other current assets
Derivative financial instruments 1
Non-current assets
Investment properties 2
Investment in joint ventures 3
Loans to joint ventures 4
Derivative financial instruments 1
Total assets
Current liabilities 5
Trade and other payables
Lease liabilities 6
Borrowings
Current income tax liabilities
Derivative financial instruments 1
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Lease liabilities 6
Borrowings
Deferred taxation 7
Derivative financial instruments 1
Total liabilities
Net assets
Represented by:
Unitholders' funds
Perpetual securities holders
Non-controlling interest
NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 8
GROUP
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
151,210
104,299
48,310
45,639
19,419
15,914
4,475
4,863
223,414
170,715
8,548,409
7,693,712
37,709
25,794
230,178
174,773
11,663
13,342
8,827,959
7,907,621
9,051,373
8,078,336
194,730
208,171
9,078
-
201,869
31,609
18,431
11,138
4,428
884
428,536
251,802
1,901
2,341
110,158
-
3,224,086
2,962,063
192,530
170,238
76,671
24,704
3,605,346
3,159,346
4,033,882
3,411,148
5,017,491
4,667,188
4,580,231
4,231,731
429,960
429,931
7,300
5,526
5,017,491
4,667,188
1.21
1.17
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities
GROUP
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Unsecured borrowings
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
201,869
31,609
Amount repayable after one year
3,224,086
2,962,063
3,425,955
2,993,672
Footnotes:
Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate and foreign currency derivatives entered into for the Group to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks.
This includes the right-of-use ("ROU") assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively.
Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the 15 joint venture properties.
The Group is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and a portion of long-term borrowings taken to fund investment properties (long-term assets) that are maturing within the next 12 months. The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months.
This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
This includes deferred tax in relation to the investment properties outside Singapore.
Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade and other receivables
Other current assets
Derivative financial instruments
Non-current assets
Investment properties 1
Investment in subsidiaries
Investment in joint ventures 2
Loans to subsidiaries
Loans to joint ventures 3
Loans to related companies 4
Derivative financial instruments
Total assets
Current liabilities 5
Trade and other payables
Financial guarantee contracts
Lease liabilities 6
Current income tax liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Loans from a subsidiary
Lease liabilities 6
Derivative financial instruments
Total liabilities
Net assets
Represented by:
Unitholders' funds
Perpetual securities holders
NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 7
MLT
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
10,180
15,910
113,214
90,129
7,102
5,840
2,087
3,302
132,583
115,181
2,618,186
2,504,100
954,739
948,943
35,125
28,392
1,414,936
1,207,984
230,178
174,773
195,874
-
1,395
3,665
5,450,433
4,867,857
5,583,016
4,983,038
145,737
126,260
553
913
9,078
-
6,582
7,469
3,802
429
165,752
135,071
1,901
2,341
1,693,938
1,457,931
110,158
-
4,170
175
1,810,167
1,460,447
1,975,919
1,595,518
3,607,097
3,387,520
3,177,137
2,957,589
429,960
429,931
3,607,097
3,387,520
0.84
0.82
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities
MLT
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Unsecured borrowings
Amount repayable after one year
1,693,938
1,457,931
1,693,938
1,457,931
Footnotes:
This includes the ROU assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively.
Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the existing 15 joint venture properties.
Loans to related companies relate to subscription of unrated junior medium term notes issued by special purpose vehicles incorporated in Malaysia.
MLT is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and higher amount due to related companies. MLT has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months.
