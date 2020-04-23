Mapletree Logistics Trust : 4Q FY19/20 Financial Results - Financial Statement

Log in
04/23/2020 | 06:58am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

-

Summary of Mapletree Logistics Trust Group Results

2

-

Introduction

2

1(a)(i)

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

3 - 8

1(a)(ii)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3 - 8

1(b)(i)

Statements of Financial Position

9 - 12

1(b)(ii)

Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

9 - 12

1(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

13 - 14

1(d)(i)

Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

15 - 18

1(d)(ii)

Details of Any Change in the Units

19

2 & 3

Audit Statement

19

4 & 5

Changes in Accounting Policies

19 - 20

6

Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU")

20

7

Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit

21

8

Review of Performance

21 - 25

9

Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement

25

10

Outlook & Prospects

25 - 26

11 & 12

Distributions

27 - 29

13

General Mandate on Interested Person Transactions

29

14 & 15

Segmented Revenue and Results

29 - 30

16

Breakdown of Sales

31

17

Breakdown of Total Distributions

31

18

Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

32

19

Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

32

20

Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the

32 - 34

Listing Manual

Page 1 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Summary of Mapletree Logistics Trust Group Results

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020 1

31 Mar 2019 1

Gross Revenue (S$'000)

128,068

121,385

Net Property Income (S$'000)

114,735

104,991

Amount Distributable (S$'000)

82,080

2

77,513

3

- to Perpetual Securities holders

4,244

4,196

- to Unitholders of MLT

77,836

73,317

Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents)

2.048

2.024

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020 4

31 Mar 2019 4

Gross Revenue (S$'000)

490,777

454,263

Net Property Income (S$'000)

438,544

389,466

Amount Distributable (S$'000)

318,773

5

287,048

6

- to Perpetual Securities holders

17,067

17,020

- to Unitholders of MLT

301,706

270,028

Available Distribution per Unit ("DPU") (cents)

8.142

7.941

Footnotes:

  1. Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties.
  2. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and the gains from the divestments of MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which owns Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park ("Mapletree Integrated") of S$1,796,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), Gyoda Centre, Iwatsuki B Centre, Atsugi Centre, Iruma Centre and Mokurenji Centre (collectively known as "5 divested properties in Japan") of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) respectively.
  3. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.
  4. 12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties.
  5. This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 of S$513,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 1Q FY19/20) and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road of S$387,000 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated of S$1,799,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 3Q FY19/20), 5 divested properties in Japan of S$990,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 1Q FY19/20), 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19) and 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.
  6. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23 of S$379,000 per quarter (for 4 quarters from 3Q FY18/19), 7 Tai Seng Drive of S$1,924,000 per quarter (for 12 quarters from 1Q FY18/19), 4 Toh Tuck Link of S$322,000 per quarter (for 8 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) and Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre of S$466,000 per quarter (for 6 quarters from 2Q FY17/18) respectively.

INTRODUCTION

Mapletree Logistics Trust's ("MLT") focus is to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia that would provide its Unitholders with a stable distribution stream.

MLT's initial IPO portfolio comprised 15 Singapore-based properties with a total book value of S$422 million as at 28 July 2005. As at 31 March 2020, this had grown to a portfolio of 145 properties, comprising 52 properties in Singapore, 9 in Hong Kong, 17 in Japan, 10 in Australia, 13 in South Korea, 23 in China (including 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties), 15 in Malaysia and 6 in Vietnam. The total value of assets under management is S$8.9 billion.

Page 2 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

Gross revenue

Property expenses

Net property income

Interest income

Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee

Other trust income, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C)

Net investment income

Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3

Net income

Net movement in the value of investment properties

Loss on divestment of subsidiaries

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 6

Profit for the period

Attributable to:

Unitholders of MLT

Perpetual securities holders

Non-controlling interests

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 7

Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D)

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020 1

31 Mar 2019 1

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

128,068

2

121,385

5.5

(13,333)

2

(16,394)

(18.7)

114,735

104,991

9.3

2,993

2,329

28.5

(14,307)

(13,221)

8.2

(289)

(266)

8.6

12,214

9,283

31.6

(19,967)

2

(20,326)

(1.8)

95,379

82,790

15.2

(17,735)

(5,350)

>100

77,644

77,440

0.3

90,969

2

202,981

(55.2)

(32)

4

-

NM

-

5

NM

5,634

5

(247)

NM

174,215

280,179

(37.8)

(23,731)

(19,794)

19.9

150,484

260,385

(42.2)

146,044

256,169

(43.0)

4,244

4,196

1.1

196

20

>100

150,484

260,385

(42.2)

146,044

256,169

(43.0)

(68,208)

(182,852)

(62.7)

77,836

73,317

6.2

Page 3 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

Note A

Management fees comprise:

  • base fees
  • performance fees

Note B

Other trust income, net include: Net foreign exchange gain

Note C

Borrowing costs include:

  • Interest on borrowings
  • Interest expense on lease liabilities

Note D

Distribution comprises:

  • from operations
  • from other gains
  • from capital returns

NM: Not meaningful

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020 1

31 Mar 2019 1

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(10,306)

8

(9,440)

9.2

(4,001)

8

(3,781)

5.8

13,719

9

9,863

9

39.1

(19,336)

(19,492)

(0.8)

813

2

-

NM

58,368

10

58,612

(0.4)

2,437

11

2,625

12

(7.2)

17,031

12,080

41.0

Footnotes:

  1. Quarter ended 31 March 2020 started with 143 properties and ended with 145 properties. Quarter ended 31 March 2019 started with 140 properties and ended with 141 properties.
  2. Includes the impact of the adoption of Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) 16 Leases ("SFRS(I) 16") with effect from 1 April 2019. In 4Q FY19/20, there was a revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter.
  3. Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders.
  4. This arose mainly due to finalisation of completion account of Mapletree Integrated.
  5. Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$2,810,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$191,000 in other trust income. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax).
  6. This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax.
  7. Non-taxchargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures.
  8. The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable.
  9. This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables.
  10. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan.
  11. This relates to the partial distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
  12. This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.

