Mapletree Logistics Trust

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST (MAPL)
Update Announcement: Acquisition of a Portfolio of Five Logistics Properties Located in Singapore

09/26/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE (5) LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN SINGAPORE

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") dated 5 July 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Acquisition Announcement").

The Manager refers to the Acquisition Announcement on 5 July 2018 in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Trustee (in its capacity as trustee of MLT) of a portfolio of five (5) logistics properties located in Singapore (the "Properties", and the acquisitions of the Properties, collectively the "Acquisitions" and each an "Acquisition").

The Acquisitions were subject to the requisite approvals from JTC Corporation ("JTC") and the approval at a duly convened general meeting of the shareholders of CWT International Limited (being the holding company of the Vendor Group) to the sale of the Properties to MLT and leaseback of the Properties by MLT to the Vendors on the terms and conditions of the SPAs and the Master Lease Agreements being obtained.

As previously announced by the Manager on 19 September 20181, CWT International Limited had on 16 August 2018 released an announcement on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited that the resolution for disposal of the Properties by the Vendors to the Trustee pursuant to the five (5) conditional sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") had been duly passed at the general meeting held on 16 August 2018.

The Manager is pleased to announce that in-principle approval from JTC for (a) the sale of the Properties by the Vendor Group to MLT and (b) the lease of the Properties on completion of the Acquisitions by MLT (as landlord) to the respective Vendor(s) (as tenant) for the master lease term(s) in relation to all the Properties has been obtained, subject to the parties complying with the stipulated conditions therein.

The Manager wishes to announce that the parties have today submitted their acceptances in respect of the stipulated conditions to JTC.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

26 September 2018

1 See the announcement titled "Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of no more than S$475.0 Million (including the upsize option)" dated 19 September 2018.

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:10:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 447 M
EBIT 2019 338 M
Net income 2019 274 M
Debt 2019 2 656 M
Yield 2019 6,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,60
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
EV / Sales 2020 14,3x
Capitalization 4 035 M
Chart MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,35  SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chong Kwee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Rean Lim Chief Financial Officer
Yoon Khong Hiew Non-Executive Director
Soy Yoong Pok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST-6.06%2 956
EQUINIX INC-5.40%34 090
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-0.31%23 408
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 919
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.98%16 376
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.97%13 984