This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(c)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Operating activities
Profit for the period
150,484
260,385
Adjustments for:
Income tax
23,731
19,794
Interest income
(2,993)
(2,329)
Interest expense
19,336
19,492
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(813)
-
Manager's fees paid/payable in units
5,435
3,693
Amortisation
1,155
591
Unrealised translation gain
(15,468)
(9,953)
Net movement in the value of investment properties
(90,969)
(202,981)
Loss on divestment of subsidiaries
32
-
Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
17,735
5,350
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
-
(5)
Share of results of joint ventures
(5,634)
247
Operating income before working capital changes
102,031
94,284
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
(32,514)
3,767
Trade and other payables
30,491
3,070
Cash generated from operations
100,008
101,121
Tax paid
(9,465)
(5,588)
Cash flows generated from operating activities
90,543
95,533
Investing activities
Interest received
338
1,069
Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties
including payment of deferred considerations
(359,712)
(59,076)
Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries,
net of cash acquired
(402)
(1,047)
Acquisition of joint ventures
(142)
-
Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries,
net of cash disposed
(26)
-
Change in restricted cash 1
171
221
Cash flows used in investing activities
(359,773)
(58,833)
Financing activities
Contributions from non-controlling interests
1,246
-
Proceeds from borrowings
396,109
49,025
Repayment of borrowings
(130,481)
(39,149)
Payments of lease liabilities 2
(3,381)
-
Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
223,541
116,668
Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies
7,214
(67)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
151,027
103,314
Footnotes:
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties.
Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(c)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Operating activities
Profit for the year
395,302
456,530
Adjustments for:
Income tax
51,176
42,811
Interest income
(9,816)
(8,670)
Interest expense
74,556
69,650
Interest expense on lease liabilities
4,087
-
Manager's fees paid/payable in units
21,283
13,160
Amortisation
2,948
2,091
Unrealised translation loss
434
12,824
Net movement in the value of investment properties
(90,969)
(202,981)
Gain on divestment of investment properties
(34,421)
(34,028)
Gain on divestment of subsidiaries
(23,877)
-
Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
12,487
(4,117)
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries
-
(5)
Share of results of joint ventures
(5,235)
1,546
Operating income before working capital changes
397,955
348,811
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
(11,117)
(10,750)
Trade and other payables
11,113
28,627
Cash generated from operations
397,951
366,688
Tax paid
(28,686)
(12,586)
Cash flows generated from operating activities
369,265
354,102
Investing activities
Interest received
7,300
1,574
Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties
(659,915)
(938,857)
including payment of deferred considerations
Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries,
(50,282)
(110,746)
net of cash acquired
Acquisition of joint ventures
(6,734)
(28,391)
Loans to joint ventures
(55,950)
(181,194)
Proceeds from divestment of investment properties
208,638
90,030
Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries,
42,072
-
net of cash disposed
Deposits placed for acquisition of investment property
(1,739)
-
Change in restricted cash 1
802
(985)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(515,808)
(1,168,569)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of new units
250,001
2
594,999 3
Payments of transaction costs related to the issue of units
(4,028)
(10,630)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
1,246
-
Proceeds from borrowings
1,053,401
1,166,854
Repayment of borrowings
(719,062)
(665,372)
Payments of lease liabilities 4
(13,438)
-
Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units)
(283,452)
(180,391)
Distribution to perpetual securities holders
(17,038)
(17,020)
Distribution to non-controlling interests
(705)
(703)
Interest paid
(75,310)
(69,859)
Cash flows generated from financing activities
191,615
817,878
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
45,072
3,411
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
103,314
101,217
Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies
2,641
(1,314)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
151,027
103,314
Footnotes:
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties.
MLT issued 154,608,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.617 per unit on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise. The use of the proceeds from this issuance was in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 23 October 2019.
MLT issued 183,792,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.197 per unit and 309,917,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.210 per unit on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively in relation to private placement exercises. The use of the proceeds from these issuances were in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 6 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively.
Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds
OPERATIONS
Balance as at beginning of the period
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT
Distributions
Balance at end of the period
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the period Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees Issue expenses
Distributions
Balance at end of the period
HEDGING RESERVE
Balance as at beginning of the period
Fair value loss
Reclassification to profit or loss
Balance at end of the period
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the period
Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures
Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans
Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations
Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the period
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period
PERPETUAL SECURITIES
Balance as at beginning of the period
Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders
Distributions
Balance at end of the period
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the period Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement
Balance at end of the period
Total
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
1,356,948
1,126,169
146,044
256,169
(37,400)
(69,284)
1,465,592
1,313,054
3,202,633
2,945,456
-
38,794
1,359
1
-
318
2
-
3,758
3
3,693
4
-
(85)
(14,391)
(2,614)
3,193,677
2,985,244
(20,533)
(7,601)
(36,772)
(3,911)
(3,171)
(33)
(60,476)
(11,545)
(76,611)
(23,492)
56,881
(33,115)
1,096
495
12,746
(7,801)
(12,675)
8,896
1
-
-
(5)
(18,562)
(55,022)
4,580,231
4,231,731
428,992
428,993
4,244
4,196
(3,276)
(3,258)
429,960
429,931
5,363
5,609
1,246
-
196
20
(26)
(104)
521
1
7,300
5,526
5,017,491
4,667,188
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds
MLT
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
OPERATIONS
Balance as at beginning of the period
(12,334)
(26,675)
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT
33,194
68,304
Distributions
(37,400)
(69,284)
Balance at end of the period
(16,540)
(27,655)
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION
Balance as at beginning of the period
3,202,633
2,945,456
Creation of new units arising from :
-Distribution Reinvestment Plan
-
1
38,794
-Settlement of acquisition fees
1,359
-
-Settlement of disposal fees
318
2
-
-Settlement of management fees
3,758
3
3,693
4
Issue expenses
-
(85)
Distributions
(14,391)
(2,614)
Balance at end of the period
3,193,677
2,985,244
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period
3,177,137
2,957,589
PERPETUAL SECURITIES
Balance as at beginning of the period
428,992
428,993
Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders
4,244
4,196
Distributions
(3,276)
(3,258)
Balance at end of the period
429,960
429,931
Total
3,607,097
3,387,520
Footnotes:
MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia.
MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China.
MLT issued 2,209,740 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 14 February 2020.
MLT issued 2,861,144 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 15 February 2019.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds
OPERATIONS
Balance as at beginning of the year
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT
Distributions
Balance at end of the year
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the year Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees -Private placement
Issue expenses Distributions
Balance at end of the year
HEDGING RESERVE
Balance as at beginning of the year
Fair value loss
Reclassification to profit or loss
Balance at end of the year
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the year
Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures
Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans
Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations
Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries
Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the year
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year
PERPETUAL SECURITIES
Balance as at beginning of the year
Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders
Distributions
Balance at end of the year
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the year Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement
Balance at end of the year
Total
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
1,313,054
1,113,925
377,169
438,987
(224,631)
(239,858)
1,465,592
1,313,054
2,985,244
2,328,248
13,826
75,741
1,359
1
1,023
2
318
3
340
4
19,606
5
11,797
6
250,001
7
594,999
8
(4,137)
(10,822)
(72,540)
(16,082)
3,193,677
2,985,244
(11,545)
2,821
(42,954)
(11,020)
(5,977)
(3,346)
(60,476)
(11,545)
(55,022)
(68,847)
38,194
4,741
(53)
(1,052)
5,706
(10,453)
(8,001)
20,594
614
-
-
(5)
(18,562)
(55,022)
4,580,231
4,231,731
429,931
429,931
17,067
17,020
(17,038)
(17,020)
429,960
429,931
5,526
5,703
1,246
-
1,066
523
(705)
(703)
167
3
7,300
5,526
5,017,491
4,667,188
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds
MLT
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
OPERATIONS
Balance as at beginning of the year
(27,655)
(25,954)
Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT
235,746
238,157
Distributions
(224,631)
(239,858)
Balance at end of the year
(16,540)
(27,655)
UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION
Balance as at beginning of the year
2,985,244
2,328,248
Creation of new units arising from :
-Distribution Reinvestment Plan
13,826
75,741
-Settlement of acquisition fees
1,359
1
1,023
2
-Settlement of disposal fees
318
3
340
4
-Settlement of management fees
19,606
5
11,797
6
-Private placement
250,001
7
594,999
8
Issue expenses
(4,137)
(10,822)
Distributions
(72,540)
(16,082)
Balance at end of the year
3,193,677
2,985,244
Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year
3,177,137
2,957,589
PERPETUAL SECURITIES
Balance as at beginning of the year
429,931
429,931
Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders
17,067
17,020
Distributions
(17,038)
(17,020)
Balance at end of the year
429,960
429,931
Total
3,607,097
3,387,520
Footnotes:
MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia.