Page 4 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Cash flow hedges

  • Fair value loss
  • Reclassification to profit or loss

Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures

Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans

Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations

Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Unitholders of MLT

Perpetual securities holders

Non-controlling interests

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

150,484

260,385

(42.2)

(36,772)

(3,911)

>100

(3,171)

(33)

>100

57,402

(33,114)

NM

1,096

495

>100

12,746

(7,801)

NM

(12,675)

8,896

NM

1

-

NM

-

(5)

NM

18,627

(35,473)

NM

169,111

224,912

(24.8)

164,150

220,695

(25.6)

4,244

4,196

1.1

717

21

>100

169,111

224,912

(24.8)

Page 5 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

Gross revenue

Property expenses

Net property income

Interest income

Manager's management fees (Note A) Trustee's fee

Other trust expenses, net (Note B) Borrowing costs (Note C)

Net investment income

Net change in fair value of financial derivatives 3

Net income

Net movement in the value of investment properties

Gain on divestment of investment properties

Gain on divestment of subsidiaries Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

Share of results of joint ventures Profit before income tax Income tax 8

Profit for the year

Attributable to:

Unitholders of MLT

Perpetual securities holders

Non-controlling interests

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT Adjustment for net effect of non-tax chargeable items and other adjustments 9

Total amount distributable to Unitholders (Note D)

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020 1

31 Mar 2019 1

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

490,777

2

454,263

8.0

(52,233)

2

(64,797)

(19.4)

438,544

389,466

12.6

9,816

8,670

13.2

(54,796)

(49,804)

10.0

(1,103)

(1,018)

8.3

(5,168)

(15,014)

(65.6)

(82,830)

2

(72,544)

14.2

304,463

259,756

17.2

(12,487)

4,117

NM

291,976

263,873

10.7

90,969

2

202,981

(55.2)

34,421

4

34,028

5

1.2

23,877

6

-

NM

-

5

NM

5,235

7

(1,546)

NM

446,478

499,341

(10.6)

(51,176)

(42,811)

19.5

395,302

456,530

(13.4)

377,169

438,987

(14.1)

17,067

17,020

0.3

1,066

523

>100

395,302

456,530

(13.4)

377,169

438,987

(14.1)

(75,463)

(168,959)

(55.3)

301,706

270,028

11.7

Page 6 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Distribution Statement

Note A

Management fees comprise:

  • base fees
  • performance fees

Note B

Other trust expenses, net include: Net foreign exchange loss

Note C

Borrowing costs include:

  • Interest on borrowings
  • Interest expense on lease liabilities

Note D

Distribution comprises:

  • from operations
  • from other gains
  • from capital returns

NM: Not meaningful

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020 1

31 Mar 2019 1

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

(39,569)

10

(35,822)

10.5

(15,227)

10

(13,982)

8.9

(1,677)

11

(12,028)

11

(86.1)

(74,556)

(69,650)

7.0

(4,087)

2

-

NM

212,972

12

235,243

13

(9.5)

11,215

14

9,742

15

15.1

77,519

25,043

>100

Footnotes:

  1. 12 months ended 31 March 2020 started with 141 properties and ended with 145 properties. 12 months ended 31 March 2019 started with 124 properties and ended with 141 properties.
  2. Includes the impact of the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 with effect from 1 April 2019.
  3. Comprises mainly net change in fair value of interest-rate swaps, cross currency swaps and currency forwards which were entered into to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks. This has no impact on total amount distributable to Unitholders.
  4. Net gain from the divestment of 5 properties in Japan.
  5. Comprises mainly net gain from the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive.
  6. Net gain from the divestment of Mapletree Integrated.
  7. Share of results of joint ventures relate to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which were acquired in November 2019 and June 2018. The results for the joint ventures were equity accounted for at the Group level. Included in interest income of the Group was S$9,139,000 interest from shareholders' loans extended to 15 joint venture properties. The Group has also recognised rent free reimbursement amounting to S$805,000 in other trust expenses, net for the period ended 31 March 2020. Included fair value gain on investment properties (net of deferred tax).
  8. This includes corporate tax, withholding tax and deferred tax.
  9. Non-taxchargeable items include fees paid to Trustee, financing fees incurred on bank facilities, unrealised foreign exchange difference, foreign exchange difference on capital items, net movement in the value of investment properties, gain on divestment of investment properties, gain on divestment of subsidiaries, net change in the fair value of financial derivatives, management fees paid/payable in units and share of results of joint ventures.
  10. The Manager has excluded the impact of SFRS(I) 16 changes on the computation of management fees paid and payable.
  11. This arose mainly from the revaluation of USD denominated borrowings and CNH denominated receivables.
  12. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated and 5 divested properties in Japan.
  13. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre.
  14. This relates to the full distribution of the written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
  15. This relates to the partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.

Page 7 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a)(ii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Cash flow hedges

  • Fair value loss
  • Reclassification to profit or loss

Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Share of currency translation differences of equity- accounted joint ventures

Net currency translation differences on quasi equity loans

Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations

Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

Other comprehensive loss for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Unitholders of MLT

Perpetual securities holders

Non-controlling interests

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

395,302

456,530

(13.4)

(42,954)

(11,020)

>100

(5,977)

(3,346)

78.6

38,361

4,744

>100

(53)

(1,052)

(95.0)

5,706

(10,453)

NM

(8,001)

20,594

NM

614

-

NM

-

(5)

NM

(12,304)

(538)

>100

382,998

455,992

(16.0)

364,698

438,446

(16.8)

17,067

17,020

0.3

1,233

526

>100

382,998

455,992

(16.0)

Page 8 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade and other receivables

Other current assets

Derivative financial instruments 1

Non-current assets

Investment properties 2

Investment in joint ventures 3

Loans to joint ventures 4

Derivative financial instruments 1

Total assets

Current liabilities 5

Trade and other payables

Lease liabilities 6

Borrowings

Current income tax liabilities

Derivative financial instruments 1

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Lease liabilities 6

Borrowings

Deferred taxation 7

Derivative financial instruments 1

Total liabilities

Net assets

Represented by:

