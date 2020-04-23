Mapletree Logistics Trust : 4Q FY19/20 Financial Results - Financial Statement 0 04/23/2020 | 06:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended)) 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT TABLE OF CONTENTS Item No. Description Page No. - Summary of Mapletree Logistics Trust Group Results 2 - Introduction 2 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement 3 - 8 1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 3 - 8 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position 9 - 12 1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities 9 - 12 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 13 - 14 1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds 15 - 18 1(d)(ii) Details of Any Change in the Units 19 2 & 3 Audit Statement 19 4 & 5 Changes in Accounting Policies 19 - 20 6 Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") 20 7 Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit 21 8 Review of Performance 21 - 25 9 Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement 25 10 Outlook & Prospects 25 - 26 11 & 12 Distributions 27 - 29 13 General Mandate on Interested Person Transactions 29 14 & 15 Segmented Revenue and Results 29 - 30 16 Breakdown of Sales 31 17 Breakdown of Total Distributions 31 18 Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual 32 19 Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual 32 20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the 32 - 34 Listing Manual Page 1 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Summary of Mapletree Logistics Trust Group Results GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 1 31 Mar 2019 1 Gross Revenue (S$'000) 128,068 121,385 Net Property Income (S$'000) 114,735 104,991 Amount Distributable (S$'000) 82,080 2 77,513 3 - to Perpetual Securities holders 4,244 4,196 - to Unitholders of MLT 77,836 73,317 Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents) 2.048 2.024 GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 4 31 Mar 2019 4 Gross Revenue (S$'000) 490,777 454,263 Net Property Income (S$'000) 438,544 389,466 Amount Distributable (S$'000) 318,773 5 287,048 6 - to Perpetual Securities holders 17,067 17,020 - to Unitholders of MLT 301,706 270,028 Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents) 8.142 7.941 Footnotes: Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and the gains from the divestments of MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which owns Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park ("Mapletree Integrated") of S$1,796,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), Gyoda Centre, Iwatsuki B Centre, Atsugi Centre, Iruma Centre and Mokurenji Centre (collectively known as "5 divested properties in Japan") of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) respectively. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively. 12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties. This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road of S$387,000 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated of S$1,799,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), 5 divested properties in Japan of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20), 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19), 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) and Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre of S$466,000 per quarter (for 6 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively. INTRODUCTION Mapletree Logistics Trust's ("MLT") focus is to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia that would provide its Unitholders with a stable distribution stream. MLT's initial IPO portfolio comprised 15 Singapore-based properties with a total book value of S$422 million as at 28 July 2005. As at 31 March 2020, this had grown to a portfolio of 145 properties, comprising 52 properties in Singapore, 9 in Hong Kong, 17 in Japan, 10 in Australia, 13 in South Korea, 23 in China (including 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties), 15 in Malaysia and 6 in Vietnam. The total value of assets under management is S$8.9 billion. Page 2 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement Gross revenue Property expenses Net property income Interest income Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee Other trust income, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C) Net investment income Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3 Net income Net movement in the value of investment properties Loss on divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 6 Profit for the period Attributable to: Unitholders of MLT Perpetual securities holders Non-controlling interests Profit for the period Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 7 Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D) GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 1 31 Mar 2019 1 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % 128,068 2 121,385 5.5 (13,333) 2 (16,394) (18.7) 114,735 104,991 9.3 2,993 2,329 28.5 (14,307) (13,221) 8.2 (289) (266) 8.6 12,214 9,283 31.6 (19,967) 2 (20,326) (1.8) 95,379 82,790 15.2 (17,735) (5,350) >100 77,644 77,440 0.3 90,969 2 202,981 (55.2) (32) 4 - NM - 5 NM 5,634 5 (247) NM 174,215 280,179 (37.8) (23,731) (19,794) 19.9 150,484 260,385 (42.2) 146,044 256,169 (43.0) 4,244 4,196 1.1 196 20 >100 150,484 260,385 (42.2) 146,044 256,169 (43.0) (68,208) (182,852) (62.7) 77,836 73,317 6.2 Page 3 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement Note A Management fees comprise: base fees

performance fees Note B Other trust income, net include: Net foreign exchange gain Note C Borrowing costs include: Interest on borrowings

Interest expense on lease liabilities Note D Distribution comprises: from operations

from other gains

from capital returns NM: Not meaningful GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 1 31 Mar 2019 1 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % (10,306) 8 (9,440) 9.2 (4,001) 8 (3,781) 5.8 13,719 9 9,863 9 39.1 (19,336) (19,492) (0.8) 813 2 - NM 58,368 10 58,612 (0.4) 2,437 11 2,625 12 (7.2) 17,031 12,080 41.0 Footnotes: Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties. Includes the impact of the adoption of Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16") with effect from 1 April 2019. In 4Q FY19/20, there was a revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter. Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders. This arose mainly due to finalisation of completion account of Mapletree Integrated. Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$2,810,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$191,000 in other trust income. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax). This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax. Non-tax chargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures. The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable. This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan. This relates to the partial distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive. This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link. Page 4 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Profit for the period Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges Fair value loss