MLT issued 854,944 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 11 joint venture properties in China.
MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China.
MLT issued 278,574 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive in Singapore.
MLT issued 12,685,536 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 17 May 2019, 16 August 2019, 14 November 2019 and 14 February 2020.
MLT issued 9,492,552 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 16 May 2018, 16 August 2018, 14 December 2018 and 15 February 2019.
MLT issued 154,608,000 new units on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise.
MLT issued 493,709,000 new units on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 in relation to private placement exercises.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
1(d)(ii) Details of Any Change in the Units (MLT)
Issued units as at beginning of the period New units issued
Distribution Reinvestment Plan Settlement of acquisition fees Settlement of disposal fees Settlement of management fees Private placement
Total issued units as at end of the period 1
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Units)
(Units)
(Units)
(Units)
3,797,035,968
3,590,026,324
3,622,335,445
3,058,168,591
-
29,447,977
9,616,727
59,831,784
840,686
-
840,686
854,944
187,134
-
187,134
278,574
2,209,740
2,861,144
12,685,536
9,492,552
-
-
154,608,000
493,709,000
3,800,273,528
3,622,335,445
3,800,273,528
3,622,335,445
Footnote:
1. There were no convertibles and treasury units held by MLT and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard (eg. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagement to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard)
The figures have not been audited nor reviewed by our auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditor's report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied
Except as disclosed in Paragraph 5, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
The Group has adopted new Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") and interpretations that are mandatory for application for the financial period beginning 1 April 2019 as follow.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change - continued
SFRS(I) 16
The Group applied SFRS(I) 16 on 1 April 2019 using the simplified transition approach. Under this approach, the Group did not restate its comparative figures. On the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised leases on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Leases with lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss in accordance with the principles of SFRS(I) 16. The accounting for lessors has not changed significantly.
Right-of-use assets are measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses). The carrying amount for lease liabilities subsequent to initial recognition would take into account interest on the lease liabilities, lease payments made and any reassessment to reflect market rentals and changes in local price index or lease modifications.
There is no impact on the total amount distributable to the Unitholders on the adoption SFRS(I) 16.
Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") for the financial period (Group)
In computing the EPU, the weighted average number of units as at the end of each period is used for the computation. The diluted EPU is the same as the basic EPU as there are no dilutive instruments in issue during the period.
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Weighted average number of units in issue
3,798,672,537
3,599,605,098
3,700,821,982
3,385,215,841
Earnings per unit ("EPU")
3.84
7.12
10.19
12.97
(including net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents)
EPU (excluding net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents)
3.48
6.84
10.24
13.32
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
No. of units in issue at end of the period
3,800,273,528
3,622,335,445
3,800,273,528
3,622,335,445
Distribution per unit ("DPU") (cents)
2.048
2.024
8.142
7.941
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit
GROUP
MLT
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
NAV / NTA per unit (S$) 1
1.21 2
1.17
3
0.84
0.82
Adjusted NAV / NTA per unit (excluding
1.18
1.15
0.82
0.80
the amount distributable) (S$)
Footnotes:
NTA per unit was the same as NAV per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the statements of financial position dates.
Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$65.0 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit would be at S$1.22.
Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$7.4 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit remains unchanged at S$1.17.