Unitholders' funds

Perpetual securities holders

Non-controlling interest

NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 8

GROUP

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

151,210

104,299

48,310

45,639

19,419

15,914

4,475

4,863

223,414

170,715

8,548,409

7,693,712

37,709

25,794

230,178

174,773

11,663

13,342

8,827,959

7,907,621

9,051,373

8,078,336

194,730

208,171

9,078

-

201,869

31,609

18,431

11,138

4,428

884

428,536

251,802

1,901

2,341

110,158

-

3,224,086

2,962,063

192,530

170,238

76,671

24,704

3,605,346

3,159,346

4,033,882

3,411,148

5,017,491

4,667,188

4,580,231

4,231,731

429,960

429,931

7,300

5,526

5,017,491

4,667,188

1.21

1.17

Page 9 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

GROUP

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Unsecured borrowings

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

201,869

31,609

Amount repayable after one year

3,224,086

2,962,063

3,425,955

2,993,672

Footnotes:

  1. Derivative financial instruments reflect the fair value of the interest rate and foreign currency derivatives entered into for the Group to hedge its interest rate and foreign currency risks.
  2. This includes the right-of-use ("ROU") assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
  3. Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively.
  4. Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the 15 joint venture properties.
  5. The Group is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and a portion of long-term borrowings taken to fund investment properties (long-term assets) that are maturing within the next 12 months. The Group has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months.
  6. This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
  7. This includes deferred tax in relation to the investment properties outside Singapore.
  8. Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year.

Page 10 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade and other receivables

Other current assets

Derivative financial instruments

Non-current assets

Investment properties 1

Investment in subsidiaries

Investment in joint ventures 2

Loans to subsidiaries

Loans to joint ventures 3

Loans to related companies 4

Derivative financial instruments

Total assets

Current liabilities 5

Trade and other payables

Financial guarantee contracts

Lease liabilities 6

Current income tax liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Loans from a subsidiary

Lease liabilities 6

Derivative financial instruments

Total liabilities

Net assets

Represented by:

Unitholders' funds

Perpetual securities holders

NAV / NTA per Unit (S$) 7

MLT

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

10,180

15,910

113,214

90,129

7,102

5,840

2,087

3,302

132,583

115,181

2,618,186

2,504,100

954,739

948,943

35,125

28,392

1,414,936

1,207,984

230,178

174,773

195,874

-

1,395

3,665

5,450,433

4,867,857

5,583,016

4,983,038

145,737

126,260

553

913

9,078

-

6,582

7,469

3,802

429

165,752

135,071

1,901

2,341

1,693,938

1,457,931

110,158

-

4,170

175

1,810,167

1,460,447

1,975,919

1,595,518

3,607,097

3,387,520

3,177,137

2,957,589

429,960

429,931

3,607,097

3,387,520

0.84

0.82

Page 11 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(b)(ii) Aggregate Amount of Borrowings and Debt Securities

MLT

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Unsecured borrowings

Amount repayable after one year

1,693,938

1,457,931

1,693,938

1,457,931

Footnotes:

  1. This includes the ROU assets for leases previously recognised as operating leases with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
  2. Investment in joint ventures relates to MLT's 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties which 4 properties acquired in November 2019 and 11 properties acquired in June 2018 respectively.
  3. Loans to joint ventures relate to shareholders' loans extended to the existing 15 joint venture properties.
  4. Loans to related companies relate to subscription of unrated junior medium term notes issued by special purpose vehicles incorporated in Malaysia.
  5. MLT is in a net current liabilities position mainly due to refundable deposits placed by tenants and higher amount due to related companies. MLT has sufficient banking facilities available to refinance the portion of borrowings due payable within the next 12 months.
  6. This refers to lease liabilities recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.
  7. Please refer to Paragraph 7 on net asset value ("NAV") and net tangible asset ("NTA") backing per unit based on issued units at the end of the year.

Page 12 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Operating activities

Profit for the period

150,484

260,385

Adjustments for:

Income tax

23,731

19,794

Interest income

(2,993)

(2,329)

Interest expense

19,336

19,492

Interest expense on lease liabilities

(813)

-

Manager's fees paid/payable in units

5,435

3,693

Amortisation

1,155

591

Unrealised translation gain

(15,468)

(9,953)

Net movement in the value of investment properties

(90,969)

(202,981)

Loss on divestment of subsidiaries

32

-

Net change in fair value of financial derivatives

17,735

5,350

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

-

(5)

Share of results of joint ventures

(5,634)

247

Operating income before working capital changes

102,031

94,284

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(32,514)

3,767

Trade and other payables

30,491

3,070

Cash generated from operations

100,008

101,121

Tax paid

(9,465)

(5,588)

Cash flows generated from operating activities

90,543

95,533

Investing activities

Interest received

338

1,069

Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties

including payment of deferred considerations

(359,712)

(59,076)

Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries,

net of cash acquired

(402)

(1,047)

Acquisition of joint ventures

(142)

-

Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries,

net of cash disposed

(26)

-

Change in restricted cash 1

171

221

Cash flows used in investing activities

(359,773)

(58,833)

Financing activities

Contributions from non-controlling interests

1,246

-

Proceeds from borrowings

396,109

49,025

Repayment of borrowings

(130,481)

(39,149)

Payments of lease liabilities 2

(3,381)

-

Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units)

(51,791)

(35,495)

Distribution to perpetual securities holders

(3,276)

(3,258)

Distribution to non-controlling interests

(26)

(104)

Interest paid

(18,898)

(21,006)

Cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities

189,502

(49,987)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(79,728)

(13,287)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

223,541

116,668

Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies

7,214

(67)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

151,027

103,314

Footnotes:

  1. Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties.
  2. Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.

