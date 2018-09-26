Update Announcement: Acquisition of a Portfolio of Five Logistics Properties Located in Singapore

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE (5) LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN SINGAPORE

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement").

The Manager refers to the Acquisition Announcement on 5 July 2018 in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Trustee (in its capacity as trustee of MLT) of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Properties", and the acquisitions of the Properties, collectively the "Acquisitions" and each an "Acquisition").

The Acquisitions were subject to the requisite approvals from JTC Corporation ("JTC") and the approval at a duly convened general meeting of the shareholders of CWT International Limited (being the holding company of the Vendor Group) to the sale of the Properties to MLT and leaseback of the Properties by MLT to the Vendors on the terms and conditions of the SPAs and the Master Lease Agreements being obtained.

As previously announced by the Manager on 19 September 20181, CWT International Limited had on 16 August 2018 released an announcement on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited that the resolution for disposal of the Properties by the Vendors to the Trustee pursuant to the five (5) conditional sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") had been duly passed at the general meeting held on 16 August 2018.

The Manager is pleased to announce that in-principle approval from JTC for (a) the sale of the Properties by the Vendor Group to MLT and (b) the lease of the Properties on completion of the Acquisitions by MLT (as landlord) to the respective Vendor(s) (as tenant) for the master lease term(s) in relation to all the Properties has been obtained, subject to the parties complying with the stipulated conditions therein.

The Manager wishes to announce that the parties have today submitted their acceptances in respect of the stipulated conditions to JTC.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

26 September 2018

1 See the announcement titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of no more than S$475.0 Million (including the upsize option)" dated 19 September 2018.