Reclassification to profit or loss Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Unitholders of MLT Perpetual securities holders Non-controlling interests GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % 150,484 260,385 (42.2) (36,772) (3,911) >100 (3,171) (33) >100 57,402 (33,114) NM 1,096 495 >100 12,746 (7,801) NM (12,675) 8,896 NM 1 - NM - (5) NM 18,627 (35,473) NM 169,111 224,912 (24.8) 164,150 220,695 (25.6) 4,244 4,196 1.1 717 21 >100 169,111 224,912 (24.8) Page 5 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement Gross revenue Property expenses Net property income Interest income Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee Other trust expenses, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C) Net investment income Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3 Net income Net movement in the value of investment properties Gain on divestment of investment properties Gain on divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 8 Profit for the year Attributable to: Unitholders of MLT Perpetual securities holders Non-controlling interests Profit for the year Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 9 Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D) GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 1 31 Mar 2019 1 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % 490,777 2 454,263 8.0 (52,233) 2 (64,797) (19.4) 438,544 389,466 12.6 9,816 8,670 13.2 (54,796) (49,804) 10.0 (1,103) (1,018) 8.3 (5,168) (15,014) (65.6) (82,830) 2 (72,544) 14.2 304,463 259,756 17.2 (12,487) 4,117 NM 291,976 263,873 10.7 90,969 2 202,981 (55.2) 34,421 4 34,028 5 1.2 23,877 6 - NM - 5 NM 5,235 7 (1,546) NM 446,478 499,341 (10.6) (51,176) (42,811) 19.5 395,302 456,530 (13.4) 377,169 438,987 (14.1) 17,067 17,020 0.3 1,066 523 >100 395,302 456,530 (13.4) 377,169 438,987 (14.1) (75,463) (168,959) (55.3) 301,706 270,028 11.7 Page 6 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement Note A Management fees comprise: base fees

performance fees Note B Other trust expenses, net include: Net foreign exchange loss Note C Borrowing costs include: Interest on borrowings

Interest expense on lease liabilities Note D Distribution comprises: from operations

from other gains

from capital returns NM: Not meaningful GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 1 31 Mar 2019 1 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % (39,569) 10 (35,822) 10.5 (15,227) 10 (13,982) 8.9 (1,677) 11 (12,028) 11 (86.1) (74,556) (69,650) 7.0 (4,087) 2 - NM 212,972 12 235,243 13 (9.5) 11,215 14 9,742 15 15.1 77,519 25,043 >100 Footnotes: 12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties. Includes the impact of the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 with effect from 1 April 2019. Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders. Net gain from the divestment of 5 properties in Japan. Comprises mainly net gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive. Net gain from the divestment of Mapletree Integrated. Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$9,139,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$805,000 in other trust expenses, net for the period ended 31 March 2020. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax). This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax. Non-tax chargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, gain on divestment of investment properties, gain on divestment of subsidiaries, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures. The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable. This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre. This relates to the full distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link. This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link. Page 7 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Profit for the year Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges Fair value loss