Page 13 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Operating activities

Profit for the year

395,302

456,530

Adjustments for:

Income tax

51,176

42,811

Interest income

(9,816)

(8,670)

Interest expense

74,556

69,650

Interest expense on lease liabilities

4,087

-

Manager's fees paid/payable in units

21,283

13,160

Amortisation

2,948

2,091

Unrealised translation loss

434

12,824

Net movement in the value of investment properties

(90,969)

(202,981)

Gain on divestment of investment properties

(34,421)

(34,028)

Gain on divestment of subsidiaries

(23,877)

-

Net change in fair value of financial derivatives

12,487

(4,117)

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries

-

(5)

Share of results of joint ventures

(5,235)

1,546

Operating income before working capital changes

397,955

348,811

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(11,117)

(10,750)

Trade and other payables

11,113

28,627

Cash generated from operations

397,951

366,688

Tax paid

(28,686)

(12,586)

Cash flows generated from operating activities

369,265

354,102

Investing activities

Interest received

7,300

1,574

Net cash outflow on purchase of and additions to investment properties

(659,915)

(938,857)

including payment of deferred considerations

Purchase of investment properties through purchase of subsidiaries,

(50,282)

(110,746)

net of cash acquired

Acquisition of joint ventures

(6,734)

(28,391)

Loans to joint ventures

(55,950)

(181,194)

Proceeds from divestment of investment properties

208,638

90,030

Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries,

42,072

-

net of cash disposed

Deposits placed for acquisition of investment property

(1,739)

-

Change in restricted cash 1

802

(985)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(515,808)

(1,168,569)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of new units

250,001

2

594,999 3

Payments of transaction costs related to the issue of units

(4,028)

(10,630)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

1,246

-

Proceeds from borrowings

1,053,401

1,166,854

Repayment of borrowings

(719,062)

(665,372)

Payments of lease liabilities 4

(13,438)

-

Distribution to Unitholders (net of distribution in units)

(283,452)

(180,391)

Distribution to perpetual securities holders

(17,038)

(17,020)

Distribution to non-controlling interests

(705)

(703)

Interest paid

(75,310)

(69,859)

Cash flows generated from financing activities

191,615

817,878

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

45,072

3,411

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

103,314

101,217

Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies

2,641

(1,314)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

151,027

103,314

Footnotes:

  1. Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 includes restricted cash of S$183,000 and S$985,000 respectively in relation to rent-free reimbursement of 11 joint venture properties.
  2. MLT issued 154,608,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.617 per unit on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise. The use of the proceeds from this issuance was in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 23 October 2019.
  3. MLT issued 183,792,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.197 per unit and 309,917,000 new units at the issue price of S$1.210 per unit on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively in relation to private placement exercises. The use of the proceeds from these issuances were in accordance to such use as set out in the announcement dated 6 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 respectively.
  4. Lease payments made for land rent were included in payments of lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16.

Page 14 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

OPERATIONS

Balance as at beginning of the period

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT

Distributions

Balance at end of the period

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the period Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees Issue expenses

Distributions

Balance at end of the period

HEDGING RESERVE

Balance as at beginning of the period

Fair value loss

Reclassification to profit or loss

Balance at end of the period

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the period

Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures

Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans

Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations

Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the period

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period

PERPETUAL SECURITIES

Balance as at beginning of the period

Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders

Distributions

Balance at end of the period

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the period Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement

Balance at end of the period

Total

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

1,356,948

1,126,169

146,044

256,169

(37,400)

(69,284)

1,465,592

1,313,054

3,202,633

2,945,456

-

38,794

1,359

1

-

318

2

-

3,758

3

3,693

4

-

(85)

(14,391)

(2,614)

3,193,677

2,985,244

(20,533)

(7,601)

(36,772)

(3,911)

(3,171)

(33)

(60,476)

(11,545)

(76,611)

(23,492)

56,881

(33,115)

1,096

495

12,746

(7,801)

(12,675)

8,896

1

-

-

(5)

(18,562)

(55,022)

4,580,231

4,231,731

428,992

428,993

4,244

4,196

(3,276)

(3,258)

429,960

429,931

5,363

5,609

1,246

-

196

20

(26)

(104)

521

1

7,300

5,526

5,017,491

4,667,188

Page 15 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

MLT

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

OPERATIONS

Balance as at beginning of the period

(12,334)

(26,675)

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT

33,194

68,304

Distributions

(37,400)

(69,284)

Balance at end of the period

(16,540)

(27,655)

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION

Balance as at beginning of the period

3,202,633

2,945,456

Creation of new units arising from :

-Distribution Reinvestment Plan

-

1

38,794

-Settlement of acquisition fees

1,359

-

-Settlement of disposal fees

318

2

-

-Settlement of management fees

3,758

3

3,693

4

Issue expenses

-

(85)

Distributions

(14,391)

(2,614)

Balance at end of the period

3,193,677

2,985,244

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the period

3,177,137

2,957,589

PERPETUAL SECURITIES

Balance as at beginning of the period

428,992

428,993

Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders

4,244

4,196

Distributions

(3,276)

(3,258)

Balance at end of the period

429,960

429,931

Total

3,607,097

3,387,520

Footnotes:

  1. MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia.
  2. MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China.
  3. MLT issued 2,209,740 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 14 February 2020.
  4. MLT issued 2,861,144 new units as full payment of base fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 15 February 2019.

Page 16 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

OPERATIONS

Balance as at beginning of the year

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT

Distributions

Balance at end of the year

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION Balance as at beginning of the year Creation of new units arising from : -Distribution Reinvestment Plan -Settlement of acquisition fees -Settlement of disposal fees -Settlement of management fees -Private placement

Issue expenses Distributions

Balance at end of the year

HEDGING RESERVE

Balance as at beginning of the year

Fair value loss

Reclassification to profit or loss

Balance at end of the year

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE Balance as at beginning of the year

Net currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Share of currency translation differences of equity-accounted joint ventures

Net currency translation differences on quasi-equity loans

Net currency translation differences on borrowings designated as net investment hedge of foreign operations

Realisation of net currency translation differences upon divestment of subsidiaries

Realisation of reserve upon liquidation of subsidiaries Balance at end of the year

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year

PERPETUAL SECURITIES

Balance as at beginning of the year

Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders

Distributions

Balance at end of the year

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Balance as at beginning of the year Contribution from non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Distribution to non-controlling interests (including capital returns) Currency translation movement

Balance at end of the year

Total

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

1,313,054

1,113,925

377,169

438,987

(224,631)

(239,858)

1,465,592

1,313,054

2,985,244

2,328,248

13,826

75,741

1,359

1

1,023

2

318

3

340

4

19,606

5

11,797

6

250,001

7

594,999

8

(4,137)

(10,822)

(72,540)

(16,082)

3,193,677

2,985,244

(11,545)

