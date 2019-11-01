Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mapletree Logistics Trust    MAPL   SG1S03926213

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(MAPL)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Investor Presentation - The Proposed Acquisitions of 7 Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam and China
PU
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Circular - The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Pro..
PU
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Issuance of Circular in Relation to The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Throu..
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mapletree Logistics Trust : Circular - The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 11:53am EDT

CIRCULAR DATED 1 NOVEMBER 2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND

REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy or correctness of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately.

If you have sold or transferred all your units in Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and the units in MLT, the "Units"), you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This Circular does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any proposed issue of new units described in this Circular will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such new units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MLT in the United States.

CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) A 100.0% INTEREST IN A PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA, (B) A 100.0% INTEREST IN TWO PROPERTIES IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES AND (C) A 50.0% INTEREST IN FOUR PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES, AS INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS

Last date and time for

17 Nov 2019 (Sunday)

lodgement of Proxy Forms

at 2.30 p.m.

Date and time of

20 Nov 2019 (Wednesday)

Extraordinary General

at 2.30 p.m.

Meeting ("EGM")

Place of EGM

20 Pasir Panjang Road,

Mapletree Business City, Town Hall

- Auditorium, Singapore 117439

Managed by

Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners in relation to the Private Placement (as defined herein) (in alphabetical order)

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

MANAGEMENT LTD.

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors, Audit and Risk Committee and the Trustee

(each as defined herein)

Overview of the Properties(1)

Aggregate Agreed

Implied Net Property

Net Lettable Area

Occupancy

Weighted Average

Property Value

Income ("NPI") Yield

("NLA")

Rate

Lease Expiry ("WALE")

S$405.3 million2

~6.1%

444,822 sq m

100%3

1.9 years4

1 Mapletree Shah Alam

4 Mapletree Chengdu

5

6

4

7

2

Mapletree Bac Ninh 2

5

Mapletree Shenyang

3 Mapletree Binh Duong 1

6

Mapletree Jinan

2

3

1

7

Mapletree Changsha 2

Location of Properties

All information is as at 23 October 2019 unless otherwise stated.

MLT After the Proposed Acquisitions

Enlarged Asset Size of S$8,361 million from S$7,950 million

Existing Portfolio(5)

Properties(6)

Enlarged Portfolio

% Change

NLA ('000 sq m)

4,478

445

4,923

9.9%

Assets Under

Management

7,950

411(7)

8,361

5.2%

(S$ million)

WALE by NLA (Years)

4.6

1.9

4.4

4.3%

Number of Tenants

617

59

676

9.6%

Occupancy

97.5%

100%

97.7%

20bps

Aggregate Leverage

37.0%(8)

-

37.1%(9)

10bps

(Pro forma as at 30 September

2019)

Net Asset Value per

1.17

-

1.19

1.5%

Unit (S$)

(Pro forma as at 31 March 2019)

  1. "Properties" means the Malaysia Property, the Vietnam Properties and the PRC Properties.
  2. Reflects 50.0% interest in the PRC Properties. Had it been 100.0% interest, the aggregate Agreed Property Value will be S$492.2 million.
  3. Committed occupancy as at the Latest Practicable Date (23 October 2019).
  4. By NLA.
  5. As at 30 September 2019 and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in 11 properties in China.
  6. As at the Latest Practicable Date (23 October 2019) and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in the PRC Properties.
  7. Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Properties and any capitalised costs. Taking into account MLT's 50.0% indirect interest in the PRC Properties.
  8. Includes the proportionate share of borrowings and deposited property values of the joint ventures acquired on 6 June 2018.
  9. Includes the Loan Facilities as well as MLT's 50.0% share of the existing bank loans and Deposited Property of each of the HK SPVs.

