MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(MAPL)
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Results of the 10th Annual General Meeting held on 15 July 2019

07/15/2019 | 08:05am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE 10TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 JULY 2019

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), wishes to announce that at the 10th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of MLT held on 15 July 2019, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 28 June 2019, and put to the vote at the AGM by electronic poll voting, were duly passed.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

Resolution number

For

Against

Total number

and details

No. of Units

%

No. of Units

%

of Units Cast

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the

Trustee's Report, the

Manager's Statement,

2,341,381,617

99.93

1,569,349

0.07

2,342,950,966

the Audited Financial

Statements of MLT for

the financial year ended

31 March 2019 and the

Auditor's Report thereon.

Resolution 2

To re-appoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers

2,339,277,037

99.90

2,417,510

0.10

2,341,694,547

LLP as the Auditor of

MLT and to authorise the

Manager to fix the

Auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 3

To

authorise

the

Manager to

issue

Units

2,255,132,006

96.30

86,536,665

3.70

2,341,668,671

and to make or grant

instruments

convertible

into Units.

Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 28 June 2019 for the full version of the resolutions.

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting.
    No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution put to the vote at the AGM.
  2. Appointed scrutineer
    Voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of electronic poll voting and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

15 July 2019

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:04:08 UTC
