Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mapletree Logistics Trust    MAPL   SG1S03926213

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST (MAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mapletree Logistics Trust : Date of Release of Third Quarter FY18/19 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 04:59am EST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER FY18/19 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MLT for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019 ended 31 December 2018 will be made available after trading hours on 21

January 2019.

By Order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

7 January 2019

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
04:59aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date of Release of Third Quarter FY18/19 Financial R..
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Notification Form for Trustee-Manager in ..
PU
2018MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Payment of Fees by way of Issue of New Units in MLT
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Change in Interest of Substantial Unithol..
PU
2018MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Completion of Acquisition of Wonjin Logistics Centre..
PU
2018MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Completion of Acquisition of Coles Distribution Cent..
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Change in Interest of Director
PU
2018MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : to Acquire Logistics Property in South Korea for KRW..
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Change in Interest of Substantial Unithol..
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : Change in Interest of Director
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 453 M
EBIT 2019 343 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 2 728 M
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 15,62
P/E ratio 2020 15,09
EV / Sales 2019 16,3x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Capitalization 4 667 M
Chart MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,38  SGD
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chong Kwee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Rean Lim Chief Financial Officer
Yoon Khong Hiew Non-Executive Director
Soy Yoong Pok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST3.17%3 434
EQUINIX INC0.35%28 441
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 826
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-1.63%21 620
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.92%18 433
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES-1.56%12 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.