Reclassification to profit or loss Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Other comprehensive loss for the year Total comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income attributable to: Unitholders of MLT Perpetual securities holders Non-controlling interests GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % 395,302 456,530 (13.4) (42,954) (11,020) >100 (5,977) (3,346) 78.6 38,361 4,744 >100 (53) (1,052) (95.0) 5,706 (10,453) NM (8,001) 20,594 NM 614 - NM - (5) NM (12,304) (538) >100 382,998 455,992 (16.0) 364,698 438,446 (16.8) 17,067 17,020 0.3 1,233 526 >100 382,998 455,992 (16.0) Page 8 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position Current assets Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables Other current assets Derivative financial instruments 1 Non-current assets Investment properties 2 Investment in joint ventures 3 Loans to joint ventures 4 Derivative financial instruments 1 Total assets Current liabilities 5 Trade and other payables Lease liabilities 6 Borrowings Current income tax liabilities Derivative financial instruments 1 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables Lease liabilities 6 Borrowings Deferred taxation 7 Derivative financial instruments 1 Total liabilities Net assets Represented by: Unitholders' funds Perpetual securities holders Non-controlling interest NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 8 GROUP 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) 151,210 104,299 48,310 45,639 19,419 15,914 4,475 4,863 223,414 170,715 8,548,409 7,693,712 37,709 25,794 230,178 174,773 11,663 13,342 8,827,959 7,907,621 9,051,373 8,078,336 194,730 208,171 9,078 - 201,869 31,609 18,431 11,138 4,428 884 428,536 251,802 1,901 2,341 110,158 - 3,224,086 2,962,063 192,530 170,238 76,671 24,704 3,605,346 3,159,346 4,033,882 3,411,148 5,017,491 4,667,188 4,580,231 4,231,731 429,960 429,931 7,300 5,526 5,017,491 4,667,188 1.21 1.17 Page 9 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities GROUP 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) Unsecured borrowings Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand 201,869 31,609 Amount repayable after one year 3,224,086 2,962,063 3,425,955 2,993,672 Footnotes: Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate and foreign currency derivatives entered into for the Group to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This includes the right-of-use ("ROU") assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively. Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the 15 joint venture properties. The Group is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and a portion of long-term borrowings taken to fund investment properties (long-term assets) that are maturing within the next 12 months. The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months. This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. This includes deferred tax in relation to the investment properties outside Singapore. Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year. Page 10 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position Current assets Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables Other current assets Derivative financial instruments Non-current assets Investment properties 1 Investment in subsidiaries Investment in joint ventures 2 Loans to subsidiaries Loans to joint ventures 3 Loans to related companies 4 Derivative financial instruments Total assets Current liabilities 5 Trade and other payables Financial guarantee contracts Lease liabilities 6 Current income tax liabilities Derivative financial instruments Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables Loans from a subsidiary Lease liabilities 6 Derivative financial instruments Total liabilities Net assets Represented by: Unitholders' funds Perpetual securities holders NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 7 MLT 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) 10,180 15,910 113,214 90,129 7,102 5,840 2,087 3,302 132,583 115,181 2,618,186 2,504,100 954,739 948,943 35,125 28,392 1,414,936 1,207,984 230,178 174,773 195,874 - 1,395 3,665 5,450,433 4,867,857 5,583,016 4,983,038 145,737 126,260 553 913 9,078 - 6,582 7,469 3,802 429 165,752 135,071 1,901 2,341 1,693,938 1,457,931 110,158 - 4,170 175 1,810,167 1,460,447 1,975,919 1,595,518 3,607,097 3,387,520 3,177,137 2,957,589 429,960 429,931 3,607,097 3,387,520 0.84 0.82 Page 11 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities MLT 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) Unsecured borrowings Amount repayable after one year 1,693,938 1,457,931 1,693,938 1,457,931 Footnotes: This includes the ROU assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively. Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the existing 15 joint venture properties. Loans to related companies relate to subscription of unrated junior medium term notes issued by special purpose vehicles incorporated in Malaysia. MLT is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and higher amount due to related companies. MLT has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months. This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year. Page 12 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) Operating activities Profit for the period 150,484 260,385 Adjustments for: Income tax 23,731 19,794 Interest income (2,993) (2,329) Interest expense 19,336 19,492 Interest expense on lease liabilities (813) - Manager's fees paid/payable in units 5,435 3,693 Amortisation 1,155 591 Unrealised translation gain (15,468) (9,953) Net movement in the value of investment properties (90,969) (202,981) Loss on divestment of subsidiaries 32 - Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 17,735 5,350 Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries - (5) Share of results of joint ventures (5,634) 247 Operating income before working capital changes 102,031 94,284 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (32,514) 3,767 Trade and other payables 30,491 3,070 Cash generated from operations 100,008 101,121 Tax paid (9,465) (5,588) Cash flows generated from operating activities 90,543 95,533 Investing activities Interest received 338 1,069 Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties including payment of deferred considerations (359,712) (59,076) Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (402) (1,047) Acquisition of joint ventures (142) - Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries, net of cash disposed (26) - Change in restricted cash 1 171 221 Cash flows used in investing activities (359,773) (58,833) Financing activities Contributions from non-controlling interests 1,246 - Proceeds from borrowings 396,109 49,025 Repayment of borrowings (130,481) (39,149) Payments of lease liabilities 2 (3,381) - Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units) (51,791) (35,495) Distribution to perpetual securities holders (3,276) (3,258) Distribution to non-controlling interests (26) (104) Interest paid (18,898) (21,006) Cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities 189,502 (49,987) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (79,728) (13,287) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 223,541 116,668 Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies 7,214 (67) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 151,027 103,314 Footnotes: Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties. Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. Page 13 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) Operating activities Profit for the year 395,302 456,530 Adjustments for: Income tax 51,176 42,811 Interest income (9,816) (8,670) Interest expense 74,556 69,650 Interest expense on lease liabilities 4,087 - Manager's fees paid/payable in units 21,283 13,160 Amortisation 2,948 2,091 Unrealised translation loss 434 12,824 Net movement in the value of investment properties (90,969) (202,981) Gain on divestment of investment properties (34,421) (34,028) Gain on divestment of subsidiaries (23,877) - Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 12,487 (4,117) Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries - (5) Share of results of joint ventures (5,235) 1,546 Operating income before working capital changes 397,955 348,811 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (11,117) (10,750) Trade and other payables 11,113 28,627 Cash generated from operations 397,951 366,688 Tax paid (28,686) (12,586) Cash flows generated from operating activities 369,265 354,102 Investing activities Interest received 7,300 1,574 Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties (659,915) (938,857) including payment of deferred considerations Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries, (50,282) (110,746) net of cash acquired Acquisition of joint ventures (6,734) (28,391) Loans to joint ventures (55,950) (181,194) Proceeds from divestment of investment properties 208,638 90,030 Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries, 42,072 - net of cash disposed Deposits placed for acquisition of investment property (1,739) - Change in restricted cash 1 802 (985) Cash flows used in investing