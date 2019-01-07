Mapletree Logistics Trust : Date of Release of Third Quarter FY18/19 Financial Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER FY18/19 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MLT for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019 ended 31 December 2018 will be made available after trading hours on 21

January 2019.

By Order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

7 January 2019