1 Exploit the Positive Demand-Supply Dynamics in Key Logistics Markets

Expansion into Malaysia, Vietnam and China - Fast Growing Domestic Consumption Markets

Real GDP per Capita and Growth

(%, USD'000)

1.9

7.8

12.1

28.3

38.9

47.7

58.2

62.8

48.7

54.4

43.0

5.6%

5.3%

~3x - 4x higher than average

of developed countries

3.7%

Average Developed

2.0%

Countries' Growth: 1.4%

1.8%

1.5%

1.4%

1.3%

1.2%

1.1%

1.0%

VN CN MY KR

HK

DE

SG AU

JP

US

UK

Forecast Real GDP per Capita Growth: '18 -'23F (CAGR)

2018 Real GDP per Capita (USD'000)

Malaysia, Vietnam and China are amongst the fastest growing economies in the world

Significant growth potential in per capita GDP and consumption expenditure higher demand for logistics services and logistics space

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Demand for Logistics Space Underpinned by Strong Growth in E-Commerce

E-CommerceSales and Growth (%, USD billion)

2

1,300

3

2

80

4

20

526

124

76

109

One of the fastest growing

China has overtaken US as

e-commerce markets

the largest e-commerce

17.8%

16.2%

market globally

13.9%

10.7%

10.4%

10.1%

9.9%

8.5%

7.5%

7.2%

5.2%

VN CN MY SG KR HK AU

US UK DE

JP

Malaysia, Vietnam and China are amongst the fastest growing e-commerce markets; China is also the world's largest e-commerce market

E-commerce players typically require logistics facilities with modern Grade A specifications and 2x - 3x as much warehouse space as traditional retailers

Forecast E-Commerce Sales Growth: '18 -'23F (CAGR)

2018 E-Commerce Sales (USD billion)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space Presents Opportunity for MLT to Fill the Market Gap

Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita and Grade A Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock (sq m, %)

JP 5%

US 63%

SG 46%

KR 29%

CN

5%

MY

8%

Limited Supply of

Significant

Grade A

Headroom

VN

Warehouse

for Growth

20%

0.0

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

% of Grade A Supply

Total Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita (sq m)

Limited supply of Grade A warehouse space across Malaysia, Vietnam and China

Grade A warehouse space commands sizeable rent premium of 20% over traditional warehouses

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

2 Strengthen MLT's Network Connectivity across Key Logistics Nodes

Deepen and Expand Coverage across Key Asia Pacific Markets

20+4

12

16

China

South Korea

Japan

9

Hong Kong

Tianjin

Seoul

SAR

Zhengzhou

Tokyo

Xi'an

Osaka

Wuhan

Shanghai

4+2

Guangzhou

Hong Kong SAR

Vietnam

Bac Ninh

Binh Duong

Kuala Lumpur

14+1

Singapore

Malaysia

52

X Number of Properties

Brisbane

Singapore

Key Cities MLT is Present in

Sydney

Silk Road Economic Belt

Melbourne

10

Maritime Silk Road Initiative

Sea Routes in Asia Pacific

Australia

Southern Transport Corridor

Key Highlights

Extensive network covering 45 cities in 8 geographic markets

Access to an aggregate population base of >150 million people

34% of leased area accounted for by multi-location tenants

  • MLT's properties are located predominantly in key gateway cities or logistics hubs with direct access to large catchments of growing consumption markets
  • Extensive network of logistics facilities offers customers a broad range of regional leasing options
  • Growing network effect: multi-location tenants account for 34% of leased area, up from 25% in 2015

Source: Company information.

Expand Footprint in Shah Alam, the Prime Logistics Hub of Malaysia and

Deepen Presence in Thriving Logistics Hubs of Vietnam

Padang

Besar

Tumpat

Kota Baru

Kuala Terengganu

Selangor

Petaling

Port

Jaya

Klang

Shah Alam

Subang

Jaya

KLIA

Kuantan

Key Attractiveness of

Bac Ninh

Close proximity to Hanoi,

the largest consumption Bac Ninh market in north Vietnam

Well-connected to key transportation infrastructure - highways, Hai Phong Port, Noi Bai Airport

Lang Son

Thai

Nguyen

Noi Bai

Bac Giang

Quang Ninh

Int'l Airport

Bac Ninh

Hanoi

Mapletree

Bac Ninh 2

Hai Phong

Hai Phong Port

Shah

Port

Alam Kuala

Klang

Lumpur

Strait

of Malacca

Gemas

Johor

Bahru

Port

Iskandar

Location of Existing Assets

Location of Mapletree Shah Alam

Port of Tanjung

Pelepas

Key Attractiveness of Shah Alam

Prime logistics hub serving Klang

Valley, the largest and most affluent

consumption market in Malaysia

Readily accessible to Kuala Lumpur

Key Attractiveness of Binh Duong

  • Largest logistics hub in south Vietnam and home to the country's largest southern industrial zones
  • Close proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest consumption market in Vietnam

Binh Duong

Mapletree Binh Duong 1

Bien Hoa

Railway

Ho Chi

Dong

Nai

Minh City

Tan Son Nhat

Long Thanh

Int'l Airport

Int'l Airport

Tan Cang - Cat Lai

Terminal Port

Saigon

Binh Duong

Railway

City Centre, Kuala Lumpur

International Airport and Port Klang

Location of Existing Assets

Location of New Assets to be Acquired

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and company information.

