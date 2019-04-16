Log in
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

(MAPL)
Mapletree Logistics Trust : Update on MLT's Tenant - CWT

04/16/2019

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON MLT'S TENANT - CWT

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") refers to the announcement dated 16 April 2019 released by CWT International Limited on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited entitled "Inside Information Announcement and Continued Suspension Of Trading".

CWT International Limited is the parent company of CWT Pte. Limited ("CWTPL"). CWTPL and its subsidiaries (collectively "CWT") are tenants of MLT at five properties, namely: 5A Toh Guan Road East, 4 Pandan Avenue, 6 Fishery Port Road, 38 Tanjong Penjuru and 52 Tanjong Penjuru.

As disclosed in MLT's results presentation slides dated 21 January 2019, CWT is a top tenant of MLT with a revenue contribution of 9.1% for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018. CWT has not defaulted on its rental payments under the various lease agreements with MLT and there are no arrears due from CWT as at the date of this announcement. In addition, MLT currently holds security deposits of 6 months of rental in relation to the leases with CWT.

The Manager will make further announcement as and when there are any material updates or developments.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200500947N)

As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

16 April 2019

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:57:02 UTC