8
Review of Performance
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
Increase/
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
128,068
1
121,385
5.5
Property expenses
(13,333)
1
(16,394)
(18.7)
Net property income
114,735
104,991
9.3
Interest income
2,993
2,329
28.5
Manager's management fees
(14,307)
(13,221)
8.2
Trustee's fee
(289)
(266)
8.6
Other trust income, net
12,214
9,283
31.6
Borrowing costs
(19,967)
1
(20,326)
(1.8)
Net investment income
95,379
82,790
15.2
Amount distributable
82,080
2
77,513
3
5.9
- To Perpetual securities holders
4,244
4,196
1.1
- To Unitholders of MLT
77,836
73,317
6.2
Available distribution per unit (cents)
2.048
2.024
1.2
Footnotes:
Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
4Q FY19/20 vs 4Q FY18/19
Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.7 million or 5.5% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly due to higher revenue from existing properties and acquisitions in Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan completed in FY19/20. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Review of Performance - continued
Property expenses decreased by S$3.0 million or 18.7% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY19/20.
As a result, net property income for 4Q FY19/20 increased by S$9.7 million or 9.3% y-o-y.
Borrowing costs decreased by S$0.4 million or 1.8% mainly due to revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter, partly offset by higher borrowings to fund FY19/20 acquisitions.
After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the Equity Fund Raising exercise ("EFR"), the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 1.2% or 0.024 cents higher than 4Q FY18/19.
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
Increase/
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
490,777
1
454,263
8.0
Property expenses
(52,233)
1
(64,797)
(19.4)
Net property income
438,544
389,466
12.6
Interest income
9,816
8,670
13.2
Manager's management fees
(54,796)
(49,804)
10.0
Trustee's fee
(1,103)
(1,018)
8.3
Other trust expenses, net
(5,168)
(15,014)
(65.6)
Borrowing costs
(82,830)
1
(72,544)
14.2
Net investment income
304,463
259,756
17.2
Amount distributable
318,773
2
287,048
3
11.1
- To Perpetual securities holders
17,067
17,020
0.3
- To Unitholders of MLT
301,706
270,028
11.7
Available distribution per unit (cents)
8.142
7.941
2.5
Footnotes:
Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive, 4 Toh Tuck Link, Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Review of Performance - continued
12 months FY19/20 vs 12 months FY18/19
Gross revenue of S$490.8 million for 12 months FY19/20 was S$36.5 million or 8.0% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly contributed from higher revenue from existing properties, completed redevelopment of Mapletree Ouluo Logistics Park Phase 1 in 2Q FY18/19 and acquisitions in Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20 as well as higher translated revenue from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20 and two divestments completed in FY18/19, as well as the impact of a weaker Australian Dollar, Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign- sourced income distributions.
Property expenses decreased by S$12.6 million or 19.4% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20.
As a result, net property income for 12 months FY19/20 increased by S$49.1 million or 12.6% y-o-y.
Borrowing costs increased by S$10.3 million or 14.2%. This was mainly due to incremental borrowings drawn to fund FY18/19 and FY19/20 acquisitions and recognition of interest expense on lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. The increase is partly offset by lower borrowing costs due to repayment of Japanese Yen loans with proceeds from divestment in FY19/20.
After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link, other trust expenses, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the EFR, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$301.7 million, translating to a DPU of 8.142 cents, which is 2.5% or 0.201 cents higher than 12 months FY18/19.
Page 23 of 34
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Review of Performance - continued
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
Increase/
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
(Decrease)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
%
Gross revenue
128,068
1
121,148
1
5.7
Property expenses
(13,333)
1
(12,593)
1
5.9
Net property income
114,735
108,555
5.7
Interest income
2,993
2,517
18.9
Manager's management fees
(14,307)
(13,561)
5.5
Trustee's fee
(289)
(273)
5.9
Other trust income, net
12,214
67
>100
Borrowing costs
(19,967)
1
(20,038)
1
(0.4)
Net investment income
95,379
77,267
23.4
Amount distributable
82,080
2
80,841
2
1.5
- To Perpetual securities holders
4,244
4,290
(1.1)
- To Unitholders of MLT
77,836
76,551
1.7
Available distribution per unit (cents)
2.048
2.044
0.2
Footnotes:
Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive.
