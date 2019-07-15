Mapletree Logistics Trust : Results of the 10th Annual General Meeting held on 15 July 2019

Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 28 June 2019 for the full version of the resolutions.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that at the 10th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of MLT held on 15 July 2019, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 28 June 2019, and put to the vote at the AGM by electronic poll voting, were duly passed.

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting.

No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution put to the vote at the AGM. Appointed scrutineer

Voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of electronic poll voting and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

15 July 2019

