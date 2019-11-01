Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issuance of Circular in Relation to The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) A 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) A 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) A 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUANCE OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF (A) A 100.0% INTEREST IN A PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA, (B) A 100.0% INTEREST IN TWO PROPERTIES IN VIETNAM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES AND (C) A 50.0% INTEREST IN FOUR PROPERTIES IN PRC THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANIES
Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 21 October 2019 titled "The Proposed Acquisitions of (A) a 100.0% Interest in a Property in Malaysia, (B) a 100.0% Interest in Two Properties in Vietnam Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies and (C) a 50.0% Interest in Four Properties in PRC Through the Acquisition of Property Holding Companies" (the "Announcement").
Further to the Announcement, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has issued a circular to unitholders of MLT ("Unitholders") dated 1 November 2019 (the "Circular") which contains, inter alia, details of the resolution to be tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and a notice of EGM. The EGM is to be held on 20 November 2019 (Wednesday) at 2.30 p.m. at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the resolution set out therein.
The Circular will be despatched to Unitholders on or about 5 November 2019. A copy of the Circular is also available on the website of MLT at www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com and the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at www.sgx.com.
Unitholders who have not received the Circular within 10 days from the date hereof should contact the Manager at the following address:
Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.
10 Pasir Panjang Road
#13-01 Mapletree Business City
Singapore 117438
Tel: +65 6377 6111
Email: Ask-MapletreeLog@mapletree.com.sg
By Order of the Board
Wan Kwong Weng
Joint Company Secretary
Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.
(Company Registration No. 200500947N)
As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust
1 November 2019
