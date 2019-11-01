Log in
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issuance of Circular in Relation to The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies

11/01/2019 | 11:53am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUANCE OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) A 100.0% INTEREST IN A PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA, (B) A 100.0% INTEREST IN TWO PROPERTIES IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES AND (C) A 50.0% INTEREST IN FOUR PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 21 October 2019 titled "The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) a 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) a 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) a 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies" (the "Announcement").

Further to the Announcement, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular to unitholders of MLT ("Unitholders") dated 1 November 2019 (the "Circular") which contains, inter alia, details of the resolution to be tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and a notice of EGM. The EGM is to be held on 20 November 2019 (Wednesday) at 2.30 p.m. at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the resolution set out therein.

The Circular will be despatched to Unitholders on or about 5 November 2019. A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of MLT at www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com and the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at www.sgx.com.

Unitholders who have not received the Circular within 10 days from the date hereof should contact the Manager at the following address:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road

#13-01 Mapletree Business City

Singapore 117438

Tel: +65 6377 6111

Email: Ask-MapletreeLog@mapletree.com.sg

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

1 November 2019

1

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:52:04 UTC