2,821

(42,954)

(11,020)

(5,977)

(3,346)

(60,476)

(11,545)

(55,022)

(68,847)

38,194

4,741

(53)

(1,052)

5,706

(10,453)

(8,001)

20,594

614

-

-

(5)

(18,562)

(55,022)

4,580,231

4,231,731

429,931

429,931

17,067

17,020

(17,038)

(17,020)

429,960

429,931

5,526

5,703

1,246

-

1,066

523

(705)

(703)

167

3

7,300

5,526

5,017,491

4,667,188

Page 17 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(d)(i) Statements of Movements in Unitholders' Funds

MLT

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

OPERATIONS

Balance as at beginning of the year

(27,655)

(25,954)

Profit attributable to Unitholders of MLT

235,746

238,157

Distributions

(224,631)

(239,858)

Balance at end of the year

(16,540)

(27,655)

UNITHOLDERS' CONTRIBUTION

Balance as at beginning of the year

2,985,244

2,328,248

Creation of new units arising from :

-Distribution Reinvestment Plan

13,826

75,741

-Settlement of acquisition fees

1,359

1

1,023

2

-Settlement of disposal fees

318

3

340

4

-Settlement of management fees

19,606

5

11,797

6

-Private placement

250,001

7

594,999

8

Issue expenses

(4,137)

(10,822)

Distributions

(72,540)

(16,082)

Balance at end of the year

3,193,677

2,985,244

Total Unitholders' funds at end of the year

3,177,137

2,957,589

PERPETUAL SECURITIES

Balance as at beginning of the year

429,931

429,931

Profit attributable to perpetual securities holders

17,067

17,020

Distributions

(17,038)

(17,020)

Balance at end of the year

429,960

429,931

Total

3,607,097

3,387,520

Footnotes:

  1. MLT issued 840,686 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub - Shah Alam in Malaysia.
  2. MLT issued 854,944 new units as full payment of acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 11 joint venture properties in China.
  3. MLT issued 187,134 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of Mapletree Integrated property in China.
  4. MLT issued 278,574 new units as full payment of disposal fee in respect of the divestment of 7 Tai Seng Drive in Singapore.
  5. MLT issued 12,685,536 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 17 May 2019, 16 August 2019, 14 November 2019 and 14 February 2020.
  6. MLT issued 9,492,552 new units as full payment of base fees, performance fees, property management fees and lease management fees as stated in the announcement dated 16 May 2018, 16 August 2018, 14 December 2018 and 15 February 2019.
  7. MLT issued 154,608,000 new units on 1 November 2019 in relation to a private placement exercise.
  8. MLT issued 493,709,000 new units on 5 June 2018 and 28 September 2018 in relation to private placement exercises.

Page 18 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

1(d)(ii) Details of Any Change in the Units (MLT)

Issued units as at beginning of the period New units issued

Distribution Reinvestment Plan Settlement of acquisition fees Settlement of disposal fees Settlement of management fees Private placement

Total issued units as at end of the period 1

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Units)

(Units)

(Units)

(Units)

3,797,035,968

3,590,026,324

3,622,335,445

3,058,168,591

-

29,447,977

9,616,727

59,831,784

840,686

-

840,686

854,944

187,134

-

187,134

278,574

2,209,740

2,861,144

12,685,536

9,492,552

-

-

154,608,000

493,709,000

3,800,273,528

3,622,335,445

3,800,273,528

3,622,335,445

Footnote:

1. There were no convertibles and treasury units held by MLT and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019.

  • Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard (eg. the Singapore Standard on Auditing 910 (Engagement to Review Financial Statements), or an equivalent standard)
    The figures have not been audited nor reviewed by our auditors.
  • Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditor's report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)
    Not applicable.
  • Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recent audited annual financial statements have been applied
    Except as disclosed in Paragraph 5, the accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the financial statements for the current reporting period are consistent with those used in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
  • If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
    The Group has adopted new Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") and interpretations that are mandatory for application for the financial period beginning 1 April 2019 as follow.

Page 19 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change - continued
    SFRS(I) 16
    The Group applied SFRS(I) 16 on 1 April 2019 using the simplified transition approach. Under this approach, the Group did not restate its comparative figures. On the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised leases on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. Leases with lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss in accordance with the principles of SFRS(I) 16. The accounting for lessors has not changed significantly.
    Right-of-use assets are measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses). The carrying amount for lease liabilities subsequent to initial recognition would take into account interest on the lease liabilities, lease payments made and any reassessment to reflect market rentals and changes in local price index or lease modifications.
    There is no impact on the total amount distributable to the Unitholders on the adoption SFRS(I) 16.
  • Earnings Per Unit ("EPU") and Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") for the financial period (Group)
    In computing the EPU, the weighted average number of units as at the end of each period is used for the computation. The diluted EPU is the same as the basic EPU as there are no dilutive instruments in issue during the period.

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Weighted average number of units in issue

3,798,672,537

3,599,605,098

3,700,821,982

3,385,215,841

Earnings per unit ("EPU")

3.84

7.12

10.19

12.97

(including net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents)

EPU (excluding net exchange (gain)/loss) (cents)

3.48

6.84

10.24

13.32

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

No. of units in issue at end of the period

3,800,273,528

3,622,335,445

3,800,273,528

3,622,335,445

Distribution per unit ("DPU") (cents)

2.048

2.024

8.142

7.941

Page 20 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA") Per Unit

GROUP

MLT

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

NAV / NTA per unit (S$) 1

1.21 2

1.17

3

0.84

0.82

Adjusted NAV / NTA per unit (excluding

1.18

1.15

0.82

0.80

the amount distributable) (S$)

Footnotes:

  1. NTA per unit was the same as NAV per unit as there were no intangible assets as at the statements of financial position dates.
  2. Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$65.0 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit would be at S$1.22.
  3. Includes net derivative financial instruments, at fair value, liability of S$7.4 million. Excluding this, the NAV per unit remains unchanged at S$1.17.

