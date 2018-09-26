Mapletree Logistics Trust : Receipt of In-Principle Approval for Listing of 309,917,000 New Units Pursuant to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RECEIPT OF IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF 309,917,000 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement") and in the announcement of MLT dated 19 September 2018 titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No More Than S$475.0 million (Including the Upsize Option)"(the "Placement Announcement").

Following the announcements dated 19 September 2018 and 20 September 2018 in relation to the private placement of 309,917,000 new units in MLT (the "New Units") at an issue price of S$1.210 per New Unit (the "Private Placement"), Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MLT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that in-principle approval has been obtained today from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing of, dealing in, and quotation for, 309,917,000 New Units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST.

The SGX-ST's in-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Private Placement, the New Units, MLT and/or its subsidiaries.

The SGX-ST's in-principle approval is subject to the following:

(a) compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements;

(b) a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 704(30) and Rule 1207(20) of the listing manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual") in relation to the use of the proceeds from the Private Placement and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, MLT will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in MLT's announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report;

(c) a written undertaking from the Manager that it will comply with Rule 803 of the Listing Manual;

(d) a written undertaking from Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., DBS Bank Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, BNP Paribas, acting through its Singapore branch and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte., as the joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners in relation to the Private Placement (the "Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners"), that they will ensure that MLT will comply with Rule 803 of the Listing Manual;

(e) a written confirmation from the Manager that it will not issue the New Units to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual; and

(f) a written confirmation from the Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners that the New Units will not be placed out to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual.

26 September 2018