activities (515,808) (1,168,569) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of new units 250,001 2 594,999 3 Payments of transaction costs related to the issue of units (4,028) (10,630) Contributions from non-controlling interests 1,246 - Proceeds from borrowings 1,053,401 1,166,854 Repayment of borrowings (719,062) (665,372) Payments of lease liabilities 4 (13,438) - Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units) (283,452) (180,391) Distribution to perpetual securities holders (17,038) (17,020) Distribution to non-controlling interests (705) (703) Interest paid (75,310) (69,859) Cash flows generated from financing activities 191,615 817,878 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,072 3,411 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 103,314 101,217 Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies 2,641 (1,314) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 151,027 103,314 Footnotes: Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties. MLT issued 154,608,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.617 per unit on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise. The use of the proceeds from this issuance was in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 23 October 2019. MLT issued 183,792,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.197 per unit and 309,917,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.210 per unit on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively in relation to private placement exercises. The use of the proceeds from these issuances were in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 6 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively. Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. Page 14 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds OPERATIONS Balance as at beginning of the period Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Distributions Balance at end of the period UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the period Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees Issue expenses Distributions Balance at end of the period HEDGING RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the period Fair value loss Reclassification to profit or loss Balance at end of the period FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the period Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the period Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period PERPETUAL SECURITIES Balance as at beginning of the period Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders Distributions Balance at end of the period NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the period Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement Balance at end of the period Total GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) 1,356,948 1,126,169 146,044 256,169 (37,400) (69,284) 1,465,592 1,313,054 3,202,633 2,945,456 - 38,794 1,359 1 - 318 2 - 3,758 3 3,693 4 - (85) (14,391) (2,614) 3,193,677 2,985,244 (20,533) (7,601) (36,772) (3,911) (3,171) (33) (60,476) (11,545) (76,611) (23,492) 56,881 (33,115) 1,096 495 12,746 (7,801) (12,675) 8,896 1 - - (5) (18,562) (55,022) 4,580,231 4,231,731 428,992 428,993 4,244 4,196 (3,276) (3,258) 429,960 429,931 5,363 5,609 1,246 - 196 20 (26) (104) 521 1 7,300 5,526 5,017,491 4,667,188 Page 15 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds MLT 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) OPERATIONS Balance as at beginning of the period (12,334) (26,675) Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT 33,194 68,304 Distributions (37,400) (69,284) Balance at end of the period (16,540) (27,655) UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the period 3,202,633 2,945,456 Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan - 1 38,794 -Settlement of acquisition fees 1,359 - -Settlement of disposal fees 318 2 - -Settlement of management fees 3,758 3 3,693 4 Issue expenses - (85) Distributions (14,391) (2,614) Balance at end of the period 3,193,677 2,985,244 Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period 3,177,137 2,957,589 PERPETUAL SECURITIES Balance as at beginning of the period 428,992 428,993 Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders 4,244 4,196 Distributions (3,276) (3,258) Balance at end of the period 429,960 429,931 Total 3,607,097 3,387,520 Footnotes: MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia. MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China. MLT issued 2,209,740 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 14 February 2020. MLT issued 2,861,144 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 15 February 2019. Page 16 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds OPERATIONS Balance as at beginning of the year Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Distributions Balance at end of the year UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the year Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees -Private placement Issue expenses Distributions Balance at end of the year HEDGING RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the year Fair value loss Reclassification to profit or loss Balance at end of the year FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the year Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the year Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year PERPETUAL SECURITIES Balance as at beginning of the year Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders Distributions Balance at end of the year NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the year Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement Balance at end of the year Total GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) 1,313,054 1,113,925 377,169 438,987 (224,631) (239,858) 1,465,592 1,313,054 2,985,244 2,328,248 13,826 75,741 1,359 1 1,023 2 318 3 340 4 19,606 5 11,797 6 250,001 7 594,999 8 (4,137) (10,822) (72,540) (16,082) 3,193,677 2,985,244 (11,545) 2,821 (42,954) (11,020) (5,977) (3,346) (60,476) (11,545) (55,022) (68,847) 38,194 4,741 (53) (1,052) 5,706 (10,453) (8,001) 20,594 614 - - (5) (18,562) (55,022) 4,580,231 4,231,731 429,931 429,931 17,067 17,020 (17,038) (17,020) 429,960 429,931 5,526 5,703 1,246 - 1,066 523 (705) (703) 167 3 7,300 5,526 5,017,491 4,667,188 Page 17 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds MLT 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (S$'000) (S$'000) OPERATIONS Balance as at beginning of the year (27,655) (25,954) Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT 235,746 238,157 Distributions (224,631) (239,858) Balance at end of the year (16,540) (27,655) UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the year 2,985,244 2,328,248 Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan 13,826 75,741 -Settlement of acquisition fees 1,359 1 1,023 2 -Settlement of disposal fees 318 3 340 4 -Settlement of management fees 19,606 5 11,797 6 -Private placement 250,001 7 594,999 8 Issue expenses (4,137) (10,822) Distributions (72,540) (16,082) Balance at end of the year 3,193,677 2,985,244 Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year 3,177,137 2,957,589 PERPETUAL SECURITIES Balance as at beginning of the year 429,931 429,931 Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders 17,067 17,020 Distributions (17,038) (17,020) Balance at end of the year 429,960 429,931 Total 3,607,097 3,387,520 Footnotes: MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia. MLT issued 854,944 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 11 joint venture properties in China. MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China. MLT issued 278,574 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive in Singapore. MLT issued 12,685,536 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 17 May 2019, 16 August 2019, 14 November 2019 and 14 February 2020. MLT issued 9,492,552 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 16 May 2018, 16 August 2018, 14 December 2018 and 15 February 2019. MLT issued 154,608,000 new units on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise. MLT issued 493,709,000 new units on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 in relation to private placement exercises. Page 18 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 1(d)(ii) Details of Any Change in the Units (MLT) Issued units as at beginning of the period New units issued Distribution Reinvestment Plan Settlement of acquisition fees Settlement of disposal fees Settlement of management fees Private placement Total issued units as at end of the period 1 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Units) (Units) (Units) (Units) 3,797,035,968 3,590,026,324 3,622,335,445 3,058,168,591 - 29,447,977 9,616,727 59,831,784 840,686 - 840,686 854,944 187,134 - 187,134 278,574 2,209,740 2,861,144 12,685,536 9,492,552 - - 154,608,000 493,709,000 3,800,273,528 3,622,335,445 3,800,273,528 3,622,335,445 Footnote: 1. There were no convertibles and treasury units held by MLT and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard (eg. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagement to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard)