8

Review of Performance

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

Increase/

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

128,068

1

121,385

5.5

Property expenses

(13,333)

1

(16,394)

(18.7)

Net property income

114,735

104,991

9.3

Interest income

2,993

2,329

28.5

Manager's management fees

(14,307)

(13,221)

8.2

Trustee's fee

(289)

(266)

8.6

Other trust income, net

12,214

9,283

31.6

Borrowing costs

(19,967)

1

(20,326)

(1.8)

Net investment income

95,379

82,790

15.2

Amount distributable

82,080

2

77,513

3

5.9

- To Perpetual securities holders

4,244

4,196

1.1

- To Unitholders of MLT

77,836

73,317

6.2

Available distribution per unit (cents)

2.048

2.024

1.2

Footnotes:

  1. Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
  2. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive.
  3. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.

4Q FY19/20 vs 4Q FY18/19

Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.7 million or 5.5% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly due to higher revenue from existing properties and acquisitions in Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan completed in FY19/20. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions.

Page 21 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Review of Performance - continued
    Property expenses decreased by S$3.0 million or 18.7% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY19/20.
    As a result, net property income for 4Q FY19/20 increased by S$9.7 million or 9.3% y-o-y.
    Borrowing costs decreased by S$0.4 million or 1.8% mainly due to revision of the discount rate for properties land leases which resulted in lower interest expense on lease liabilities for the quarter, partly offset by higher borrowings to fund FY19/20 acquisitions.
    After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the Equity Fund Raising exercise ("EFR"), the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 1.2% or 0.024 cents higher than 4Q FY18/19.

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

Increase/

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

490,777

1

454,263

8.0

Property expenses

(52,233)

1

(64,797)

(19.4)

Net property income

438,544

389,466

12.6

Interest income

9,816

8,670

13.2

Manager's management fees

(54,796)

(49,804)

10.0

Trustee's fee

(1,103)

(1,018)

8.3

Other trust expenses, net

(5,168)

(15,014)

(65.6)

Borrowing costs

(82,830)

1

(72,544)

14.2

Net investment income

304,463

259,756

17.2

Amount distributable

318,773

2

287,048

3

11.1

- To Perpetual securities holders

17,067

17,020

0.3

- To Unitholders of MLT

301,706

270,028

11.7

Available distribution per unit (cents)

8.142

7.941

2.5

Footnotes:

  1. Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
  2. This includes full distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road, 20 Tampines Street 92 and 20 Old Toh Tuck Road and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link.
  3. This includes partial distribution of the gains from the divestments of 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive, 4 Toh Tuck Link, Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre.

Page 22 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Review of Performance - continued
    12 months FY19/20 vs 12 months FY18/19
    Gross revenue of S$490.8 million for 12 months FY19/20 was S$36.5 million or 8.0% higher year-on-year("y-o-y"). The revenue growth was mainly contributed from higher revenue from existing properties, completed redevelopment of Mapletree Ouluo Logistics Park Phase 1 in 2Q FY18/19 and acquisitions in Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20 as well as higher translated revenue from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar. The growth in revenue was partly offset by absence of revenue from six divestments completed in FY19/20 and two divestments completed in FY18/19, as well as the impact of a weaker Australian Dollar, Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign- sourced income distributions.
    Property expenses decreased by S$12.6 million or 19.4% mainly due to lower land rent recognised with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 and divestments completed in FY19/20. The decrease was partly offset by contribution from acquisitions completed in FY18/19 and FY19/20.
    As a result, net property income for 12 months FY19/20 increased by S$49.1 million or 12.6% y-o-y.
    Borrowing costs increased by S$10.3 million or 14.2%. This was mainly due to incremental borrowings drawn to fund FY18/19 and FY19/20 acquisitions and recognition of interest expense on lease liabilities with the adoption of SFRS(I) 16. The increase is partly offset by lower borrowing costs due to repayment of Japanese Yen loans with proceeds from divestment in FY19/20.
    After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan, 531 Bukit Batok Street 23, 7 Tai Seng Drive and 4 Toh Tuck Link, other trust expenses, distribution to perpetual securities holders, and the enlarged issued unit base due mainly to the EFR, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$301.7 million, translating to a DPU of 8.142 cents, which is 2.5% or 0.201 cents higher than 12 months FY18/19.

Page 23 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Review of Performance - continued

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

Increase/

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

(Decrease)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

%

Gross revenue

128,068

1

121,148

1

5.7

Property expenses

(13,333)

1

(12,593)

1

5.9

Net property income

114,735

108,555

5.7

Interest income

2,993

2,517

18.9

Manager's management fees

(14,307)

(13,561)

5.5

Trustee's fee

(289)

(273)

5.9

Other trust income, net

12,214

67

>100

Borrowing costs

(19,967)

1

(20,038)

1

(0.4)

Net investment income

95,379

77,267

23.4

Amount distributable

82,080

2

80,841

2

1.5

- To Perpetual securities holders

4,244

4,290

(1.1)

- To Unitholders of MLT

77,836

76,551

1.7

Available distribution per unit (cents)

2.048

2.044

0.2

Footnotes:

  1. Includes SFRS(I) 16 impact.
  2. This includes partial distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax for 134 Joo Seng Road and 20 Tampines Street 92 and the gains from the divestments of Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive.

4Q FY19/20 vs 3Q FY19/20

Gross revenue of S$128.1 million for 4Q FY19/20 was S$6.9 million or 5.7% higher from the preceding quarter. The revenue growth was mainly attributed to acquisitions in Vietnam and Malaysia completed in 3Q FY19/20 and South Korea and Japan in 4Q FY19/20. The increase was partly offset by divestment of Mapletree Integrated completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20. Impact of currency fluctuations is mitigated through the use of foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the foreign-sourced income distributions.

Property expenses increased by S$0.7 million or 5.9%. This was mainly due to acquisitions completed in 3Q FY19/20 and 4Q FY19/20 as well as higher maintenance expenses. The increase was partly offset by divestment completed at the end of 3Q FY19/20.

As a result, net property income increased by S$6.2 million or 5.7%.

Borrowing costs has no significant variance.

After accounting for management fees, income tax, distribution of written back provision of capital gain tax and divestment gains from Mapletree Integrated, 5 divested properties in Japan and 7 Tai Seng Drive, other trust income and distribution to perpetual securities holders, the amount distributable to Unitholders was S$77.8 million, translating to a DPU of 2.048 cents, which is 0.2% or 0.004 cents higher than 3Q FY19/20.

