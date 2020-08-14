Log in
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Payment of Fees by way of Issue of New Units in MLT

08/14/2020 | 07:03am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF BASE FEE, PERFORMANCE FEE, PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FEE AND LEASE MANAGEMENT FEE IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN PROPERTIES BY WAY OF ISSUE OF NEW UNITS IN MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

Further to the announcements/press releases dated 29 May 2016, 28 June 2016, 23 September 2016, 15 December 2016, 5 July 2018, 19 September 2018, 26 October 2018, 1 November 2018, 21 October 2019 and the unitholders' circulars dated 28 August 2017, 8 May 2018, 1 November 2019 and 5 February 2020 in relation to certain properties in Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and the People's Republic of China (collectively, and together with MLT's other properties, referred to as the "Properties"), Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that a total of 6,488,454 new units in MLT ("Units"), comprising 4,054,686 Units at an issue price of S$1.4241 per Unit and 2,433,768 Units at an issue price of S$1.9512 per Unit have been issued on 14 August 2020 as follows:

  1. 2,221,073 Units to the Manager as payment of the base fee for the relevant term during the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 in respect of certain Properties in accordance with the MLT Trust Deed;
  2. 4,054,686 Units to the Manager as payment of the performance fee for the relevant term during the financial year ended 31 March 2020 in respect of certain Properties in accordance with the MLT Trust Deed; and
  3. 212,695 Units to Mapletree Property Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Property Manager") as payment of the property management fee and the lease management fee in respect of certain Properties for the relevant term during the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 in accordance with the master property management agreement dated 24 June 2005 and the overseas properties property management agreement dated 18 January 2006 (collectively, the "MPMA"), both entered into between HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited as trustee of MLT, the Manager and the Property Manager and as amended, supplemented and extended from time to time, pursuant to which the Property

Manager is to provide certain property management, lease management, marketing services and other services to the properties of MLT.

The issue price of the Units for payment of the base fee, performance fee, property management fee and lease management fee is based on the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in the ordinary course of trading for the last ten business days of the relevant period.

Following the above issuances, the Manager holds an aggregate of 45,215,498 Units and the Property Manager holds an aggregate of 4,162,070 Units. Total number of Units in issue as at 14 August 2020 is 3,810,982,930.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

14 August 2020

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX- ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 11:02:20 UTC