The figures have not been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditor's report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied

Except as disclosed in Paragraph 5, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

The Group has adopted new Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") and interpretations that are mandatory for application for the financial period beginning 1 April 2019 as follow. Page 19 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change - continued

SFRS(I) 16

The Group applied SFRS(I) 16 on 1 April 2019 using the simplified transition approach. Under this approach, the Group did not restate its comparative figures. On the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised leases on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Leases with lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss in accordance with the principles of SFRS(I) 16. The accounting for lessors has not changed significantly.

Right-of-use assets are measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses). The carrying amount for lease liabilities subsequent to initial recognition would take into account interest on the lease liabilities, lease payments made and any reassessment to reflect market rentals and changes in local price index or lease modifications.

There is no impact on the total amount distributable to the Unitholders on the adoption SFRS(I) 16. Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") for the financial period (Group)

In computing the EPU, the weighted average number of units as at the end of each period is used for the computation. The diluted EPU is the same as the basic EPU as there are no dilutive instruments in issue during the period. 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Weighted average number of units in issue 3,798,672,537 3,599,605,098 3,700,821,982 3,385,215,841 Earnings per unit ("EPU") 3.84 7.12 10.19 12.97 (including net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents) EPU (excluding net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents) 3.48 6.84 10.24 13.32 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 No. of units in issue at end of the period 3,800,273,528 3,622,335,445 3,800,273,528 3,622,335,445 Distribution per unit ("DPU") (cents) 2.048 2.024 8.142 7.941 Page 20 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit GROUP MLT 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 NAV / NTA per unit (S$) 1 1.21 2 1.17 3 0.84 0.82 Adjusted NAV / NTA per unit (excluding 1.18 1.15 0.82 0.80 the amount distributable) (S$) Footnotes: NTA per unit was the same as NAV per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the statements of financial position dates. Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$65.0 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit would be at S$1.22. Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$7.4 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit remains unchanged at S$1.17. 8 Review of Performance GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended Increase/ Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % Gross revenue 128,068 1 121,385 5.5 Property expenses (13,333) 1 (16,394) (18.7) Net property income 114,735 104,991 9.3 Interest income 2,993 2,329 28.5 Manager's management fees (14,307) (13,221) 8.2 Trustee's fee (289) (266) 8.6 Other trust income, net 12,214 9,283 31.6 Borrowing costs (19,967) 1 (20,326) (1.8) Net investment income 95,379 82,790 15.2 Amount distributable 82,080 2 77,513 3 5.9 - To Perpetual securities holders 4,244 4,196 1.1 - To Unitholders of MLT 77,836 73,317 6.2 Available distribution per unit (cents) 2.048 2.024 1.2 Footnotes: Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link. 4Q FY19/20 vs 4Q FY18/19 Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.7 million or 5.5% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly due to higher revenue from existing properties and acquisitions in Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan completed in FY19/20. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions. Page 21 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Review of Performance - continued

Property expenses decreased by S$3.0 million or 18.7% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY19/20.

