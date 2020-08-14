Mapletree Logistics Trust : Payment of Fees by way of Issue of New Units in MLT

Manager is to provide certain property management, lease management, marketing services and other services to the properties of MLT.

The issue price of the Units for payment of the base fee, performance fee, property management fee and lease management fee is based on the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days of the relevant period.

Following the above issuances, the Manager holds an aggregate of 45,215,498 Units and the Property Manager holds an aggregate of 4,162,070 Units. Total number of Units in issue as at 14 August 2020 is 3,810,982,930.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

14 August 2020

Important Notice

