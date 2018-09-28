Log in
News Summary

Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issue of 309,917,000 New Units pursuant to the Private Placement

09/28/2018 | 03:07am CEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF 309,917,000 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement") and in the announcement of MLT dated 19 September 2018 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No More Than S$475.0 million (Including the Upsize Option)"(the "Placement Announcement").

Following the announcements dated 19 September 2018, 20 September 2018 and 26 September 2018 in relation to the private placement of 309,917,000 new units in MLT (the "New Units") at an issue price of S$1.210 per New Unit (the "Private Placement"), Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 309,917,000 New Units on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") will be issued today at the issue price of S$1.210 per New Unit. With the issue of 309,917,000 New Units pursuant to the Private Placement, the total number of Units in issue will be 3,563,577,390.

The New Units will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing units in issue on 27 September 2018, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued, including the right to any distributions which may be paid for the period from the date on which the New Units are issued, being 28 September 2018, to 31 December 2018, as well as all distributions thereafter, but will not be entitled to participate in the distribution prior to their issue, including the advanced distribution paid for the period from 1 July 2018 to 27 September 2018, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued (the "Advanced Distribution").

For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution.

The New Units issued will be listed and quoted on the Main Board of the SGX-ST at 9.00 a.m. today.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

28 September 2018

Important Notice

The value of units in MLT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such new Units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the United States.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:06:04 UTC