As a result, net property income for 4Q FY19/20 increased by S$9.7 million or 9.3% y-o-y.

Borrowing costs decreased by S$0.4 million or 1.8% mainly due to revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter, partly offset by higher borrowings to fund FY19/20 acquisitions.

After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the Equity Fund Raising exercise ("EFR"), the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 1.2% or 0.024 cents higher than 4Q FY18/19. GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended Increase/ Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % Gross revenue 490,777 1 454,263 8.0 Property expenses (52,233) 1 (64,797) (19.4) Net property income 438,544 389,466 12.6 Interest income 9,816 8,670 13.2 Manager's management fees (54,796) (49,804) 10.0 Trustee's fee (1,103) (1,018) 8.3 Other trust expenses, net (5,168) (15,014) (65.6) Borrowing costs (82,830) 1 (72,544) 14.2 Net investment income 304,463 259,756 17.2 Amount distributable 318,773 2 287,048 3 11.1 - To Perpetual securities holders 17,067 17,020 0.3 - To Unitholders of MLT 301,706 270,028 11.7 Available distribution per unit (cents) 8.142 7.941 2.5 Footnotes: Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact. This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive, 4 Toh Tuck Link, Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre. Page 22 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Review of Performance - continued

12 months FY19/20 vs 12 months FY18/19

Gross revenue of S$490.8 million for 12 months FY19/20 was S$36.5 million or 8.0% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly contributed from higher revenue from existing properties, completed redevelopment of Mapletree Ouluo Logistics Park Phase 1 in 2Q FY18/19 and acquisitions in Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20 as well as higher translated revenue from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20 and two divestments completed in FY18/19, as well as the impact of a weaker Australian Dollar, Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign- sourced income distributions.

Property expenses decreased by S$12.6 million or 19.4% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20.

As a result, net property income for 12 months FY19/20 increased by S$49.1 million or 12.6% y-o-y.

Borrowing costs increased by S$10.3 million or 14.2%. This was mainly due to incremental borrowings drawn to fund FY18/19 and FY19/20 acquisitions and recognition of interest expense on lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. The increase is partly offset by lower borrowing costs due to repayment of Japanese Yen loans with proceeds from divestment in FY19/20.

After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link, other trust expenses, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the EFR, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$301.7 million, translating to a DPU of 8.142 cents, which is 2.5% or 0.201 cents higher than 12 months FY18/19. Page 23 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Review of Performance - continued GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended Increase/ Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 (Decrease) (S$'000) (S$'000) % Gross revenue 128,068 1 121,148 1 5.7 Property expenses (13,333) 1 (12,593) 1 5.9 Net property income 114,735 108,555 5.7 Interest income 2,993 2,517 18.9 Manager's management fees (14,307) (13,561) 5.5 Trustee's fee (289) (273) 5.9 Other trust income, net 12,214 67 >100 Borrowing costs (19,967) 1 (20,038) 1 (0.4) Net investment income 95,379 77,267 23.4 Amount distributable 82,080 2 80,841 2 1.5 - To Perpetual securities holders 4,244 4,290 (1.1) - To Unitholders of MLT 77,836 76,551 1.7 Available distribution per unit (cents) 2.048 2.044 0.2 Footnotes: Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive. 4Q FY19/20 vs 3Q FY19/20 Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.9 million or 5.7% higher from the preceding quarter. The revenue growth was mainly attributed to acquisitions in Vietnam and Malaysia completed in 3Q FY19/20 and South Korea and Japan in 4Q FY19/20. The increase was partly offset by divestment of Mapletree Integrated completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions. Property expenses increased by S$0.7 million or 5.9%. This was mainly due to acquisitions completed in 3Q FY19/20 and 4Q FY19/20 as well as higher maintenance expenses. The increase was partly offset by divestment completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20. As a result, net property income increased by S$6.2 million or 5.7%. Borrowing costs has no significant variance. After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income and distribution to perpetual securities holders, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 0.2% or 0.004 cents higher than 3Q FY19/20. Page 24 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Review of Performance - continued

Net appreciation in the value of investment properties

In FY19/20, MLT recognised S$91.0 million net appreciation in the value of its portfolio comprising 130 assets (excluding 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties in China). The net gains were largely from properties in Hong Kong. Excluding the effect of lease incentive and marketing commission amortisation, the fair value change of investment properties stood at S$116.7 million.

