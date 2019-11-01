Mapletree Logistics Trust : Circular - The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies
0
11/01/2019 | 11:53am EDT
CIRCULAR DATED 1 NOVEMBER 2019
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND
REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore
pursuant to a trust deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy or correctness of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately.
If you have sold or transferred all your units in Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT", and the units in MLT, the "Units"), you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
This Circular does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any proposed issue of new units described in this Circular will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such new units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MLT in the United States.
CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:
THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) A 100.0% INTEREST IN A PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA, (B) A 100.0% INTEREST IN TWO PROPERTIES IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES AND (C) A 50.0% INTEREST IN FOUR PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES, AS INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS
Last date and time for
17 Nov 2019 (Sunday)
lodgement of Proxy Forms
at 2.30 p.m.
Date and time of
20 Nov 2019 (Wednesday)
Extraordinary General
at 2.30 p.m.
Meeting ("EGM")
Place of EGM
20 Pasir Panjang Road,
Mapletree Business City, Town Hall
- Auditorium, Singapore 117439
Managed by
Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners in relation to the Private Placement (as defined herein) (in alphabetical order)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
MANAGEMENT LTD.
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Directors, Audit and Risk Committee and the Trustee
(each as defined herein)
Overview of the Properties(1)
Aggregate Agreed
Implied Net Property
Net Lettable Area
Occupancy
Weighted Average
Property Value
Income ("NPI") Yield
("NLA")
Rate
Lease Expiry ("WALE")
S$405.3 million2
~6.1%
444,822 sq m
100%3
1.9 years4
1 Mapletree Shah Alam
4 Mapletree Chengdu
5
6
4
7
2
Mapletree Bac Ninh 2
5
Mapletree Shenyang
3 Mapletree Binh Duong 1
6
Mapletree Jinan
2
3
1
7
Mapletree Changsha 2
Location of Properties
All information is as at 23 October 2019 unless otherwise stated.
MLT After the Proposed Acquisitions
Enlarged Asset Size of S$8,361 million from S$7,950 million
Existing Portfolio(5)
Properties(6)
Enlarged Portfolio
% Change
NLA ('000 sq m)
4,478
445
4,923
9.9%
Assets Under
Management
7,950
411(7)
8,361
5.2%
(S$ million)
WALE by NLA (Years)
4.6
1.9
4.4
4.3%
Number of Tenants
617
59
676
9.6%
Occupancy
97.5%
100%
97.7%
20bps
Aggregate Leverage
37.0%(8)
-
37.1%(9)
10bps
(Pro forma as at 30 September
2019)
Net Asset Value per
1.17
-
1.19
1.5%
Unit (S$)
(Pro forma as at 31 March 2019)
"Properties" means the Malaysia Property, the Vietnam Properties and the PRC Properties.
Reflects 50.0% interest in the PRC Properties. Had it been 100.0% interest, the aggregate Agreed Property Value will be S$492.2 million.
Committed occupancy as at the Latest Practicable Date (23 October 2019).
By NLA.
As at 30 September 2019 and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in 11 properties in China.
As at the Latest Practicable Date (23 October 2019) and takes into account MLT's 50.0% interest in the PRC Properties.
Based on the aggregate Agreed Property Value of the Properties and any capitalised costs. Taking into account MLT's 50.0% indirect interest in the PRC Properties.
Includes the proportionate share of borrowings and deposited property values of the joint ventures acquired on 6 June 2018.
Includes the Loan Facilities as well as MLT's 50.0% share of the existing bank loans and Deposited Property of each of the HK SPVs.
