MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

(MRO)
Marathon Oil : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2019 earnings news release on Wednesday, Aug. 7, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The Company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact: 
Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892 
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300881068.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