Page 24 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Review of Performance - continued
    Net appreciation in the value of investment properties
    In FY19/20, MLT recognised S$91.0 million net appreciation in the value of its portfolio comprising 130 assets (excluding 50% interest in 15 joint venture properties in China). The net gains were largely from properties in Hong Kong. Excluding the effect of lease incentive and marketing commission amortisation, the fair value change of investment properties stood at S$116.7 million.
    Taking into account this net appreciation, acquisitions/capital expenditure/ROU assets during the year, the divestment of six properties as well as the net translation gain on the portfolio (largely from the stronger Japanese Yen and Hong Kong Dollar partly offset by a weaker Australian Dollar and Korean Won), the book value of the portfolio increased from S$7.7 billion to S$8.5 billion.
  • Variance from Previous Forecast / Prospect Statement MLT has not disclosed any forecast to the market.

10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months

Amidst the rapid outbreak of COVID-19, many countries in the region imposed social distancing measures and activity shutdown, including total or partial lockdowns, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. This has caused disruptions to supply chains and market demand by varying degrees across MLT's geographies.

Currently, most of MLT's tenants across its eight markets are operational. In MLT's top three core markets, for Hong Kong SAR and Japan, all tenants remain fully operational, while for Singapore about 5% of its tenant base is impacted. While there are strict government measures in certain markets, our tenants' operations have remained largely intact. Overall, tenants from the retail, hospitality and travel industries, which account for about 10% of MLT's revenue, are the hardest hit by COVID-19. Tenants who serve essential daily needs, such as food and beverage products, consumer staples and healthcare, continue to see healthy levels of activity, especially for the e-commerce operators. These sectors account for over 30% of MLT's revenue.

The COVID-19 situation is unprecedented and rapidly evolving and may continue for an extended period. This could negatively affect demand for warehouse space, occupancy, rental rates and collections, and ultimately the DPU. The Manager is working closely with our tenants to provide support and relief measures in a targeted manner.

.

Page 25 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

10 Commentary on the competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months - continued

The valuation of MLT's investment properties as at 31 March 2020 by independent valuers had taken into account the effects of COVID-19 based on information available then. The Manager will continue to monitor the situation and update the market where appropriate.

In these uncertain times, ensuring tenant retention, portfolio resilience and balance sheet strength are top management priorities. MLT's diversified geographic presence and tenant trade sector mix continue to provide resilience to the portfolio. To-date, overall occupancy for MLT's logistics facilities has stayed relatively resilient at 98.0% while rental rates have been stable.

MLT's balance sheet is resilient and is well positioned to weather the challenging times. MLT has a gearing ratio of 39.3% and a well staggered debt maturity profile with an average debt duration of 4.1 years as at 31 March 2020. Debt due in the coming financial year amounts to S$242 million or 6% of total debt. Based on the available committed credit facilities of over S$700 million, MLT has more than sufficient facilities to meet its maturing debt obligations.

Page 26 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

11 Distributions

  1. Current financial period

Any distributions declared for the current financial period?

Yes

Name of distribution:

60th distribution for the period from 1 January 2020 to

31 March 2020

Distribution type:

Income / Capital

Distribution rate:

Taxable Income - 0.756 cents per unit

Tax-Exempt Income - 0.780 cents per unit

Other Gains - 0.064 cents per unit

Capital - 0.448 cents per unit

Par value of units:

Not meaningful

Tax rate:

Taxable Income Distribution

Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who

hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive

pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from

tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are

derived through a Singapore partnership or from the

carrying on of a trade, business or profession.

Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying

non-resident funds will receive their distributions after

deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after

deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the

hands of all Unitholders.

Other Gains Distribution

Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to

the Unitholders.

Capital Distribution

Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to

Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is

therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who

are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of

MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be

applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for

Singapore income tax purposes.

Date payable:

12 June 2020

Record date:

4 May 2020

Page 27 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

11 Distributions - continued

  1. Corresponding period of the preceding financial period

Any distributions declared for the preceding financial period?

Yes

Name of distribution:

56th distribution for the period from 1 January 2019 to

31 March 2019

Distribution type:

Income / Capital

Distribution rate:

Taxable Income - 0.739 cents per unit

Tax-Exempt Income - 0.879 cents per unit

Other Gains - 0.073 cents per unit

Capital - 0.333 cents per unit

Par value of units:

Not meaningful

Tax rate:

Taxable Income Distribution

Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who

hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive

pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from

tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are

derived through a Singapore partnership or from the

carrying on of a trade, business or profession.

Qualifying foreign non-individual investors will receive their

distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after

deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

Tax-Exempt Income Distribution is exempt from tax in the

hands of all Unitholders.

Other Gains Distribution

Distribution of Other Gains is not a taxable distribution to

the Unitholders.

Capital Distribution

Capital Distribution represents a return of capital to

Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is

therefore not subject to income tax. For Unitholders who

are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of

MLT Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be

applied to reduce the cost base of their MLT Units for

Singapore income tax purposes.

Date payable:

13 June 2019

Books closure date:

7 May 2019

Page 28 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. If no distribution has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect
    NA
  2. General mandate from Unitholders for Interested Person Transactions
    No general mandate had been obtained from the Unitholders for interested person transactions.

PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Total Gross Revenue

S$'000

%

S$'000

%

Singapore

47,271

36.9

46,582

38.4

Hong Kong

30,195

23.6

28,061

23.1

Japan

13,801

10.8

15,158

12.5

Australia

9,506

7.4

10,065

8.3

South Korea

7,604

5.9

7,845

6.4

China

6,359

5.0

6,890

5.7

Malaysia

9,184

7.2

4,368

3.6

Vietnam

4,148

3.2

2,416

2.0

128,068

100.0

121,385

100.0

GROUP

3 mths ended

3 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Net Property Income

S$'000

%

S$'000

%

Singapore

40,997

35.7

37,105

35.3

Hong Kong

28,269

24.6

26,532

25.3

Japan

12,220

10.7

13,146

12.5

Australia

9,327

8.1

9,871

9.4

South Korea

6,619

5.8

6,834

6.5

China

5,095

4.5

5,453

5.2

Malaysia

8,480

7.4

3,854

3.7

Vietnam

3,728

3.2

2,196

2.1

114,735

100.0

104,991

100.0

Page 29 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

14 Segmented Revenue and Results for Geographical Segments - continued

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Total Gross Revenue

S$'000

%

S$'000

%

Singapore

187,619

38.2

164,259

36.2

Hong Kong

118,437

24.1

112,095

24.7

Japan

52,136

10.6

60,833

13.4

Australia

39,662

8.1

36,899

8.1

South Korea

30,695

6.3

28,846

6.3

China

27,060

5.5

26,499

5.8

Malaysia

22,044

4.5

17,302

3.8

Vietnam

13,124

2.7

7,530

1.7

490,777

100.0

454,263

100.0

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Net Property Income

S$'000

%

S$'000

%

Singapore

163,071

37.2

127,624

32.8

Hong Kong

110,794

25.3

105,530

27.1

Japan

45,770

10.4

53,042

13.6

Australia

38,384

8.8

35,230

9.1

South Korea

26,965

6.1

25,018

6.4

China

21,764

5.0

21,142

5.4

Malaysia

19,956

4.5

15,281

3.9

Vietnam

11,840

2.7

6,599

1.7

438,544

100.0

389,466

100.0

15 In the review of the performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Please refer to Paragraph 8 for review of actual performance.

Page 30 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

16

Breakdown of Sales

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

Increase/

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

(Decrease)

S$'000

S$'000

%

Gross revenue reported for first half year

241,561

212,089

13.9

Profit reported for first half year

147,387

133,375

10.5

Gross revenue reported for second half year

249,216

242,174

2.9

Profit reported for second half year

247,915

323,155

(23.3)

17

Breakdown of Total Distributions

GROUP

12 mths ended

12 mths ended

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

S$'000

S$'000

1

Jan 2020 - 31 Mar 2020 1

77,836

-

1

Nov 2019 - 31 Dec 2019

51,792

-

1

Jul 2019 - 31 Oct 2019

98,463

-

1

Apr 2019 - 30 Jun 2019

73,601

-

1

Jan 2019 - 31 Mar 2019

-

73,316

28 Sep 2018 - 31 Dec 2018

-

74,205

1

Jul 2018 - 27 Sep 2018

-

61,592

1

Apr 2018 - 30 Jun 2018

-

60,906

301,692

270,019

Footnote:

1. To be paid in FY20/21 and is computed based on 2.048 cents multiply by the actual number of units as at 31 Mar 2020.

Page 31 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
    The Manager confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the form as set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
  2. Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual
    Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Manager confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Manager or in any of the Manager's principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer, or substantial shareholder of the Manager.
  3. Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
    1. Acquisitions of (i) a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam and (ii) a 50.0% interest in four properties in People's Republic of China ("PRC") through the acquisitions of certain property holding companies
      1. As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 100.0% interest in two properties in Vietnam, MapletreeLog VSIP 1 Warehouse Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into two conditional share purchase agreements with Mapletree Citrine Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") to acquire a 100.0% interest in each of the two Cayman Islands special purpose vehicles (the "Cayman SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a Vietnam special purpose vehicles (the "Vietnam SPVs"). In turn, each Vietnam SPV holds a property located in Vietnam (the "Vietnam Property").

Property Name

Vietnam SPV

Cayman SPV

MLT's

holding 100.0%

holding 100.0%

effective

of the Vietnam

of the Vietnam

interest

Property

SPV

post-

acquisition

Mapletree Logistics

Mapletree Logistics

Mapletree VSIP

100.0%

Park Bac Ninh

Park Bac

Bac Ninh

Phase 2

Ninh Phase 2

Phase 2 (Cayman)

(Vietnam) Co.,

Co. Ltd.

Ltd.

Mapletree Logistics

Mapletree Logistics

Mapletree VSIP 2

100.0%

Park Phase 1

Park

Phase 1

Phase 1 (Vietnam)

(Cayman) Co. Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information.

Page 32 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued

  1. As announced on 21 October 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 50.0% interest in four properties in PRC, MLT had entered into four conditional share purchase agreements with wholly-owned subsidiaries of MIPL and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Itochu Corporation to acquire a 50.0% interest in each of the four Hong Kong SAR special purpose vehicles (the "HK SPVs") which each holds a 100.0% interest in a PRC wholly foreign-owned enterprise (the "PRC WFOE"). In turn, each PRC WFOE holds a property located in PRC (the "PRC Property").

Property Name

PRC WFOE

HK SPV holding

MLT's

holding 100.0%

100.0% of

effective

of the PRC

the PRC WFOE

interest

Property

post-

acquisition

Chengdu DC

Digital China

Chengdu DC

50.0%

Logistics Park

(Chengdu)

Development

Science Park Co.,

(HKSAR) Limited

Ltd.

Mapletree

Fengda Warehouse

Shenyang SYEDA

50.0%

Shenyang Logistics

(Shenyang) Co.,

Development

Park

Ltd.

(HKSAR) Limited

Mapletree Jinan

Fengcheng

SD Licheng

50.0%

International

Logistics

(HKSAR) Limited

Logistics Park

Development

(Jinan) Co., Ltd.

Mapletree

Fengyi Warehouse

Changsha

50.0%

Changsha

(Changsha)

Development II

Industrial Park

Co., Ltd.

(HKSAR) Limited

(Phase 2)

Please refer to the announcements dated 21 October 2019, 1 November 2019 and 26 November 2019 and the circular to Unitholders dated 1 November 2019 for more information.

Page 33 of 34

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

2019/20 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

20 Additional Information Required Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual - continued

  1. Divestment of 100.0% interest in one property in PRC through divestment of property holdings companies.
    Mapletree Integrated (Shanghai) (Cayman) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MLT, had entered into a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 100.0% equity interest in MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) (HKSAR) Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MapletreeLog Integrated (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which was in turn the registered owner of Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park, to a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed GDS Holdings Limited. Please refer to the press release dated 26 December 2019 and the announcement dated 31 December 2019 for more information.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

23 April 2020

Page 34 of 34