1 Exploit the Positive Demand-Supply Dynamics in Key Logistics Markets
Expansion into Malaysia, Vietnam and China - Fast Growing Domestic Consumption Markets
Real GDP per Capita and Growth
(%, USD'000)
1.9
7.8
12.1
28.3
38.9
47.7
58.2
62.8
48.7
54.4
43.0
5.6%
5.3%
~3x - 4x higher than average
of developed countries
3.7%
Average Developed
2.0%
Countries' Growth: 1.4%
1.8%
1.5%
1.4%
1.3%
1.2%
1.1%
1.0%
VN CN MY KR
HK
DE
SG AU
JP
US
UK
Forecast Real GDP per Capita Growth: '18 -'23F (CAGR)
2018 Real GDP per Capita (USD'000)
Malaysia, Vietnam and China are amongst the fastest growing economies in the world
Significant growth potential in per capita GDP and consumption expenditure higher demand for logistics services and logistics space
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Demand for Logistics Space Underpinned by Strong Growth in E-Commerce
E-CommerceSales and Growth (%, USD billion)
2
1,300
3
2
80
4
20
526
124
76
109
One of the fastest growing
China has overtaken US as
e-commerce markets
the largest e-commerce
17.8%
16.2%
market globally
13.9%
10.7%
10.4%
10.1%
9.9%
8.5%
7.5%
7.2%
5.2%
VN CN MY SG KR HK AU
US UK DE
JP
Malaysia, Vietnam and China are amongst the fastest growing e-commerce markets; China is also the world's largest e-commerce market
E-commerce players typically require logistics facilities with modern Grade A specifications and 2x - 3x as much warehouse space as traditional retailers
Limited Supply of Grade A Warehouse Space Presents Opportunity for MLT to Fill the Market Gap
Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita and Grade A Warehouse Supply as % of Total Stock (sq m, %)
JP 5%
US 63%
SG 46%
KR 29%
CN
5%
MY
8%
Limited Supply of
Significant
Grade A
Headroom
VN
Warehouse
for Growth
20%
0.0
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
4.0
% of Grade A Supply
Total Logistics Real Estate Space per Capita (sq m)
Limited supply of Grade A warehouse space across Malaysia, Vietnam and China
Grade A warehouse space commands sizeable rent premium of 20% over traditional warehouses
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
2 Strengthen MLT's Network Connectivity across Key Logistics Nodes
Deepen and Expand Coverage across Key Asia Pacific Markets
20+4
12
16
China
South Korea
Japan
9
Hong Kong
Tianjin
Seoul
SAR
Zhengzhou
Tokyo
Xi'an
Osaka
Wuhan
Shanghai
4+2
Guangzhou
Hong Kong SAR
Vietnam
Bac Ninh
Binh Duong
Kuala Lumpur
14+1
Singapore
Malaysia
52
X Number of Properties
Brisbane
Singapore
Key Cities MLT is Present in
Sydney
Silk Road Economic Belt
Melbourne
10
Maritime Silk Road Initiative
Sea Routes in Asia Pacific
Australia
Southern Transport Corridor
Key Highlights
Extensive network covering 45cities in 8geographic markets
Access to an aggregate population base of >150million people
34% of leased area accounted for by multi-location tenants
MLT's properties are located predominantly in key gateway cities or logistics hubs with direct access to large catchments of growing consumption markets
Extensive network of logistics facilities offers customers a broad range of regional leasing options
Growing network effect: multi-location tenants account for 34% of leased area, up from 25% in 2015
Source: Company information.
