Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issue of 154,608,000 New Units Pursuant to the Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF 154,608,000 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 22 October 2019 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of Approximately S$250.0 million" (the "Launch Announcement").

Following the announcements dated 22 October 2019, 23 October 2019 and 25 October 2019 in relation to the private placement of 154,608,000 new units in MLT (the "New Units") at an issue price of S$1.617 per New Unit (the "Private Placement"), Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 154,608,000 New Units will be issued today at the issue price of S$1.617 per New Unit. With the issue of 154,608,000 New Units pursuant to the Private Placement, the total number of Units in issue will be 3,794,636,680.

The New Units will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing units in issue on 31 October 2019, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued, including the right to any distributions which may be paid for the period from the date on which the New Units are issued, being 1 November 2019 to 31 December 2019, as well as all distributions thereafter, but will not be entitled to participate in the distribution prior to their issue, including the cumulative distribution paid for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 October 2019, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued (the "Cumulative Distribution").

For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Cumulative Distribution.

The New Units issued will be listed and quoted on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at 9.00 a.m. today.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

1 November 2019