Taking into account this net appreciation, acquisitions/capital expenditure/ROU assets during the year, the divestment of six properties as well as the net translation gain on the portfolio (largely from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar partly offset by a weaker Australian Dollar and Korean Won), the book value of the portfolio increased from S$7.7 billion to S$8.5 billion. Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MLT has not disclosed any forecast to the market. 10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months Amidst the rapid outbreak of COVID-19, many countries in the region imposed social distancing measures and activity shutdown, including total or partial lockdowns, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. This has caused disruptions to supply chains and market demand by varying degrees across MLT's geographies. Currently, most of MLT's tenants across its eight markets are operational. In MLT's top three core markets, for Hong Kong SAR and Japan, all tenants remain fully operational, while for Singapore about 5% of its tenant base is impacted. While there are strict government measures in certain markets, our tenants' operations have remained largely intact. Overall, tenants from the retail, hospitality and travel industries, which account for about 10% of MLT's revenue, are the hardest hit by COVID-19. Tenants who serve essential daily needs, such as food and beverage products, consumer staples and healthcare, continue to see healthy levels of activity, especially for the e-commerce operators. These sectors account for over 30% of MLT's revenue. The COVID-19 situation is unprecedented and rapidly evolving and may continue for an extended period. This could negatively affect demand for warehouse space, occupancy, rental rates and collections, and ultimately the DPU. The Manager is working closely with our tenants to provide support and relief measures in a targeted manner. . Page 25 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months - continued The valuation of MLT's investment properties as at 31 March 2020 by independent valuers had taken into account the effects of COVID-19 based on information available then. The Manager will continue to monitor the situation and update the market where appropriate. In these uncertain times, ensuring tenant retention, portfolio resilience and balance sheet strength are top management priorities. MLT's diversified geographic presence and tenant trade sector mix continue to provide resilience to the portfolio. To-date, overall occupancy for MLT's logistics facilities has stayed relatively resilient at 98.0% while rental rates have been stable. MLT's balance sheet is resilient and is well positioned to weather the challenging times. MLT has a gearing ratio of 39.3% and a well staggered debt maturity profile with an average debt duration of 4.1 years as at 31 March 2020. Debt due in the coming financial year amounts to S$242 million or 6% of total debt. Based on the available committed credit facilities of over S$700 million, MLT has more than sufficient facilities to meet its maturing debt obligations. Page 26 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 11 Distributions Current financial period Any distributions declared for the current financial period? Yes Name of distribution: 60th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 Distribution type: Income / Capital Distribution rate: Taxable Income - 0.756 cents per unit Tax-Exempt Income - 0.780 cents per unit Other Gains - 0.064 cents per unit Capital - 0.448 cents per unit Par value of units: Not meaningful Tax rate: Taxable Income Distribution Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non-resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%. All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%. Tax-Exempt Income Distribution Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. Other Gains Distribution Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to the Unitholders. Capital Distribution Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for Singapore income tax purposes. Date payable: 12 June 2020 Record date: 4 May 2020 Page 27 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 11 Distributions - continued Corresponding period of the preceding financial period Any distributions declared for the preceding financial period? Yes Name of distribution: 56th distribution for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 Distribution type: Income / Capital Distribution rate: Taxable Income - 0.739 cents per unit Tax-Exempt Income - 0.879 cents per unit Other Gains - 0.073 cents per unit Capital - 0.333 cents per unit Par value of units: Not meaningful Tax rate: Taxable Income Distribution Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%. All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%. Tax-Exempt Income Distribution Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. Other Gains Distribution Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to the Unitholders. Capital Distribution Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for Singapore income tax purposes. Date payable: 13 June 2019 Books closure date: 7 May 2019 Page 28 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT If no distribution has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect

