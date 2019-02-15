Marathon Group's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MarathonRx, Has Signed a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for a 1,500mg Nano-Pure Ultra CBD Drops Product, the First of Many Products

WATERBURY, CT, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) (the “Company” or “Marathon”) is pleased to announce our subsidiary, MarathonRx, has secured their first product, 1,500mg Nano-Pure Ultra CBD Drops via a signed agreement with a well-respected NY based cannabinoid specialty company.

Nano-Pure Ultra CBD Drops are a fast absorbing sublingual method of CBD delivery. These drops are made with pure hemp extract, along with other natural ingredients, to increase absorption for fast acting relief. Our cannabinoid delivery system increases the CBD delivery by over 450%, compared to hemp on its own, due to our extremely small CBD particle size.

The market for Hemp CBD oil is set to explode over the next few years. As discussed in our recent press release, the size of the hemp CBD consumer market alone is projected to reach $22 billion dollars per year in sales by 2022 (Brightfield Group).

As a result of recent consumer and industrial pressure, the US has passed the Farm Bill, easing federal restrictions on hemp production. This will allow an increase in production and a subsequent decrease in costs, increasing the market potential to a larger portion of the population. A TechNavio report ( https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cbd-oil-market-analysis-share-2018 ) indicates the CBD oil market is expected to grow by 31% year over year through 2022.

Ongoing scientific research into the uses of CBD oil for pain, anxiety/depression, cancer related symptoms, acne, neuroprotective properties, heart health, diabetes, anti-inflammatory properties and many more. A search on https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=cbd+oil for the term 'CBD oil' brings up a number of studies regarding the widespread benefits of CBD oil use.

In addition to our new flagship product, MarathonRx is preparing to launch an online web portal for direct retail purchasing of all our products. Our initial agreement includes supply of Hemp extract oils, Pain care and skin care product lines, will be expanding to encompass additional products. Further details will be released in the near future.

“Our mission is to deliver the highest quality products and services to the CBD wellness industry. With our new 1,500 mg/oz Nano-Pure Ultra CBD Drops, we are providing the highest quality and speed of absorption available, meeting that mission,” commented MacDonald Tudeme, President and CEO of Marathon.

About MarathonRx, Inc.

MarathonRx is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR), formed to explore the various opportunities that are available in the booming legal cannabis industry. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve for cannabis products and services, MarathonRx will leverage its parent company’s proven expertise in point-of-sale solutions, digital marketing, e-commerce, advertising and lead generation.

About Marathon Group Corp

Marathon Group Corp. (PDPR) is a Connecticut-based software company engaged in web property development, focused on solving problems faced by small and medium size businesses.