4Q FY19/20 vs 3Q FY19/20
Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.9 million or 5.7% higher from the preceding quarter. The revenue growth was mainly attributed to acquisitions in Vietnam and Malaysia completed in 3Q FY19/20 and South Korea and Japan in 4Q FY19/20. The increase was partly offset by divestment of Mapletree Integrated completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions.
Property expenses increased by S$0.7 million or 5.9%. This was mainly due to acquisitions completed in 3Q FY19/20 and 4Q FY19/20 as well as higher maintenance expenses. The increase was partly offset by divestment completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20.
As a result, net property income increased by S$6.2 million or 5.7%.
Borrowing costs has no significant variance.
After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income and distribution to perpetual securities holders, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 0.2% or 0.004 cents higher than 3Q FY19/20.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Review of Performance - continued
Net appreciation in the value of investment properties
In FY19/20, MLT recognised S$91.0 million net appreciation in the value of its portfolio comprising 130 assets (excluding 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties in China). The net gains were largely from properties in Hong Kong. Excluding the effect of lease incentive and marketing commission amortisation, the fair value change of investment properties stood at S$116.7 million.
Taking into account this net appreciation, acquisitions/capital expenditure/ROU assets during the year, the divestment of six properties as well as the net translation gain on the portfolio (largely from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar partly offset by a weaker Australian Dollar and Korean Won), the book value of the portfolio increased from S$7.7 billion to S$8.5 billion.
Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MLT has not disclosed any forecast to the market.
10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months
Amidst the rapid outbreak of COVID-19, many countries in the region imposed social distancing measures and activity shutdown, including total or partial lockdowns, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. This has caused disruptions to supply chains and market demand by varying degrees across MLT's geographies.
Currently, most of MLT's tenants across its eight markets are operational. In MLT's top three core markets, for Hong Kong SAR and Japan, all tenants remain fully operational, while for Singapore about 5% of its tenant base is impacted. While there are strict government measures in certain markets, our tenants' operations have remained largely intact. Overall, tenants from the retail, hospitality and travel industries, which account for about 10% of MLT's revenue, are the hardest hit by COVID-19. Tenants who serve essential daily needs, such as food and beverage products, consumer staples and healthcare, continue to see healthy levels of activity, especially for the e-commerce operators. These sectors account for over 30% of MLT's revenue.
The COVID-19 situation is unprecedented and rapidly evolving and may continue for an extended period. This could negatively affect demand for warehouse space, occupancy, rental rates and collections, and ultimately the DPU. The Manager is working closely with our tenants to provide support and relief measures in a targeted manner.
.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months - continued
The valuation of MLT's investment properties as at 31 March 2020 by independent valuers had taken into account the effects of COVID-19 based on information available then. The Manager will continue to monitor the situation and update the market where appropriate.
In these uncertain times, ensuring tenant retention, portfolio resilience and balance sheet strength are top management priorities. MLT's diversified geographic presence and tenant trade sector mix continue to provide resilience to the portfolio. To-date, overall occupancy for MLT's logistics facilities has stayed relatively resilient at 98.0% while rental rates have been stable.
MLT's balance sheet is resilient and is well positioned to weather the challenging times. MLT has a gearing ratio of 39.3% and a well staggered debt maturity profile with an average debt duration of 4.1 years as at 31 March 2020. Debt due in the coming financial year amounts to S$242 million or 6% of total debt. Based on the available committed credit facilities of over S$700 million, MLT has more than sufficient facilities to meet its maturing debt obligations.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
11 Distributions
Current financial period
Any distributions declared for the current financial period?
Yes
Name of distribution:
60th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to
31 March 2020
Distribution type:
Income / Capital
Distribution rate:
Taxable Income - 0.756 cents per unit
Tax-Exempt Income - 0.780 cents per unit
Other Gains - 0.064 cents per unit
Capital - 0.448 cents per unit
Par value of units:
Not meaningful
Tax rate:
Taxable Income Distribution
Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who
hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive
pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from
tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are
derived through a Singapore partnership or from the
carrying on of a trade, business or profession.
Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying
non-resident funds will receive their distributions after
deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.
All other investors will receive their distributions after
deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the
hands of all Unitholders.
Other Gains Distribution
Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to
the Unitholders.
Capital Distribution
Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to
Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is
therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who
are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of
MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be
applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for
Singapore income tax purposes.
Date payable:
12 June 2020
Record date:
4 May 2020
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
11 Distributions - continued
Corresponding period of the preceding financial period
Any distributions declared for the preceding financial period?
Yes
Name of distribution:
56th distribution for the period from 1 January 2019 to
31 March 2019
Distribution type:
Income / Capital
Distribution rate:
Taxable Income - 0.739 cents per unit
Tax-Exempt Income - 0.879 cents per unit
Other Gains - 0.073 cents per unit
Capital - 0.333 cents per unit
Par value of units:
Not meaningful
Tax rate:
Taxable Income Distribution
Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who
hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive
pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from
tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are
derived through a Singapore partnership or from the
carrying on of a trade, business or profession.
Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their
distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.
All other investors will receive their distributions after
deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the
hands of all Unitholders.
Other Gains Distribution
Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to
the Unitholders.
Capital Distribution
Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to
Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is
therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who
are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of
MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be
applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for
Singapore income tax purposes.
Date payable:
13 June 2019
Books closure date:
7 May 2019
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
If no distribution has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect
NA
General mandate from Unitholders for Interested Person Transactions
No general mandate had been obtained from the Unitholders for interested person transactions.
PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Total Gross Revenue
S$'000
%
S$'000
%
Singapore
47,271
36.9
46,582
38.4
Hong Kong
30,195
23.6
28,061
23.1
Japan
13,801
10.8
15,158
12.5
Australia
9,506
7.4
10,065
8.3
South Korea
7,604
5.9
7,845
6.4
China
6,359
5.0
6,890
5.7
Malaysia
9,184
7.2
4,368
3.6
Vietnam
4,148
3.2
2,416
2.0
128,068
100.0
121,385
100.0
GROUP
3 mths ended
3 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Net Property Income
S$'000
%
S$'000
%
Singapore
40,997
35.7
37,105
35.3
Hong Kong
28,269
24.6
26,532
25.3
Japan
12,220
10.7
13,146
12.5
Australia
9,327
8.1
9,871
9.4
South Korea
6,619
5.8
6,834
6.5
China
5,095
4.5
5,453
5.2
Malaysia
8,480
7.4
3,854
3.7
Vietnam
3,728
3.2
2,196
2.1
114,735
100.0
104,991
100.0
Page 29 of 34
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments - continued
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Total Gross Revenue
S$'000
%
S$'000
%
Singapore
187,619
38.2
164,259
36.2
Hong Kong
118,437
24.1
112,095
24.7
Japan
52,136
10.6
60,833
13.4
Australia
39,662
8.1
36,899
8.1
South Korea
30,695
6.3
28,846
6.3
China
27,060
5.5
26,499
5.8
Malaysia
22,044
4.5
17,302
3.8
Vietnam
13,124
2.7
7,530
1.7
490,777
100.0
454,263
100.0
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Net Property Income
S$'000
%
S$'000
%
Singapore
163,071
37.2
127,624
32.8
Hong Kong
110,794
25.3
105,530
27.1
Japan
45,770
10.4
53,042
13.6
Australia
38,384
8.8
35,230
9.1
South Korea
26,965
6.1
25,018
6.4
China
21,764
5.0
21,142
5.4
Malaysia
19,956
4.5
15,281
3.9
Vietnam
11,840
2.7
6,599
1.7
438,544
100.0
389,466
100.0
15 In the review of the performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
Please refer to Paragraph 8 for review of actual performance.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
16
Breakdown of Sales
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
Increase/
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
(Decrease)
S$'000
S$'000
%
Gross revenue reported for first half year
241,561
212,089
13.9
Profit reported for first half year
147,387
133,375
10.5
Gross revenue reported for second half year
249,216
242,174
2.9
Profit reported for second half year
247,915
323,155
(23.3)
17
Breakdown of Total Distributions
GROUP
12 mths ended
12 mths ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
S$'000
S$'000
1
Jan 2020 - 31 Mar 2020 1
77,836
-
1
Nov 2019 - 31 Dec 2019
51,792
-
1
Jul 2019 - 31 Oct 2019
98,463
-
1
Apr 2019 - 30 Jun 2019
73,601
-
1
Jan 2019 - 31 Mar 2019
-
73,316
28 Sep 2018 - 31 Dec 2018
-
74,205
1
Jul 2018 - 27 Sep 2018
-
61,592
1
Apr 2018 - 30 Jun 2018
-
60,906
301,692
270,019
Footnote:
1. To be paid in FY20/21 and is computed based on 2.048 cents multiply by the actual number of units as at 31 Mar 2020.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the form as set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual
Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Manager confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Manager or in any of the Manager's principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Manager.
Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
Acquisitions of (i) a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam and (ii) a 50.0% interest in four properties in People's Republic of China ("PRC") through the acquisitions of certain property holding companies
As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam, MapletreeLog VSIP 1 Warehouse Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into two conditional share purchase agreements with Mapletree Citrine Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") to acquire a 100.0% interest in each of the two Cayman Islands special purpose vehicles (the "Cayman SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a Vietnam special purpose vehicles (the "Vietnam SPVs"). In turn, each Vietnam SPV holds a property located in Vietnam (the "Vietnam Property").
Property Name
Vietnam SPV
Cayman SPV
MLT's
holding 100.0%
holding 100.0%
effective
of the Vietnam
of the Vietnam
interest
Property
SPV
post-
acquisition
Mapletree Logistics
Mapletree Logistics
Mapletree VSIP
100.0%
Park Bac Ninh
Park Bac
Bac Ninh
Phase 2
Ninh Phase 2
Phase 2 (Cayman)
(Vietnam) Co.,
Co. Ltd.
Ltd.
Mapletree Logistics
Mapletree Logistics
Mapletree VSIP 2
100.0%
Park Phase 1
Park
Phase 1
Phase 1 (Vietnam)
(Cayman) Co. Ltd.
Co., Ltd.
Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued
As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 50.0% interest in four properties in PRC, MLT had entered into four conditional share purchase agreements with wholly-owned subsidiaries of MIPL and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Itochu Corporation to acquire a 50.0% interest in each of the four Hong Kong SAR special purpose vehicles (the "HK SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a PRC wholly foreign-owned enterprise (the "PRC WFOE"). In turn, each PRC WFOE holds a property located in PRC (the "PRC Property").
Property Name
PRC WFOE
HK SPV holding
MLT's
holding 100.0%
100.0% of
effective
of the PRC
the PRC WFOE
interest
Property
post-
acquisition
Chengdu DC
Digital China
Chengdu DC
50.0%
Logistics Park
(Chengdu)
Development
Science Park Co.,
(HKSAR) Limited
Ltd.
Mapletree
Fengda Warehouse
Shenyang SYEDA
50.0%
Shenyang Logistics
(Shenyang) Co.,
Development
Park
Ltd.
(HKSAR) Limited
Mapletree Jinan
Fengcheng
SD Licheng
50.0%
International
Logistics
(HKSAR) Limited
Logistics Park
Development
(Jinan) Co., Ltd.
Mapletree
Fengyi Warehouse
Changsha
50.0%
Changsha
(Changsha)
Development II
Industrial Park
Co., Ltd.
(HKSAR) Limited
(Phase 2)
Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued
Divestment of 100.0% interest in one property in PRC through divestment of property holdings companies.
Mapletree Integrated (Shanghai) (Cayman) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 100.0% equity interest in MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which was in turn the registered owner of Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park, to a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed GDS Holdings Limited. Please refer to the press release dated 26 December 2019 and the announcement dated 31 December 2019 for more information.
This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events.
Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 10:57:15 UTC