NA General mandate from Unitholders for Interested Person Transactions

No general mandate had been obtained from the Unitholders for interested person transactions. PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Total Gross Revenue S$'000 % S$'000 % Singapore 47,271 36.9 46,582 38.4 Hong Kong 30,195 23.6 28,061 23.1 Japan 13,801 10.8 15,158 12.5 Australia 9,506 7.4 10,065 8.3 South Korea 7,604 5.9 7,845 6.4 China 6,359 5.0 6,890 5.7 Malaysia 9,184 7.2 4,368 3.6 Vietnam 4,148 3.2 2,416 2.0 128,068 100.0 121,385 100.0 GROUP 3 mths ended 3 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Net Property Income S$'000 % S$'000 % Singapore 40,997 35.7 37,105 35.3 Hong Kong 28,269 24.6 26,532 25.3 Japan 12,220 10.7 13,146 12.5 Australia 9,327 8.1 9,871 9.4 South Korea 6,619 5.8 6,834 6.5 China 5,095 4.5 5,453 5.2 Malaysia 8,480 7.4 3,854 3.7 Vietnam 3,728 3.2 2,196 2.1 114,735 100.0 104,991 100.0 Page 29 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments - continued GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Total Gross Revenue S$'000 % S$'000 % Singapore 187,619 38.2 164,259 36.2 Hong Kong 118,437 24.1 112,095 24.7 Japan 52,136 10.6 60,833 13.4 Australia 39,662 8.1 36,899 8.1 South Korea 30,695 6.3 28,846 6.3 China 27,060 5.5 26,499 5.8 Malaysia 22,044 4.5 17,302 3.8 Vietnam 13,124 2.7 7,530 1.7 490,777 100.0 454,263 100.0 GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Net Property Income S$'000 % S$'000 % Singapore 163,071 37.2 127,624 32.8 Hong Kong 110,794 25.3 105,530 27.1 Japan 45,770 10.4 53,042 13.6 Australia 38,384 8.8 35,230 9.1 South Korea 26,965 6.1 25,018 6.4 China 21,764 5.0 21,142 5.4 Malaysia 19,956 4.5 15,281 3.9 Vietnam 11,840 2.7 6,599 1.7 438,544 100.0 389,466 100.0 15 In the review of the performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments. Please refer to Paragraph 8 for review of actual performance. Page 30 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 16 Breakdown of Sales GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended Increase/ 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 (Decrease) S$'000 S$'000 % Gross revenue reported for first half year 241,561 212,089 13.9 Profit reported for first half year 147,387 133,375 10.5 Gross revenue reported for second half year 249,216 242,174 2.9 Profit reported for second half year 247,915 323,155 (23.3) 17 Breakdown of Total Distributions GROUP 12 mths ended 12 mths ended 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 S$'000 S$'000 1 Jan 2020 - 31 Mar 2020 1 77,836 - 1 Nov 2019 - 31 Dec 2019 51,792 - 1 Jul 2019 - 31 Oct 2019 98,463 - 1 Apr 2019 - 30 Jun 2019 73,601 - 1 Jan 2019 - 31 Mar 2019 - 73,316 28 Sep 2018 - 31 Dec 2018 - 74,205 1 Jul 2018 - 27 Sep 2018 - 61,592 1 Apr 2018 - 30 Jun 2018 - 60,906 301,692 270,019 Footnote: 1. To be paid in FY20/21 and is computed based on 2.048 cents multiply by the actual number of units as at 31 Mar 2020. Page 31 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the form as set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Manager confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Manager or in any of the Manager's principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Manager. Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual Acquisitions of (i) a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam and (ii) a 50.0% interest in four properties in People's Republic of China ("PRC") through the acquisitions of certain property holding companies As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam, MapletreeLog VSIP 1 Warehouse Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into two conditional share purchase agreements with Mapletree Citrine Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") to acquire a 100.0% interest in each of the two Cayman Islands special purpose vehicles (the "Cayman SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a Vietnam special purpose vehicles (the "Vietnam SPVs"). In turn, each Vietnam SPV holds a property located in Vietnam (the "Vietnam Property"). Property Name Vietnam SPV Cayman SPV MLT's holding 100.0% holding 100.0% effective of the Vietnam of the Vietnam interest Property SPV post- acquisition Mapletree Logistics Mapletree Logistics Mapletree VSIP 100.0% Park Bac Ninh Park Bac Bac Ninh Phase 2 Ninh Phase 2 Phase 2 (Cayman) (Vietnam) Co., Co. Ltd. Ltd. Mapletree Logistics Mapletree Logistics Mapletree VSIP 2 100.0% Park Phase 1 Park Phase 1 Phase 1 (Vietnam) (Cayman) Co. Ltd. Co., Ltd. Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information. Page 32 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 50.0% interest in four properties in PRC, MLT had entered into four conditional share purchase agreements with wholly-owned subsidiaries of MIPL and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Itochu Corporation to acquire a 50.0% interest in each of the four Hong Kong SAR special purpose vehicles (the "HK SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a PRC wholly foreign-owned enterprise (the "PRC WFOE"). In turn, each PRC WFOE holds a property located in PRC (the "PRC Property"). Property Name PRC WFOE HK SPV holding MLT's holding 100.0% 100.0% of effective of the PRC the PRC WFOE interest Property post- acquisition Chengdu DC Digital China Chengdu DC 50.0% Logistics Park (Chengdu) Development Science Park Co., (HKSAR) Limited Ltd. Mapletree Fengda Warehouse Shenyang SYEDA 50.0% Shenyang Logistics (Shenyang) Co., Development Park Ltd. (HKSAR) Limited Mapletree Jinan Fengcheng SD Licheng 50.0% International Logistics (HKSAR) Limited Logistics Park Development (Jinan) Co., Ltd. Mapletree Fengyi Warehouse Changsha 50.0% Changsha (Changsha) Development II Industrial Park Co., Ltd. (HKSAR) Limited (Phase 2) Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information. Page 33 of 34 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued Divestment of 100.0% interest in one property in PRC through divestment of property holdings companies.

Mapletree Integrated (Shanghai) (Cayman) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 100.0% equity interest in MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which was in turn the registered owner of Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park, to a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed GDS Holdings Limited. Please refer to the press release dated 26 December 2019 and the announcement dated 31 December 2019 for more information. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events. By Order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust 23 April 2020 Page 34 of 34 Attachments Original document

