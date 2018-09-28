Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issue of 309,917,000 New Units pursuant to the Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF 309,917,000 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement") and in the announcement of MLT dated 19 September 2018 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No More Than S$475.0 million (Including the Upsize Option)"(the "Placement Announcement").

Following the announcements dated 19 September 2018, 20 September 2018 and 26 September 2018 in relation to the private placement of 309,917,000 new units in MLT (the "New Units") at an issue price of S$1.210 per New Unit (the "Private Placement"), Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 309,917,000 New Units on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") will be issued today at the issue price of S$1.210 per New Unit. With the issue of 309,917,000 New Units pursuant to the Private Placement, the total number of Units in issue will be 3,563,577,390.

The New Units will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing units in issue on 27 September 2018, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued, including the right to any distributions which may be paid for the period from the date on which the New Units are issued, being 28 September 2018, to 31 December 2018, as well as all distributions thereafter, but will not be entitled to participate in the distribution prior to their issue, including the advanced distribution paid for the period from 1 July 2018 to 27 September 2018, being the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued (the "Advanced Distribution").

For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be entitled to the Advanced Distribution.

The New Units issued will be listed and quoted on the Main Board of the SGX-ST at 9.00 a.m. today.