Expand Footprint in Shah Alam, the Prime Logistics Hub of Malaysia and
Deepen Presence in Thriving Logistics Hubs of Vietnam
Padang
Besar
Tumpat
Kota Baru
Kuala Terengganu
Selangor
Petaling
Port
Jaya
Klang
Shah Alam
Subang
Jaya
KLIA
Kuantan
Key Attractiveness of
Bac Ninh
■ Close proximity to Hanoi,
the largest consumption Bac Ninh market in north Vietnam
■ Well-connected to key transportation infrastructure - highways, Hai Phong Port, Noi Bai Airport
Lang Son
Thai
Nguyen
Noi Bai
Bac Giang
Quang Ninh
Int'l Airport
Bac Ninh
Hanoi
Mapletree
Bac Ninh 2
Hai Phong
Hai Phong Port
Shah
Port
Alam Kuala
Klang
Lumpur
Strait
of Malacca
Gemas
Johor
Bahru
Port
Iskandar
Location of Existing Assets
Location of Mapletree Shah Alam
Port of Tanjung
Pelepas
Key Attractiveness of Shah Alam
■
Prime logistics hub serving Klang
Valley, the largest and most affluent
consumption market in Malaysia
■
Readily accessible to Kuala Lumpur
Key Attractiveness of Binh Duong
Largest logistics hub in south Vietnam and home to the country's largest southern industrial zones
Close proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest consumption market in Vietnam
Binh Duong
Mapletree Binh Duong 1
Bien Hoa
Railway
Ho Chi
Dong
Nai
Minh City
Tan Son Nhat
Long Thanh
Int'l Airport
Int'l Airport
Tan Cang - Cat Lai
Terminal Port
Saigon
Binh Duong
Railway
City Centre, Kuala Lumpur
International Airport and Port Klang
Location of Existing Assets
Location of New Assets to be Acquired
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and company information.
Increase Exposure to Key Provinces of China with Strong Consumer Markets
Midwest China:
North China:
China Disposable Household Income
per Capita (RMB '000)
6 Existing | 2 New
1 Existing | 2 New
Fast-growing region in China with rapid economic development and urbanisation
Essential connecting point between China and other countries under the Belt and Road Initiative
China:
1
Comprises Shenzhen Guangzhou, two of 1st-tier cities; also proximity to Hong
Beneficiary of the GBA Initiative which is expected to increase cross-city and cross- border economic activities
Key Clusters in China
Location of Existing Assets
Location of New Assets to be Acquired Selected Economic Corridors
Railways
One of the most densely populatedregions in China
Comprehensive transportation network
Mapletree
Shenyang
Mapletree
Jinan
East China:
12 Existing
One of the most urbanised and economically developed regions in China
Well-established infrastructure and transportation network
CAGR:
8.6%
2030F
9.4%
2009
159.1
1
Cities
CAGR:
Tier
2030F
2009
1Cities
-Tier
Non
102.3
61.3
28.1
36.2
15.4
2009
2018
2030F
Tier 1 Cities
Non-Tier 1 Cities
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Expand MLT's market presence in China from 14 cities to 17 cities. New cities are Chengdu, Shenyang and Jinan
Capitalise on the growing demand for logistics space, underpinned by per capita disposable household income growth and large consumer markets
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant and company information.
Potential Positive Spillover Effects from the US-China Trade Conflict
Third-Party Economies Gain from Goods
US Manufacturing FDI in Malaysia
Diversion in US-China Trade Conflict (% of GDP)
(USD billion)
7.9
Vietnam expected to be
biggest beneficiary of order
diversion in SEA
2.1
1.5
1.3
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.8
0.7
0.7
VN TW PR MY AR
HK MX KR SG BR
Chinese Order Diversion(2)
US Order Diversion(2)
Source: Independent Market Research Consultants.
Increase in manufacturing investments from
11.7
US as Malaysia has relatively lower cost of
production, supportive infrastructure and
conducive market regulations
~3.6x
4.2
3.2
1.4
1.1
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q1 2019
Source: Independent Market Research Consultant.
Vietnam and Malaysia are among the prime beneficiaries of the US-China trade conflict
Multinational corporations are relocating supply chains from China to countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia (lower labor costs, established manufacturing ecosystems, pro-investment policies)
In Malaysia, increase in FDI and growth in the manufacturing sector, coupled with positive knock-on effect on the economy and domestic consumption à increase demand for logistics space
Refers to the Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
US order diversion is American shift in orders due to higher tariffs on China; Chinese order diversion is that economy's order substitution due to higher levies on US. Data are for year through Q1 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:52:04 UTC