Mapletree Logistics Trust : Update on MLT's Tenant - CWT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON MLT'S TENANT - CWT

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") refers to the announcement dated 16 April 2019 released by CWT International Limited on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited entitled "Inside Information Announcement and Continued Suspension Of Trading".

CWT International Limited is the parent company of CWT Pte. Limited ("CWTPL"). CWTPL and its subsidiaries (collectively "CWT") are tenants of MLT at five properties, namely: 5A Toh Guan Road East, 4 Pandan Avenue, 6 Fishery Port Road, 38 Tanjong Penjuru and 52 Tanjong Penjuru.

As disclosed in MLT's results presentation slides dated 21 January 2019, CWT is a top tenant of MLT with a revenue contribution of 9.1% for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018. CWT has not defaulted on its rental payments under the various lease agreements with MLT and there are no arrears due from CWT as at the date of this announcement. In addition, MLT currently holds security deposits of 6 months of rental in relation to the leases with CWT.

The Manager will make further announcement as and when there are any material updates or developments.

16 April 2019