Increase Exposure to Key Provinces of China with Strong Consumer Markets

Midwest China:

North China:

China Disposable Household Income

per Capita (RMB '000)

6 Existing | 2 New

1 Existing | 2 New

Fast-growing region in China with rapid economic development and urbanisation

Essential connecting point between China and other countries under the Belt and Road Initiative

China:

1

Comprises Shenzhen Guangzhou, two of 1st-tier cities; also proximity to Hong

Beneficiary of the GBA Initiative which is expected to increase cross-city and cross- border economic activities

Key Clusters in China

Location of Existing Assets

Location of New Assets to be Acquired Selected Economic Corridors

Railways

One of the most densely populatedregions in China

Comprehensive transportation network

Mapletree

Shenyang

Mapletree

Jinan

East China:

12 Existing

One of the most urbanised and economically developed regions in China

Well-established infrastructure and transportation network

CAGR:

8.6%

2030F

9.4%

2009

159.1

1

Cities

CAGR:

Tier

2030F

2009

1Cities

-Tier

Non

102.3

61.3

28.1

36.2

15.4

2009

2018

2030F

Tier 1 Cities

Non-Tier 1 Cities

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Expand MLT's market presence in China from 14 cities to 17 cities. New cities are Chengdu, Shenyang and Jinan

Capitalise on the growing demand for logistics space, underpinned by per capita disposable household income growth and large consumer markets

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and company information.

Potential Positive Spillover Effects from the US-China Trade Conflict

Third-Party Economies Gain from Goods

US Manufacturing FDI in Malaysia

Diversion in US-China Trade Conflict (% of GDP)

(USD billion)

7.9

Vietnam expected to be

biggest beneficiary of order

diversion in SEA

2.1

1.5

1.3

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.7

VN TW PR MY AR

HK MX KR SG BR

Chinese Order Diversion(2)

US Order Diversion(2)

Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.

Increase in manufacturing investments from

11.7

US as Malaysia has relatively lower cost of

production, supportive infrastructure and

conducive market regulations

~3.6x

4.2

3.2

1.4

1.1

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q1 2019

Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.

Vietnam and Malaysia are among the prime beneficiaries of the US-China trade conflict

Multinational corporations are relocating supply chains from China to countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia (lower labor costs, established manufacturing ecosystems, pro-investment policies)

In Malaysia, increase in FDI and growth in the manufacturing sector, coupled with positive knock-on effect on the economy and domestic consumption à increase demand for logistics space

  1. Refers to the Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
  2. US order diversion is American shift in orders due to higher tariffs on China; Chinese order diversion is that economy's order substitution due to higher levies on US. Data are for year through Q1 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Investor Presentation - The Proposed Acquisitions of..
PU
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Circular - The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0%..
PU
11:53aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Issuance of Circular in Relation to The Proposed Acq..
PU
10/31MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Actual Cumulative Distribution
PU
10/31MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Issue of 154,608,000 New Units Pursuant to the Priva..
PU
10/30MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/30MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/30MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
10/25MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Receipt of In-Principle Approval for Listing of 154,..
PU
10/22MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Results of the Private Placement and Pricing of New ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 496 M
EBIT 2020 370 M
Net income 2020 271 M
Debt 2020 2 790 M
Yield 2020 4,76%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2021 18,0x
Capitalization 6 188 M
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,54  SGD
Last Close Price 1,70  SGD
Spread / Highest target 8,82%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chong Kwee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Rean Lim Chief Financial Officer
Yoon Khong Hiew Non-Executive Director
Yoke Sim Goh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST33.33%4 493
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.76%48 074
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.23%26 516
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.74%26 028
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.76%18 280
W. P. CAREY INC.40.89%15 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group