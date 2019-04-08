Log in
Marathon Oil : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2019 earnings news release on Wednesday, May 1, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The Company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, May 2, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300826299.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
